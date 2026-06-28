Mail: Duchess Meghan will not be allowed to flog jam during the Sussexes’ UK visit!

Perhaps I’m wrong, but I think the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s team sent out a detailed briefing on their July trip to the UK mid-afternoon on Friday. “Friday afternoon” is an odd moment to basically confirm the biggest royal story of the summer, which is that Prince Harry, Meghan, Archie and Lili will visit the UK in just a few weeks. My theory? The Sussexes had a heads-up that the Mail’s Alison Boshoff was about to publish an unhinged exclusive about the UK visit, and they were like “enough of this nonsense, let’s step all over her story.” Just a few hours later, the Mail published this Boshoff exclusive, full of quotes from “sources close to Harry.” Those sources are clearly Windsor or Windsor-adjacent though. So, here are some highlights from the story which the Sussexes wanted to overshadow:
Why would the Sussexes even WANT to visit the UK?!? For all the talk, what no one seemed to be able to pinpoint last week was what Harry and Meghan would be doing here beyond launching the run-up to next year’s Invictus Games: where they might stay, who they might see, and whether they would bring a photographer or camera crew along with them. In short, what is the Sussexes’ broader strategic aim? What do they want to achieve? Those questions can now largely be answered. And they reveal the seeds of a post-Megxit future, which, if it comes to fruition, could be of historic personal and institutional significance for the Royal Family. For, as a source close to Harry revealed to me, this visit is nothing less than step one in Operation Reconciliation, a carefully thought-through plan to heal the wounds between Harry and his family.
What Harry wants: The prince is seemingly determined to ensure he and his wife delicately tiptoe through their visit here. He is, frankly, desperate not to ignite the embers of the bonfire of bad feeling that has roiled between him and the royals. He’s even hoping, I’m told, to have Meghan and Archie, seven, and Lilibet, five, meet brother William, plus Kate and their children. First and foremost, though, Harry is aiming for a complete reset of his relationship with his father – with friends saying it is likely a stay is being planned for the Sussexes at Sandringham. The visit will be strictly private. No cameras, no subsequent Instagram posts, no revelations in interviews afterwards.
What sources close to Harry are telling Alison Boshoff: A source close to Harry told me: ‘Charles has let him know that he is really looking forward to seeing his grandchildren. Harry is looking forward to the visit, and to building bridges. That is what everyone wants. It was decided months ago that he would be coming with the children and with Meghan as well.’ A friend of Harry said: ‘The conversations started in January. Harry said that he wanted to come over with Meghan and the kids for Invictus and proposed that the Palace could support them. The view was that he would have to ensure that all of the family part of the visit remained private. He agreed to that in a heartbeat. The way he has conducted himself since then has led to confidence in this new version of Harry. He has changed a lot [since Megxit]. He has grown up.’
The 2020 rejection of the Sussexes’ half-in proposal: A source close to Harry said: ‘He and Meghan were hurt by how the family reacted. They felt that the reaction when they came to them with a proposal for a new way of working was, “Don’t let the door hit you on the way out.”’
The new plan!! Now, according to friends of Harry, a new idea has taken hold, which will see he and Meghan free to flog jam and make speeches for cash when they are in America, but treated as cherished members of the Royal Family when in the UK. The price for that is an assurance that there won’t be any commercial activity when over here. At least, that’s the new ‘deal’ as Harry sees it, and he is keen to keep to the terms when he arrives on July 6. A source close to the prince said: ‘Harry is determined to play this one with a straight bat, by which I mean that there will be no commercial activity around this visit – that goes for him and Meghan.’ The source adds that Harry believes the Royal Family’s stance on commercial activity ‘has shifted considerably – not over everything, but there is recognition in senior circles of the court that activities in the UK and the US are different. There is some acceptance that in the UK he can act as a semi-working royal as long as there is nothing commercial going on here. In the US, he is a gun for hire and can take the money. In the UK, he will not.’
The US-UK divide: Apparently Harry doesn’t think that it completely undoes the terms of Megxit, but he is optimistic that it might allow him and his family to move beyond the outcome of the Sandringham summit, which has sown only toxicity. His supporters argue there is precedent for the UK-US divide and that royals have always been allowed to make money in the US. This more nuanced position seems to have been made possible via gentle diplomacy by some of the King’s advisers. Harry’s supporters point out that former diplomat Theo Rycroft, deputy to the King’s private secretary, Sir Clive Alderton, is more amenable to making peace than Alderton and other advisers. Harry’s friend reveals: ‘There is much closer cohesion between their teams. This is a well-planned visit which is a result of that improved working relationship.’
