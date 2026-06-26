P6: Prince Harry will bring his own security for the ‘spectacle’ UK visit

In recent days, it’s been interesting to see the security aspect get lost in all of the reporting about the Sussex family’s upcoming UK visit. It’s not even a conspiracy – Prince Harry and Meghan don’t want people to know what kind of security their family will have, so they’re not talking about it. The palace can’t confirm anything on the record because they would basically be admitting that King Charles had the authority to grant security to the Sussexes this whole time. Charles and the courtiers are over a barrel, because if they brief anything false or anything Harry doesn’t like, Harry will grab the nearest microphone and start spilling all. So, Page Six is trying to touch the third rail here – they’re saying that the Sussexes will travel with their own private security, as they understand that their trip will be a huge spectacle.
Prince Harry is expected to bring his own security team with his family visits London next month, as sources said the renegade royal and wife Meghan Markle are preparing for a “huge spectacle.”
Harry — who pays about $3 million a year for private security in the US — has yet to be afforded VIP security after battling the British Home Office for 24/7 armed police escorts, and is in a “holding pattern,” we’re told. But he has been offered a royal residence with private security for his stay with Markle and their kids Prince Archie, 7, and Princess Lilibet, 5.
One source in the know said the family won’t fly by private jet, but they will have their own bodyguards, adding, “Harry always travels with one of two of his own security team.”
The family’s first time back to the UK in four years is expected to draw a huge amount of attention. The Sussexes’ trip has been planned to mark the one-year countdown until the Invictus Games takes place in Birmingham next summer, from July 7-10, and Harry wants to use the time to reunite with his father, King Charles, who has barely seen Archie and Lilibet.
“They know it will make the biggest spectacle,” said the source of Harry and Markle. “They will want photos of them being ‘royal.’”
[From Page Six]
Obvious story is obvious – regardless of whether the Sussexes get police protection (which I think they will), they’re still going to have their private security in tow, likely liaising with the royal protection officers. And yes, some events will be a “spectacle.” I know the “royal way” is for the Windsors to grimly stagger around as literal twos of people stand behind ten rows of barricades, but that’s not what will happen when the Sussexes come to town. H&M will draw large crowds and the crowds won’t be full of Not My King signs and Republic protesters either. Incidentally, Harry and Meghan aren’t the ones turning this visit into a spectacle, that’s on the hysterical British press and the Windsors. (PS… I think the “spectacle” quote reads like something from a William rant, basically “they’re going to get so much attention, waaaaaah.”)
Photos courtesy of Cover Images, Backgrid.
-
-
Melbourne, AUSTRALIA Prince Harry & Meghan Markle attend Swinburne University in Hawthorn, Melbourne.
Pictured: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
BACKGRID USA 16 APRIL 2026
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Sydney, AUSTRALIA Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visit Bondi Beach Life Guards and greet the public at Bondi Beach in Sydney, Australia.
Pictured: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
BACKGRID USA 17 APRIL 2026
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Guests attend a ceremony marking the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games, at Saint Paul’s Cathedral, London
Featuring: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 08 May 2024
Credit: Cover Images
-
-
Guests attend a ceremony marking the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games, at Saint Paul’s Cathedral, London
Featuring: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 08 May 2024
Credit: Dutch Press Photo/Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR PUBLICATION IN THE NETHERLANDS OR FRANCE**
-
-
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex departs a visit to The Community Recording Studio in Nottingham, United Kingdom
Featuring: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
Where: Nottingham, United Kingdom
When: 09 Sep 2025
Credit: Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR HELLO MAGAZINE**
-
-
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex visit and meet patients and their family members during a visit to the Royal Children’s Hospital Melbourne, Victoria, on day one of the royal trip to Australia
Featuring: Meghan Markle
Where: Melbourne, Australia
When: 14 Apr 2026
Credit: Jonathan Brady/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex visit and meet patients and their family members during a visit to the Royal Children’s Hospital Melbourne, Victoria, on day one of the royal trip to Australia
Featuring: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
Where: Melbourne, Australia
When: 14 Apr 2026
Credit: Jonathan Brady/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex visit and meet patients and their family members during a visit to the Royal Children’s Hospital Melbourne, Victoria, on day one of the royal trip to Australia
Featuring: Meghan Markle
Where: Melbourne, Australia
When: 14 Apr 2026
Credit: Jonathan Brady/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
The Duke of Sussex lays a wreath during the Last Post Ceremony at the Australian War Memorial in Campbell, Canberra, on day two of the royal trip to Australia.
