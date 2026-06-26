Times: The palace is ‘at pains not to be seen to be briefing the press’ about the Sussexes

I finally got a chance to read this Times of London piece about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s upcoming UK visit: “Will the King finally be photographed with Harry’s children? For the Sussexes, who plan to visit Britain this summer, a picture of Charles with Archie and Lilibet would be the ‘money shot’.” It’s more of an in-depth summary of where things stand around the visit, and I have to say, Buckingham Palace has clearly briefed the press about the visit in recent days. Throughout the week, the palace had made sure to underline one particular detail: that King Charles has offered royal accommodation to the Sussexes but they haven’t accepted (yet). But it’s interesting that the palace is so openly discussing all of it with the rota, right? And they’re certainly trying to dictate the talking points too. This piece actually reminded me of a forgotten story – last year, the palace briefed the Sun about a gift Prince Harry gave to Charles when they met for tea, and Harry was absolutely livid about it. What will Harry make of his father’s courtiers doing a running commentary about this July visit? Anyway, let’s go through the palace’s talking points:
A potential photo of Archie & Lili with Charles: For the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, it would be the ultimate money shot. The next twist in the saga that has launched them onto streaming platforms in the US, where their currency remains forever linked to their royal titles. Even in a world of royal “what ifs”, there are those familiar with both camps who fear no such picture could ever be taken for several reasons.
Is Harry actually bringing the kids over or is it all about security? First, some question whether Harry truly intends to bring his children at all or whether it’s a form of “emotional blackmail” over his continuing security row with the UK government. Harry has said that without police protection, he cannot in good conscience bring his children to the UK. Last year he was granted a risk management board to review his security status. Now, the Royal and VIP Executive Committee (Ravec), the body that meets to advise on the security provision for royals and VIPs, is set to advise an independent chair about whether Harry should be entitled to 24/7 armed police escorts. Could this well-publicised intention to bring his children come from Harry’s frustration to get a result? If so, he’s waited long enough.
The “money shot” photo: Second, even if Harry did bring his children, is it possible that courtiers would leave Charles exposed to a photo opportunity with them? Or will Meghan and Harry be asked to hand over any devices on the way in? Queen Elizabeth reportedly denied a request from Harry and Meghan to bring a photographer to a meeting with their children when the Sussexes came from America for the Platinum Jubilee celebrations in 2022. If any family snaps exist with Elizabeth, they have yet to be published.
The palace doesn’t want to get caught briefing the press! Four years on, every visit by the duke appears to elicit much consternation from the Palace, who are at pains not to be seen to be briefing the press. When Harry came to the UK alone last year, Charles granted his younger son a 50-minute meeting at Clarence House over tea and cake. Harry was apparently thrilled with the summit and went off with a huge smile on his face. When reports emerged shortly afterwards that the meeting had paved the way for a deeper reconciliation, one insider told the press: “Whoever is behind [the stories] seems to have mistaken a brief tea and a slice of cake for the Treaty of Versailles.” Palace aides were then baffled and bemused when Camp Sussex appeared to be outraged that the so-called men in grey suits had leaked details of a family photograph that Harry had gifted the King during the visit.
An admission that the palace has been briefing: Wise heads on the Palace side are tremendously cautious not to rock the boat where Harry is concerned. It would seem to be the right course of action, given that the drama over the plans for Harry’s trip has begun long before he has arrived. Last week Buckingham Palace was compelled to confirm that the King had offered Harry and his family accommodation for their visit this summer, presumably to get ahead of any potential “mean King” stories emerging.
The Sussexes aren’t confirming anything to the palace: At this stage, however, the King is unclear whether Harry intends to accept the offer of free digs at a royal B&B. In this case, there are mitigating circumstances in Harry’s defence; the Sussexes are still finalising their programme in the UK, so details such as accommodation have yet to be ironed out.
Prince William will scatter into the wind: Whether [the Sussexes stay] in London, Windsor or Sandringham, William is likely to make himself scarce. Surely he’ll be hoping that England will call for an extra cheerleader in the football World Cup in the US, requiring him to put the Atlantic safely back in the middle between the warring brothers….Five years after the [Oprah] interview, the Waleses appear to have moved on to a more serene plateau. William has adopted a dignified silence, planting a flag in the moral high ground. After all, since the Sussexes’ criticism, he has had to navigate his wife’s “brutal” cancer battle, which he described as “probably the hardest year in my life”. There’s little to be gained from re-entering the boxing ring with Harry.