NO NETFLIX!! It’s thought that Lilibet, born in California, has only met the King once, on the Sussexes’ trip to the UK around the Platinum Jubilee in 2022. On that occasion, Harry and Meghan released a picture of their daughter enjoying her first birthday at Frogmore Cottage. It caused outrage. The source said: ‘It was so far from where the Royal Family wanted to be, seeing family moments seemingly commercialised and thinking they might turn up on Netflix.’…Some news which will have some of Charles’s court spluttering is that there will be cameras in tow as the Invictus activities are being recorded by a film crew.
Divisive Meg: As for Meghan, she remains a deeply divisive figure both in the family and the country. The source said: ‘There is some nervousness from Meghan about how she might be received. They understand the British people feel as if she has turned Harry away from them and there was natural disappointment in how things have played out, but there are hopes of breaking the ice here.’
The Scooter King Situation: Harry’s friend, however, says that there is a WhatsApp group via which Prince Harry shares family news and pictures with the wider Royal Family. This friend also makes the extraordinary claim that Harry has hopes of meeting with William and his family. ‘The feeling among his friends is that Harry is likely to stay in Sandringham and that there will be a number of informal meetings with the wider family and yes, that will include William. They do not hate each other as has been reported. Are they tired of each other’s attitudes to this situation? Yes. Are they wary of how the other will react? Again, yes. But there is a lot of hope that there might be a civil meeting in a few weeks. Many years have passed and everyone is older.’ He adds: ‘Their wives may have to grit their teeth.’
The absolute funniest part is that the palace apparently threw multiple tantrums at the very idea of Meghan “flogging jam” or updating her OneOff account on British soil. Heaven forfend, are the shades of Buckingham Palace to be thus polluted by JAM?? While we make fun of Prince William’s tantrums and the Kensington Palace clownshow freaking out over the Sussexes, the truth is that King Charles and his courtiers have been in a full-blown panic over Meghan’s Instagram since last year. Speaking of, BP is where Boshoff’s sources came from. All of these “sources close to Harry” are Charles’ people. I can tell – the throughline of BP’s talking points is this forced perspective of “but what does Harry actually hope to achieve by doing A, B and C??” The palace puts those talking points in their rota WhatsApp whenever Harry and Meghan go anywhere or do anything big. This is BP publicly announcing their terms around the Sussexes’ visit. I sincerely hope that Meghan updates her OneOff throughout the entire trip.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, As Ever’s Instagram.
When has Meghan ever “flogged” As ever jam whenever she and Harry have visited a country? Especially when the visit is purely about Invictus.
And am I crazy or doesn’t the King ALSO FLOG JAM?? Like, literally?!
Yes! Especially after Meghan launched As Ever, it’s just another thing that’s good enough for the white royals but not for the black duchess.
Yes he does! I can’t recall but they say it goes into a foundation or call it a nonprofit or something but doesn’t that foundation just restore old homes, specifically Charles’s home???Soooooo, yeah, spare me. The royals have a real neat set-up for themselves and if it wasn’t for the propaganda of the BM the hypocrisy and grifting would be more clearly seen.
As if the other royals don’t have commercial activities? Where does William get all his money? Doesn’t Charles accept bags of cash from Russian oligarchs and the bin Laden family?
When will William apologize for physically assaulting Harry? When will Kate apologize for lying to the press about Meghan making her cry? When will these tabloids apologize for their racist attacks on Meghan? When will Charles apologize for pulling security and then leaking Harry’s location in Canada, putting their lives at risk?
William leaked their location in Canada through danw. It was one of bill’s staffers boyfriends who took money for it too.
“On that occasion, Harry and Meghan released a picture of their daughter enjoying her first birthday at Frogmore Cottage. It caused outrage. The source said: ‘It was so far from where the Royal Family wanted to be” Ummmm what? The royal family doesn’t release photos of their kids on their birthdays?
What’s interesting to me is how very concerned they seem to be about Meghan posting on Instagram. I don’t think they’re worried about her posting Charles, because I don’t even think she would care to do that. I think they’re worried she’ll post behind the scenes videos of her being welcomed by Brits, and they just can’t handle that.
Everything else is just the same old same old. It’s not fair that you can earn money and not have to be dependent on us for our favor, and it’s especially not fair that you as his wife and the mother of his children stole Harry from us, random strangers.
