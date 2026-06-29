The Sussex family is vacationing ‘in Europe’ & they still plan to visit the UK

On Friday, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s office confirmed that they will visit the UK and they will bring the kids. Their office put the Sussexes’ work front and center, confirming a number of events which Harry and Meghan will attend. They also made a point of saying that the children will not attend any public events. Twenty-four hours after that Friday briefing, the Telegraph and the Sun got very weird updates. “Sources” claimed that there was a huge controversy with the security around the trip and now Harry has doubts about bringing Meghan and the kids. Here are the basics, from the Telegraph:
The Duke of Sussex is reconsidering bringing his wife and children to Britain after learning they will not receive police protection, The Telegraph understands. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex had intended to be in Britain for five days of events relating to his Invictus Games and charity patronages in early July, and planned to bring Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet with them. Details of the trip were announced on Friday evening.
Shortly afterwards, The Telegraph understands, the Duke was informed that his application for a security package for the visit had been denied. The family will not receive taxpayer-funded protection while in the UK, other than when they are within royal residences. The Duke received an invitation from the King for his family to spend part of the trip in a royal property, which The Telegraph is not naming for security reasons.
A source close to the Duke and Duchess has accused the Home Office and the committee responsible for assessing their security of “wilfully creating conditions that are making it nearly impossible” for them to move around Britain.
While the Duke himself was “generally pretty robust” about handling security issues, the source said, there was concern about the effect on the children should anything go awry. The Duke had been waiting for the result of a review by the risk management board, part of the process by which the Executive Committee for the Protection of Royalty and Public Figures (Ravec) rules on his security requirements. He had been told the assessment would take place in March. However, he was told last week that it had not taken place and that all such assessments had been “paused”, a source said.
He is currently asked to provide 28 days’ notice of his plans to visit Britain, with taxpayer-funded security decided on a case-by-case basis. Individual police forces can independently provide their own police for events, particularly if there is additional risk to the public. The Sussexes also travel with their own private protection officers. The Duke is described as “desperate” for Prince Archie, seven, and Princess Lilibet, five, to see their grandfather, the King.
A source close to the Sussexes told The Telegraph: “The precarious security situation and endless speculation about where the family will stay is making the planning and logistics for the private security team increasingly difficult… The Home Office and the Ravec board are wilfully creating conditions that are making it nearly impossible to move the family from A to B. There have been three separate incidents in the UK in less than 12 months that we know of, each involving a fixated person getting to within feet of the Duke. In some circumstances, because of the limitations on what private security have the authority to do, they weren’t able to remove the person. Harry is a big guy, a former soldier and generally pretty robust when it comes to handling these incidents. It’s what impact such moments would have on the kids that everyone is most concerned about.”
All of the talk about Ravec and what they are doing or not doing… my first instinct was “that doesn’t sound like it’s coming from Harry.” If RAVEC was or is playing fast and loose, Harry’s first stop wouldn’t be an off-the-record briefing to the Telegraph. He would jump in front of the BBC’s cameras. So where did this story come from? Who are these “sources” really? Because it sounds more like someone else is going out of his way to disrupt the UK visit. Gee, I wonder who?? So, about twelve hours after all of this went down, People Magazine got an actual update from Team Sussex. Apparently, Harry, Meghan and the children are already on vacation “in Europe,” and their team’s Friday briefing still holds.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are currently vacationing in Europe with their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, PEOPLE understands, ahead of the family’s planned trip to the U.K. next month.
The family getaway comes after the Duke, 41, and Duchess of Sussex, 44, confirmed on Friday, June 26, that they intend to travel to Britain with their children in July for a series of engagements surrounding the one-year countdown to the 2027 Invictus Games in Birmingham.
While Harry and Meghan have planned public appearances, Archie and Lilibet are not expected to attend any public engagements.
On Saturday, The Telegraph reported that Harry is reconsidering the visit after learning that his request for taxpayer-funded police protection has been denied. PEOPLE understands, however, that the details shared by the Sussexes on Friday remain unchanged.
Shenanigans are afoot, right? Not within Team Sussex. I strongly suspect that a certain bald demon is calling in favors and his courtiers are positioning themselves as “sources close to the Sussexes” as a way to throw the Sussex operation off-message and literally put the Sussexes in danger. Don’t forget the British press cartel’s place in all of this drama as well. Anyway, I wonder where the Sussex fam is vacationing? Maybe they’re staying at their luxury beach villa in Portugal!!
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Cover Images.
At this point i think nothing surprises harry about his father at this point
If they’re coming there’s security. We know this is willy briefing all over, and ravec is likely because of him – they tossed him a bone. If there’s security, Charles organized it (is my belief).
Agreed. Neither the kids nor Meghan are coming without appropriate security. Since it sounds like Meghan is still coming – that telegraph story just seems bonkers.
William really is crashing out isn’t he?
I think Harry should think about a separate visit with the children. The psycho journalist sideshow distracts from the main purpose of this visit, which is the Invictus Games. In my opinion, a quieter, less publicized visit would allow H&M the stealth movements, which they are so good at.
