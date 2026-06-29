Taylor Swift’s chaotic MSG wedding promises to be ‘bigger than the Met Gala’

It *just* occurred to me that this is the tenth anniversary of Taylor Swift’s infamous Independence Day bash in Rhode Island in 2016. That year was chaos from start to finish, especially for Taylor. That was the year Kim Kardashian posted the receipts, then Taylor dumped Calvin Harris and immediately took up with Tom Hiddleston (possibly with some overlap). Her Fourth of July party was Taylor proving to the world that she was super-popular and not canceled. Hiddleston was there, wearing an “I heart T.S.” t-shirt which he spent years trying to justify. Following the party, they went on a worldwide Tiddlebanging tour and they were over by autumn. Ten years later, Taylor is back in circus mode with her wedding, trying to prove that she’s super-popular and she will never be canceled EVER! Sigh…
So, we have some updates about Taylor’s Madison Square Garden wedding, which will be going down in a matter of days. Reportedly, Taylor is working with Monse designers Laura Kim and Fernando Garcia on “multiple outfit changes” for her wedding celebration. Taylor has been working with Kim and Garcia for years and they even made several of her Eras tour looks. Speaking of, the wedding really does sound like a full-on circus:
Page Six is told that Stevie Nicks and Tim McGraw are set to perform at what some insiders are calling Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s “Wedding-palooza” at Madison Square Garden. The bride’s first ever Billboard hit, when she was just 16 years, was called “Tim McGraw.” Swift, who is renowned for giving fans “Easter egg” clues ahead of her album releases, dropped a major hint when she wore a shirt reading “Stevie Knicks” to Game 4 of the NBA Finals on June 10 at MSG.
“I’ve heard Taylor invited so many people it’s going to be bigger than the Met Gala,” one industry insider said. This week, City Hall confirmed there is a permit at MSG for a Friday bash for more than 1,000 people, as the industry insider told us guests had been invited by text and email. Page Six also confirmed there is a permit for a more intimate event for 100 people on Thursday — with a source saying it’s a rehearsal dinner. And many in the singer’s crowd have long believed the actual vows will take place before then. “I think it’s possible it’s already happened,” said the industry insider.
In Nashville, where Swift moved when she was just 14 to launch her music career, everyone is abuzz about the celebrations. Tennesseans Kenny Chesney and Kesha have both canceled tour dates around the wedding days and rumors are rampant that it’s so they can attend, along with Dierks Bentley and members of Little Big Town and Sugarland.
“Kelsea Ballerini is definitely going,” said one music source. Nashville sources have heard “there’s going to be multiple performances” at the Friday event at MSG — with rumors that Paul McCartney, who famously took the stage with Swift at the “Saturday Night Live” 40th anniversary celebrations back in 2015, will perform. However, the former Beatle is currently in the UK, we’re told. But his fashion designer daughter, Stella McCartney, is one of Swift’s friends and believed to be invited — and may have a hand in designing one of the bride’s looks. Indeed, Swift was recently seen wearing an outfit by McCartney in wedding white.
While Vogue undoubtedly came calling about featuring Swift and her gown, we’re told that she won’t be posing for the fashion bible.
Invited guests include Swift’s high school BFF Abigail Anderson, who is set to be Maid of Honor; Este, Danielle and Alana Haim; Zoe Kravitz (whose fiancé, Harry Styles, a Swift ex, is on tour); Ed Sheeran; Jack Antonoff and Margaret Qualley; Mariska Hargitay; and Cara Delevingne. Suki Waterhouse, Gigi Hadid and boyfriend Bradley Cooper, and Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco. As Page Six previously reported, Blake Lively is not on the guest list after she and onetime BFF Swift fell out amid the actress’s court battle with Justin Baldoni.
Kelce, meanwhile, has his Kansas City Chiefs teammates and staff, including Patrick Mahomes, George Kittle and coach Andy Reid. San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk and his fashion designer wife, Kristin, are on the list.
