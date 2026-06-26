P6: Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce will have an ‘intimate’ first wedding on July 2 at MSG

This week, the New York Times basically confirmed that Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding really will go down at Madison Square Garden on July 3rd (one week from today). Taylor apparently hired Winick Productions to plan/organize the event, and they applied for permits all around MSG. The NYT left it open, like this could all still be a ruse. At this point, I think Taylor was hiding in plain sight. She probably figured that her snake army would just assume that the MSG rumor was a cover story for whatever the real venue was. It’s not a double-cross, it’s a triple cross! So now I keep seeing posts where Swifties are lamenting all of Taylor’s elegant music video aesthetics because now she’ll have to throw floral garlands over the Jumbotron. Well, now Page Six claims that while the MSG wedding is real, Taylor and Travis are going to have another wedding ceremony the day before… which will also be held at MSG??
Two is better than one. Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s upcoming Madison Square Garden wedding will be a multi-day event with two gatherings, The Post confirms. A source revealed the couple will have an intimate celebration at the arena on July 2 with an estimated 100 loved ones in attendance.
The following day, the pop star and the Kansas City Chiefs player will allegedly host between 1,000 and 2,000 people at a much larger party. The New York Times was the first to report the news. Reps for Kelce and Swift have yet to respond to Page Six’s requests for comment.
Page Six exclusively revealed in April that the pair will walk down the aisle over the July 3 weekend. Earlier this month, we confirmed the nuptials will take place at the iconic Big Apple venue, where Swift has performed multiple sold-out shows over the years.
“Privacy was of number one importance to them both,” a source told us at the time of the unconventional choice. Another insider noted that “everyone’s been sworn to secrecy.”
Page Six reported Wednesday that some of Kelce’s Kansas City Chiefs teammates have reservations at the Marriott Marquis in Midtown around the wedding date. The groom’s fellow NFL tight end — and Tight End University co-founder — George Kittle told “Entertainment Tonight” on Wednesday that he doesn’t “have any expectations” about the wedding location.
Kittle, 32, divulged, “I actually asked Travis last night [whether it was at MSG] and he laughed at me, so. I’m half expecting there to just be a jumbo jet on a runway and they put us on a plane somewhere.”
I understand having a more private, intimate wedding – or even a classy civil wedding service – the day before. What I don’t get is hosting an intimate “first wedding” event… at the Garden. Like, Taylor has all kinds of access, she even belongs to plenty of private clubs in New York. Surely there’s a cute, attractive space she can rent out mid-week for the intimate wedding? Something else I’ve been thinking about is how Taylor’s fans are sort of blaming Travis for “a wedding at the Garden.” I’ll buy that Travis probably doesn’t want to have a destination wedding at some European castle, but I also don’t believe that Travis wants his wedding at Madison Square Garden. I feel strongly that this is ALL Taylor.
What else? Variety spoke to some NYPD sources and the cops absolutely believe that they’re going to be working crowd-control around MSG for the wedding.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Cover Images, Taylor Swift’s Instagram.
Good for them. There’s tons of smaller rooms inside MSG that can be used and money can pay for a LOT of things to make it truly beautiful. This way, the wedding is secure and private – no drones, no repeat of Jack’s wedding. I hope their day is everything they both want. Happy for them.
I’m happy for all of us. It looks like you’re Canadian, but this spectacle dominating the news cycle in an extreme display of wealth and capitalism, joining pop mania and football, on America’s 250th birthday is honestly perfect.
It’s much more who we are as a nation than the other thing.
I hadn’t thought of it like this but you’re absolutely correct.
@MightyMolly nailed it
July 2nd is my birthday. They have my blessing. 🙂
I can’t decide if “tacky” or “narcissistic” is the first word that springs to mind when considering this couple, ‘cause both just scream in capital letters the moment either of their faces or names pops up. Individually and/or when coupled together.
“Insufferable” rounds out the top 3, though. Luckily, I only think about them when seeing headlines or articles like these, though, and I usually stop at the headline and scroll on by. Because this is the kind of trashy nonsense you have to deal with when you actually stop and read about them.
Bleccch.
I fail to see how it’s more tacky or self absorbed than taking over entire cities for weddings, aka Dua and Bezos.
Who said it was?
You can be tacky and self absorbed and still have Bezos be more tacky and self absorbed than you.
Totally agree. I wish they would give us the Zendaya/Tom treatment and quietly enjoy each other and their families. Everything is such a spectacular with these two. I’m so over them.
@Lurker — Not sure where you saw anyone else mentioned in my post other than these two. No comparisons were made, no hierarchy was declared. There are more than 1 tacky, narcissistic, insufferable couple in the public eye/world. They’re all gross. The TTs just happen to be the gross couple being discussed right now, mmmkay?