A five year old causes outrage now. Really off the wall attitude from derangers
Yeah that birthday picture comment was crazy. But it sounds like something from William’s camp. He wants his kids to be the only “official royal children” with “official royal pictures”! I can imagine he and Khate were ‘outraged’ at the idea of there being an official portrait of Lilibet being released on her birthday as if she were a royal child. The nerve! These people are so hateful, I can’t believe they don’t leave a puddle of acid behind everywhere they go.
This is why William released photos of him spending time with Charlotte alone (which he previously eschewed, except for precious George). Lili is growing up, and William can’t have Harry’s relationship with Lili overshadow his own with Charlotte. William’s jealousy knows no bounds.
@Dee(2) … In other words, the royals don’t want Meghan posting cute photos of ‘Spencer ginger’ Archie and ‘Spencer ginger’ Lilibet enjoying themselves in the UK on her Instagram account. Got it.
And which Frogmore Cottage photo of Lili are they having vapors over? The black and white one of Meghan holding her with her face painted? Or the brilliant color one of Lili in a blue dress in the Frogmore Cottage garden with sunlight highlighting her vibrant red hair, blue eyes, and happy smile?
I’d love to understand why there was outrage. At the time, the Sussexes were paying market rate despite the fact that they weren’t there all year. So please, they can post a picture if they want. They didn’t have a peppercorn lease like Andrew. They weren’t receiving public funding like William and Kate and Charles. They were filling the coffers of the crown estate at no cost to the tax-payers. Soooo, after paying market rent they can bloody post a photo. GMAFB.
I really don’t get that one. What was the outrage? Is Harry supposed to be invisible now that they decided only the heir is important? We saw photographs of each of those Cambridge kids on their first birthdays, so what’s the big deal? (And all their successive birthdays, which is kinda weird.)
No way should harry bring Meghan and the kids anywhere near the keens. Harry should not visit them solo either
I don’t even think that they are interested in seeing them. I think this is wishful thinking on behalf of Will and Kate. We all know that it’s Will and Kate who are obsessively thinking and leaking about the Sussexes all of the time. It’s been years since the Sussexes have said anything about the Sussexes but it’s been a day (if that?) since we’ve heard about their rage against the Sussexes or we’ve seen them copy them in how they dress or their mannerisms. It’s the Wales obsession with the Sussexes that gets them to get their lazy butts up to work, has made them start hugging strangers and taking selfies. We all know that Earthshot and Early Years only happened because Will and Kate needed something to stop the comparison to the Sussexes. We all know that we are forced to listen to Kate mumble because of Meghan being an excellent speaker. We know that William started the early announcement of Earthshot because of Invictus Games one year to go events. We are forced to look at a homeless looking William because Harry has been rocking a beard for years and looking good while doing it. The Sussexes are the Wales’ blueprint for everything.
So it was ok for Carole to flog princess costumes at party pieces. And try to get an outlet in New Jersey to peddle her products
Carole once flogged her bargain basement party pieces by using Archie’s name after he was born. Thinking of that now after her daughter openly lied about Meghan making her cry and starting all of this unrelenting hate and threats against Meghan and her children, makes my blood boil. Carole was using the name of a child who her daughter had concerns about having skin that would be too dark as a royal. The evil that exist within these people is unbelievable.
To be fair, Carole is not considered royalty. Besides, I would never use anything she does to justify what Meghan might or might not do.
Her daughter is future queen consort. She will be grandma of a future king.Carole uses her royal connections.
Carole is treated more royal than Meghan who is actually royalty. And I would never justify anything meghan does or doesn’t do based on what Carole does but I will point out how it’s even more hypocritical for anyone to judge Meghan for doing anything as a royal when those they treat as being more superior to her do the exact same thing. This isn’t about Carole not being royal. This is about how even as a royal Meghan is seen as “less than” regardless of what she does or doesn’t do. Meghan has more grace, class and dignity than every single one of them but the way they have all treated her, her mother and her children from the start, as if they are less than them, including the Middletons, shows that bring royalty isn’t the main reason they see her (them) as less than. The made up protocols that are only for Meghan and never anyone else who does the exact same thing or Kate exposing herself an unbelievable amount of times, is proof that it is not about royalty and expectations to carry oneself a certain way.
Both parents have to carry the recessive gene for children to have red hair.
Toxic Tom and his son are/were redheads.
Please stop making it about the Spencers.
