“Millie Bobby Brown wore Galia Lahav for the ‘Enola Holmes 3’ premiere” links

Millie Bobby Brown wore Galia Lahav to the NYC premiere of Enola Holmes 3. It’s a very Cinderella look, which is a compliment. [RCFA]
Rihanna’s Beverly Hills shopping spree. [Just Jared]
Eve loves her soft life in the UK. [Socialite Life]
Yeah, I’m not buying the rehabilitation of Olivia Wilde. [LaineyGossip]
Has the Birkin bag become tacky? Eh. [Pajiba]
Hannah Waddingham & Octavia Spencer’s great photocall. [Go Fug Yourself]
You can catalogue your neighborhood cats like Pokemon. [OMG Blog]
I hope Lionel Richie is okay! [Seriously OMG]
Nikki Pindor responded to her Campus Confidential backlash. [Starcasm]
All about The Bear Season 5 (the final season). [Hollywood Life]
FIFA said “happy Pride.” [Buzzfeed]

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

13 Responses to ““Millie Bobby Brown wore Galia Lahav for the ‘Enola Holmes 3’ premiere” links”

  1. Eurydice says:
    June 26, 2026 at 12:38 pm

    I don’t know about rehabilitation, but everything about Olivia Wilde’s outfit looks weird and uncomfortable, including her posture.

    Also uncomfortable is Millie’s bodice, which looks like it’s crawling down her torso to form a pool at her feet.

    Reply
    • KC2 says:
      June 26, 2026 at 1:36 pm

      Olivia’s dress would do no one any favors. Get a stylist and rethink what kind of statement you want to make. “I’ve got abs” isn’t saying much

      Reply
  2. LeaTheFrench says:
    June 26, 2026 at 12:42 pm

    Millie : that’s an unfortunate dress, but I like that she looks so happy with / in it ☺️ . It also just struck me that she’s still herself at events, rather than going with these highly rehearsed, exceedingly studied poses that you see way too often (Jennifer Lopez and her open mouth, Victoria Beckham and the leg forward, Vanessa Hudgens and the duck face etc.) Millie comes across as fresher – even in that questionable outfit ☺️

    Reply
    • Kitten says:
      June 26, 2026 at 1:48 pm

      Yeah the pose with the arms straight out is kinda goofy but cute. I love her hair color and she looks super-pretty here. Love the color and fabric of the dress but I agree with others that the bodice is just a bit too tight. Overall, I think she looks good though.

      Reply
  3. Normades says:
    June 26, 2026 at 12:44 pm

    I saw a video of Millie in this dress and it was much better in motion.

    Reply
  4. Grant says:
    June 26, 2026 at 12:49 pm

    The dress is glorious and a gorgeous color but the bodice is too small for her.

    Reply
  5. QuiteContrary says:
    June 26, 2026 at 2:12 pm

    That’s such a prom dress. It would have looked great with my date’s powder-blue tux in the 1980s.

    Reply
  6. Day Drinker says:
    June 26, 2026 at 2:37 pm

    According to People magazine, the Sussex’s confirmed they are bringing the whole family in July. Hmm, interesting if indeed true.

    Reply
  7. jferber says:
    June 26, 2026 at 2:53 pm

    I think Millie is in such a sensitive place with her marrying/adopting a baby/growing up/dealing with possibly money-hungry parents after her adulthood. No criticism or suggestions, only positive vibes and grace: She looks fantastic and the dress is great.

    Reply
    • Smart&Messy says:
      June 26, 2026 at 3:28 pm

      I agree, I’m really rooting for her. Even in the goofy picture you can see the stress in her eyes. She does not look super happy.

      Reply
  8. Tiffany :) says:
    June 26, 2026 at 4:37 pm

    Thanks to my nieces, I’ve watched Enola Holmes 1 and 2…looking forward to #3! She does a great job and I love the feminist message.

    I wish good things for her. The dress is gorgeous and love the fabric.

    Reply
  9. Pat says:
    June 26, 2026 at 6:04 pm

    Good luck to her in life but I think that’s an ugly dress.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment