Prince George ‘has always wanted to follow in his dad’s footsteps’ at Eton

Last week, Kensington Palace announced that Prince George will attend Eton, starting in the next school year. It was a three-year ordeal to come to that decision, as the Princess of Wales threw everything she had to somehow force George to go to a different school. Kate lost that battle, and it’s super-interesting to me that she failed at maybe her sole passion project in the past three years. As it turns out, Prince William always wanted George to go to Eton, so that’s what happened. I suspect that William wants George away from all of the Middleton influences, but it’s more than possible that William’s train of thought was more like “I loved Eton, so George will too.” Well, all of this is discussed ad nauseum in this week’s People Magazine cover story. Some highlights:

Why George will go to Eton: “Eton was a much-needed haven for William,” royal biographer Sally Bedell Smith tells PEOPLE in this week’s cover story. “It will give George a rigorous education that he will need for his role.” The Wales kids have been out of the spotlight: “They have been very careful not to pressure any of them to appear on the public stage too often,” Queen Elizabeth’s former press secretary Ailsa Anderson tells PEOPLE. “It’s been a gentle introduction to royal life, which has let Prince George build his confidence.” Researching schools: “Both William and Catherine carried out a lot of research to make the right decision,” says Anderson. George wanted to follow his dad’s path: Plus, a source close to the family tells PEOPLE, “George has always wanted to follow in his dad’s footsteps.” Founded in 1440 by King Henry VI, Eton costs about $80,000 a year and has educated generations of leaders, including 20 prime ministers. Prince Harry, 41, also attended the school, where his experience differed markedly from Prince William’s. Come September, George will become the latest royal to don Eton’s iconic black tailcoat, waistcoat and pin-striped trousers. A diverse student body?? “Yes, Eton stands for tradition, but it has moved with the times and now has a more diverse student body than it had—even in William’s day,” says Bedell Smith. “I think their decision hinges on the school’s academic excellence and the many ways it develops its students for leadership roles.” A posh circle of friends: “George will benefit from a group of friends who will remain close and loyal,” says Bedell Smith. Adds Anderson: “William loved his time at Eton, but he would have thought about what school would be the best for George’s strengths, qualities and personality.” Kate’s health stuggles: Adds Bedell Smith: “George’s great advantage is that he comes from a stable and loving home that appears to have become even more so as a result of Catherine’s illness. For George, it had to be a maturing experience that has given him an extra measure of empathy.”

[From People]

Speaking of Kate’s health issues in 2024, I always wondered if part of the “Kate’s comeback” deal involved certain things for the kids. As in, did the Middletons try to negotiate the kids’ future schools? And if so, did William just renege on part of the 2024 deal? I guess my larger question is this: is Kate’s nose out of joint about George going to Eton? Given her barely-there schedule in recent months, I think it’s very likely that she’s pouting because she didn’t get her way. Anyway, despite these claims that Eton has a more diverse student body these days, it feels like George is simply going to Eton because he’s being trained to be a posh colonizer, just like his dad.