Featuring: Harry, Duke of Sussex
Where: Canberra, Australia
When: 14 Apr 2026
Credit: Jonathan Brady/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrive at Swinburne University of Technology in Hawthorn, Melbourne, Victoria, for a visit to Batyr, a mental health engagement programme, on day three of the royal trip to Australia
Featuring: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
Where: Melbourne, Australia
When: 16 Apr 2026
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex leave the Bondi Surf Bathers’ Life Saving Club after meeting volunteer first responders, during a visit to Bondi Beach, on day four of the royal trip to Australia. Volunteers from the organisation, founded in 1907, played an integral role in protecting beachgoers and saving lives during the terrorist attack at Bondi Beach on December 14
Featuring: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
Where: Bondi, Australia
When: 17 Apr 2026
Credit: Jonathan Brady/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex pose for a selfie photo with wellwishers at Man O’War Steps, next to the Sydney Opera House, before taking part in a sailing event with members of Invictus Australia in Sydney Harbour, on day four of the royal trip to Australia.
Featuring: Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex
Where: Sydney, Australia
When: 17 Apr 2026
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
They are duke and duchess not harry and markle
“They will want photos of them being royal” 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
Project much?!
I’m going to let my inner pedant loose here. Photos of them being royal? Harry was born the grandson of the monarch and is now the son of the monarch. Meghan is his wife. All photos of them are of them being royal.
Exactly. He’s a member of the RF. He’s going to be doing events for veterans with the IG. So umm yeeesss, there is thus going to be royal pictures. The scandal! Lmao.
I wish the Sussexes well as they navigate this visit.
Why are they acting like the one year to go event, is something that they’ve never seen, that Harry and Meghan have never participated in, and is being created solely to provide an excuse for them to come to England? This event has happened numerous times, you know what it will generally look like, acting like it’s them generating a ” spectacle” ( what a way to describe an event for honor and vets) is silly.
Also, why wouldn’t they travel with their own security? In the past they tried to pretend that no one was interested in them so that they didn’t need security, but the crowds in Australia clearly have put that nonsense to bed. But from a practical standpoint why would they pay a private security team to just leave them at home?
They also seem to be bitter that they won’t confirm where they’re going to stay. So, you’re upset that they’re bringing their security team, you’re upset that they won’t confirm to you what type of security the government is providing, you’re upset they won’t tell you if they’re bringing their kids, and you’re upset that they won’t tell you where they’re staying, but you have no nefarious designs on them at all. Right.
They’re playing in people’s faces. They’re well aware that the year to go event is something that both harry and Meghan have consistently attended. They know.
Of course the press knows that this is nothing new. It’s why they’ve been talking about Harry and Meghan visiting the UK since the start of the year.
They’re upset that they have no control or say in the visit. They’re bringing their own security ( no slip ups), they won’t say where they’re staying. How can they stalk them or complain about them when you don’t know where they are. I hope Meghan said “HELL NO” to staying at any home that belongs to Chuckles. Staff taking pictures of the kids to sell, telling lies about the visit. Nope, can’t be bothered with that. They never know where Harry is staying when he comes alone, they need to keep that same energy.
Of course the Sussexes are bringing their own security!
