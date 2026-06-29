Princess Kate & Prince George visited an RAF base to mark Armed Services Day

I mentioned on Friday that the Princess of Wales had not been seen all week, that she had zero public events since Royal Ascot. I wondered if she was pouting over a number of unpleasant stories in her life, namely the Sussexes’ upcoming UK visit and/or losing her years-long battle to get Prince George to go to a coed school. Kensington Palace did try to make Kate sound slightly busy when they announced that she hosted Melinda French Gates at Windsor Castle last Tuesday. I mean… one private meeting in a week is not great, even if we learned on Sunday that Kate went on a big mountain hike. Still, it looks like Kate also told Prince George to an RAF base so he could look at big planes:

Prince George joined the Princess of Wales on an engagement at a military air base as he prepares for his future as head of the Armed Forces. The future King, who will be 13 next month, visited RAF Coningsby in Lincolnshire, where he sat in the cockpits of historic planes. A video shared by Kensington Palace marking Armed Forces Day shows him inspecting the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight, which is based there. The footage, posted on social media in slow motion with a music soundtrack, shows Prince George and his mother sitting in the cockpits of a Supermarine Spitfire and Hawker Typhoon. Prince George and his siblings, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, have previously visited RAF air bases and watched air shows in their own family time. Their mother has been Royal Honorary Air Commodore of RAF Coningsby since August 2023.

[From The Telegraph]

KP’s social media made clear that this visit was to mark Armed Forces Day in the UK, which was Saturday, June 27th. I believe that Kate and George probably visited this RAF base days (if not weeks) beforehand. Does anyone else think it’s interesting that this was yet another moment to mark the military or veterans and Prince William did nothing? No events, no “happy Armed Forces Day -W,” no social media post of all of William’s shiny participation-medals, nothing. Skipped VJ Day, skipped the Festival of Remembrance, skipped ANZAC Day. It’s weird.

Honouring Service and Sacrifice Marking Armed Forces Day by reflecting on time spent with the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight at RAF Coningsby. Learning about the extraordinary history of these aircraft and meeting the pilots and engineers who keep their legacy alive. A… pic.twitter.com/gXhRDcBj8A — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) June 27, 2026