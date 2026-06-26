Eden: For Prince William, the Sussexes are ‘a subject that’s not even discussed anymore’

Prince William has seemingly gone through the five stages of grief in the past two weeks, and he’s done it loudly via press briefings. Denial: maybe Prince Harry & Meghan won’t visit the UK, maybe they won’t visit King Charles, maybe they won’t bring the kids. Anger: This is William’s wheelhouse, where he lives full-time, so we know he was raging out. Bargaining: If the Sussexes stay at Sandringham, William will never go there again! He’ll just run away, far away, then they’ll be sorry! Depression: this too is William’s wheelhouse, and he’s doing everything he can to stay afloat. Acceptance: well, the Sussexes are visiting, better come up with some dangerously unhinged schemes to ruin their trip. Well, Richard Eden’s latest Mail Plus column is obviously about the Sussexes’ UK visit, but it’s really about William and how badly he’s handling the news. Eden is always talking about “Project Thaw,” which is his pet name for this conspiracy: “the British establishment would do anything to bring back the Sussexes because William and Kate are lazy and boring.” I’m paraphrasing, but only barely. Some highlights from Eden’s column:
The success of Project Thaw: When the couple arrive in Britain in less than a fortnight’s time, accompanied by their children, Prince Archie, aged seven, and Princess Lilibet, five, it may appear that Project Thaw has been successful. After all, it will be the first time that Meghan has stayed here since Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral in September 2022 and even longer since their children were here in June of that year for the late monarch’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations.
Security in the UK: The reason Harry and Meghan needed the help of Establishment figures in government and at the Palace was because they had lost their automatic right to taxpayer-funded security after they moved overseas. This infuriated Harry, who took legal action against the Home Office, which he lost….He has, however, apparently been satisfied by the security arrangements for next month’s visit.
William won’t even discuss the Sussexes!! But while all these developments might suggest success for Project Thaw, there are two important ways in which it has failed to achieve its aims. Firstly, while the King will, no doubt, want to see his grandchildren (in Lily’s case, for only the second time in her life), there is no change in the icy relations between Harry and his brother, Prince William, I hear. ‘It’s a subject that’s not even discussed anymore,’ a friend of William and Catherine told me. ‘He made clear some time ago that he didn’t want anything to do with his brother, and that hasn’t changed, as far as I know.’ The friend added: ‘I doubt anyone knows what his views are on his father seeing Harry and Meghan, because he doesn’t talk about it.’ Just like the King’s dealings with his disgraced brother, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, William is happy to leave the ‘Harry problem’ to his father.
The British people still hate the Sussexes! The second way in which Project Thaw has failed, so far at least, is in its aim of ‘warming up’ the Sussexes’ relationship with the British people. I detect no more enthusiasm for the couple than there was last October. And that’s hardly a surprise when they have failed to apologise for their insults to the rest of the Royal Family. When I revealed the existence of Project Thaw back in October, a friend of the Sussexes told me: ‘Meghan will return to Britain before the year is out.’ The friend added, jokingly, that she would be ‘bearing humble pie’.
I’ve said this before about the “Project Thaw” crap, but it’s worth noting again: if there are high-level establishment figures and government figures trying to bring the Sussexes back, why aren’t William and Kate simply acquiescing? As apolitical royals, they should simply do as they’re told, correct? If the government and establishment wants the Sussexes to receive a royal welcome, then the Waleses need to submit to the will of Britain’s deep state, right?
As for “It’s a subject that’s not even discussed anymore” – lmao. The rota’s WhatsApp begs to differ, as do all of the reporters who have gotten huffy calls and emails from Kensington Palace in the past week. In fact, I doubt William has been able to shut his mouth about Harry and Meghan for a full day in the past fortnight. As for the reception Meghan will get in the UK… I think people will be genuinely happy to see her, and that will cause a lot of palace consternation too. And no, she’s not going to be apologetic or humbled. I’m begging these people to get their psychosexual degradation fantasies out of the British tabloids.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
Scooter looks calm and relaxed with Jason
Jason must have told him “WHY DISCUSS THE SUSSEXES WHEN YOU CAN JUST COPY THEM” 🤣🤣🤣 and why is William so dull and wooden 🤣🤣🤣 he gives Prince a bad name🤣
Atp, this is all so ridiculous. And the constant harping on their fever dream: the woman we abused must apologize! The entire royal apparatus is just sick and delusional.
