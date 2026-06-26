Eden: For Prince William, the Sussexes are ‘a subject that’s not even discussed anymore’

Prince William has seemingly gone through the five stages of grief in the past two weeks, and he’s done it loudly via press briefings. Denial: maybe Prince Harry & Meghan won’t visit the UK, maybe they won’t visit King Charles, maybe they won’t bring the kids. Anger: This is William’s wheelhouse, where he lives full-time, so we know he was raging out. Bargaining: If the Sussexes stay at Sandringham, William will never go there again! He’ll just run away, far away, then they’ll be sorry! Depression: this too is William’s wheelhouse, and he’s doing everything he can to stay afloat. Acceptance: well, the Sussexes are visiting, better come up with some dangerously unhinged schemes to ruin their trip. Well, Richard Eden’s latest Mail Plus column is obviously about the Sussexes’ UK visit, but it’s really about William and how badly he’s handling the news. Eden is always talking about “Project Thaw,” which is his pet name for this conspiracy: “the British establishment would do anything to bring back the Sussexes because William and Kate are lazy and boring.” I’m paraphrasing, but only barely. Some highlights from Eden’s column:

The success of Project Thaw: When the couple arrive in Britain in less than a fortnight’s time, accompanied by their children, Prince Archie, aged seven, and Princess Lilibet, five, it may appear that Project Thaw has been successful. After all, it will be the first time that Meghan has stayed here since Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral in September 2022 and even longer since their children were here in June of that year for the late monarch’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations. Security in the UK: The reason Harry and Meghan needed the help of Establishment figures in government and at the Palace was because they had lost their automatic right to taxpayer-funded security after they moved overseas. This infuriated Harry, who took legal action against the Home Office, which he lost….He has, however, apparently been satisfied by the security arrangements for next month’s visit. William won’t even discuss the Sussexes!! But while all these developments might suggest success for Project Thaw, there are two important ways in which it has failed to achieve its aims. Firstly, while the King will, no doubt, want to see his grandchildren (in Lily’s case, for only the second time in her life), there is no change in the icy relations between Harry and his brother, Prince William, I hear. ‘It’s a subject that’s not even discussed anymore,’ a friend of William and Catherine told me. ‘He made clear some time ago that he didn’t want anything to do with his brother, and that hasn’t changed, as far as I know.’ The friend added: ‘I doubt anyone knows what his views are on his father seeing Harry and Meghan, because he doesn’t talk about it.’ Just like the King’s dealings with his disgraced brother, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, William is happy to leave the ‘Harry problem’ to his father. The British people still hate the Sussexes! The second way in which Project Thaw has failed, so far at least, is in its aim of ‘warming up’ the Sussexes’ relationship with the British people. I detect no more enthusiasm for the couple than there was last October. And that’s hardly a surprise when they have failed to apologise for their insults to the rest of the Royal Family. When I revealed the existence of Project Thaw back in October, a friend of the Sussexes told me: ‘Meghan will return to Britain before the year is out.’ The friend added, jokingly, that she would be ‘bearing humble pie’.

[From The Mail]

I’ve said this before about the “Project Thaw” crap, but it’s worth noting again: if there are high-level establishment figures and government figures trying to bring the Sussexes back, why aren’t William and Kate simply acquiescing? As apolitical royals, they should simply do as they’re told, correct? If the government and establishment wants the Sussexes to receive a royal welcome, then the Waleses need to submit to the will of Britain’s deep state, right?

As for “It’s a subject that’s not even discussed anymore” – lmao. The rota’s WhatsApp begs to differ, as do all of the reporters who have gotten huffy calls and emails from Kensington Palace in the past week. In fact, I doubt William has been able to shut his mouth about Harry and Meghan for a full day in the past fortnight. As for the reception Meghan will get in the UK… I think people will be genuinely happy to see her, and that will cause a lot of palace consternation too. And no, she’s not going to be apologetic or humbled. I’m begging these people to get their psychosexual degradation fantasies out of the British tabloids.