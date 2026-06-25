NYT: Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce’s wedding will really happen at Madison Square Garden

For weeks/months, I’ve detailed my disbelief regarding the reporting around Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding. I truly believed that Taylor and Travis were executing some kind of misinformation campaign to hide their real wedding plans. The reporting was just too absurd – a wedding in New York, at Madison Square Garden? On or around the Fourth of July?? Come on, that’s fake as hell, right? Wrong. That was actually the plan this whole time. The reporting was correct. It wasn’t a misinformation campaign. Mayor Mamdani had the inside scoop too, as it turns out. The NY Times confirmed that all signs are pointing to an MSG wedding on July 3rd. Good lord.

One of the biggest events of the summer is still a mystery: When and where are Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce getting married? Some powerful clues are emerging.

A permit was filed with New York City to close the streets around Madison Square Garden from July 2 to midday July 4 for an event on July 3, according to three people who have knowledge of the matter. Several members of the Kansas City Chiefs have booked hotel rooms for dates around July 3 at the Marriott Marquis in Times Square, according to a person told of the accommodations.

A fourth person, a city official who was briefed on the preparations, said it more bluntly: Madison Square Garden is planning to host the wedding festivities on July 3.

Winick Productions, a prominent event planning company that has helped produce major red carpet events including at Madison Square Garden, filed an application with the city’s Street Activity Permit Office in early June. The company requested authorization to set up a tent or canopy outside the arena for the event, which it said would include 500 to 999 attendees. It also said that trucks would need space to load and unload materials at the arena. A representative for Winick Productions, which is based on the Upper West Side of Manhattan, declined to comment when reached by a reporter on Tuesday.

But Amtrak police officers, who patrol the station beneath the arena, have been told to expect a Swift wedding the weekend of July 4. Such an event would bring a spectacle to Midtown Manhattan in the height of an already busy tourist season. On July 4, the annual fireworks show in Lower Manhattan will be bigger than usual for the nation’s 250th birthday, and a flotilla of tall ships from around the world will sail into New York Harbor. The city has also seen an influx of visitors for the FIFA World Cup, and a game is scheduled on July 5.

…Of course Ms. Swift could be undertaking an intricate ruse. But New York City agencies are proceeding with the expectation that a major Swift event will happen on July 3, said the people who have knowledge of the plans. While the sports arena might seem like an unusual wedding venue, it is popular for lavish events, including the 1974 wedding of the musician Sly Stone.

And there are obvious draws for Ms. Swift: The venue’s highly controlled and windowless environment provides security and privacy, and, with reports of plans for a custom stage, it would be an ideal setting should Ms. Swift or her celebrity friends want to perform. There is a discrete entrance and ramp to the arena that allows black cars to bring celebrities inside.

The couple would also be able to control images coming from the event in a way that would be difficult to do in an open air venue. There has also been speculation that the Garden might not be the site of the actual nuptials. The couple might exchange vows elsewhere ahead of time and could use the venue for a reception.