Camilla will scatter into the wind: As for Camilla, she’s staying well clear. She is unlikely to get involved in a discussion with Harry and Meghan. Who can blame her? In the promotion for his autobiography, Harry said that she was “dangerous” and described her as “a villain”. She’s most likely to want to protect the King from any inopportune meetings while staying out of the way as much as possible at Ray Mill House, her home in Gloucestershire.
Meghan doesn’t want to be photographed with Charles? Would Meghan even want to come and meet the King with Harry and their children? Would she allow Harry to bring them alone? Even if she pulled off the PR coup of the decade and managed to get her children a photo op with the King, she is surely unlikely to be in the picture herself.
The preview of Thomas Markle’s reemergence: Outside the royal circle, of course, there’s another grandfather who has never met his grandchildren: Thomas Markle, Meghan’s father, who has never even met his royal son-in-law. After his leg was amputated in the Philippines in December 2025, he told The Mail on Sunday: “I don’t want to die estranged from Meghan. I want to meet my grandkids.” That is now looking unlikely.
We saw several of these talking points in Jennie Bond’s piece as well, including the Thomas Markle preview. I can only assume that they’ll drag him out closer to the Sussexes’ visit, probably two weekends from now. This piece made it even clearer that the palace is trying hard to dictate the narrative around this visit, and that the palace is a leaky sieve. Not just Buckingham Palace either – it’s also clear that the rota is getting contradictory talking points from Kensington Palace too. That’s what happened last year around Harry’s visit, and William’s subsequent nervous breakdown. Everything will be heightened around this trip though, because of Meghan and the kids. There will be plentiful shenanigans afoot, and everyone needs to stay aware.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
Do they understand the meaning of IRONY or HYPOCRISY as they brief in extraditionary detail about how they are MAINTAINING!! A DIGNIFIED SILENCE because they can’t trust Harry and Meghan to keep things private!? Harry and Meghan have not confirmed any details and they are endlessly blabbing!
laughable because all we have heard has come from them, nothing from the Sussexes.
So that’s the play. Two people who go out their way to make sure that their kids faces aren’t shown, won’t show you their faces in this visit because Charles refuses to take photos with them ( do they realize how s***** as a person that makes him sound?) not because their parents just have no intentions of showing you their faces.
Something tells me that the press is getting angry that Harry and Meghan aren’t playing ball the way that they want them to. And BP is trying to placate them.They haven’t even confirmed who is coming other than Harry.
And so now they’re trying to create the narrative as to why they don’t know what charitable events they are doing until it’s released day of, they don’t get to see the kids, they don’t stay in a royal residence, and the Rota isn’t invited to any press briefings. It’s because the Palace is putting it’s foot down, not that the Sussexes still after 6 years haven’t changed their mind and have no interest in playing the press games. Because they don’t need to.
This is @Dee(2), you raise a brilliant point. They don’t play the rota game because they don’t *need* to — they can sail over the heads of the gatekeeping low-rent elbowy people straight to the public with the work they actually do. It’s what Jefferson would have termed self-evident.
The writer just does not get it. The children are Meghan and harry s
And it is disgraceful to say that Meghan won’t let harry. take the kids implying harry would leave her home . Leaving Meghan home would be a real insult to her.and the derangers want harry to go without her.
You’re assuming there wouldn’t be a discussion and Harry would just pack the kids up in the middle of the night for an international flight while Meghan slept peacefully, with no idea what Harry was doing.
There is a chance that she doesn’t want to go back to GB based on the past but is fine with her husband, who she loves and trusts, to take THEIR children (they are also his children) with plenty of security and a well thought out itinerary and plan, to visit his home country. I hate the narrative you’re trying to spin that if Meghan isn’t bound to the hip with Harry or if the kids appear anywhere without her right there, that it’s the greatest insult ever.
I believe, and all evidence has shown, that Harry and Meghan work as a team. They make joint decisions carefully with as many variables as they can predict taken into account.
Also, they shouldn’t live their lives according to how the derangers would take it and spin it.
Absolutely not. I once had two young children. He’s not a divorced father. I’m going too, and sharing that trip with them.
As for the racist comment they made that Meghan will not be in the picture, it’s simple: a picture of Chuck and his two youngest grandchildren together? Fine.
A picture of Harry, Charles and the grandchildren without their mother? F that. They have a mother, and Harry is not divorced. There should be two pictures: Chuck with the kids and Harry & Meghan, Chuck, and the kids. That’s it.