Will is obsessed with his brother, obsessed with his brothers wife and his brothers life. He has nothing else going for himself because he doesn’t do anything. It’s so pathetic.
Seriously. All we’ve heard about for YEARS is how much William hates them and how the first thing he’s going to do when he’s king is strip their titles, etc. etc. He never shuts up about Harry. But this did make for an entertaining headline.
Actually..this article is correct. There was *never* any discusion. It was all orders/commands/threats from Willie and Harry was expected to do as told. Eventually with Meghan by his side Harry had enough and walked away without looking back.
All he wants is the chance to remove titles. He is very bitter.
William needs to walk away from.watever is making him aggressive,.depressed and angry,. if he did he can still be a King , but l.honestly think if he went solo he would be a different man and l do believe the public would back him.too. l do believe that. l know it takes balls but your parents did it and he can too. Everyone knows what the Middletons are like , so l wouldn’t worry about that lot……l also believe Kate is a sh.t stirrer and has got into his head about Harry and Megan, he was happy for Harry at the beginning but his lovely wife wasn’t and within months the relationship between them was strained.
Why do you assume Kate is manipulating William? I think he has poor character and would behave this way regardless of who his wife was.
This is @Kat, I think you have it 100%. Bull’s eye. At bottom, I just think when you marry your college sweetheart, it’s the worst of both worlds. It’s not like your high school sweetheart, when you were brand new to the whole notion of dating and intimacy was that weird blend of exhilarating and taboo and you had parents and close friends who were on the margins to keep you anchored and provide perspective. High school sweethearts can go the distance. Or if you meet as adults, you can walk away more easily if it doesn’t work out, but it’s easier to be civil. You were each independent before, you can be independent again. But college roommates — I tend to think — get the worst of both worlds. They get the false impression of domesticity but it’s a bubble, briefly inhabited, and then reality bites. I think Will had the right idea when he called time in 2007.
Cosmo – I don’t think she’s necessarily manipulating Scooter (although info think CarolE is/was) but I do believe Keen encourages him in his worst traits and behaviors – being lazy, petty, angry, shallow, incurious, etc. As Kat says, Kate is 100% a shit-stirrer! And it benefits her if William is lazy and never works because then she can do the same (and we saw this was her character and personality even before she married him).
Scooter may very well have been a different person (on some level) if he had a different spouse, who encouraged him to work hard and go to therapy etc. Obviously he is an adult and ultimately responsible for his own character and behavior but I certainly think spouses can influence each other. And same for William! If he had encouraged Kate to work hard and often and be kind to others and give an actual shit about royal duties, we’d have a completely different Princess of Wales.
We all heard Kate in the background with that video of the reporter and she was egging him on. This is the “gives as good as she gets” part of kate.
And she is massively insecure and jealous of Meghan so she definitely riles William up even more on the issue of Harry and Meghan.
It benefits Kate more than anyone else for Meghan to be demonized because then no one closely examines how little Kate offers.
I actually don’t know what I think about this, but it’s an interesting thought exercise. If William had a different wife — a different type of woman — would things have turned out this way? Possibly, because William is a lazy, petty POS.
But if he had a wife who wasn’t so completely and obviously inferior to Meghan in every way, maybe he could have handled it better? He never would have been thrilled with Harry finding a partner and happiness and having children; he wanted Harry to be his bachelor wingman for the rest of his life, doing the heavy lifting while William got most of the credit. But if he had a wife who was able to accept Meghan, and a wife who actually had some accomplishments of her own, who knows? It might have been strained but not to this point of vitriol.
@yankeedoodle I married my college sweetheart and we’re still super happy 34 (as of this month) years later. I think different people are different. William and Kate just aren’t a good match.
