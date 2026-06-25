Prince George ‘has always wanted to follow in his dad’s footsteps’ at Eton

Last week, Kensington Palace announced that Prince George will attend Eton, starting in the next school year. It was a three-year ordeal to come to that decision, as the Princess of Wales threw everything she had to somehow force George to go to a different school. Kate lost that battle, and it’s super-interesting to me that she failed at maybe her sole passion project in the past three years. As it turns out, Prince William always wanted George to go to Eton, so that’s what happened. I suspect that William wants George away from all of the Middleton influences, but it’s more than possible that William’s train of thought was more like “I loved Eton, so George will too.” Well, all of this is discussed ad nauseum in this week’s People Magazine cover story. Some highlights:
Why George will go to Eton: “Eton was a much-needed haven for William,” royal biographer Sally Bedell Smith tells PEOPLE in this week’s cover story. “It will give George a rigorous education that he will need for his role.”
The Wales kids have been out of the spotlight: “They have been very careful not to pressure any of them to appear on the public stage too often,” Queen Elizabeth’s former press secretary Ailsa Anderson tells PEOPLE. “It’s been a gentle introduction to royal life, which has let Prince George build his confidence.”
Researching schools: “Both William and Catherine carried out a lot of research to make the right decision,” says Anderson.
George wanted to follow his dad’s path: Plus, a source close to the family tells PEOPLE, “George has always wanted to follow in his dad’s footsteps.” Founded in 1440 by King Henry VI, Eton costs about $80,000 a year and has educated generations of leaders, including 20 prime ministers. Prince Harry, 41, also attended the school, where his experience differed markedly from Prince William’s. Come September, George will become the latest royal to don Eton’s iconic black tailcoat, waistcoat and pin-striped trousers.
A diverse student body?? “Yes, Eton stands for tradition, but it has moved with the times and now has a more diverse student body than it had—even in William’s day,” says Bedell Smith. “I think their decision hinges on the school’s academic excellence and the many ways it develops its students for leadership roles.”
A posh circle of friends: “George will benefit from a group of friends who will remain close and loyal,” says Bedell Smith. Adds Anderson: “William loved his time at Eton, but he would have thought about what school would be the best for George’s strengths, qualities and personality.”
Kate’s health stuggles: Adds Bedell Smith: “George’s great advantage is that he comes from a stable and loving home that appears to have become even more so as a result of Catherine’s illness. For George, it had to be a maturing experience that has given him an extra measure of empathy.”
[From People]
Speaking of Kate’s health issues in 2024, I always wondered if part of the “Kate’s comeback” deal involved certain things for the kids. As in, did the Middletons try to negotiate the kids’ future schools? And if so, did William just renege on part of the 2024 deal? I guess my larger question is this: is Kate’s nose out of joint about George going to Eton? Given her barely-there schedule in recent months, I think it’s very likely that she’s pouting because she didn’t get her way. Anyway, despite these claims that Eton has a more diverse student body these days, it feels like George is simply going to Eton because he’s being trained to be a posh colonizer, just like his dad.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid, Cover Images. Cover courtesy of People.
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Royal family on the balcony during Trooping the Colour 2026 ceremony in celebration of King Charles III’s official birthday
Featuring: King Charles III, Queen Camilla, Prince William of Wales, Catherine Princess of Wales, Prince George, Prince Charlotte, Prince Louis
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 13 Jun 2026
Credit: Mischa Schoemaker/Dutch Press Photo/Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR PUBLICATION IN THE NETHERLANDS OR FRANCE**
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HRH The Prince of Wales and HRH Prince George of Wales in the Royal Box during the match between Carlos Alcaraz (ESP) and Jannik Sinner (ITA) in the final of the Gentlemen’s Singles on Centre Court at The Championships 2025. Held at The All England Lawn Tennis Club, Wimbledon. Day 14 Sunday 13/07/2025.,Image: 1021812802, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NB: Fees charged by Avalon are for Avalon’s services only, and do not, nor are they intended to, convey to the user any ownership of Copyright or License in the material., Model Release: no, Credit line: AELTC/Ryan Jenkinson/Avalon
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16/12/2025, London, UK. The Prince of Wales and Prince George with the CEO of The Passage Mick Clarke during a visit to The Passage in central London.,Image: 1061170332, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: © Kensington Palace. This image is free for use but may only be used for news or editorial reporting purposes. This image must NOT be used for any commercial or other use, save for news or editorial reporting and cannot be altered or amended in any manner or form whatsoever. All rights reserved., Model Release: no , Credit line: Andrew Parsons/Kensington Palace/Avalon
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Paris, FRANCE – Prince William and his son, Prince George, enjoy the thrilling first leg of the Champions League at Parc des Princes in Paris. The royal duo shares a rare public outing at the high-profile match between PSG and Aston Villa.
Pictured: Prince William, Prince George
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Paris, FRANCE – Prince William and his son, Prince George, enjoy the thrilling first leg of the Champions League at Parc des Princes in Paris. The royal duo shares a rare public outing at the high-profile match between PSG and Aston Villa.