@Nerd is 100% correct, which is why I rolled my eyes at the concept of Meghan (or even Harry, for that matter) being treated as “cherished member of the royal family” because that never was a thing. Never was.
On one side is the argument that Meghan ‘failed’ at being a royal. On the other is the argument that the royal family ‘failed’ at accepting her into the fold. In both cases it was the tabloids that fanned the flames, using Spare as the reason why H&M became pariahs. Nothing has changed since they left England but I am sensing a shift in attitude against Harry, with many blaming him for exposing the children to potential harm.
@NERD I agree 100%.
Sure, Jan. How about you stop making it about Meghan’s abusive father?
Gil, tell it to Carole and other members of the Middleton family. They’ve been demanding “royal discounts” for 25 years.
Carole sold royal wedding stuff, prince and princess baby stuff and birthday stuff when w&k kids were born.
She sold party crap made by child labor.
She sold children’s costumes that were so offensive, people complained about her.sexualizing children.
She was also investigated ( and cautioned?) For peddling knockoff Olympic party goods.
They used 1.5 million in taxpayer funds to i stall security at Middleton manor. They got rare planning permissions to expand an outbuilding for ” royal security” and immediately sold the property for much more than standard because of that planning permission.
She took 500,000 in Covid funding when her business was failing years before covid.
She secretly switched her failing business over to a new version- so she could bilk small businesses out of millions and walk away without legally owing anything.
Now she’s living grace and favor in a taxpayer funded house at forest lodge and slobbering drunk on lady Sarah chatto at ascot.
Time for parliament to investigate those business moves.
Lol, Meghan won’t have to update her OneOff, the DM will do it for her by parsing every tiny detail of her outfits, where they can be bought and hyperventilating over the prices.
Absolutely, it might as well be Christmas for the BM, they’ll be in clover turning every nanosecond of this visit into copy.
Except she makes money from her oneoff so while they will shame her for doing it who cares. It will cut out the tabs
I am positive M&H have a fab photo of Lily and Archie meeting QEII. Can’t wait for them to bring that out one day!
Don’t all the non-working royals ‘flog’ something to make money? Don’t Zara and Mike represent brands? Wasn’t there someone who wrote books that were actually for sale? This Alison woman is an absolute lunatic. It feels like this will be the longest five day visit in the history of the world, I’m over it already!
Royal warrants are also a form of flogging stuff. They get it for free and give them paid for advertising, ie the warrant. Total grift. Apart from all the tat they sell.
Speaking of “flogging” don’t some of them do it at their own weddings?
And Mike is a married in and not a royal
They soooo want her to flog her jam. Has she even made it available in the UK yet or at least started international shipping? They want her jam but they can’t have it so they claim she can’t flog it while she’s there. Hilarious.
I hope Meghan posts on IG and on oneoff. These people are ridiculous.
Meghan is going and supporting Harry and she’s a very generous wife in doing that. Her approach to the Royals seems to basically be what they showed in the Netflix doc, which was “That’s your brother/father, so I’m letting you take the lead.” She may need to drop a receipt soon, and remind them about all the stuff she hasn’t said but still has proof of.
Also, the royals are so pressed about Meghan acting less than royal (code for “acting Black”) when it’s Harrold Devante Sussex who has been like “You need to keep my wife’s name out of your mouth OR put some respect on her name when you say it.” while spilling royal tea all into the Pacific.
I hope Meghan updates her OneOff throughout the trip and everything sells out (as usual) and their One Year to Invictus goes beautifully AND she has some kind of As Ever launch/collab to commemorate the trip and celebrate (timed to work with Harry’s programming and a total surprise to all the inbred mayo people.) Basically, I hope she keeps doing her thing and glowing and thriving and excelling while being like “Royal family who? I don’t know her.”
“Harrold Devante Sussex”
🤣🤣🤣
So, they’ve spent 6 years reporting (pretty much daily) how much William hates Harry, how he’ll never speak to him again and refuses to speak about him now and none of it has been true? Really? William doesn’t hate Harry? William and Kate aren’t going to run off and hide when they’re here? Bizarre.
Has anyone checked on Tom Sykes? I’m sure he lost his bowels yesterday. He really needs to be on a watch list.
Ehhhh, idk if I believe that detail😂
Oh Christ.
@JFerber, this
The ridiculous and sustained attacks on Harry and Meghan are motivated by fear. The Windsors are such a lackluster bunch they cannot compete with H&M’s charm and charisma. They fear the emergence of a rival court around H&M, just as the previous generation feared the Duke of Windsor. It’s a natural progression for those whose lives depend on “winner take all” practices.
