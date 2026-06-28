The Sussexes confirmed: they will visit the UK, but the kids will not attend events

When we heard, just days after Trooping the Colour, that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex would travel to the UK with their children, I believed the broad strokes of the British reporting. It sounded believable and probable, that Harry wanted Meghan to join him at the Invictus Games One Year to Go events, and that he wanted to bring his kids over to spend time with his dad and the Spencers. Prince Harry and Meghan’s team didn’t confirm anything for a week and a half, but they (significantly) didn’t deny anything either. My theory is that the reporting originated from palace courtiers, sources who likely spilled their guts as soon as Harry gave RAVEC the necessary 30-days notice. As in, the same senior courtiers sitting on RAVEC got one month’s notice and couldn’t wait to leak it to the Sun and Mail. In any case, Harry and Meghan’s California team have now confirmed lots of details about the trip.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are bringing their family to the U.K. for the first time in four years, PEOPLE has learned. It will be the first time that Prince Archie, 7, and Princess Lilibet, 5, have been in the country since they visited to celebrate the Platinum Jubilee of the late Queen Elizabeth in 2022.
The family plans to stay across a mixture of both royal residence and private accommodation. While Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet will travel with their parents, PEOPLE understands they will not attend any public engagements.
Harry has long maintained that he does not feel it is safe to bring Meghan and their children to the U.K. after losing their taxpayer-funded police protection in 2020. PEOPLE understands that a review of his security arrangements by the Executive Committee for the Protection of Royalty and Public Figures (RAVEC), which could affect the level of protection he receives during U.K. visits, has yet to conclude. Representatives for the Duke say RAVEC’s own terms of reference call for a Risk Management Board review at least once a year, but Harry’s last review was conducted nearly seven years ago.
However, if the Sussexes stay at one of the King’s residences, they would be covered by the existing security arrangements at the property. Buckingham Palace revealed on June 19 that King Charles had offered Harry and his family accommodation on a royal estate during their visit, though it has not been disclosed where they will stay.
During their time in the U.K., PEOPLE has learned that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will carry out a series of public engagements centered around the Invictus Games Foundation and Prince Harry’s longtime charitable work. Harry will attend the 14th Invictus Games Foundation Conversation: From Policy to Practice at Chatham House, while he and Meghan will also take part in a series of private meetings with the Invictus Games Foundation at the Royal Hospital Chelsea. As patron of WellChild, Harry will visit Birmingham Children’s Hospital to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the charity’s first WellChild Nurse.
To mark one year until the 2027 Invictus Games, the couple will visit Birmingham’s National Exhibition Centre (NEC), the primary venue for the Games. Harry will watch and participate in a series of exhibition events alongside competitors from previous Invictus Games, officially launching the one-year countdown while showcasing both classic and new adaptive sports that will feature in Birmingham.
In his role as Global Ambassador for Scotty’s Little Soldiers, Harry will also attend Scotty’s Summer Festival at Maxstoke Castle in Warwickshire. The charity supports bereaved military children and young people.
I enjoy that Team Sussex’s briefing is very work-focused, and it’s a reminder that this visit actually is a work trip. Meghan clearly wants to join Harry at many (if not all) of these events as well. Which will inevitably cause the most consternation among the left-behinds. They’re going to be crying for weeks/months about Harry and Meghan “acting royal” and “undertaking royal-style engagements” because H&M are doing things like “visiting hospitals” and “attending a WellChild event.” The Telegraph’s headline about all of this was: “Meghan to visit hospital in first UK engagement in six years.” They’re so excited, but they have to pretend to be furious and outraged.
Also: Harry and Meghan are making it clear that Archie and Lili are not going to attend any events or be out in public in any way. The British press practically has bounties on those kids, and several of the tabloids are salivating at the very idea of publishing photos of cute ginger children. It’s not going to happen.
Here’s a piece of breaking news – according to the Telegraph and other British outlets, just hours after the Sussexes’ office confirmed their UK trip, Harry was informed that he and his family will not receive police protection. Per the Telegraph, “Details of the trip were announced on Friday evening. Shortly afterwards, The Telegraph understands, the Duke was informed that his application for a security package for the visit had been denied.” Not only that, but apparently RAVEC has still not completed a risk assessment for Harry and his family, despite Harry formally requesting an assessment last year. Harry was informed that no assessment has been made and everything has been “paused.” What a mess. Now sources say that Harry might not bring Meghan and the kids after all. If this is true, Harry’s probably going to hop in front of a TV camera pretty soon, because this is very obviously a HUGE establishment stitch-up.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images, Meghan’s Instagram.
This is punishment for refusing to stay at a palace for the entire trip.
They don’t want him staying with the Spencers.
OMg you’re so right!! Smart observation!! The “private accommodations” are Diana’s family.
If I were them, there’s no *way* I’d want to stay at any royal-owned property, because I would be convinced that the place was bugged and had hidden cameras all over. Not to mention security concerns.
Anyway, if the ‘update’ is true, hopefully Meghan and the kids will end up staying home in CA and starving the BM for the content they’re salivating over. And it will be their own fault for pulling this security BS constantly.
William must know someone on the board or whatever at RAVEC…this stunt has his fingerprints all over it.
I actually think Harry is patheic bringing his wife and children to this country, his father does not care about him and his children. It’s been 6 years this is likely going to be a mess. I understand Meghan need to support him but I just think Harry just does not get it. He never should’ve mentioned that word reconclliation. I’m sorry this man is not worth it
Harry was born in this country and he has every right to bring his wife and children to this country because he is part of it and he wants to show them his roots, which are part of their roots as well. Not everything has to do with Charles or William. Moreover he has several charities in this country that he supports. Nobody has the right to tell him what to do or not. We don’t know any details and we can’t judge him with whatever the tabloids write.
Yes then he should’ve made it perfectly clear I want to bring my children to visit my country. see where I grew up visit my friends, mother’s grave e.t.c. But no he sat he that interview and said reconclliation with a father who never shows him and his wife nothing. Sorry I kike them but its pathetic, you’ve written your book and interview telling us what they are like, which i agreed with, but then this. There is no attempt with that family that they care about him or his wife and most importantly his children. It gets to a point.
