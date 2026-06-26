The latest film version of ‘Sense & Sensibility’ has a trailer: love it or hate it?

People always have strong feelings about Jane Austen adaptations. Me, I’m “people.” There are so many generally acknowledged “great” adaptations of Austen’s classics, with some people preferring miniseries adaptations so that all of the nuances of Austen’s stories and characters can be told in full. I’m fine with several of the film versions though – say what you will, but the 1996 version of Emma starring Gwyneth Paltrow is a very faithful and well-done adaptation, although I love the 2009 miniseries with Romola Garai and Jonny Lee Miller too. My favorite version of Persuasion is the 2007 tv-movie with Sally Hawkins and Rupert Penry-Jones. And don’t get me started on Pride & Prejudice and the best Darcy and the best Elizabeth.
In the now 30-plus-year Austen-adaptation craze, it feels like Sense & Sensibility has always been treated so gently, with such care. Part of that is the success of the 1995 Ang Lee film, for which Emma Thompson won an Oscar for her absolutely brilliant adapted screenplay. That one also starred Hugh Grant, the late Alan Rickman (as Col. Brandon), Kate Winslet and Greg Wise. Perfect casting. It’s the gold-standard. Still, I enjoyed the 2008 miniseries starring Hattie Morahan and Charity Wakefield. Well, now they’ve made a new feature film version. Daisy Edgar-Jones as Elinor. Esmé Creed-Miles as Marianne. George MacKay as Edward. Herbert Nordrum as Col. Brandon. Frank Dillane as Willoughby. Yesterday, the trailer was released:
At this point, I know that every generation likes to remake their own versions of the classics, but this definitely looks like “inspired by Joe Wright’s version of Pride & Prejudice.” The dirty-looking hair may be period-accurate, but it’s distracting! The one thing I like is that they’ve made Marianne seem very young and girlish, which is accurate to the story. But yeah… why do this when an absolutely perfect adaptation exists?
PS… the tagline on the poster is AWFUL!!!
Poster & screencaps courtesy of Working Title.
this looks dreadful, tbh. I feel like the Ang Lee version is a such a great adaptation and the gold standard for S&S adaptations. If you aren’t going to improve on it, I don’t see the point.
Also, a new Austen adaptation made me remember my forever bitterness that a new, faithful adaptation of Persuasion with Sarah Snook as Anne was shelved due to the Dakota Johnson abomination. That is the only book of hers I want to see a new (actual) adaptation of. I love the Amanda Root film, absolutely despise, loathe, revile- just add all the synonyms here- the 2007 miniseries with Sally Hawkins. I want a new film! Or an actually good miniseries.
That makes me hate the Dakota Johnson travesty even more than it shelved a version with Sarah snook who can actually act.
I even hated the male lead until he redeemed himself in Shogun.
The trailer is dreadfully boring.
I’m not loving it. The lack of colour, the long stringy hair, the silly knowing looks, ugh. Maybe it’s great but the trailer isn’t.
One thing that tires me about some historical period adaptations is the lack of color in the costumes and settings. Color certainly existed, and it was even a marker of wealth: richly dyed fabrics and colorful clothing often distinguished the bourgeoisie and aristocracy from the working classes and the poor. You only have to visit a museum to see how important color was in clothing and artwork from the period.
In the Dashwoods’ case, even after Henry Dashwood’s death, they are still considered part of the lower gentry or respectable middle class. Their financial circumstances are reduced, but they can still afford to wear colored dresses.
That’s one of the reasons I particularly appreciate Ang Lee’s adaptation. Its rich cinematography and vibrant production design make the period feel much more alive and, in my opinion, closer to historical reality.
We can’t really tell context or timeline in the trailer, but the girls and their mother are in mourning for most of the story. So not wearing color in any public setting, perhaps not even in their own home.
Re. casting, Catriona Balfe and Daisy Whatsit-Whosit look of an age. I know women had their children quite young back then but not at age 5.
Aside from the costumes even the cinematography looks so dark and muted.
Yes it’s so dark and muddy! Sunlight existed back then, it wasn’t invented in 1950.
Also women didn’t let themselves run about with loose hair and undone dresses back then – unless they were slatterns or women on the town. Attempts to make Austen Romantic (with a capital R) completely miss the point of her novels.
You just can’t top the 2005 version of Pride and Prejudice for Austen – it was lightning in a bottle and Keira and Joe Wright were a collab for the ages. On the level of Emma Stone and Yorgos. Leo and Scorsese. You can’t recreate that cast. And honestly, films don’t seem to have well thought out casting processes anymore – a sign of the times?
That wasn’t actually a Jane Austen adaptation. It was Bronte as Austen because Darcy is not going to be wandering in the fog with his shirt open. That’s fantasy historical romance. Not an Austen adaptation.
So the best P and P adaptation of an Austen novel is the 1995 mini series with Colin Firth. They did not turn it into a Bronte romance novel.
