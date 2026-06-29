Taylor Swift’s chaotic MSG wedding promises to be ‘bigger than the Met Gala’

It *just* occurred to me that this is the tenth anniversary of Taylor Swift’s infamous Independence Day bash in Rhode Island in 2016. That year was chaos from start to finish, especially for Taylor. That was the year Kim Kardashian posted the receipts, then Taylor dumped Calvin Harris and immediately took up with Tom Hiddleston (possibly with some overlap). Her Fourth of July party was Taylor proving to the world that she was super-popular and not canceled. Hiddleston was there, wearing an “I heart T.S.” t-shirt which he spent years trying to justify. Following the party, they went on a worldwide Tiddlebanging tour and they were over by autumn. Ten years later, Taylor is back in circus mode with her wedding, trying to prove that she’s super-popular and she will never be canceled EVER! Sigh…

So, we have some updates about Taylor’s Madison Square Garden wedding, which will be going down in a matter of days. Reportedly, Taylor is working with Monse designers Laura Kim and Fernando Garcia on “multiple outfit changes” for her wedding celebration. Taylor has been working with Kim and Garcia for years and they even made several of her Eras tour looks. Speaking of, the wedding really does sound like a full-on circus:

Page Six is told that Stevie Nicks and Tim McGraw are set to perform at what some insiders are calling Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s “Wedding-palooza” at Madison Square Garden. The bride’s first ever Billboard hit, when she was just 16 years, was called “Tim McGraw.” Swift, who is renowned for giving fans “Easter egg” clues ahead of her album releases, dropped a major hint when she wore a shirt reading “Stevie Knicks” to Game 4 of the NBA Finals on June 10 at MSG. “I’ve heard Taylor invited so many people it’s going to be bigger than the Met Gala,” one industry insider said. This week, City Hall confirmed there is a permit at MSG for a Friday bash for more than 1,000 people, as the industry insider told us guests had been invited by text and email. Page Six also confirmed there is a permit for a more intimate event for 100 people on Thursday — with a source saying it’s a rehearsal dinner. And many in the singer’s crowd have long believed the actual vows will take place before then. “I think it’s possible it’s already happened,” said the industry insider. In Nashville, where Swift moved when she was just 14 to launch her music career, everyone is abuzz about the celebrations. Tennesseans Kenny Chesney and Kesha have both canceled tour dates around the wedding days and rumors are rampant that it’s so they can attend, along with Dierks Bentley and members of Little Big Town and Sugarland. “Kelsea Ballerini is definitely going,” said one music source. Nashville sources have heard “there’s going to be multiple performances” at the Friday event at MSG — with rumors that Paul McCartney, who famously took the stage with Swift at the “Saturday Night Live” 40th anniversary celebrations back in 2015, will perform. However, the former Beatle is currently in the UK, we’re told. But his fashion designer daughter, Stella McCartney, is one of Swift’s friends and believed to be invited — and may have a hand in designing one of the bride’s looks. Indeed, Swift was recently seen wearing an outfit by McCartney in wedding white. While Vogue undoubtedly came calling about featuring Swift and her gown, we’re told that she won’t be posing for the fashion bible. Invited guests include Swift’s high school BFF Abigail Anderson, who is set to be Maid of Honor; Este, Danielle and Alana Haim; Zoe Kravitz (whose fiancé, Harry Styles, a Swift ex, is on tour); Ed Sheeran; Jack Antonoff and Margaret Qualley; Mariska Hargitay; and Cara Delevingne. Suki Waterhouse, Gigi Hadid and boyfriend Bradley Cooper, and Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco. As Page Six previously reported, Blake Lively is not on the guest list after she and onetime BFF Swift fell out amid the actress’s court battle with Justin Baldoni. Kelce, meanwhile, has his Kansas City Chiefs teammates and staff, including Patrick Mahomes, George Kittle and coach Andy Reid. San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk and his fashion designer wife, Kristin, are on the list. The industry source said various “SNL” cast members are invited; Swift has performed as a musical guest on the show five times, hosted once, and made several cameos, while her fiancé has hosted once and made a cameo. Emma Stone — who Swift’s song “When Emma Falls in Love” is said to be about — is expected along with her husband, “SNL” writer Dave McCary.

[From Page Six]

You guys, this is really stressing me out. Like, I have sympathy-stress or secondary stress from reading all of this. I cannot imagine turning a wedding into this kind of crazy, chaotic event. People keep defending Taylor by saying that she needs to have it at Madison Square Garden because of the security, but how are you gonna keep it secure if you’ve invited eleventy billion people to the Garden?? Whyyyyy??