All the other rats are going to hide. Good that Camilla will go home, Anne is in some last minute trip. Surprised that Willy and Kate didn’t find another middle eastern yacht to disappear to that week. Bea and Eugenie will be scared to upset the man with the purse.
They won’t work as a team if he goes without her. Those her her children too
No way would she let them go to that toxic family being there without her. I see that as harry enabling the derangers if he leaves her home. She needs to come first she has self respect and I doubt would let her kids go without her. The kids may get nervous and scared and she needs to be with them
It would isolate Meghan and yes put her in jeopardy. If the senior royal don’t want her there too bad for them. She is the children s mother. It’s a deal breaker if the royals expect her to stay home. It would be bad for the young kids to go without their mother.and may be confusing to them
Why can’t out mother be with us.
The money shot. Diana was pursued to her death by paparazzi wanting the money shot.
And still her whole life from 1980 onwards was a money shot for them.
They also have it completely backwards (as usual). The “money shot” isn’t for the Sussexes to get a photo of their kids with Chuckles. It’s for Chuckles to get a picture with Prince Archie and Princess Lili. The Sussexes do not need Charles to make the shot worth gold. It’s Charles who needs the star power of the Sussexes. If Harry and Meghan decided now was the time they wanted to share a picture of their children, it’s going to be international news. A new photo of Chuckles however? No one really cares.
If Harry takes the kids to meet Charles, after what Charles said to Harry about Meghan, I hope Meghan stays at Spencer.
I think it would be safer and more seemly for Charles to visit the kids in Montecito, I am sure he’s had an open invitation.
There’s no reason fo the kids to be photographed on this visit.
I would not want to see Charles at his home with the kids, it gives Charles all the power and exposes the kids to the rota…
Oh, Charles should have to meet them at Spencer if he wants to see them… Or at the hotel or home where Harry and family stays
Meghan is the children s mother. She will be with the children. She should not be intimidated and insulted. Harry would know better than to leave her and not let her go with him with the kids. Charles should apologize to her
Yes, them trying to push for him to take the children without there mother is similar to how they conveniently waited until after Meghan left the UK for have the meeting at Sandringham to try and manipulate him. Harry has said that it was obvious that that was their intention. That’s when William shared the “joint” statement with Harry’s unauthorized signature and knowledge. They try and create an image and have headlines of lies to push their narrative.
And Harry is the children’s father. Parents don’t always have to be RIGHTTHERE with the kids all the time. I’ve been Sussex Squad since the beginning, back when even this site was saying it would flame out (pre engagement). Whether or not Meghan goes to GB and whether or not the kids go with or without Meghan, or go to see Charles with or without Meghan, will be carefully discussed between the two of them (and their security) and will be made for whatever is best for the family.
I have/had wonderful parents. I love my mother very much but some of my most treasured childhood moments was doing stuff with my dad, which did include travel without my mom. Local travel to Bills games AND international to Ireland (where we still have family). Going without my mother was not disrespect to her. They discussed it, she decided to stay home. While the Sussexes have MUCH more considerations to take in their decisions, it’s still not “oh Harry is disrespecting Meghan” if she doesn’t go or chooses not to meet Charles with the kids (if this even happens)
Graphinya Heather – I get what you’re saying and I’m sure Harry and Meghan do things with the kids separately all the time.
But this isn’t a normal situation. The legitimacy of Meghan as a royal and permanent part of that family and of Harry’s life has been questioned since the start – by the royals themselves (Chuckles telling Harry there was no money for Meghan and she should keep acting etc) and constantly by the British press (the numerous articles about them getting divorced, Harry – and only Harry – being welcome back into the family, etc).
They’ve been trying to erase Meghan since she came into Harry’s life ( including taking her first name off of Archie’s birth certificate!!). These are the reasons it’s important for her to be included in this trip (if the children are going) and to be photographed as part of the family. As Harry’s wife and Archie and Lili’s mom. And as Chuckles’s daughter-in-law.
@SussexWatcher
I personally think that if Harry and the kids go, Meghan should go. I’m just a little tired of the narrative that if Meghan doesn’t go, it’s a great insult to her, like she wasn’t involved in the decision making. We’ve seen plenty of evidence that Harry and Meghan made decisions for their family as a team. So if Meghan on some off chance doesn’t go, or doesn’t stay the whole time, it’s because that’s what Harry and Meghan both decided. Together.