The 1995 adaptation was amazing. It’s what got me hooked on British TV. I didn’t like the Keira Knightley one. Once you’ve seen Colin Firth as Darcy, no one else compares.
So I do like Daisy but whew ang lee’s will always be classic. I’m fine with this although I am kind of like why so many remakes of things that were already good. But I’m someone that prefers the P&P miniseries to the movie.
what do i have to do to get a cinema version of Northanger Abbey? That’s all i want!
Yes! And let’s be honest, that’s the one filmmakers could go wild with. There’s so much room there to play with the Gothic vibes or even do a modern era adaptation. And Catherine, Henry, John and Isabella are all fun characters for actors.
Oh yes please. When do we get that???
Yes! Northanger Abbey was always my sentimental favorite because I just loved it when I was a kid. Until a cinema version is released, the 2007 version is on YouTube, for free!
Me too Jessi! One of my fav Austens
OMG yes this please! And also Mansfield Park.
Just before the trailer came out, Sarah Taber, a PhD level farm scientist, did this video on Pride and Prejudice, comparing the Regency era landed gentry to the rural wealthy of today’s US. Absolutely fascinating. The people In Austen’s novels are incredibly wealthy (even the Bennets!), their problem is how do they stay that way.
Here it is, a must watch for Austen fans and people who want to understand rural red state America: https://youtu.be/rbcVCDr6PZI
Wow! Thanks so much for posting that “Farm to Taber” link. At first I was intrigued with the comparison of the Bennets to modern “landed gentry” in the U.S. But I stuck around to watch the whole thing and was quite impressed with her observations and production. It is a well bookmarked and researched video.
However, I’ve got to quibble with your remark about it being an exposition of “rural red state America” — I think that may be offputting to would-be viewers who’ve been persuaded there is an actual “urban-rural divide.” As she says, “Divide where? city or country doesn’t really matter. Old money families, usually white, own just about everything.” Anyhow, thanks for the link – highly recommended for lovers of Austen, history of landed gentry, or U.S. democracy.
Thanks for the tip! I love Farm to Taber!
The 1995 Sense & Sensibility is one of my top five favorite films. They have a lot to live up to and based on this…they are failing. I honestly feel like no one knows how to cast Daisy Edgar Jones either. And the clothing and styling isn’t period-accurate. And why is everything dark and muted – people wore color back then. I am unimpressed.
Thompson drove me bonkers in that film, I can’t watch it. She has or had some kind of nasal blockage that meant that she was open-mouth breathing through the whole film. It drove me nuts! I kept expecting drool to dribble out of her mouth.
If you’re going to play someone in a period movie, at least do it pertinent to that time. Growing up, mouth breathing was always considered gauche. I’m sure it was as well in that in that time period. Thompson would have been, back in the day, stuck in the corner as the ungainly and adenoidal girl that could not catch a husband! I’m up for any new version of Sense and Sensibility!. Hopefully, this girl is not a mouth breather! For the record, Meryl Streep’s continual sighing and deep exhalations would also drive me nuts! Maybe it’s me 🤣🤧🤧🤧
It’s so funny you say this! I have never understood the open mouth breathing either! To me she was the weakest part of that film but Alan Rickman and Kate Winslet were divine.
LOL, @bum, I’m glad I’m not the only person that noticed and wondered about that! As much as I loved Alan Rickman’s work as an actor, even he couldn’t overcome my disdain for that version.
I didn’t even notice that before but now I actually think that she always does that? I thought it was an acting trick. Someone said ET acts with her lower teeth, and it’s true. But maybe she just can’t breath through her nose. I have seasonal allergies so I can relate.
I don’t understand the question and I will not respond to it
I find the stringy dirty hair in multiple scenes unnecessary and distracting, and the drab coloring depressing. I’ll wait until it’s streaming to watch. Casting seems fine, though.
Every generation needs their versions of the classics featuring casts they can relate to. Studios also don’t want to pay modern writers for brilliantly creative new scripts and are obsessed with recycling old material and sequals. Some of the updates hurt because “our” version is so much better though. I paid for the BritBox app for years so I could comfort watch all things British. I tend to prefer the longer miniseries formats than the abbreviated movie versions. The fixation with the old ways being pushed by the wingnuts needs tempered by content clearly demonstrating how physically hard, dangerous and dirty life was back then. A huge segment of the population do not appreciate pollution regulations, modern plumbing, modern healthcare, modern hygiene standards and clean water nearly enough.
Me sitting here realizing that the “new” S&S miniseries is old enough to vote…
This looks like a complete yawn. And as if anyone could fill Alan Rickman’s shoes!
I second this. Alan Rickman was such an extraordinary actor. His portrayal of Colonel Brandon is one for the ages.
💗 Totally agreed!
Period shows if based on classics do not need to be “woke.” And I don’t mean casting I mean in suddenly making every female a women’s liberation hero. They weren’t and aren’t meant to be. I stopped watching Bridgerton after season 1 as the people are so unlike people of the era.