Donate the money to charity, MSG really? I hope this is all a red herring and they show some class with their wedding.
I imagine that no drones would be a deciding factor. I wish them well.
I am inclined to agree with you.
That’s a good point.
No drones could be accomplished anywhere though so I’m not sure why MSG would be their option? As we see with these past few articles with permits and police confirmations, more attention will be on MSG than it would normally. Is there a significant connection of MSG with their relationship? I don’t really follow either of them, so I was just reading to see if there’s a reason for MSG.
A thing I like about this is that the Orange Jabba the Hut got booed at MSG.. couldn’t fill MSG and yet here is a nemesis dominating the news – at MSG ..
I wonder .. if this is intentional
An arena is essentially a large space that they will be able to turn into whatever they want with total control over who goes in and out. It’s unconventional, but I think it really allows them so much creativity, like a soundstage or black box theater. I’m mildly interested to see how they do it.
With the way TMZ has been spying on random people in Rhode Island, I don’t blame them for choosing an unconventional location. Anywhere typical would have resulted in helicopters and drones no doubt.
I don’t understand why people think this should be anywhere near the same situation as Tom And Zendaya, etc. Travis has been with the Chiefs for almost 15 years. He’s tight with his coach and his team, and there are dozens of other current players, staff, etc. That’s not counting people he’s played with over the years who moved on. Maybe he wants to share the day with the people he’s worked with and who’ve helped him out, show them all a really good time. You could say the same for Taylor and the people she’s worked with putting together her tours. And that’s not including family, friends, other business associates, etc. on both sides. The odds of these two being able to keep such a large event secret almost anywhere else, with the number of people involved putting it together, her fans, paparazzi, etc., are slim to none. (Remember the craziness H&M went through in an out of the way location in Canada.). Maybe they would’ve liked someplace else – and maybe the wedding will be somewhere else – but if they want to get married sooner rather than later, they’re limited by his schedule. MSG may not be perfect, but as has been pointed out, there’s significant advantages.
As far as what they can do, Exhibit A is the picture up top, which IIRC is the backyard of Travis’s house. Didn’t they move all that in, in a couple of hours, while he and Taylor were doing the podcast? It’ll be interesting to see what they come up with, especially if the wedding actually is at MSG.
Page 6 says Taylor is expected to wear “multiple outfits over the course of the wedding weekend.” I was expecting her to wear a giant white dress all weekend! Sleep in it, eat in it, wear it the next day…
@Harriet, they need something to fill those column inches up! Ridiculous sentence.
Pssst! I am also planning on multiple outfits this weekend!
I’m willing to bet rings will be exchanged as well. Vows will be spoken. There will be music of the romantic sort.
A private affair with no drones, no choppers, no paps intruding, better security and car entrance. That’s perfect. Money is no object they can have a different wedding with different people 7 days in a row if they wanted and then go on a gazillion honemoons if they wish. They probably had a very secret private private affair before this one anyway.
I wish them well even if since the dragon drama with blake lively, i cannot stop side eyeing her when they both tried to bully the director
Sure, they could go on a world tour and have a different wedding in every major city.
If they’re really getting married at MSG, I’m sorry, it’s tacky. I don’t buy that it’s just about no drones either — Taylor has enough money to have a truly private wedding. No one has any idea when or where Zendaya and Tom Holland got married and they don’t have billions of dollars.
But Tom and Zendaya wanted it that way and Travis and Taylor clearly don’t feel the same. They’re both public figures with strong fan bases who have been VERY open about their relationship so the big, elaborate, semi-public wedding is on-brand. By contrast, Tom and Zendaya have been really protective and low-key so their secret wedding approach is *also* on-brand.
My husband and I eloped and got married on an island so I don’t really get the big wedding extravaganza stuff but to each their own.
This! it’s some weird tacky flex. Police have to be diverted to make sure no one gets to close, they are going to have to do something about the trains that stop underneath and all the stores. So, Police presence for that. Everyone is acting like they’ll just waltz in and out. It’s going to be a major disruption.
Why, exactly? Extremely famous people are in and out of MSG all the time — from the Knicks, to VIPs in the audience, to Taylor herself for concerts. The trains didn’t stop and the stores didn’t close. What makes you think that this event — if it happens — is somehow going to be uniquely disruptive?
There will be heavy police presence and a couple of road closures but it’s crazy to think a private party in a secure location will stores or close a major train station, when Trump appearing at a public event at that same location didn’t cause that level of disruption.
You shouldn’t have to be a New Yorker to know that the subway, trains, and surrounding stores don’t close during MSG events but clearly it helps. It seems that some people are genuinely unfamiliar with the area while certain others are just looking for reasons to complain about a wedding they weren’t invited to.