The industry source said various “SNL” cast members are invited; Swift has performed as a musical guest on the show five times, hosted once, and made several cameos, while her fiancé has hosted once and made a cameo. Emma Stone — who Swift’s song “When Emma Falls in Love” is said to be about — is expected along with her husband, “SNL” writer Dave McCary.
You guys, this is really stressing me out. Like, I have sympathy-stress or secondary stress from reading all of this. I cannot imagine turning a wedding into this kind of crazy, chaotic event. People keep defending Taylor by saying that she needs to have it at Madison Square Garden because of the security, but how are you gonna keep it secure if you’ve invited eleventy billion people to the Garden?? Whyyyyy??
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Cover Images.
This is so ridiculously over the top. I give this marriage 5 years tops.
Also ouch for Blake Lively if this is true. From besties to not making a 1000+ guest list
I wonder if Taylor is performing at her wedding.. hence the arena. Kinda like Jlo singing to Ben but more elaborate.
I think the rumor about Blake not getting an invite is wrong. She just put a song about their friendship on her last album.
I also think there’s just a lot of speculation and sites are reporting basically anything they can come up with hoping that some of it ends up being accidentally accurate. The comment about Blake reads like that to me.
I think there will be more drama/gossip if she doesn’t invite Blake than if she does.
I can’t believe she hasn’t arranged for it to be broadcast in Times Square.
I’ve been convinced for years that they are in a staged relationship. Everything is a spectacle with these two and every personal announcement conveniently coincides with some business announcement. It’s a pattern I can’t unsee at this point. Not looking forward to the next ‘great’ album all about the mid s*x life and divorce.
Yeah this is definitely doing too much, but it’s not my wedding. Thankfully.
Was in Manhattan this weekend. It was even more wild and crowded than usual, due to World Cup shananigans. (Can someone check on Panama? I think all of the Panamanian people were in Times Square on Friday!!) I just kept thinking about blocking traffic around MSG for 3 days and felt queasy and claustrophobic. Good luck to all, whether on the invite list or not. Stay safe, people.
Panama came last in the group with 3 lost games and they’re officially out
what is that they say in Silence of the Lambs? you covet what you know.
inside she’s just a teen from outside Amish Country and he’s whatever is going on there and the end result is tacky AF
@Lisa….LAWD🤣😂😆 #ARead
At this point, she’s a global superstar who knows how to create giant spectacles, so that tracks.
Celebs- I will be in NYC on fri July 3 and have to go through Penn station which is directly under MSG. Will report back. I’m mostly interested in logistics as idc about the attendees.
Could someone explain how this will work? Madison Square Garden holds 20,000 people during concerts. The number varies a bit according to the type of event. Sporting events are a thousand are so less.
If TS’s guestlist is a couple of thousand people, it’ll still be 10 times fewer than the venue holds. It’ll be like holding a small dinner party in an empty airplane hanger.
Holding a wedding after-hours in a Costco would be more romantic and intimate.
This sounds incredibly tacky and ton-deaf. There are easily hundreds of venues in NYC that could host an event of that size. No one on the planet can relate to this.
Am I missing something?
My guess is that they are using it to build some sort of giant room on the floor of the arena. Like people do tents on a lawn. They are just doing their tent in MSG.
I asked the same question last week. While there are spaces within MSG to hold smaller events, they aren’t equipped to handle 1,000 plus people, security teams, string quartets etc. So she would have to have the event in the main space, which acoustics alone seems like it would be weird.
Like I said last week though, it’s not my wedding so I don’t care about whether or not people see it as tacky, the logistics of pulling this off and not having it look super ODD will be very interesting to me. We probably will never get a bunch of photos but I would love to see how they’re going to make this work.
Yeah I was wondering how & why also. Was reading an article over the weekend about all the disruptions it could cause for the every day New Yorker – transit, traffic, detours etc. The whole thing seems so OTT ridiculous I have to wonder if it’s not a red herring and the wedding is elsewhere.
Wondering the same. I’ve been to concerts there 4 times and the place is huge. The only way it makes sense is if she’s performing or has other musicians performing for the guests, but still only 1-2k people in a venue built for 20k is bizarre for the acoustics. There needs to be bodies to fill in all that empty space and absorb the sound. I don’t care about TS or Travis, but I am curious to see how this all plays out.