I used to read and watch those authors and adaptations in order to learn about what it was like to live in those times. These endless new productions are the opposite. Modern stories music and lingo while playing dress up. No thanks…
I prefer the BBC versions from the 70’s and 80’s as far as true to the source material.
Also…hair. You would NEVER see long flying hair on a female over ten.
It’s insane.
I grew up watching the 1995 Sense and Sensibility so I’m not going to even ty to pretend I’m open to other adaptations-just came to throw out Love and Friendship as a delightful Austen movie based on her short story. Kate Beckinsdale is amazing and the whole thing is an amazingly good time.
Yes! Love and Friendship is so good. I wish we could get more lady Susan
Kate Beckinsale is also very good in the Emma TV movie from 1996 (with Mark Strong as Mr. Knightley). I also am not interested in some new version of S&S when 1995’s is perfect.
I just went to YouTube to find the version you mentioned. I was not expecting to be interested in this version, but I thought, oh well, I’ll just look at the trailer, and I must confess that I am a sucker for this kind of movie, and I love the locations, etc. Even though Emma Thompson’s version was wonderful. I’m surprised she hasn’t written many more screenplays. I didn’t notice the limp or dirty looking hair: what is wrong with me? I’ll admit that I really liked Emma in the old movie she made with her husband called Dead Again.
My favorite thing about the gold-standard “Sense & Sensibility” is that Emma Thompson ended up marrying Willoughby (Greg Wise).
After her first husband Kenneth Branagh had an affair with Helena Bonham-Carter, I was rooting for Thompson to find happiness and she did!
Thompson later talked about her “humiliation” over that affair and I always wondered if she drew on that in the only truly good scene in “Love Actually,” in which her character learns that her husband (Alan Rickman!) was cheating on her.
I’m remembering Jane Austen (in a letter? A diary? Something her niece didn’t burn in any case) writing about having her lavender and black gown remade. It’s interesting to discover how color appeal changes over time. Like the restored paint colors of Stirling Castle in Scotland are ochre peach and forest green. But somehow washed out sepia means ye oldy times now. Also, I feel like this adaptation will be fine, totally inoffensive. Though Kate Winslet’s Marianne is so tender and heartbreaking, Emma Thompson’s Elinor such a model of painful restraint, I can’t imagine trying to follow those performances. And just once it would be great if they cast Edward as he’s supposed to be, which is not handsome, not charismatic, a guy who blends into the wallpaper. Because whoever this actor playing Edward is, he’s decidedly *fine*
I recently saw this trailer at the cinema and my friend whispered “we have Sense and Sensibility at home”. She’s not wrong. We saw it (90’s version) at the cinema earlier this year as a throwback and I’d forgotten how much I enjoy it.
I’m late to the game, I’ve been at work and know no one will read this…howeverrrr that’s the thing about Austen in both her writings and the screen adaptations. Pick a flavor or a tone or a wokeness or an accuracy. They’re her stories that are reimagined and reexamined and still discussed to this day. Romantic, feminist, sucker for love or hate or heartache, politics, the patriarchy. It’s all there. While I have my favorites, and who cares what they are, I am excited to see another retelling regardless. That’s her power and her voice. And I love it all. My father in law gave me my first Austen book in high school before I married his son years later and said you remind me of Lizzie. He died shortly after we were married and I’ll always be thankful for him sharing Austen with me.
Oh, was a lovely memory you have of your father-in-law. It sounds like he was a wonderful man!
+1 to this!
Don’t we want more & more Austen adaptations!?
It’s like saying well you know Laurence Olivier did the perfect Hamlet so let’s never do another film version of THAT. If it applies to Shakespeare why not to Austen?
I love seeing how different directors choose to tell the story. well except for that Netflix Persuasion mess – but even that — to each their own!
I will watch this. Love the actresses playing the sisters. It looks beautiful. Maybe the sepia tones are not period accurate, but I don’t care. They’re pretty. And let’s be honest, England tends to be cloudy? So if it were too sun-washed that would be weird.
While I loved the movie version, Emma Thompson and Alan Rickman were both too old for their roles and it was distracting. Elinor felt like Marianne’s spinster aunt or something. Brandon came across like an old man creeping on a teenager. It’s not that I don’t love both of them or think their performances were not great. But a miscast is a miscast. Kate Winslet however was the absolute perfect Marianne. Without her in the role, the whole thing doesn’t work. She made it sublime.
Anyway. The “marriage plot” remains relevant even in 2026. Give me all the remakes.
I didn’t even notice that before but now I actually think that she always does that? I thought it was an acting trick. Someone said ET acts with her lower teeth, and it’s true. But maybe she just can’t breath through her nose. I have seasonal allergies so I can relate.
Sorry, this was a reply but I put it in the wrong place! Talking about Emma Thompson’s open mouth acting. I’m a big fan but yeah she does that sometimes.