E.A., Harry has said exactly that many times! It appears that you don’t pay much attention or only hear what you want to hear.
I was of the understanding that he was not permitted to bring or hire private armed security with him, and that the usual security protocols would not be in place for their visits.
so, nothing to protect them against a knife or acid wielding lunatic who has been fed a diet of Sykes and Platell, and thinks that it’s their chance.
He should say his wife and children.
Harry has every right to visit the UK, so do his wife and children. What is not acceptable is people calling him pathetic for wanting to have a relationship with his family, it’s his right. He also has a right to be protected and to not have to worry because some crazy has been encouraged by the British media to carry out an act of violence against him or his family.
@E.A., I actually think it’s pathetic that RAVEC, and its royal representatives on the board, refuse to do a risk assessment and are comfortable putting Harry’s family at risk. That is who I find pathetic.
he should be able to safely bring his & show where princess diana grew up & is buried!
People really have got to stop acting like Meghan has zero autonomy, and that they have zero reason other than to see the Windsors to come to the UK.
He has friends there, Meghan has friends there. He grew up there, Meghan visited before she even met him and was fond of the country. They both are connected to charities there.
And furthermore why should they be literally banned from a country simply because his paternal family is so narcissistic and petty that they can’t handle the idea of him being more popular and welcome than them? That is the larger issue.
He absolutely should have security, because he can’t help what family he was born into. His relationship with his father, and how he wants that to look is down on the list, and frankly not our business.Primarily it’s not right that someone that is high risk simply because they were born is being denied equal treatment from anyone else in their status by the government.
@E.A., other commenters have already said pretty much everything that needed to be said, but I just wanted to add that things change…six years have passed, both of his grandparents died, and Charles now has cancer. Harry might have realized that he needed to lower his expectations of his disgusting “family.” Most people grow and change their minds about things over the course of years, especially when circumstances change — like KFC’s cancer, which no one knows the extent of how bad it is or what his prognosis may be. In any case, calling Harry “pathetic” reflects poorly on you, not him, IMO.
I think everyone rolled their eyes when Birmingham got the nod for the Invictus Games but seeing how hostile the U.S. can be towards international visitors it was the better choice. Harry is supporting the games as he always has. He has the right to travel where ever he wants with his family in tow. It is pathetic of the BRF to insist H&M are problematic and treat them as if they should be persona non grata. It’s petty and ridiculous of CIII to bar his own son from proper security in his own country.
I agree with E.A. Charles has the power to shut down the tabloid attacks on the Sussexes and to pressure RAVEC to provide security, but he won’t do either. Those attacks keep inflaming the derangers, putting Harry’s family’s very lives at risk. Harry is a grown adult and can make his own decisions, but if it was me, I would have nothing more to do with a man like Charles (even if he was my own father) who clearly doesn’t care whether my children lived or died.
Charles is not the UK.
In this instance, any loving grandparent would open up his wallet and cover the security detail for his grandchildren.
Charles is an absolute skinflint and petty beyond belief.
Charles isn’t a loving grandparent. He never has been and never will be. So why do people keep expecting him to be something he’s not?
Exactly what I said too.
With the Grim Reaper breathing down his neck, I had hoped Charles would do the right thing, if for no other reason than to polish his pathetic legacy.
@PunkyMomma, same. All Charles cares about are the optics. He hasn’t forgotten about the glowing press he received after walking Meghan down the aisle, and no doubt he’d realize the value that an iconic photo like the one with Elizabeth, Phillip, and Doria with a newborn Archie would add to his “legacy.” He’s garbage.
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Charles will provide security but private security in the UK cannot be armed. I’m sure Harry has prepared for another RAVEC refusal. The children will be kept out of the public eye but there will probably be some photos inside royal protected spaces. I’m guessing that Doria may come too as the children’s guardian for any time both parents are at a public engagement.
This is not a completely new situation. Most of Queen Victoria’s 42 grandchildren were born in other countries and spent most of their lives outside the UK.
Absolute disgrace a Prince from his birth country of the UK cannot get security to bring his family to visit his is birth country because of the lack of security for them. Disgraceful!
This!
Willy has a staffer on RAVEC. And Charles’ staffer, Clive “The Wasp” Alderton, is absolutely in Willy’s pocket where Harry is concerned. Willy is a pathetic, hateful little man and will stop at nothing to keep the Sussexes away.
I agree, I’d love to see Harry step in front of a mike asap. He may be in a tough position, though, if he still wants to reconcile with Charles but this is Willy’s doing. Harry is probably trying to collect info, right now, to see what happened. But yeah, he should step in front of a mike soon and report what happened.
Or, you know, couldn’t Charles step up and offer security outside the palaces as well within? How hard would that be for Charles?
Charles could have flown over to see them. He would not have necessarily have to give up a trip to Transylvania where he goes on retreats. Harry needs to realize that dad is cold hearted.
I’m glad Harry is a “direct to camera” kind of guy. His family’s narcissistic nonsense works best when people are willing to abide by the rules and play the game. It’s nowhere near as effective when people are willing to speak openly about what is happening.
The royal family stays behind the ball, fumbling. They are incredibly short sighted.
His uncle Spencer should announce that he’ll gladly cover the protection fees. Then see what happens.
💯 to this. I like that Harry holds his father publicly to account. It also stops the palace briefing lies. Charles looks weak and petty. He needs to unlock his wallet and cover the security and understand how it looks if he will pay for Andrew and not his own son and his son’s family. I don’t think the children will be there without proper security so we’ll have to wait and see.
I’d love for Charles Spencer to lay on extra security. Harry could even privately offer to reimburse Spencer for some or all of it.
Can Earl Spencer get the kind of security that comes with guns and intelligence briefings, or would that still be lacking? Either way, Spencer stepping up would still be everything Charles and Willy deserve.
Or yeah. Charles could pay for extra security. Not just offer the security he already has at his own places, which was always lame.
