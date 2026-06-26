The latest film version of ‘Sense & Sensibility’ has a trailer: love it or hate it?

People always have strong feelings about Jane Austen adaptations. Me, I’m “people.” There are so many generally acknowledged “great” adaptations of Austen’s classics, with some people preferring miniseries adaptations so that all of the nuances of Austen’s stories and characters can be told in full. I’m fine with several of the film versions though – say what you will, but the 1996 version of Emma starring Gwyneth Paltrow is a very faithful and well-done adaptation, although I love the 2009 miniseries with Romola Garai and Jonny Lee Miller too. My favorite version of Persuasion is the 2007 tv-movie with Sally Hawkins and Rupert Penry-Jones. And don’t get me started on Pride & Prejudice and the best Darcy and the best Elizabeth.

In the now 30-plus-year Austen-adaptation craze, it feels like Sense & Sensibility has always been treated so gently, with such care. Part of that is the success of the 1995 Ang Lee film, for which Emma Thompson won an Oscar for her absolutely brilliant adapted screenplay. That one also starred Hugh Grant, the late Alan Rickman (as Col. Brandon), Kate Winslet and Greg Wise. Perfect casting. It’s the gold-standard. Still, I enjoyed the 2008 miniseries starring Hattie Morahan and Charity Wakefield. Well, now they’ve made a new feature film version. Daisy Edgar-Jones as Elinor. Esmé Creed-Miles as Marianne. George MacKay as Edward. Herbert Nordrum as Col. Brandon. Frank Dillane as Willoughby. Yesterday, the trailer was released:

At this point, I know that every generation likes to remake their own versions of the classics, but this definitely looks like “inspired by Joe Wright’s version of Pride & Prejudice.” The dirty-looking hair may be period-accurate, but it’s distracting! The one thing I like is that they’ve made Marianne seem very young and girlish, which is accurate to the story. But yeah… why do this when an absolutely perfect adaptation exists?

PS… the tagline on the poster is AWFUL!!!