William was not happy for Harry at the beginning of his relationship with Meghan.imo Harry found love. Outside of Kate, who seems like the only one that chose him, William didn’t have many choices.
A beautiful, financially stable, intelligent, multiple degreed woman, chose Harry! Kate, too, didn’t like Meghan for the exact reasons. As unreasonable as they are.
I’m really starting to think that this is William wants another husband and not a wife. It’s his main frustration and why he is so jealous of Harry. Harry has freedom to live how he wants and William is trapped living a big fat lie about who he really is.
The keens should be bearing humble pie. So Meghan was not allowed to speak out against a false story against her. Keen should have publicly apologized to Meghan. Charles should have apologized to Meghan ages ago
If only Megan was a petty bitch like me—I’d love to see Humble Pie on As Ever 😊
😝🤣😄
Too funny!!! If Megan doesn’t do it, she’s missing a prime opportunity!
Every single one of these rage briefings is for an audience of one…and he’s too busy in the Californian sun (under a hat and with heavy duty SPF, I hope #GingerPrince) with his beautiful family.
The topic that is not discussed anymore – if you wanna take a look how you do it, look at Meghan. Last mention: “my husband’s family (..)” then silence. For years. This is how you no longer discuss something.
He doesn’t think about them at all, here’s the 75th article this month about how he hates their guts and loathes them. Sure, Jan.
Also, what ” friend” of Meghan would describe her as bearing humble pie? Why is it that in all of their stories the friends of Harry and Meghan are always so critical of them? Why are they their friends then?
And this regarding their popularity- “And that’s hardly a surprise when they have failed to apologise for their insults to the rest of the Royal Family. ” Is this really something at the top of the priority list for Brits? I can’t imagine that in someone’s daily life, dealing with rising prices, stagnant wages, climate issues, potential wars, that the Windsors being insulted ranks.
I would really really like them to list those insults! All they did is tell the truth, and there is no “they are lying” screams.
These people can’t stop equating the monarchy (and the royal family) with all of the UK.
Maybe true on a technicality? I’m sure he doesn’t ‘discuss’ them these days, he rants and rages and screams. No discussion.
So all the articles about how William feels that have been written by Eden’s own colleagues are fake then? Is that what Eden is saying?
Or Eden is lying and William absolutely does discuss the Sussexes especially via rage briefs.
I can buy that William has nothing positive to say about the Sussexes and doesn’t discuss them casually but he absolutely complains about them to multiple people – including his friends.
For those nuts to expect Prince Harry to stay away from the country of his birth is ridiculous. He needs security to feel confident enough to bring his wife and children for this event. If his family is coming and that is a big if, I wish they would stay with his uncle Charles. Those children do not need to be surrounded by those gutter rats for money shots. As for Eden. He is a monarchist who loves the monarchy being white as it has been for centuries and he cannot process change.
‘I doubt anyone knows what his views are on his father seeing Harry and Meghan, because he doesn’t talk about it.’
This is delusional. Talk about how much he hates Harry is all William does. Day drinking and whining to the press about the brother who got away. That’s William’s entire personality. And we’ve spent the last two weeks watching William crash out because his jealousy of Harry consumes him.
Sorry UK you’re getting a man child for a sovereign. William is Trump with a title.
The emotional blackmail narrative came directly from William and he all of sudden gets very busy everytime Harry is in the UK or when IG is happening. So the notion that William doesn’t think or talk about Harry and and Meghan is false.
My G-D… “Coffee & Cults” pop culture blog and HUGE YouTuber w/over 350k subs a site ran by a 🇬🇧 Woman who has immigrated to 🇺🇸 last night released a breakdown of the Duke & Duchess with so many 🤬🤬🤬 lies in the first 3 minutes it’s DISGUSTING & currently the entry has OVER 40k views…and you can NOT tell me that THIS isn’t a coordinated move…btw I’ve been watching her channel for almost a year and she has ALWAYS focused on Hollywood & entertainment…NEVA on 🇬🇧 Royalty 😠
Many would consider the RF and the worship of the RF a cult but I’m guessing that’s not a discussion they’re having.