Harry offered to cover the costs for MET police security. Which was denied. The media outcry “our police is not for hire” is still echoing through comments.
It was never a question of money. It was always a punishment for Harry. “You don’t want to live in the role we designed for you, instead dared to leave us? See if we care if something happens to you. Should someone take out Meghan, good riddance..then you will come home with two additional scapegoats for the white royal children!”
Charles could have given them full security anytime, just as the Queen did for her Jubilee.
How have they not had time to do a risk assessment? They’ve known for years that Invictus 2027 would be in Birmingham, and that Harry would come. He asked a long time ago because he wanted to bring his entire family for a new assessment.
How can that literally be your job and you haven’t had time to do it for a specific date? I mean unless you don’t want to have proof that you have been purposefully preventing someone from having security.
At this point what is the real issue? Is RAVEC that afraid that if he comes with his family that they’ll highlight how unpopular the Royal family is? Are your principals that insecure? Because according to the media everyone hates Harry and Meghan, they’re so unpopular, no one wants to see them, no one’s interested in them.
These aren’t two people that you should have to worry about breaking the barriers when they show up somewhere. If what the media and weekly polls is saying was true, any event that they did this summer or next would look like that America 250 concert this weekend.
Of course, RAVEC has had time to do a risk assessment – they’ve had time throughout the past seven years. They just don’t want to.
This looks like a pro-William power play to me. The King extends an invitation, but RAVEC won’t provide security? What kind of Supreme Leader Anointed by God is that? It’s just more of the proxy war between Charles and William.
They are delaying it because they know damn well that a risk assessment will only confirm what the last one said… that Harry has more threats than anyone else in that family. And most of it stoked by their racist media.
If any BP courtiers read this site (I know KP ones already do) then someone needs to remind them how bad it looks that Harry has to go through all this hassle for a visit which includes Invictus, something that will, directly bring tourism to Birmingham whereas Andrew gets security paid for by Charles.
This remains a very bad look.
It’s absolutely a horrible look, and why I think that Harry is still pursuing this so publicly. People seem to think that he’s some sort of glutton for punishment and doesn’t have a clear view of his family, or who is father is. But, to this day you have people who will swear up and down that Diana refused security.
He knows what happens when you don’t make it very clear your intended goals, and that you are being told no. I do still believe that they have more reasons than the Windsors to want to come to the uky, but I think he also is very aware that putting this in the public consciousness is incredibly important so that history won’t be rewritten.
He basically says himself that a lot that he has learned as an adult about his mom, and through this security fight has opened his eyes to the machinations of the government and his family. While it’s not great for Invictus, highlighting how the Royal family is utilizing their influence and government entities, to settle Petty scores and prioritize that score settling over literally everything else needs to be clear. Even to the people who purportedly never pay attention to the tabloids.
The country as a whole looks pretty pathetic that this is even a question.
I’m continually amazed at Charles’ piss poor PR instincts. His official events have lackluster attendance, crowds hold “Not My King” signs, and boo him. With his position as CIC and RBL patron, here’s the perfect opportunity being handed to him to embrace the one year to go event, remind people the inaugural games were in the UK, and that he attended. Welcome Harry and family to the UK for the first time in four years and announce that any security questions have been taken care of. Done. There’s no excuse for Harry’s family’s attendance and security to continue being adjudicated in the press. This is typical Charles though, never missing an opportunity to miss an opportunity, going back to his jealousy over Diana being more popular than him in Australia, continuing with his failure to capitalize on the goodwill from his walking Meghan down the aisle, and wasting enough time dithering about the right choices that what might have initially been a potential advantage loses any impact. Proactive is clearly not in his vocabulary. That’s where we are now.
Exactly. Harry is smart enough to leave a paper trail documenting everything that has happened. All of his efforts and all of the various rejections from the U.K.
ETA: @WindyRiver, we must have been typing at the same time, so I just saw your reply, but yes to absolutely everything you said.
I thought the risk assessment, not done by RAVEC (the Met?), was accomplished months ago under which it was determined that Harry should get security (based on the entity undertaking it). It is my understanding that what is being delayed is RAVEC’s decision thereon.
This whole trip appears to have been planned for months – I am finding it hard to believe everything is falling apart over security. Feels like a red herring so people look to the left. Sykes is crashing out – writing a truly unhinged article, but he’s saying Harry got the news in Montecito – but People says H&M have been in Europe vacationing. What I have deduced is no one knows anything.
The one person nobody should not be following for news on Harry and Meghan is Tom Sykes. He knows nothing!
I’m confused why some people are letting him dictate royal coverage and talking points!
Are people just addicted to the toxicity?
People, Hello and the Telegraph all say Harry is on holiday in mainland Europe.
Sykes is a William mouthpiece so his crashing out is William crashing out about a return of Meghan and the kids.
Sykes wrote a whole piece just a few days ago about how the words “emotional blackmail” are coming straight from William and his camp. And guess what, the words “emotional blackmail” are in Sykes’ new piece.
So either Sykes is driving haters to his hate Substack, or these words are the equivalent of blinking that he needs help. It’s gonna be the first, because Sykes is vile and panders cravenly to Willy and the haters.
@Talie … Agreed. And I now believe the entire purpose for the April 2026 Australian trip was as a test run to see how Meghan might be received in the UK.
I know Harry will be a nervous wreck the entire time, but I hope Meghan holds her head up, wears little known British designers and presents the most perfect feminine Leo version of herself that she can possibly be. I hope she finds a British distributor for her As Ever products in the UK. I hope she has wonderful visits with her British friends, her British charities and, most of all, enjoys visiting with all the incredible Invictus Games veterans and their families.
And I hope that somewhere in Forest Lodge George, Charlotte, and Louis are asking, “Who are Archie and Lili?”
