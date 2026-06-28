Ariana Grande is already ‘hanging out’ with her ex from a decade ago, Ricky Alvarez

About three weeks ago, we learned that Ariana Grande and Ethan “Spongebob” Slater had broken up. It didn’t come via a formal announcement, but it was clear that Ariana’s people confirmed it. I also believed that Ariana had probably been done with Ethan for months, and that their relationship had basically been limping along for more than a year. Ariana is at best a serial monogamist who puts a two-year expiration date on men. Ethan really dumped his newly postpartum wife for three years with Ariana before she said “thank u, next.” What’s worse is that we ALL knew that Ariana always has a back-up man. She’s never really single, and she loves to “overlap.” So we were waiting to hear the identity of the new guy. Turns out, we didn’t even have to wait a month to find out that Ari is backsliding with an ex.
Ariana Grande was spotted spending time with ex-boyfriend Ricky Alvarez. The former couple was seen grabbing lunch together ahead of Grande’s Eternal Sunshine Tour stop in Austin, Texas, on Friday, June 26.
“They’ve been hanging out recently,” a source tells PEOPLE. A representative for Grande declined to comment.
Grande recently broke up with her Wicked costar Ethan Slater. In June 2026, PEOPLE confirmed that Grande, 33, and Slater broke up earlier in the year.
The singer dated Alvarez, 33, from 2015 to July 2016. “We’re happy,” Grande told Billboard of the relationship in May 2016. “I’m a very happy girl. I have a healthy life right now, and I think that’s all anyone cares to know. The end.”
After Grande and Alvarez split, she went on to have relationships with Mac Miller, Pete Davidson, Dalton Gomez, and most recently, Slater. However, Grande and Alvarez have maintained a friendship. Alvarez even reacted to his name-drop in her 2018 hit “Thank U, Next” with a cheeky video in an Instagram Stories post.
In his video, Alvarez jokingly listened intensely to “Thank U, Next,” before the camera zoomed in for a close-up as Grande sang, “Wrote some songs about Ricky, now I listen and laugh.”
“Nothing but gratitude,” Alvarez wrote on the subsequent slide, paired with a black heart emoji. “Thank you, next… (those songs are fire tho… you’re welcome).”
Wait, was she with Ricky when her alleged thing with The Weeknd happened? Remember that? Let me look at the timing… no, the prevailing theory is that Ari was with Big Sean when she possibly had a thing with Abel. I’ll admit, I totally forgot about Ricky, who I think was one of her back-up dancers in the 2010s. It’s fine. Ariana just likes to have a warm body around. She’s a lot like vintage J.Lo in that way – can never be alone, isn’t obsessed with her boyfriend’s status, perfectly willing to date back-up dancers. At least Ricky doesn’t look like her brother.
Photos courtesy of Getty Images, Avalon Red.
Putting aside so many things here … the not obsessed with status is a good thing. We have so many horror stories about the behavior of A list celeb men. In Ari’s case she’s the A lister steamrolling hearts.
It seems that Ari is following the men’s playbook of selecting “partners” who aren’t on equal footing with her, at least not financially, so she’s able to control the entire situation-ship. It’s gross when men do it and it’s gross when women do it.
ITA. In general I think high profile women who want committed partners do better outside celebrity circles. There are very few legit power couples with two A list celebs. But like you said Ari seems to be using the men’s playbook of dangling commitment. Hopefully her current ex already knows the rules and is just along for the ride.
I dont agree that it is gross when women do it when society already has the man above her in so many ways. she’s just trying to level the playing field. good for her.
Lisa, I agree with you. Man or woman, it’s not inherently wrong or abusive to sleep with/ date someone who isn’t as successful as you.
Or just *maybe* it is that men who are “on equal footing with her”, financially or not, aren’t interested, because they prefer to be with women who AREN’T on equal footing with them??? Trust me, it is a thing.
So perhaps instead of chasing after men who will never be available to her, she accepts the courtship and attention from men who DO want to be with her, and I don’t see a problem with that.
I do have a problem with people who chronically get involved with people who are already involved in other relationships, but that’s another matter.
At least he’s not married or in a relationship. Hopefully she’s learned something from the backlash and this is the end of that problematic pattern of hers. Despite that drama, she remains one of my faves.
She and Ricky might just be fuck buddies or they could be a couple. Who knows.
And he’s a hottie. Have at it girl. I was really skeeved by the Ethan thing. Gurl, no. But then I learned about her political and charity work. She stands up for marginalized people and animals. She’s not both-sidesing anything to court MAGAT fans. Mad respect for that.
Didn’t realize the TikTok song was a real person 🤣
She’s messy in her love relationships, sure. She hurts people in the name of love, sure. But after writing about King Charles’ malevolent ways, I’m willing to not give a fck about her messy relationships. To not judge. I mean, she’s not a killer and many men do far worse in relationships, including assault and battery and up the ladder to murder.
She’s a very big star. Probably anyone she dates isn’t going to be an equal or above her status in profession or success. Doesn’t make her better person but it does narrow down the choices on dating
I hope he provides her with some stability and that she gets some help. The early picture with Ricky shows how much her ED has ravaged her body now.