She has so much money she could have her wedding anywhere, at any time, with anyone she wants. NYC in July is definitely a choice and makes me think it’s a lot more about optics and showing up in the news than the actual marriage.
If they pull focus from Trump July 4 circus, they’ll be doing a mitzvah.
I’ve wondered for awhile if this isn’t part of the plan, honestly.
Fair. That is indeed God’s work.
This!!
Training for football starts in July so no, she couldn’t do it any time.
Lauren Sanchez Bezos better watch out—she’s about to lose her “Most Thirstiest Bride” title. Yikes.
Run, Travis, run!
Am truly having heartbroken Hiddleston PTSD right now. And dumping Blake is a bad look. You take the meeting, you stand by your girl when the shit goes down.
He’s no better than her. They both enjoy basking in the spotlight.
Yea if this had been Joe it never would have gone down like this. Travis loves the limelight and he probably invited his whole team
He’s just as bad as she is. He has used their relationship for so many business and media opportunities that he never would have had access to before. This is BOTH of them
i have to speak up on behalf of my fellow Clevelander, Travis Kelce. Has he monetized his relationship with Swift? Yes, absolutely. Was he famous before he met Swift and did he already have advertising deals? Again, yes. (Hell, he hosted SNL before he met her.) He’s one of the best tight ends the NFL has ever had, breaking records left and right. Then he and his brother became the first brothers to play against each other at the Super Bowl and their fame increased. The brothers also have a sports podcast that is amongst the most highly regarded in that genre. Again, it was very popular in the sports world pre-Swift but interest increased after Swift and Kelce began dating. Finally, his net worth is approximately 70 million according to Google. He doesn’t need anything from Swift.
His net worth is likely more than that. I think his lifetime salary total is around $100 million. Has had commercial side gigs. Plus – Jason and Travis signed a $100 million three year deal with Amazon’s Wondery for the New Heights podcast, signed in August 2024. As you mention, they faced each other in the 2023 Super Bowl, which boosted interest in the podcast even before Taylor was on the scene. She’s not the reason he, or Jason (or mama Kelce), were already famous.
It would be really funny if this is some massive diversion and they’re really planning a quiet wedding in the country with a few select friends and family. But she would probably be sued for creating such chaos at the Garden and for security, including for NYPD.
I’ve been team #fakenews all along but yeah at this point there’s a measurable impact to the people of NYC if it’s fake. We’ll know soon enough.
Surely, the NYPD has more pressing matters, especially on the fourth of July weekend. I hope TS is reimbursing the city for all the expenses. The overtime alone must cost a fortune.
The fact that Momdani piped in suggests that it’s all above board. But if my commute were impacted by this and it might all be a diversion I’d be pretty peeved.
Mamdani may be invited. And that man cannot resist a good photo op so he would probably come.
I really hope this is an elaborate ruse and she does something that’s more intimate and…prettier.
Inviting eleventy-billion people and continuing to leak details. It’s not a wedding, it’s an industry event.
It makes last summer’s Bezos-Sanchez nuptials look modest and classy by comparison.
I am confident at least Taylor won ‘t have a “boob shelf” dress.
I think they have already gotten married and this is just a big party.
Yeah – I think that as well, their already married and this is the big public party where they have invited anyone and everyone AND she will perform.
Probably true but this “big party” is so bizarre. Like, the Knicks celebration didn’t shut down mid town Manhattan for days, and it was historic and meaningful to so many people. The MSG story went from “ha ha as if” to OMG this is really happening on a holiday weekend.
If she wanted a private wedding not in MSG, she could have one. She could have a thousand person wedding anywhere else. She wants the chaos and the attention.
They’re obviously both in performance mode. Let them have their circus.
So very Unification Church, Taylor! Their 44th anniversary is this week; are you inviting them all for a reunion?
Spot on. Come sit by me!