This wedding was always going to be a circus so I guess it doesn’t matter where it’s held. Sounds like even the guests don’t know what’s happening and where. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
I wish them all the best. I’m going to wait to see what the photos look like before giving her any shade. This venue ensures privacy and a level of convenience for the guests who travel to the wedding. It’s also not intruding on someone’s island or quiet neighborhood during the holiday weekend. I can picture the chaos and imagine the criticism if chose elsewhere.
This is basically where I’m at. Getting married there is offbeat but it doesn’t mean a crazy spectacle. And I agree about the security and privacy perks.
“The couple will have an intimate celebration at the arena” is one of the funniest sentences I have read in a while. Oh yes, a sports arena – so intimate! I guess when you’re that thirsty for fame, you have to live up to it with some ridiculous spectacle.
At least it’s not at some antebellum plantation in the south. I’m grateful for small favors. 😂
Really! As a Southerner, I see it all the time. It’s wild. I wonder if Blake will be Matron of Honor. We haven’t seen them together in a hot minute…
@M, same. I lol’d.
This is tacky as hell. No excuses.
I had been hoping this was just a rumor when the MSG story first came out several weeks ago. I have been to MSG several times for various performances (the circus when I was a kid, Spice Girls concert, Stromae, and there’s probably more but that’s what’s coming to mind). I just can’t imagine a wedding in that space though I’m sure you could easily configure the floor into an aisle with chairs. But if 1000-2000 people are actually supposed to attend (!!), are they going to sit in the arena seats and have some kind of “wedding stage” in the middle? I’ve never given much thought to Taylor Swift’s wedding but even I never thought she would get married in an arena! I just figured she’d use one of her various properties as a base and the wedding prep/logistics would be super top secret. I’m really hoping all of this is a red herring and they’re actually getting married that same weekend elsewhere.
I think about how JFk Jr. and Carolyn Bessette were able to keep their wedding a total secret in that little church on that island in Georgia. And yes I realize social media, drones, and camera phones didn’t exist back then… but Tom and Zendaya were able to get married and none of us knew until Tom recently confirmed it.
Well good luck to both of them. Whether it’s MSG or not, I hope they have a fun wedding and it goes exactly the way they want.
I would have chosen a museum or historic space, but we are not privy to what security experts are telling them. On a level it is brilliant to make it open knowledge when and where the wedding is taking place to squash speculation, but having the wedding in such a secure venue no one outside their circle can access it. We are also not privy to the luxury spaces inside MSG. The ultrarich gonna ultrarich and the spaces the general public see isn’t the only spaces in the building. It blows my mind they are marrying in New York City in the heat of summer, but at least the tangerine terror will be upstaged during the America 250 July 4th news cycle. They couldn’t have a fall/winter wedding because he is playing another season. I really assumed they would pull off a JFK, Jr/Carolyn or Zendeya/Tom private wedding, but given her high profile, modern social media/tabloid stalking tactics and drones, they seem to be prioritizing everyone’s safety. I do wonder if she pays New York state income tax or skirts paying by claiming residency in Tennessee…. New York deserves their share after this lunacy.
Interesting you should mention this (last sentence). Can’t answer about her income tax, but starting July 1 (next Wednesday) NYC will implement a new annual tax for people whose NYC properties are second homes, and valued at $5 million or more. Jointly announced by the mayor and governor a couple of months ago. Look up “pied-a-terre tax”.
Have an intimate private wedding and stop there. MSG is more billionaire excess.
I hope it all works out for them, but this could be another case of a couple too focused on the wedding to be focused on the actual marriage.
I hope I’m wrong but if they’re still married in 5yrs, I’ll be surprised.
@ Mel – Most famous couples don’t stay married. The Kevin Bacon’s and Kyra Sedgwick’s of the entertainment world are a rarity.
Won’t this “intimate” event just be held in some soulless conference room? It sounds a bit grim.
I don’t think it’s fair to put this all on Taylor. Travis is all in on having a very publicly visible relationship–that’s why he’s a good match for her (for now, anyway). I can’t even imagine. She can get married anywhere in the world, and she chooses a stadium??
It is quite literally a circus venue. I mean. Can you imagine someday your kids ask you, mummy, daddy, where did you get married? And you have to tell them: Madison Square Garden! And I think you’d be getting a side-eye even from a five-year-old, like, isn’t that where they play basketball??
When being a celebrity is a liability. Who cares what they do, I just hope it’s the wedding they want and media doesn’t ruin it.
READ. THE. ROOM.
Gross and ostentatious. Sooo turned off of the both of over this. Like wtf for real.
I know I’m setting myself up as some super-Swifty (which I’m not) but who cares if they’re spending their own money on a wedding? They’re going to be making a lot of money for a bunch of wedding vendors and they’re not going to be inconveniencing New Yorkers all that much.