It’s a disgusting and frankly racist look. RAVEC hasn’t “had time” to run a risk assessment for Harry and his kids, the only non-white kids in the RF? Oh really. It sure makes “we’re very much not a racist family” look like a shallow throwaway statement. Bc RAVEC and its royal representatives not being able to find time to run a risk assessment that affects those kids looks racist as hell. Keep the white ones in and the non-white ones out bc they won’t protect them. Proving the royal racist charges every day.
@Jais, it will forever be a mystery to me how these people have the access and the resources to hire the best of the best PR people in the world, yet they always, *always* end up doing something that ends up making them look worse. It’s unreal.
I read yesterday that now Meghan and the kids will only be in England for one day and will then fly home while Harry stays for the rest of One Year To Go events. I’m disappointed for them, it seems that the Establishment will never stop working against them.
People magazine is saying there is no change to the original plans at the moment. I think we need to wait for official confirmation before we jump to conclusions!
Yep. That was a quick response too. It’s fascinating to watch this play out. Bc the BM is being messy. KP is being messy. And Charles is being…well, I guess we shall see.
Yeah, we’re not going to know anything for sure until we actually see it. The contradictory reporting is all over the place.
What I love though is the idea that Meghan will now not visit. They’re saying awful stuff about her in the press and it would be so funny if she then didn’t go. All those times they complained about how they shouldn’t get security, well guess what she’s not going now due to security. Serves them right. And I promise you, they want her to go. They are thrilled. And they would crash out if she didn’t go.
The real losers here are the toxic British media. There must be crisis meetings ongoing in every newsroom now, deciding how to spin this, of course, but mainly crying over all the stories they wont be getting . My sympathies all you vultures.
The gnashing of teeth will be TREMENDOUS if the palaces deny the BM their longed for ‘Sussexes in the UKpalooza’.
This. It would be kind of amazing.
William’s representative on Ravec putting a poker in the works.
Clive Alderton who I believe is the Wasp.
Willy has his own representative on RAVEC. And Charles has a representative on RAVEC who is… Clive Alderton, who Harry called “The Wasp” in Spare. Alderton has been sucking up to future king Willy in various ways recently and is definitely in Willy’s pocket. Charles might easily have wanted RAVEC to deny security anyway, but Alderton was going to go hard against security no matter what.
William has more than one representative on RAVEC, while Charles has only the one. This was reported in recent months.
And if Clive Alderton is still on RAVEC, then he is doing William’s bidding, because he jumped ship in all but name when he became convinced that Charles would be dead within weeks of his cancer announcement, judging by the way William was acting, so that gives William at least THREE people on that committee.
In the earlier stories I thought all the handwringing and slams about potential jam slinging were just a desperate press looking for something, anything, to report on. I thought that was why we also didn’t hear from the Sussex team. In the year before events it honestly would have seemed perfectly normal for just Harry to go, maybe Meghan for one event. Never ever thought the kids would be coming. All of KFCIII’s complete lack of interest in them is evident. Frankly he barely seems interested in his other grandchildren except a minimal interest in George.
If they were planning to bring the kids I’m honestly surprised and a bit disappointed. ( yes, I know, I’m not them) . I’m sure there’s some “charles may be about to shuffle off his mortal coil “ going on but why throw the family to the wolves. I don’t care how good the security is.
Once William ascends, the totality of his clownery and the aging population of devout monarchists should pretty much finish off any real clout he has or frankly, the monarchy itself. Come back then. Or come back just for invictus because it would be insane for anyone to try anything and keep the whole visit super tight ( just invictus, no side charities etc.) if Charles’s makes it that far, he can come to the games. Or not.
I don’t know, that whole, “People has learned…” Doesn’t sound official to me.
Yea none of their articles have said anything like “A Sussex spokesperson confirmed.” This is all still rumors.
I cannot imagine this trip got as far as being announced without guarantees of police or royal protection. Especially with M and the kids.
Something changed last minute.
Let me think who might have caused that (if it’s true)… Something beginning with W?
Stella100% , l believe talks have been going on for months and everything would have been signed off before any confirmation was issued by both parties. l do believe Charles wants this visit, l was even excepted a photo of them all together but something has happened ,l bet its William
We have to remember. The Sussexes visited during the jubilee at the request of the Queen without any new RAVEC assessment. So I think the Telegraph is playing here. The Sussexes can technically still visit if the king provides security right? Which kind of looks bad to me bc he claims he has no say in it, even though we know that’s not true. I do wonder at the bts logistics though. I think the Sussexes know where they want the kids to say and it’s not at a royal residence and that might be an issue idk.
Yes, QE2 provided her own security as i recall. I was thinking about that too. I refuse to read any bm so I’ll wait and see. I still believe security is organised just not through ravec, and that announcement was to appease W.
But have the Sussexes actually “announced” anything? Or is People Rag simply printing what its usual KP sources have dictated? Because a lot of it consists of “It is understood”, “It is believed” etc. When they get information from the Sussexes, they usually state which spokesperson confirmed what they are reporting.
True. It has not been said thru a spokesperson and we’ll have to see. But in this case, I do lean towards the Sussexes informing People magazine through sources. But I could be wrong.
They do release info to people at times, plus they have all the details. They haven’t quoted a spokesperson or said it was confirmed so that’s true. We’ll see. I lean toward it’s confirmation.
The press has muddled the waters with their reports about Harrry not getting security. The Sun says he will not extra security while the Telegraph says that will not get police protection but individual police departments are allowed to provide security. It is hard to believe that Harry and Meghan would announce their plans before knowing whether they will get security so I’m confused by today’s reports.
I am well aware that I have no place or right to tell Meghan where to stay in the uk . However I cannot understand why she would want to stay anywhere that belongs to the very same people that want to return frogmore to the before her and Harry and Archie lived there. That was utterly racist and I can’t get over it. Furthermore, these are the same people that took your security away and now are probably the reason they refuse to reinstate it. I would visit the Spensers , spend time with my friends and stay the f away from all things Windsors including Harry father. He can go see him if he wants, but not my children. These people have shown time and time again that they don’t care if Meghan, Archie, lili and even Harry lives or dies so no way could I sleepin the enemies camp .