George Kittle is a NINER! The way this is worded makes him sound like a Chief. Don’t do that to my boy! This all sounds so very tacky, but I’m an overweight 63-year-old poor, so what do I know? 🤷♀️
This woman has enough money to have her wedding anywhere and keep it secure AND secret. So this idea that she needs it to be at MSG for security is just dumb. She could rent an entire ISLAND somewhere and announce it after the fact. She has chosen to have a circus for a wedding because it’s what she likes. And between the staged proposal (complete with ad placements – if you know what those look like) and this they will never beat the PR relationship allegations.
This.is.who.she.is. Word.
But NGL the gossip and anticipation is so much fun. I’m side eying the hell outa this nonsense and paying rapt attention.
This 🤣
The only way a ruse makes sense is if she’s working with Mamdani to throw some kind of free 4th of July party at MSG for NYers and she’s really getting married elsewhere.
Bigger than the Met Gala? Does this mean there will be a red carpet walk for all the guests?
At least the Met Gala has a charity aspect to it…
Well, I hope we get a magazine spread or photos of all of her looks. If Stella McCartney is designing one of the outfits for the wedding “event,” I hope it is as beautiful as Amal Clooney’s. Stella’s design for Amal Clooney’s civil wedding ceremony (before the actual wedding ceremony) was divine. It was the white two-piece with a wide-brimmed hat. I’d like Taylor to do a candid-type photo spread released to magazines, like Amal’s wedding, featuring all the fabulous looks at the actual event and surrounding events.
Don’t deny me that if you are throwing a 1,000-sized wedding party, Taylor.
Amal Clooney in Stella McCartney
https://archive.nytimes.com/tmagazine.blogs.nytimes.com/2014/09/29/amal-alamuddin-stella-mccartney-suit-george-clooney-wedding/
I think we need to give her a pass if the rumours about the guest list are true. She’s one of the most successful artists on the planet and has spent nearly two decades building relationships with people from every part of her life and career. We can’t even begin to imagine how many genuine friendships and professional connections she’s made along the way. If she wants to celebrate with the people who helped shape that journey, why is that a problem? After everything she’s been through publicly, if she’s found her happy ending, I’m genuinely happy for them. Basta. Enough said.
I agree. People really have their knickers in a twist over a wedding that will not affect them in any way. Shit goes on in NYC all the time, they can deal with it and it’s only one day. If it was a problem they would deny the permits, presumably. Also agree they are already hitched and this is a party with performances.
I live in Manhattan, and I think it’s worth noting that the vast majority of the fretting over the potential disruption seems to be coming from non-locals. I’ve hardly heard anyone mention it in a negative way at all. We’re used to this sort of thing, and this particular weekend was always going to be batshit insane even without Taylor and Travis getting married in MSG (there’s a reason many of us always try to GTFO of the city around this time of year). And this isn’t Trump deciding on a whim to go to a Knicks game and fucking up everything a couple hours before showtime. Taylor isn’t a local pariah, and everything has been permitted and meticulously planned ahead of time. We’re going to be fine.
I am baffled by the way this is getting covered here. Why are we assuming any part of it will be chaotic? This woman knows how to run a massive event in an arena with ruthless efficiency, it’s literally her job. Why are we assuming she’s being thirsty when half the presumed point of MSG is that no one will be able to get photos of her? Why are we assuming that half of the guest list “leaks” are true? Don’t get me wrong, Kenny Chesney is 100% invited, he’s been a major mentor and supporter since she was a teenager, but half of the stuff that gets reported is clearly just uninvited folks looking for a hit of publicity and outlets looking for clicks, yet for some reason gossip sites like this one and LG that generally have a good head for this sort of thing are just running around screaming KARDASHIAN BRIDEZILLA at every last rumor.
Thank you! From the way it’s being covered, you’d think she was live streaming the ceremony, as opposed to keeping the media out.
As I’ve written before, Taylor Swift really seems to set some people off. As far as I know, she’s never killed a puppy, defunded a federal aid agency, stolen an election, taken away meals from hungry people, closed a border to refugees, or ruined a major newspaper.
I reserve my anger for people who are real villains.
Swift pays her employees generously, treats her fans well, donates tons of money to charity, visits sick kids in hospitals. Is she perfect? Nope. Is she Elon Musk or Jeff Bezos? Also nope.