You wonder how people like this Alison chick can live with themselves for writing such garbage for the DM.
@Nic919 Alison Boshoff was called out by name during a recent court case about the successful extension of DVRO restraining against Alice Evans. She was criticised as part of Evans sustained online and media campaign against her former husband. Boshoff knew about the existing DVRO and still wrote articles instigated by Evans. The actor husband testified on the detrimental affect this campaign had on his career as a jobbing actor reducing his income by two thirds because casting directors would Google his name and come up with all these crazy articles by the Fail etc., She peddles lies and false narratives and has helped ruin lives and careers. She is beneath contempt.
Well dang. Character revealing indeed.
Daily Mail have behaved unethically through out this by Alison Boshoff showcasing Alice Evans unhinged smear campaign against her ex husband for having the audacity to leave an abusive marriage. Court papers name Boshoff and £30k retainer payment to Alice Evans despite her DVRO to enable her to continue to smear her former husband. Maybe Caroline Graham has a similar retainer for her bestie T Markle!?
Andy evidently had sex parties in Buck House but no jam had better cross the threshold.
Yes, it was totally cool for Jeffrey Epstein to sit on the Queen’s throne, but Meghan’s jam is a bridge too far.
I’m clearly out of step here, but I think the original “half-in, half-out” plan made sense, and I suspect the RF are sorry now that they said no. What Boshoff presents as Harry’s new plan seems sensible. It gives everyone some breathing room, and it would lead to much more attractive (and youthful!) photos on the various balconies.
I truly don’t think Harry and Meghan care about being on the balcony. But they’d like to be able to safely visit, see friends and family and visit charities. Calling that half-in seems real presumptuous on the part of the BM.
Only a deranger would believe this was Harry’s plan. This is all abject BS.
Ha ha ha ha ha! 😀 Isn’t it funny, and hella obvious? This lying woman has been caught out lying so many times with her planted outrage narratives from KP and BP that she has now done a sudden about-face and begun to lie about having “sources close to Harry”. It’s either the voices in her head, or one of her other colleagues at the Daily Fail. It’s clear that they’ve realised that their “palace sources” and “sources close to Charles” and “sources close to William” stories have fallen flat, so they are literally hoping that they will gain more credibility if they convince their gullible masses that they, the paper which The Prince Harry is currently suing, and which his wife roundly sued and WON massive damages from, is deigning to speak to THEM. I may never stop laughing.
🎯
It all sounds like the typical rubbish you get in the Wail.
The thing is, the royals think they’re gatekeeping some fabulous thing, but it’s like the Wizard of Oz — it’s just a small man projecting his lacklustre spirit and shrivelled soul and inadequate heft and anachronistic vision and feeble levels of personal conviction — everything that Charles lacks, and William lacks also — through a weirdly distorted megaphone, which is the tabloids.
It continues to bug me that the rota call Sussexit Megxit.
They blame everything on Harry’s Black wife. It’s such a prime example of misgynoir.
‘…that’s the new ‘deal’ as Harry sees it,….’ Sigh, if it’s ‘as he sees it’ then it’s not a deal, right? Deals generally aren’t open to interpretation, they’re codified in written agreements of some sort. There is no deal. None. They’re there for the one year to go for Invictus & whatever other charities they support. That’s it. And no, they won’t be meeting W&K and their kids; they (W&K) had their chance & they blew it.
Gotta say, it’s pretty cute that they think they have any say whatsoever in how a private individual earns his money.
Or how a private foreign national earns her money.
It sounds like this woman thinks Meghan is planning to wear an As Ever t-shirt and As Ever baseball cap while carrying a big basket full of As Ever wines and jams everywhere she’ll go in the UK, along with handing out her As Ever cards to every person she meets and putting it all on her Instagram. “Flogging” -???
“For all the talk, what no one seemed to be able to pinpoint last week was what Harry and Meghan would be doing here beyond launching the run-up to next year’s Invictus Games: where they might stay, who they might see, and whether they would bring a photographer or camera crew along with them.“
— What is it any of your business where they stay, or whom they see, if it’s not members of the BRF?? These are private citizens, not on your payroll.
“Now, according to friends of Harry, a new idea has taken hold, which will see he [sic] and Meghan free to flog jam and make speeches for cash…”
— They can’t even get the English right, can they.
Are they still pretending that As Ever sells in the UK?