@Jais…I clicked on expecting the SAME informative intelligent SANE breakdowns she’s always shown subject matter & what I got was the level of lies that Samantha Markle gives😠
Anyone who sides with the monarchy sides with the slave owners. These white women who claim neutrality need to have it thrown in their faces that the royals are the pedo protectors. Including their precious white princess who was very cool sharing a car with him after all the allegations were very public.
That Sovereign Grant money is going *somewhere*.
Just like Perez Hilton and Rob Shuter…they’re being paid to abuse H&M. Or that disgusting woman Megyn Kelly. I wonder how much money William is spending on these sold out mouthpieces.
Yeah right, even though willie is rage briefing about the Sussexes on the hour, the Sussexes are not a topic of discussion ANYMORE! So, they used to be?
Never discussed! Only briefed about! And thrown under bus! And leaked lies about!
Sure, he doesn’t talk about it. He screams about it.
that top picture, they look as if they are looking into their blissful together future
Meghan will be “bearing humble pie”???? Ugh. Enough with the demands for Meghan to degrade herself and apologize. It’s so transparently racist and gross.
She has nothing for which to apologize.
Pegs doesn’t ever discuss the Sussexes? Tell me another lie.
Failed to apologize to the Wales for insults?! Its disgusting how the tabloids blame the Sussesxes for what William, Kate, and the tabloids have done to them — William physically assaulting Harry, the racists attacks on Meghan and her infant, Kate’s lies to smear Meghan — and yet the victims are supposed to apologize? The Wales and their tabloid sycophants can go F– themselves.
Harry does not speak of William. He has shown no interest in seeing William.
Poor William cannot stand it that his brother is ignoring him nor can he allow that to become the narrative. So here we are.
There’s a won
I only checked into this article to say, how many times are they going to say that they aren’t going to talk about them anymore? How many times will it be said that William is through with Harry; how many times will it be said that he will never forgive Harry? I could go on and on, but you get my point. They just don’t stop, it never ends. Will needs to STFU, and suit the action to the words. He is endlessly exhausting. Imagine how exhausting in person. To me, it seems the only thing that William is industrious about is whining and complaining and promising and bouncing off of Harry.
There’s an iconic scene in Death Becomes Her when Helen played by Goldie Hawn has been attending mandated group therapy sessions for a while and EVERYONE is exhausted of her draining obsession with her lifelong frenemy, Madeline Ashton. The group leader speaks for everyone when he tells her to let it go and move on with her life. She immediately responds with Madeline ‘s name. Now that scene reminds me of William being a dog with a bone about Harry and Meghan. Everyone is to turn their back on them and not like them because William has finished with them. Unbelievable. The world does not revolve around Will and he does not get to dictate what others think or feel about his brother. All this fuss and drama over a brief visit! It simply isn’t proportionate or appropriate. Live and let live. Enjoy his lavish lifestyle and home life. Get on with his own life and stop fanning the flames with all this briefing about how his brother is nothing to him. We are in the middle of a heatwave. It is much too hot to quarrel. Give it a rest and find some inner peace and calm.
How does he not get that this Harry stuff completely undermines his Sexy Bald Global Stateman Who Cares About Mental Health schtick 🙃
Also all the years we were told he was a caring, sensible, protective older brother who’d always had his arm around Harry? None of that was ever true just more brand making PR for the ultimate in hollow man?
Discussed? Never. Raged, complained and obsessed about? Always…
Does “not even discussed” include throwing up, throwing pillows, crying, ranting, raving, rolling around the floor, drinking excessively, riding a scooter well into your forties, etc.? Because then I can agree with “not even discussed.” If that phrase does NOT include those “extra-curricular activities,” I’d say the Sussexes are in the Wales’ minds 24/7, just as Obama is in Trump’s little mind 24/7.
We need that meme of Obama sitting inside Trump’s brain enjoying a drink with Meghan & Harry inside Will’s (and Kate’s).
Willy the wank is such an anal vengeance arrogant illiterate asshole and all those in the British and American media who prop him and his madness up are just as stupid
Well said!
yeah right! lol
Over It, hear, hear!