Either way, I hope the BM doesn’t get any pictures of the kids.
Under the circumstances leaving Meghan home would be insulting. Charles and William treated Meghan horribly it is not like harry taking the kids to some fun activity . In the case of Meghan staying home. And not allowed to be with her husband and kids would be another way of their visible non acceptance of her.
Oh yes should he come to Althorp, so he can visit the grave of the woman whose life he destroyed.
I don’t think Charles Spencer, the Sussexes being there or not, would allow Chuckles the King to step foot on Althorp.
I’m concerned; why is Harry bringing his family into this mess?? he must have gotten the highest level of security available
A picture with his grandchildren would benefit Charles more – the British press knows this. Unlike his mother, he has no really good photos of him getting to cosplay as the Gradnfather King to humanize. The Queen did this alot to great effect.
The BM is salivating for a picture of the Sussex children. I think it’s most likely they will be denied. Harry might agree to have it show up during Charles’s Christmas message, if he lives till then. I hope he lives at least until after Invictus to make it “easier” for Harry and the veterans.
“Money shot” is such a gross term to use regarding children, given the term’s origins.
Everything about the rota is gross, though, so I stopped being shocked long ago.
I see we are still trying to blame the Sussexes for certain leaks like the gift of the daily photograph but just last week we found out in great detail that Charles’ own staff is split between pro and anti conciliation forces and both also leak.
If the Sussex have not confirm anything to the royal I would assume it’s a big no thank you. Given all the leaking, I don’t see them trusting the king and his entourage.
That’s what I don’t get with all of their briefing. They are creating a very hostile space for Meghan and her children. There is no way that Harry would bring his children to a place where they are so cavalier and hostile towards his wife as if that won’t transfer to their children. You can’t be a grandfather who badmouths the mother to the grandchildren you haven’t had any interactions with and have done everything to make their lives in the UK unsafe. They were talking the other day about how the Sussex children would feel about not having their grandfathers in their lives because of what friends might have, but more than any of that they are missing the bigger picture of all that has happened since before they were born. Those children will understand parents who kept them away from grandparents who tried everything to prevent their parents from marrying and having them. They won’t however understand why both grandfathers tried everything to stop their parents from marrying each other and why both were not just silent about the racist and depraved things said about their parents but worst, about them. Those children won’t understand how grandfathers would work with people who think that their bloodline is tainted and less than that of their mothers and grandma Doria’s. They won’t understand how royals had concerns about what their skin tone would look like and how it would look for the royal family or how their grandfather have both tried to blackmail their parents to stay in spaces where people actually hate them and their children. These two children know who their parents are and that they are loved and protected by them. They will know through the media of the past ten years that both grandfathers and their other children are all racists a**holes who would not bat an eye if something happened to any of the Sussexes.
I do agree. By know they have proofed where they would stay, especially if they only have their security. They wouldn’t let anything to coincidence with the children.
Maybe the Earl is having a family wedding party with H&M?
Meghan, you in danger girl!! I wish Harry would grow a pair and cut ties with his father’s side of the family. Does he really think this nonsense is ok and it’s worth it?
Lort. They brief that they ain’t briefing…. The rota is salivating at the thought of pictures of the Sussex children. Just. Yuck. The left behinds have no respect for the Sussexes or their boundaries. This visit, if it actually occurs, may be the Sussex kids only opportunity to see their father’s homeland. Willy will gleefully sabatage and endanger the Sussexes if they visit when he becomes king. The visit (IF it occurs) is more about the kids getting to see England and the Spencer family than Charles. Is the general public not fully aware that the royals vanish after Wimbledon and don’t reappear until September/October every single year? This disappearing act isn’t about Harry. It is about their annual privilege. ALSO. The KP pr spin behind Keener’s “brutal cancer battle” when she claimed to be “cured” of cancer in less than a year makes my skin crawl as someone who has experienced the actual brutal cancer battles of several close friends and family members. Keen behaved atrociously towards Meghan, intentionally told lies to the press that made her the victim instead of the perpetrator, and encouraged the lie to fester in a manner that was intentionally malicious. The Sussexes called out the lie and reiterated the truth while Meghan still said Keen was a good person. On no level is Keener getting cancer the Sussexes fault and this level of spin is why I will never believe the precancerous cells were her main issue during her disappearance. The timing too perfectly aligned to get them both out of the public eye when both wails were crashing out.