–Would you trust the security of yourself and your family with only Met-provided security, even if approved by RAVEC by Charles? No, as with other visits by Harry it will be a co-ordinated effort between the Sussexes’ private security and the Met VIP service
–Would you not use your own security, particularly after what happened to Archie – twice? Once nearly burned alive on a royal tour, another time they had to sack one of his first nannies because (rumoured) she tried to take pictures of Archie and sell them IIRC
–Of course they’ll travel by private jet, they do when the children are involved and it makes sense. Not only do they need the security team with them, but they’ll also need their staff to support the Inviticus appearances and also staff to look after the children while Harry and Meghan fulfill their schedule. It’s called doing the job properly, and also allows them to move with more stealth, which means more security. If it’s just Harry and Meghan they tend to fly commercial
–Of course they haven’t confirmed anything about security arrangements in the UK (for the reasons Kaiser mentioned) including accomodations. Why would they?
Interesting article in ipaper about the increasing security burden of ex Prime Ministers of the UK, because they’ve gone through so many (seven still alive and needing taxpayer-funded 24/7 security). What’s particularly interesting is the cost breakdown which comes to an annual bill of….24 million pounds. While the estimate for the BRF Republic and others have put at 500 million pounds annually. Given that only working members of the RF are supposed to get taxpayer-funded Met security, and only on official duties (unless you’re the king or the heir, I guess? I don’t know the protocol) the difference in the cost of security is curious, to say the least. Financial shenanigans or some other reason for the huge difference in cost? And wouldn’t you think that a PM is at higher risk than, say, Sophie? Or the Duke of Kent?
@LadyEsther in addition to agreeing with all of your points, your last point is the most salient for me. There have been year long Court battles, and extreme pushback to not provide security for Harry and his family for four, maybe five visits a year?
Harry can’t get security even though he worked as a working Royal for decades, and served in the British military as well, and his children are in the line of succession. But, they can provide lifetime security for seven prime ministers in 10 years including one that was prime minister for 45 days? It’s legitimately insulting and there is no excuse for it.
I wouldn’t blindly trust Ravec if it was me either .. I agree with you 100% on everything.
The British media/ aka William have done a great job of keeping their names in the world’s view.. you reap what you sow…
Why is this news? They always travel with security.
I’m sorry but this is so funny. Harry always travels with his own security so ummm yeah he’s doing to for this trip just as he has every other time. Shocker.
I mean don’t they always travel with security? What are we doing here?
If I were Harry, I’d bring even more security than usual.
If Meghan is with him then I’m sure they will increase their private security team, having regard for the fact that MET personnel have been revealed to have participated in the abuse of M so they are not a reliable source of security for her.
And as for those troglodytes on Shithole Isle who are salivating at the thought of H&M bringing the kids with them on this trip: who is gonna tell them that H would never conflate this family life with that of Invictus business, even tho in effect, theres no separation between the personal & family life of the target audience (i:e Wounded, Injured and Sick military personnel – INCLUDING PRINCE HARRY!!!) and IG because IG exists to help improve the personal/family life of the target group.
Lets face it, the evolution of britain’s history of its treatment of its veterans has been one that struggled between the 2 extremes of fair-weather-friend and hostility. Vets returning from wars in the 19th and early 20th centuries (especially wars in which britain fared badly) were treated like pariahs on their return home with their mental and physical wounds and it wasnt unusual for hooligans to set upon them and beat them up on behalf of the toffs who didnt want them in their vicinity.
So for a royal to make it his life mission to elevate the country’s military veterans as H has done, it leaves all those hypocrites in the british apparatus flailing and vacillating between pretending to care about vets and treating him and them like interlopers.
But this is the 21st century so their schizophrenic response to this issue isnt playing well on the global stage. And they know it.
Not “literal twos of people” 🤣🤣 omg. So true though! The tiny or nonexistent crowds behind the rows of barricades for Scooter and Keen always makes me laugh.
I can’t wait to see the crowds the Sparkling Sussexes draw!
Harry is a smart man. I’d want ONLY my own security, so my security would not have to be watching UK security for foul play against the Sussexes. Harry KNOWS these people far better than any of us ever can. I believe if it involves the security of his three most beloved people, Meghan, Archie and Lili, he will do the UTMOST to protect them. God be with them.