Carmen, ITA. While Sussex fans want to believe that this makes Charles look bad, the reality is that it doesn’t, at least in the eyes of loyalists. It also has little bearing on William and Kate who’ve issued zero statements. There’s far too much insinuation that Will is behind all of this and even if he is, Harry is the one taking the full brunt of media blowback. How can a true Sussex supporter think it’s a good idea to take Archie and Lillibet to England at this time? It boggles my mind.
Shenanigans from all the usual culprits. Then journotrolls blame the Sussexes for ‘playing games’, causing ‘drama’ and ‘chaos’ and being ‘tiresome’.
He was never going to get protection. It is obvious his father doesn’t want to see the children and the royals don’t like it when Harry do charity work in the UK. They are too dumb and imbued of themselves to see that even if not a working royals, he is perceived as a royal and generate something positive for them.
Harry is good at stealth move and I guess he will use this strategy when coming with his family. They will leave the children at a very high secure location, maybe even in Europe with friends or Eugenie. I wish them a true great success for this visit and that it shut up once and for all the naysayers who pretend they are not liked in the UK.
So I don’t doubt that this has the stink of William and his gremlins all over it. The stories this weekend felt like a last ditch effort to prevent the Sussexes from coming, because the Wales’ don’t want to change their holiday plans, and to present Harry and Meghan as being the cause of chaos and attention-seeking spectacle even though they’ve released one statement?
Also with these stories, you get George attending and engagement with Kate, and Kate doing the Three peaks challenges, to bury news of William’s largesse, and small tax liability.
The media also seems to be particularly wringing their hands over not knowing where Meghan and Harry are going to stay, and if that will be at a royal palace. Framing it as rude, which is weird because why do you need to know if someone is staying at someone else’s house?
They said specifically where they are having engagements, you don’t need to know where they’re going to lay their head at night. Unless you plan to stalk them and are upset that you don’t have the opportunity to. So I feel like these stories this weekend were coming from two sides for multiple angles and end result desires.
I’ve noticed that too – they are particularly focused on knowing where they will stay. In Australia recently the Daily Mail broke the press embargo (which is just not done) by publishing their locations well before the embargoed time. This endangered them and they had to change their schedule. I hope the press doesn’t get their location!
Agreed this is William. Because he doesn’t know where they are staying and doesn’t have access to their schedule. And I think the RR is ticked too since they want to be camped out to watch out for them. It’s hilarious they are in Europe so they have zero way of knowing when they are there/not there. I will scream with laughter if they are already in Britain.
It feels like the flurry of desperation chaos that attended Harry and Meghan’s wedding, when Thomas Markle had a last-minute “heart attack” and there were then stories about a postponement of the wedding. Yeah, someone within castle walls is playing games — with Sussex lives. These people (Windsors and the BM) still haven’t learned a thing between what happened to Diana in Paris and the Sussexes.
Yeah it is so bizarre. At this point you would think someone would say quit trying to publish their movements, where they are staying, etc.
Yup – the media’s desperate focus on where and when, exactly, the family would be staying and the particular level of protection they’ll have when there kind of gives the game away, doesn’t it? It’s downright creepy, stalkerish behaviour and it will serve them all right if the Sussexes decide that actually, they aren’t going to stay overnight in the UK at all.
Harry can just fly in for the event and then fly right back out again, starving the rota of all of their hoped-for coverage of Megan’s wardrobe etc. They can just make do with another photo of Harry at Heathrow clutching his one clothes hanger and getting the hell off of that island. Play stupid games, win stupid prizes.
Every outlet has a source or insider and the rules of journalism have all but been obliterated. How much longer are we going to blame all tabloid articles on the rota and not on editors who simply want clicks? The UK press is toxic and has infected once rational people into believing that Harry is paranoid, William is an evil mastermind, Charles is desperate for a family photo and Meghan is smuggling jars of jam into the palace. This story is pure comedy and I worry for those who take it seriously.
But People later contradicted their own story saying that Harry was reconsidering his plans. I don’t know what’s going on. I agree that there are shenanigans going on but I also question why would Harry and Meghan confirm their visit to UK without absolute guarantees from RAVEC that they were getting security. It doesn’t make any sense. I also think Harry and Meghan should talking to the press about security. I would have preferred if they had remained silent about their travel plans until closer when they were arriving.
“Should stop talking”…
The details about their visit was already leaked a couple weeks ago royal sources(probably from when they did their required 30 day out RAVEC request) and their events are literally next week. I think they confirmed this on Friday because some of the events Harry is involved with were going to become public since it’s now so close and theyre already in Europe.
They had confirmation of security which according to the media has now being withdrawn. I don’t believe it was done like that it makes the authorities look totally incompetent. And they aren’t going to tell the world they are that stupid. I don’t know what is going on but I have now put the Telegraph into the same group as the Wail.
O. M. F. G.
Kaiser, usually your assessments are spot on but for this I’m afraid you may be wrong.
Victoria Ward is their go-to when briefing about security updates. She wrote a lengthy piece that I believe is sourced from their spox.