Pictured: Prince William, Prince George
BACKGRID USA 9 APRIL 2025
BYLINE MUST READ: Best Image / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
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*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
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Prince William and Prince George watch Aston Villa play against Paris-Saint Germain in the UEFA Champions League at Parc des Princes stadium in Paris
Featuring: Prince William, Prince George
Where: Paris, France
When: 09 Apr 2025
Credit: Starface Photo/Cover Images
**UK AND USA RIGHTS ONLY**
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Royals attend day fourteen of the 2025 Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
Featuring: Prince William, Prince George
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 13 Jul 2025
Credit: Andrew Matthews/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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Trooping the Colour 2026 ceremony in celebration of King Charles III’s official birthday
Featuring: Prince George, Princess Charlotte
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 13 Jun 2026
Credit: Mischa Schoemaker/Dutch Press Photo/Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR PUBLICATION IN THE NETHERLANDS OR FRANCE**
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Royal family on the balcony during Trooping the Colour 2026 ceremony in celebration of King Charles III’s official birthday
Featuring: Prince William of Wales, Catherine Princess of Wales, Prince George, Prince Charlotte, Prince Louis
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 13 Jun 2026
Credit: Mischa Schoemaker/Dutch Press Photo/Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR PUBLICATION IN THE NETHERLANDS OR FRANCE**
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Royal family on the balcony during Trooping the Colour 2026 ceremony in celebration of King Charles III’s official birthday
Featuring: William Prince of Wales, Princess Charlotte, Catherine Princess of Wales, Prince George and Prince Louis
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 13 Jun 2026
Credit: Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR HELLO MAGAZINE**
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Trooping the Colour 2026 ceremony in celebration of King Charles III’s official birthday
Featuring: Prince George
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 13 Jun 2026
Credit: Cover Images
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Sally Bedell smith was nasty to George’s paternal grandmother. Also, George is now a cover story! He looks rather uncomfortable, he should not be put out in the media that way. Where is the “normal” upbringing.
He always does. I don’t see the confidence attributed to him. I see a deeply unhappy child, trotted out by his parents with a giant load on his shoulders no child should have to bear!
I guess the Firm thinks Kate’s alma mater is too lowbrow for a blood Windsor who will be a future king.
Having been raised by Peg and KKKate, all George can hope to be is a posh colonizer. I predict he will find the colonies less accommodating than they were for his ancestors.
Sure, every young child gives a lot of thought as to what future school they’ll attend. Totally normal claim. FFS
To be fair. They actually often do.
I agree with Lorelei, he’s 13 and we haven’t had any evidence that he’s highly academic or driven for his age. Usually they just want to go where their friends are going but I doubt the kid had any say in the matter.
I have a lot of family in NYC, and almost all of my cousins were thinking about and making sure their applications were strong for PUBLIC high schools. Not to say George did, or is thinking about it at all.
Many do, if changing schools for high school is a set expectation. Most kids know that they are going to the local public high school from the beginning and don’t really think about it.
For kids in a different system – like the New York City schools, where nearly everyone has to apply to a high school (there is really no such thing as a “local public high school” in NYC), many kids do think long and hard about what they want for a high school. Even kids like mine, who was in a K-12 school and could stay where they were, elected to apply out to go to a different high school.
When you are going to be future king you don’t have to think about the future as kids from middle class backgrounds need to.
It makes no difference if George goes to Eton or if he stops school altogether. He will be king unless the British change their system.
For this child’s sake, I hope this is the only thing he wishes to follow in his dad’s footsteps for.
‘Diverse student body’ = we let in some poors.
Or some non-white/anglo people like middle eastern or asian billionaire kids.
Yup we let in super rich non white kids and some extremely brilliant poors.
Is there an actual percentage? Bc otherwise, I ain’t buying it.
Eton has always had a scholarship program. That’s how George Orwell got in.
Interesting to see this new story line about George “following in his father’s footsteps” I wonder who came up with that quote. It certainly centers William in a decision about what’s best for George, hopefully W isn’t one of those fathers who wants their son to be just like them
Every photo I see of this boy looks like he’s doomed – and he knows it. Poor kid.
I agreed, George always seems to be super uncomfortable when out in front of the public. I really hope that he’ll be okay, in the long run.
George was raised by a early years expert, so that’s that.
But aside from that, he looked very worried in the carriage. But also like he understood the underlying reason. He gave me a faint glimmer of hope. I hope he does get the right guidance his father seemed to have missed, in his teens.
The thing is, who is there to give him the right guidance? To make the monarchy work in this century, George or one of the Wales kids will have to be a born leader, have integrity that can’t be obliterated by the outdated, racist, misogynistic, classist, and malicious forces surrounding him, which includes his parents and grandparents on both sides, although I don’t know what to make of Michael Middleton.
I don’t understand Kate’s opposition to Eton. She strikes me as the greatest snob around, so why wouldn’t she want her son to attend a school attended for centuries by gifted, rich, and aristocratic.
She’s very insecure about her class. She might have a title but is not accepted by the aristos. I guess she prefers to be around wealthy people who are impressed by her title so she can feel superior.
From what I understand you always will be your class of birth even if you go up a class.
Oh goodie, another rich, entitled white kid being educated to be a rich, entitled, racist and misogynistic white man in a position of power, just what we need. *massive eye roll”
It makes no difference where George wanted to go. He was always going to where ever William chose. That’s his “prize” for being the heir, and being the only child worthy of William’s notice.
If George really wants to follow in his father’s footsteps, which I don’t believe for a minute, he should just buy a scooter and try to stay a little boy forever.
So if George wanted to go to Eton all along, why would Kate be pushing him to go to other schools? Doesn’t sound very empowering of this mother/child development expert.
Who knows if the kid really wants to go there or if dad talked him into it at that age. I remember being led around by my mom quite a lot at that age. It isn’t like an adult making a decision.
Another privileged stuck up white man coming our way in 3…2…1