To understand Meghan, you first have to understand how she was raised. In the Netflix documentary, Doria explained that she had not prepared Meghan for the realities of racism. I’m referring here to systemic and institutional racism—the kind that means you are simply not welcome in certain spaces. According to Doria, because Meghan is biracial and has features that are ambiguous enough to be perceived as white in some contexts, she believed her daughter would be somewhat shielded from that form of racism.
In practice, Meghan did spend much of her life navigating predominantly white spaces. The racism she encountered most directly was in Hollywood, where she was often considered either too Black or not white enough to land certain roles. The most overt and severe racist abuse was directed primarily at her mother rather than at Meghan herself.
That is probably why she was able to begin a relationship with Harry and genuinely look forward to joining the Royal Family, believing everything would work out. However the British monarchy remains the symbol of an imperial order built on hereditary succession and a history deeply intertwined with colonialism. The British Crown played a central role in the expansion of the British Empire, the transatlantic slave trade, and a system that helped construct racial hierarchies to justify colonial domination.
Under those circumstances, I don’t believe it could ever have ended well. In my opinion, Meghan was not fully aware of that reality, which also explains why she has been so understanding toward her husband. Harry, meanwhile, remains deeply attached to the monarchy as an institution. He seems unable to see that his world would never fully accept his wife or his children.
To me, Charles’s actions are entirely consistent with his values and his vision of the monarchy. The best course of action would be to sever ties permanently and stop hoping for reconciliation, because I believe that is impossible. I do not believe the establishment will ever truly accept Meghan, Archie, or Lilibet. Harry would likely regain security and be welcomed back if he chose to return to the United Kingdom, leave his wife, renounce his children, and marry a British aristocrat who better fits the institution’s traditional expectations.
Sure, the RF and the press have been quite open about Harry’s “road to redemption” – dump Meghan and the kids, grovel for forgiveness, marry a white aristocrat of their choosing and spend the rest of his life doing William’s work for him.
But, like the European Word Cup tourists are finding out, life in America isn’t the misery the RF and press hoped it would be. A beautiful and comfortable home, a loving family, the freedom to do what he wants when he wants, influential friends, a wife who’s bringing wealth to the family – this is the competition the RF has to face. There’s no contest really, especially for a prince who wanted out of the monarchy even before he married Meghan.
The RF have only one card left – security. But the immigrant experience in the US shows us that time away from the home country, whether forced or voluntary, leads to assimilation rather than pangs of homesickness. Harry will just become more and more American. And that’s something the RF is unable to see.
I’m confused here. Wasn’t the news a week or two ago that Charles would provide security for Harry and family? Presumably that was similar to the situation when QE2 provided security for them in 2022. At that time RAVEC still wasn’t authorizing security for Harry so that would’ve been something she arranged and paid for herself. I thought there was no reason to think RAVEC was involved this time either, because it had been made clear they hadn’t finished the promised assessment they agreed to last year. So what’s the story? Is Charles, or is he not, providing security for the family the same way QE2 did for her Jubilee?
@windyriver … Queen Elizabeth didn’t have to provide any security for the Sussexes to attend her Platinum Jubilee. She only had to issue an invitation the the Sussexes to attend. Frogmore Cottage is on the Windsor Castle Estate. They had security while staying there.
It’s not true that QE2 only had to issue an invitation, because the Sussexes weren’t at Frogmore Cottage 24/7. At a minimum, they were at Buckingham Palace (we saw Meghan through the window), at St. Paul’s Cathedral (remember their solo entrance), not to mention of course, going to and from the airport. Security would have been provided for all that.
@Line: yours is an excellent comment, weaving the history of the monarchy and colonialism together with the current sad situation. I think your point about how the royals would never really accept Meghan and her children is correct. And Harry does remain deeply attached to the institution of the monarchy, not just his family. It’s why he can’t let any of this go and keeps trying to get things to a better place. Meghan probably accepts this as the price of loving Harry.
This is in reply to Line’s comment above.
Totally agree, @Line’s comment is perfect
I don’t think it’s unreasonable for Harry to be open to an attempt to have a reasonable relationship with Charles, or give the children an opportunity to see their grandfather, given the IG are in the UK. He’s not just dropping in for a day or two for trial testimony, or to attend an event at a patronage. He (and in the past, also Meghan) are there for multiple days meeting participants, sports demonstrations, and publicity, and working with planners for next year. Judging by the officials who attended recent IG elsewhere, there’s some likelihood Charles would be asked to show up at some point at the actually games next year, so he and Harry would be dealing with each other then. But also, as someone said recently, if Harry and Meghan want their children to see the UK, better to try now, while Charles is king. Once he’s gone, Will will make it impossible to even consider visiting safely.
I suspect though Invictus will be Charles last chance with Harry. If he screws this up, as the most recent reports seem to suggest he’s doing (we’ll know in a few days what’s actually true), I think Harry will be done.
It is confusing. I’m not sure but I think what’s being said here albeit without saying it is that Harry does not have a new security situation and if they go it will be bc Charles has approved some sort of security situation for this specific visit. The Telegraph saying that Meghan and the children gasp may not come has already been disputed in people, albeit through sources, that the family does still plan to go to the uk. I think those sources are legit? Those sources also say that they are currently vacationing in Europe. So who wanted this info out in the Telegraph that oh no maybe their visit will fall through? William? It also made it clear that if they come it will be bc Charles conceded to some sort of security for the Sussexes as opposed to RAVEC. Unless Charles has rescinded that and then I have no idea.
I think it was a mistake to have the 2027 Invictus Games anywhere in the UK. If this is the level of drama and chaos one year before the event, the Games will be massively overshadowed by the accompanying soap opera by next year. The focus is supposed to be on the veterans-athletes. That’s not going to happen.
I agree. The moment Birmingham was announced I thought this is a set up or Harry is a glutton for punishment. I know the board decides but still. And I get Washington was the other option so not much better.
The British Establishment will do anything to embarrass Harry and his family. It should have always been Washington, but as you said, it’s the board who decide. Some board, hey? I wouldn’t be surprised if Harry just visits alone during the games. It’s seriously not worth any of the petty hassle the Windsor’s keep throwing at them.