I hope she has the wedding she wants and can afford to buy and has a long and happy marriage to Travis Kelce.
I genuinely like these guys, but I must have a real negative streak because all I can think about is
they’re predicting 100+ degree temps for the Eastern Seaboard on those days with thunderstorms on the 3rd in NYC,
which makes me think of brownouts/blackouts.
(I’m absolutely not wishing this on them – many people including my family would be affected)
yeesh!
I don’t understand why she’s just doesn’t have her wedding at her Rhode Island compound.
It is extremely exposed and open. Whenever she has had recent gatherings there, the paps have taken pictures of people literally on the property and through windows. It also looks out onto a public beach.
Amy Bee, it’s way too public. I used to go to Ocean House for Christmas for a few years. First time going we drove by the gates to Taylor’s house. My cousin’s son, a grown ass man, pointed it out and was fanboying about it on end. A few minutes later we were at Ocean House. From the dining room I could see her house. I could be wrong, but I’m pretty sure it’s a public beach. There were just pictures of one her friends on the balcony for the supposed bachelorette party. If she’s looking for privacy it wouldn’t work.
I hope all the MSG business is just a distraction. If not this is so JLo and really disheartening. A wedding can be a great party but it is not the marriage. I’m still hoping that the wedding takes place somewhere else and personal and that MSG is going to be a celebratory concert with all kinds of guest performers. This is all giving me the ick.
There are no ethical billionaires. But also how she decides to spend her money is her business.
Someone above me did mention the weather, and that is a concern (and nothing TS or her team could have reasonably anticipated far in advance). There may be a strain on the power grid that her wedding extravaganza could only add to. Thankfully I’ll be in Upstate NY, possibly Western NY (where our grids will also be under pressure).
A man who lives in the neighborhood of Madison Square Garden asked if he could be invited to the wedding. What with the disruptions and road closures.
MSG isn’t some fortress of steal that can’t be breached. If she wanted something secure this ain’t it and she’s playing in everyone’s faces, this is a attention grab to have a circus. This is ego an power on display, not security .
We have no idea what is really happening. But some folks are getting themselves seriously worked up over their own speculations. I cannot for the life of me understand the level of intensity. Who did this woman kill? Did she run over a puppy? For my part, I hope they have a wonderful time, as I hope all weddings are joyful, whether celebrities are renting MSG or not. And i would love to see pictures of her dress. Or dresses.
Agreed. I actually saw her a while back on Graham Norton and she actually said it there that she thought planning a wedding was only stressful if you had to limit spaces. She very clearly said: I’m not gonna do that. And you know… good for her. I mean, I’m sure a lot of people here would have invited more people to their wedding if money hadn’t been a problem… making the location convenient and safe for people in addition seems considerate to me not tacky…
I don’t get all the hate. Let her have her day. And if they want a big party, have a big party! Why not? I think they are just really happy. Also thinking that due to both their jobs the venue is kinda fitting somehow in a cute way?
🤷♀️
I don’t really care what she does, but is the aim to have her wedding be bigger than Princess Diana’s.
Will there be cameras? I can’t keep up with the gossip.
Normades, it is over the top, but in a fun way (to me). I really think the marriage will last and they’ll have kids together (at least I hope so). In these dark times, we all crave good and happy news.
I was kind of picturing her having nuptials like George Clooney and Amal had. Maybe this is supposed to be like that, but instead the location is NYC instead of Italy. Clooney had some kind of never-ending wedding that I got sick of hearing about, so her having a huge wedding doesn’t seem that unusual. I just don’t care about who she’s marrying haha.
The venue def seems more geared towards Travis, who’s used to a stadium type atmosphere. Otherwise I can’t understand why she would choose this? She has enough money to have her wedding anywhere in the world, someplace gorgeous, and bring along anyone she wants, even a thousand guests. I get that she’s a performer too but I don’t understand this choice. I saw her on Graham Norton when she said they weren’t planning on excluding anyone, but girl, this is just not it. Agree that if she were marrying Joe this whole thing would not be this tacky production at the garden.