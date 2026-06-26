P6: Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce will have an ‘intimate’ first wedding on July 2 at MSG

This week, the New York Times basically confirmed that Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding really will go down at Madison Square Garden on July 3rd (one week from today). Taylor apparently hired Winick Productions to plan/organize the event, and they applied for permits all around MSG. The NYT left it open, like this could all still be a ruse. At this point, I think Taylor was hiding in plain sight. She probably figured that her snake army would just assume that the MSG rumor was a cover story for whatever the real venue was. It’s not a double-cross, it’s a triple cross! So now I keep seeing posts where Swifties are lamenting all of Taylor’s elegant music video aesthetics because now she’ll have to throw floral garlands over the Jumbotron. Well, now Page Six claims that while the MSG wedding is real, Taylor and Travis are going to have another wedding ceremony the day before… which will also be held at MSG??

Two is better than one. Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s upcoming Madison Square Garden wedding will be a multi-day event with two gatherings, The Post confirms. A source revealed the couple will have an intimate celebration at the arena on July 2 with an estimated 100 loved ones in attendance. The following day, the pop star and the Kansas City Chiefs player will allegedly host between 1,000 and 2,000 people at a much larger party. The New York Times was the first to report the news. Reps for Kelce and Swift have yet to respond to Page Six’s requests for comment. Page Six exclusively revealed in April that the pair will walk down the aisle over the July 3 weekend. Earlier this month, we confirmed the nuptials will take place at the iconic Big Apple venue, where Swift has performed multiple sold-out shows over the years. “Privacy was of number one importance to them both,” a source told us at the time of the unconventional choice. Another insider noted that “everyone’s been sworn to secrecy.” Page Six reported Wednesday that some of Kelce’s Kansas City Chiefs teammates have reservations at the Marriott Marquis in Midtown around the wedding date. The groom’s fellow NFL tight end — and Tight End University co-founder — George Kittle told “Entertainment Tonight” on Wednesday that he doesn’t “have any expectations” about the wedding location. Kittle, 32, divulged, “I actually asked Travis last night [whether it was at MSG] and he laughed at me, so. I’m half expecting there to just be a jumbo jet on a runway and they put us on a plane somewhere.”

[From Page Six]

I understand having a more private, intimate wedding – or even a classy civil wedding service – the day before. What I don’t get is hosting an intimate “first wedding” event… at the Garden. Like, Taylor has all kinds of access, she even belongs to plenty of private clubs in New York. Surely there’s a cute, attractive space she can rent out mid-week for the intimate wedding? Something else I’ve been thinking about is how Taylor’s fans are sort of blaming Travis for “a wedding at the Garden.” I’ll buy that Travis probably doesn’t want to have a destination wedding at some European castle, but I also don’t believe that Travis wants his wedding at Madison Square Garden. I feel strongly that this is ALL Taylor.

What else? Variety spoke to some NYPD sources and the cops absolutely believe that they’re going to be working crowd-control around MSG for the wedding.