Yep. What royal residences will they offer them? Ones at the rat infested BP? We know it will be something that is somehow a snub. Plus all the spies.
trump would have tried to put his name all over it.
Agree. I said it when it was announced that their bid should’ve been rejected. I’m fully aware Invictus does NOT revolve around H but it’s unfair that this focus of this visit and the games next year will be about family drama and not the veteran who should be the focus.
The alternative was Washington DC which would have been hijacked by the orange monster.
Birmingham will be run properly and while Harry’s family is a mess, there won’t be issues in terms of the events themselves.
Harry will sort this out.
Absolutely. The 250 anniversary should be a good example of what happens when Trump gets anywhere near anything! It’s stopped being about America and is all about Trump. Exact same thing would have happened with Invictus, especially with it being in Washington. It would have been a nightmare of Trumpian proportions.
@sueinorleans
It has become a nightmare of CharlWillian proportions. Both would have been equally poisonous.
The US, Canada and the UK have the largest teams that participate in the IG. So it makes sense they would’ve chosen Birmingham. The US might have been better regarding Harry’s security issues, but the games themselves should be the priority, and considering the mess in DC right now, avoiding the US was a reasonable call.
I was also shocked that the U.K. was even being considered by Invictus. I mean, Harry founded the entire organization, and I would have thought it would go without saying that they’d stay away from the U.K. (and DC, tbh— they’re both problematic for the different reasons explained above).
I wonder if someone from the UK government, veteran’s organizations or the like pushed for it, maybe talked about it during the 10 year anniversary event. The IG were already set to take place in Canada, home of another big contingent of participants. Wasn’t there a (former) UK minister of Veteran’s Affairs (Mercer?) who was very supportive of the games, was seen with Harry at one of them (can’t remember which). It’s nice for all the UK participants to have the games on home soil where it’s easier for family and friends to attend. Harry can’t be the only consideration. I’m curious what they expected when the proposal was submitted. It seems like the environment has become more unwelcoming in the last year or so though, since Charles became ill, and like a typical bully Will got brave enough to shoot his mouth off about his big plans.
I knew having the Invictus Games in the UK was a mistake. The BBC is reporting Harry is reconsidering having Meghan and the kids come to the UK after this stupid security stunt. The Firm doesn’t read the room until it’s too late.
Can’t he just hire private security? There are plenty of celebrities in the UK so I’d imagine there are some reputable companies.
He already has his own private security, they travel with him everywhere. The issue is that the UK government will not provide intelligence to private security companies, they can’t ask individuals to leave public sites, and they cannot carry weapons in the UK. So basically it’s like him having a bunch of his friends around him, not quite the same as it is in the US, or in other countries where they’re working in conjunction with the police and security services when him or Meghan visits.
Private security whether located in the UK or coming with Harry from Montecito is not allowed to bear arms. They don’t get any information from MET about existing threats. They have to go in blind. MET not sharing any intel with Harry’s security team is the main problem.
And this is stochastic terrorism. Sharing that info and letting the security be armed like RPOs are would not destroy the system.
He can hire private security that is unarmed and has no intelligence reports like the royal protection officers would and why is it perfectly acceptable that AMW is fully protected while under investigation for crimes against his country and the rape of trafficked women and children? Why is armed protection provided for non British citizens who preform concerts in that country? Why is it ONLY the Duke and Duchess of Sussex along with their children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet that don’t get any protection in the country that if anything happens to the Wales family they would be the future of that monarchy? It is sickening to me, I pray for the safety of the Sussex’s and hope the Republic with their yellow signs and movement finally make that monarchy crumble into dust as relics of the past where they belong.
So Charles, who has no problem arranging police protection for Paedrew, now has a problem with protecting Harry, Meghan and their children, despite the police having previously reported “credible threats” to their safety. Given the emboldened hateful rhetoric against them in the UK, there is no doubt that these threats persist and have intensified.
Not providing them with proper police security is nothing short of a DISGRACE for the royal family.
I think Harry should come on his own, and stick to his guns about not bringing the rest of the family unless they are securely protected. This whole saga has really gotten out of hand.
Charles: I will do anything for my pervert brother.
Also Charles: do you think I love my adorable grandchildren enough to keep them safe? Get real!
Harry needs to for once all finally accept that all of the decisions he’s made, including writing the book (which I wholeheartedly agree needed to be written as a matter of public record, to always correct the horrific lies and ultimately to protect his family should anything happen) mean that his family will never be allowed back into his country with protection. Never, as long as his father and William are alive. Also he truly needs to acknowledge that his father has always loved Camilla more than he and his brother. Charles’ priority will always be that awful woman and not his children. He has absolutely no interest in his grandchildren and Harry really needs to stop trying to force that relationship. It does come to a point where it’s just embarrassing. It’s completely one-sided and his father has zero interest, no matter how bad it makes him look, and that’s truly sad for Harry. He needs to let his father go and mourn whatever relationship he thought they had.
Harry is living his life and asserting his rights for himself and his family. This is not a matter of sentimentality, he’s seen firsthand the revisionist history some quarters still try to heap upon Diana, he’s making it plain what is going on around his security situation with his family; in all honesty this is a human rights issue, BRF is interfering with one citizen; a blood prince, one family; his wife and children, out of spite. Harry wants these things out in the open.
Neither you nor I know anything about Harry’s state of mind regarding his father. Also, harry has other family, friends and patronages in the UK. He’s not coming to see his father, he’s coming to work. He also is allowed to share part of his and his children’s history with them. If seeing his father is part of it so be it. Anyone else would get security immediately. We all know that. But painting harry as an emotionally immature person who can’t let go when none of us know his state of mind seems like something someone from the Mail would say.
Julie, you need to accept once and for all that you are not Harry. Nor are you Meghan.
They are free to make their own choices and decisions. Frankly they’re running circles around the racist BRF right now.