NYC is accustomed to huge events. This is not like the Bezos wedding in Venice, which was already endangered by the crush of tourism and climate change.
I guess I’m just tapped out by my anger at the Trump administration, which is spending vast sums of TAXPAYER money on vicious policies and needless changes to the DC landscape.
As another commenter noted, Travis and Taylor are viewed here with the hatred usually reserved for serial killers.
Me too. And I guess I resent, if that’s the right word, Taylor and Travis’s money for than a bezos, Trump or musk. They made it without exploiting workers and screwing them out of a decent living. If fans want to buy five versions of her album that’s on them. They give a bunch of money to charity. Unlike the Trumps et al. So if they want a big blowout wedding go for it. My outrage bandwidth is tapped out for non fascists.
When I get married I want a big fancy wedding, I don’t care.
I hate the idea that all women (because judgement is only ever passed on women regarding weddings) MUST have teeny tiny little “unshowy” weddings or you’re a bad person and “vulgar” and “tacky” and other deeply classicist terms.
There’s so much virtue signalling on social media that you’re somehow a morally superior person if you get married in like a a barn in rural Missouri in front of 8 people wearing your gran’s best tablecloth and the shoes you bought for prom, and such a weird form or reverse classicism. My parents got married at City Hall with 4 witnesses in their regular day clothes and the only special thing was a nice bouquet, and they still wound up miserable and divorced.
your gran’s best tablecloth LOL.
Perfect.
I really like Taylor. But if this is true and comes to be, it’s beyond tacky. It’s embarrassing. I hope it’s all a ruse and they get married somewhere quiet and secluded in total privacy.
But if it’s a ruse/ fake out, that’s pretty awful: spending all that money for a magic trick?
I’m still hoping this is a giant fake out.
Same
Initially I thought the MSG thing was definitely a ruse but it’s actually kind of ingenious if it gives them real privacy. These two love a good party and they want a big blowout celebration with their friends. She was inviting everyone she knew to. The wedding after she got engaged. The smaller ceremony will be lovely and then the fun will begin. I say good for them!
All this handwringing – I’m sure it will be beautiful and if not, who cares, it’s their wedding. Any excuse to hate for some.
I don’t know why anyone at all is at all surprised that two very famous people with the requisite very gigantic egos are going to turn their marital vow-making ceremony(ies) into spectacle. To each his own, but after reading The Ministry of the Future, I’m more and more convinced that this is similar — and perhaps should be ‘handled’ similarly (read the book, it is FANTASTIC! and full of very good ideas) – to how the very famous/wealthy are responsible for many of our current troubles, particularly harm to the planet. Remember all the jets that had to deliver a relatively small number of people to the Bezos Carnival in Venice; spewing f*cktons of emissions into the atmosphere so that they could all make a point about how important they are? This wedding of the Giant & Famous Performers seems the same. Bleh.
They don’t have to be quiet, but the entire “look at me, but don’t look at me” is soo fake. She wants an intimate wedding, sure, let me plop myself down in midtown Manhattan, one of the busiest areas of the city and take over an arena. The disingenuous nature of it. Girl, you LIVE for the attention, stop it. A BIG tent at her Hamptons mansion that covered the main entrance would have been more intimate.
Taylor doesn’t have a mansion in the Hamptons.
MSG is private. It has underground entrances and parking and no windows. So paparazzi and fans can’t see them or the guests. They will control the whole event and all the pictures.
@Tn Democrat’s comment about the ultrarich and their spaces made me look up MSG private spaces, and goodness, there are some gorgeous and intimate spaces for 100 to 1000 people. V dramatic and private. Not a bad place to get married then!
The acoustics aren’t bad either.
I once worked for a board member who had 1,500 people at her wedding. Her father was a high profile businessman. She did not hold the wedding in a sports arena.
I am not a mega celebrity who is hounded by paps, engaged to another celebrity. I cannot imagine what it is like to plan a wedding under the circumstances.
People make all sorts of choices for weddings that I would not. Heck, my son’s wedding was not what I would have planned. It was very large and held in the ballroom of a big modern hotel. But it made sense for the bride and her family (and my son had no objections) and they were the ones paying. So let them do it.
Anyway. This is surprising but let Tayvis do Tayvis. Or whatever their mashup name is, idk. Best wishes.
Everything about the two-wedding trend is tacky and reeks of conspicuous consumption. Stop doing that.
I come from a culture where regular folks have weddings with 1000+ guests. Where your parents’ co-workers get offended if you don’t invite them. Travis and Taylor know a LOT of people. It makes sense that their wedding would be huge. I think having it in NYC is actually kind of considerate to their guests.