Then, the guardian ran an article claiming that at the 11th hour their security was pulled.
Something happened between h and m stating they’re coming with the kids to now. They would never have released that info otherwise. The briefing from their team days prior even said that Harry was given assurances about security. So how on earth was he given security assurances one day, then after he releases his itinerary, they pull it right after?
Something major happened behind the scenes. But you’re right in the sense that Harry would typically jump infront of a camera and call out the dangerous machinations.
My thought process is that perhaps he won’t bc he doesn’t want to ruin any progress made with his father.
What we know for a fact based off of wards briefing is that RAVEC said a risk assessment still hasn’t been done and now all assessments are on pause. For everyone? Just for Harry? That part is unclear. But something big happened and that’s clear to see.
Sadly, if my assumptions are true and Harry will not receive police protection for the week, Meghan and the kids won’t come. And then Harry will be blamed yet again for keeping his kids away from Charles. Even though Charles absolutely has the power to grant them protection. We know that for a fact bc Neil Basu said that if the monarch told the committee to protect someone, they’d be protected full stop.
Charles is proving yet again what a deadbeat father and grandfather he is.
Yeah, on Sunday, I thought this was just messy press stuff but now I’m starting to wonder. Was something rescinded at the last minute? Idk? All I know is that the BM is going to be furious if Meghan and the kids don’t come. You can feel their panic now. Which makes me laugh. Bc they have spent years rolling their eyes and making snotty remarks about Harry and how he shouldn’t get security. And they are all doing an about face at the 11th hour but it might be too late. They helped create this situation and that might mean that Meghan won’t come. And they do want that. IMO Charles AND William, whose reps sit on RAVEC , better be prepared. Bc I’m gonna bet the BM will take this out on them if the Sussexes don’t come. Sure they’ll blame the Sussexes but they all know who’s fault it really is and best believe they will go after William and Charles too.
Chris Ship was up tweeting over the weekend about how it doesnt make sense for the King’s son and his familu to not have security. They are so scared about not getting those prized pics of Meghan lmao
Charles has shown over and over who he is. I wish Harry would believe him.
Victoria Ward is not their goto. Absolutely not. She’s horrible.
💯 My thoughts exactly @Sage
We’ve known for a year that the tabloids would do anything and everything to create drama around this. They are! It’s good to ignore it – this site rarely discusses Dan Wooton or Angela Levin because their vitriol has made them a joke. Tom Sykes has now entered the joke category. I’m not sure what has happened to that man but his vitriol level is up to eleventy. We’re just going to see more drama in the next few days. My hope is that the ones who are vicious purely for money/clicks (which I find despicable) will not get much attention.
Tom Sykes’ piece at Daily Beast yesterday was insane. He doesn’t want them to visit but appears to have lost his sh*t over thinking that they’re NOT going to visit. It was nauseating to read, every sentence full of illogical hatred of both Sussexes but trying to tie it all up by putting ultimate blame on Meghan. Only one thing was clear – he was completely unhinged because he thought (due to chaos-stirring by tabloids) that they were NOT going to visit. Which blows up his entire act about how they will not be allowed back, they’re banished, the UK never wants to see them again, they’re the worst, blah blah blah. And then he literally melts down into a wicked witch puddle because he thinks they’re NOT coming? 🙄
Unless Harry was told that the family had police before releasing their itinerary, I doubt their schedule will change or that Meghan isn’t going. I don’t think the kids will go to England since there’s no meeting with Charles scheduled.
See I think Harry wants to go with his kids to althorpe and have other friends and family members visit while they’re close. It’s not just about a visit with the king for them.
NOTHING has been confirmed by their spokesperson.
Clive Alderton is the King’s representative on RAVEC and against Harry and Charles reuniting. It doesn’t have to be only William giving briefings. Especially when there is alignment with Charles’ chief of staff.
Too many unnamed sources in the British press to believe anything. The Telegraph as joined the Wail and the express at the bottom.
I love that they mentioned RAVEC by their full name: Executive Committee for the Protection of Royalty and Public Figures (Ravec). Not “only working royals” are the only ones getting security as the media want the public to believe (omitting the livelong security for each and every PM). PUBLIC FIGURES. Harry and Meghan are both, royalty and Public Figures. I would like to see a list of public figures (beside Taylor Swift after credible bomb threats) who received RAVEC approved security in the last 6 years. Wouldn’t that be interesting?
I really wish the Sussexes would just stay with the Spencers. Screw the RF. Let the rota howl because their hot Sussex photo op summer has been canceled.
That said, I trust H&M to make the right decisions for their family. They know what the RF is capable of. And I imagine they had the same questions many of us had when a fire broke out in Archie’s nursery in South Africa.
Charles was also getting heat about him no longer being representative of ‘the faith’. A lot of traditionalists and right wingers were upset with Charles. Now no one is talking about that at all due to this security kerfuffle so once again Charles gets to slide and Harry and family are the scapegoats. I don’t know whether Meghan will say the hell with this and just fly straight back home but I wouldn’t blame her if she did.