Personally I think people need to calm down and wait for official confirmation from the Sussexes. As of now they are still coming and there is no change of plans.
Overreacting to every tabloid story is not helpful and will change nothing.
Either Meghan and the kids come or they don’t. Either way they will be fine. Sounds like they are having a lovely holiday in mainland Europe at the moment!
It will be July soon and then we will know.
Don’t let the tabloids and rightwing outlets wind you up!
Absolutely. I was about to say the same thing above. People here need to stop freaking out. It’s not ideal but it’s a couple of weeks. Harry will be here but previously Meghan has attended only part time. Either way I think they will work together to sort something out. The tabloids and weirdo’s like Sykes live and breathe for everyone getting worked up about this.
Thank you @Julia. I’ll admit I was upset at BBC article giving this tabloid BS traction and credence. Their standards have slipped if they can use the phrase ‘we understand ‘ and then quote direct from a tabloid on sources close to Harry! You are absolutely right and squaddies are also advising to not swallow tabloid cool aid. Keep calm and carry on.
The BBC have been lying about H and M (and the RF) for years. This is not new.
I wrote a caveat in my original comment- if it’s true. I’m not convinced either.
That is what I think, too @Julia. Harry isn’t going to take any chances with his family’s safety. Neither is Meghan.
We know William is going to try to sabotage the trip. H&M know that, too. They’re not naive.
PunkyMomma, I’d classify Charles’s lack of intervention in the Sussexes’ security as less about being a skinflint (though he is that), and more about his ice cold heart in matters of life and death to certain members of his immediate family. Of course there’s Diana and what he did and might have done to her. At the funeral, Charles used his grieving sons as human shields. He cut the Sussexes’ security secretly and revealed their location. An opportunity for any derangers to kill the family. That’s when the heroic Tyler Perry took over and gave the Sussexes security at his private home. Denying money? Yes, but only for heartless/ nefarious reasons, sparked by jealousy, racism and God knows what else in his twisted mind. Remember, he is a multi-billionaire and can accommodate whomever he wants. A streak of sadism, psychosis, madness, I don’t know. Totally untrustworthy. Poor Harry and his family.
Charles is an abusive person! He abused his first wife, he abuses his staff, animals, as well as his son. It is who Charles is as a person: an abuser.
Oh absolutely he is and he raised his oldest to be an even worse one…
Charles didn’t reveal their location in Canada, William did. It was via danw and a staffer’s boyfriend who pocketed money for it.
So, he declined Chuck his offer of a pic with the grandkids, uhu? That’s what this whole ‘rejection’ of protection smells like. Chuck still won’t (because he can make it happen) be that grand/father? How ‘amazing’
I think you might be right. Harry laid down his terms for any meeting, and they definitely included a no public images (so BP told the media that Charles demanded that no photos be taken). He probably also insisted that certain staff, e.g. Clive Alderton the wasp, be excluded. And declined to stay at any designated (pre-bugged) royal residence. Hence the RAVEC decision.
I assume that this whole shit show started with a leak from the palaces, endangering the lives of the whole Sussex family. This is nothing short of evil on the parts of William and Charles and the BM who are all in collusion. Harry and his team must be tearing their hair out. I hope the children are still too young to pick up on the clown show surrounding them, although it’s astounding what children as young as Archie and Lili are able to understand and absorb. I pray that however this trip turns out, the children are not traumatized in any way. The media is reporting that they are currently holidaying in Europe, but there are no reports of where they actually are. I assume that’s because the palaces were not informed. The thirty days notice policy was created so that this dangerous clown show we are currently experiencing can create profits and briefing opportunities.
I am willing to bet Harry & his Invictus team have multiple scenarios worked out & contingency plans for each scenario. That’s a very military thing to do.
I think Harry will get the needed security, if he didn’t get it and he was hurt it would make the whole lot of them look absolutely incompetent.
Charles has apparently said that anything catastrophic happening to Harry would not be a big deal in Britain and therefore to himself. Surely Harry must be facing the fact that his father doesn’t care about him, let alone love him.
Harry is a royal.
No matter how many toddler fits they have..,he is a son of a king…
Where he goes, people can say they had a royal visit.
As the child of a narcissist (I don’t use the term loosely) I think it can be instructive to take a step back and see what’s going on. Harry has effectively asked his father to provide an umbrella for his own family, that is, Meghan and the kids. And Charles has said…. No. He’ll provide the security, but only for Harry. Because Charles’ stance on this is the same as William’s: Harry is an asset to the firm, but only so long as he comes alone. He was never supposed to have a family of his own. Think of the mentality that lies behind that proprietorial entitlement: that your son or your brother was never supposed to have his own life, his own partner, his own kids. What kind of twisted script linked Charles and William? Such that they agreed, on all points, up to now, as that is the only plausible conclusion. Harry is just a modular part to them, not a human. I think this is really what Elizabeth II understood, on a human level: that even if you cease to serve the firm, you’re still a member of the family, and that the family can afford to be generous. They can’t give you a platform, but, really, Harry doesn’t need their platform anymore. He’s eclipsed them. He does need their security and that’s the one thing they can hold over him. So as long as they have any leverage, they will use it to punish him. Because they can’t stomach the fact that he’s not simply an extension of them.
@YankeeDoodles you nailed it.
I strongly believe this is the institution’s very active operating principle being applied to this issue at this time.
RAVEC makes me sick. If they don’t have enough security I think they should all refuse to come. I’m sure Harry will come though, and I hope Meghan and the kids don’t.
My God! Doesn’t the British government and Royal Family realize how bad they look pulling security!? People who normally don’t follow this saga are starting to see that this whole situation is a stupid mess! It’s all self-inflicted and it’s backfiring spectacularly. SMDH!
Nope, there’s not a competent one in the bunch. That’s what this insular, hereditary, who you know system gets you, people setting themselves on fire & burning their own homes to the ground.
I think People Mag made up the bit about the Sussexes “staying in a mix of royal and private accommodation”. Yes, someone was pissed that the entire family planned to visit and got his minions on RAVEC to immediately deny them security.