The Sussex children will likely outlive William. They will probably be able to visit the UK once he’s gone, if the monarchy isn’t abolished, beforehand. It’s not an ideal situation, but it’s also not “never“.
A child wanting to possibly bring their children to visit with a grandparent or family members isn’t emotional blackmail, especially when the grandparent is a very detached and emotionless grandparent who took away their security and home but is okay providing security and housing to his pedo brother, pedo loving ex-SIL and their two daughters families. A loving grandfather who lives in another country doesn’t just not see his grandson for more than six years and never sees his five year old granddaughter. Because even though they are speared by an ocean and whole country, they would do whatever they could to maintain communication through phone calls and Zoom calls, even the very elderly late Queen did that.
The money shot is entirely what the media and Charles want and not the Sussexes because if it were something the Sussexes wanted they wouldn’t have spent the past six years avoiding showing their children’s faces all for the off chance that Charles might take a photo with them. It’s not as if no one who knows who Prince Harry is or who Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex is, don’t know that they are still royals because no one stops being related to someone or having a name or title just because they moved or is no longer working for the family. Anyone stupid enough to believe that isn’t anyone Harry and Meghan care to impress. Also, it has only been Charles who has had carefully placed photos of the Sussexes in his home during interviews and photo shoots. It was just last month that they were all complaining because Meghan didn’t post sweet wedding day photos of the other royals for her and Harry’s anniversary. Obviously the ones who are desperate to have this photographic connection is the media who mention the need for photos with the royals every time they mention Archie and Lilibet, even though they never mention that the royals have shown us for years that they disowned them as much as they disowned their parents.
Someone revealed Harry’s security request and it was either BP or KP.
The hundred stories about William for sure definitely isn’t going to be anywhere near his brother pretty much tells us where the briefing is coming from.
Wow! That is a sexy shot of Harry there. Looks a lot like his mother, too. I really like Harry, but I don’t always think he looks sexy (don’t tell Meghan) but every now and then…….
This is such an incredibly gross way to talk about a son who wanted to meet with his terminal father and wants his kids to know said father. These people are soulless ghouls, and they should be ashamed.
The British press is desperate for that photo of the children. I hope if that Lili and Archie come over that we don’t get to see them.
I’m sorry, does anyone on either side if the pond believe any of this rubbish? All of a sudden Charles wants to be a doting grandfather, really? Where are the pictures of him doting on his 3 grandkids who live right there? He was just in the US, did he bother to go to CA and see these grandkids he’s so looking forward to spending time with? This is all PR crap. He’s upset by all the signs and protests, he hates not being beloved by the peasants. He’s getting backlash on everything from Andrew, the lazy future king, the money laundering. etc. He only cares about himself and how he will be remembered.
Not to be seen briefing the press is not the same as NOT briefing the press. The language gives them away. Maybe there will be Morse code, messenger pigeons, secret phone calls, whatever. Unfortunately, even without Camilla there (which could be a feint and surprise!!! she’s right there with Charles when the Sussexes walk in, maybe holding gardening shears). My Spidey sense tells me that the press might indeed have been allowed to plant cameras/recorders in whatever rooms/places the Sussexes and Charles (and possibly Camilla) visit. The ambush is a favorite unfair tactic of derangers and this includes Daddy Charles, of course and unfortunately.
The tabloids getting this worked up about a rumor THEY started is insane….and also par for the course. The ability to come up with all these stories, scenarios and hypotheticals despite knowing they have no confirmation should be studied.
Nothing from Harry
Nothing from Meghan.
Nothing from their actual spokespeople.
I truly don’t get it.
Oh, noes!… not a photo opportunity with children and their grandfather!
Harry shouldn’t let all this palace drama stop him. If he and Meghan decide to come with the kids, the UK will have to sort out security under the 30‑days agreement. They can’t just pretend the risk doesn’t exist because William doesn’t want them there.
And they keep trying to push Meghan out of the picture, and it’s obvious why. Meghan isn’t someone you can just push aside anymore. She’s not going to let them do to her again what they did during the Sandringham summit. She has every right to be there. If the palace doesn’t like that, then – imo – there’s simply no meeting with Charles. That’s on them.
And I’d skip that photo completely. The only person who benefits from that is Charles. The palace wants the PR, the press wants the clicks, and Harry and Meghan get nothing out of it. They’ve spent years protecting their kids. They don’t owe anyone a staged “grandfather” moment.
The kids would get scared
They would ask why isn’t mommy going. What would they say to them. She needs to be with her own children. And be with her family.