BUT I believe that Harry probably told his father’s staff that they do NOT plan to accept any offer of royal accommodation and this lack of access and ability to control the family’s movements is what led to RAVEC breaching security and broadcasting that the family would be unprotected (and thus fair game to opportunists) should they visit the UK together anyway.
They really, really don’t want Meghan and the children to visit the UK and show up the lazy taxpayer funded royals.
Somewhere along the line we’ll find out that RAVEC will claim that the entire itinerary was not shared with them so they could not make a proper assessment, because they wanted to get their claws on details of what Meghan in particular would be doing, and where the children might be staying. Harry and Meghan have plenty of senior security people who are both armed and have their backs in a major way, so I am actually not as worried as I had previously been, especially as it seems that the royals (especially William) are very much in the dark about the family’s planned movements. They don’t really care about knowing that Harry will go to a Wellchild event or anything to do with Invictus, but they are literally having baby kittens at the prospect of Meghan turning up somewhere on her own and receiving a warm welcome and massive crowds.
RAVEC is also signalling that it doesn’t give a fig about the protection of the public.
They’re not allowed to carry weapons in the UK, nor are they given any access to police info about security threats.
Just FYI, the pop up ad banner that came across the first comment with Charles’s name in it was for heavy flow tampons. Lololol. I laugh snorted coffee out my nose. 😂
🤣
If I were Meghan I would just stay at Althorp with the children while Harry goes about doing his work events. Uncle Charles the Earl Spencer would make sure they were kept safe and secure at the estate.
And here I thought RAVEC didn’t comment on security matters. All this leaking waiting to see if Harry or a Sussex spokesperson comments on this, then it will be …. “See H cannot be trusted, he is talking about family matters”
No weapon formed against them shall prosper. Wishing them a safe, happy, and productive visit.
This is so short-sighted and stupid on the establishment’s part.
It’s routine for high-profile VIPs to get police protection!
jesus
This is a terrible predictor for security at IG next year.
Well, Sykes has gone off the rails …
I wonder if this RAVEC announcement is just theater to appease the RF’s racist fans? I bet the Sussexes have a plan to stay safe or they wouldn’t be going. And the RF loves to muddy the waters and play both sides of an issue, so they won’t be held accountable for their decisions.
Kaiser I’m not going to believe anything until it is a statement on record direct from the Sussex spokesperson.
The security stitchup is absolutely william, possibly william and charles.
As sussex family will not have security, I think them bringing the kids is much less likely. If they do come, I see them being at althorp and no brf property. No one on the brf staff or property can be trusted.
I cannot get my head around the RAVEC Sand security issue.
When Harry and Meghan left the UK Harry’s security level was downgraded from 24/7 automatic security to a bespoke agreement where Harry had to give 30 days notice and put in an application to receive additional round o’clock security while in the UK.
Every time Harry followed this procedure his application was declined.
Harry took the home office to court to complain about this bespoke security arrangement and reinstating his automatic security while in the UK. Harry finally lost his court case at the beginning of last year.
A few months afterwards RAVEC announced that they would carry out an up to date risk assessment of Harry’s security needs while in the UK which should have been done every year and Harry has asked for for yeats.
At the beginning of this year there were some reports that the assessment was almost finished and a decision would be made soon. Harry was allegedly confident that his automatic security would be reinststed .
A few weeks ago there were reports that RAVEC was split between the political appointments, who are concerned about public backlash if Harry would receive automatic, tax payer funded security while in the UK, and the members of the security agencies such as Met police saying that Harry meets criteria for the highest level of security when he is in the UK.
When all this discussion about Harry bringing his family to the UK next week, around the time Harry had to give notice to RAVEC, reports quickly surfaced that Charles offered Harry to stay with his family at a royal residence which guarantees automatio protection while they are staying at that residence. I also have in my mind reports that Charles would provide additional security for Harry and his family and pick up the tab for it.
Now all of the sudden this, RAVEC declining Harry’s application of 24/7 security for him and his family while in the UK next week, there is no up to date risk assessment of Harry’s security needs while in the UK, “everything hss been paused” (what does this mean?).
Why? What happened? Has this something to do with the finanvial schenanigans of the left behind roysl family, all the freebies the working and not working member of the royal family, except Harry, get? Does Harry and Meghan literally have to pay for the royal family’s financial exploitation of the system?
I cannot believe that Harry and Meghan would have published details of their travels without any security guarantees.
So what happened from RAVEC carryinv out an up to date risk assessment for Harry last year to there is no new assessment and everytjing is on pause on Friday?
However Neil Basu, former membrr of RAVEC said last year in an intrrview with Victoria Ward even when RAVEC declines Harry’s request for security local security agencies such as police services, have to do their own assessment and might come to a different outcome, providing additional security to Harry and his family on local basis.
My guess is with this newest security mess the kids will stay at althorp while harry and Meghan do events in Birmingham, as its just an hour away, and then when Harry has to go to London they will fly home. That’s what im reading from the tea leaves but I can’t believe that Charles would be dumb enough to the allow the optics of the Sussex kids spending time at Diana’s family home with her brother but not seeing him because of a lack of adequate security(made more egregious by the fact that he’s made sure Andrew still has his even after everything). Like there’s no way he’s THAT dumb, right?
Oh jeez, the amount of capital-C crazy and chaos they’re going to be wringing out of this visit – ugh! Is it really worth it? Meghan and the kids should just stay home. The royalists are still not capable of enough civil behavior. It’s too soon. They’re still too rage-y and too bonkers-nuts.
She has been to almost all of the one year to go events.
If she shows, the rota attack her.
If she doesn’t show up? The rota attack her and claim they’ve “won” over evil Meghan and forced her to stay out of the UK forever.
She and Harry will make the decision that is best for their family. They are a team.
YankeeDoodles, I love the Russian word for a “modular part” in an organizational machine: apparatchik. That’s what Vance is: a slavishly loyal subordinate to the boss, who just recently told Bill Maher that yes, the 2020 election was crooked and Trump won. Balls.