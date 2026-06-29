Mackenzie Shirilla’s mom calls her ‘trapped in a nightmare she has no memory of’

Last week, the Ohio Supreme Court declined to take up an appeal filed by Mackenzie Shirilla. So Mackenzie shall remain at the Ohio Reformatory for Women serving two concurrent 15 years to life sentences for killing her boyfriend Dominic Russo and friend Davion Flanagan in a car crash in 2022. Well, turns out the day after the appeal ruling came down, Mackenzie’s mother Natalie Shirilla appeared on Chris Cuomo’s Cuomo Crime Time podcast to whine about the poor mental state of her convicted daughter. Just like how both parents came off in the Netflix documentary The Crash (tone deaf), Natalie’s Cuomo interview was yet another example of the delusion and culpability shared between the generations of this family. Some highlights from E! News:
Mackenzie Shirilla’s mom is sharing insight into her daughter’s life behind bars.
After the Supreme Court of Ohio declined to hear the 21-year-old’s appeal on her murder conviction, her mom Natalie Shirilla detailed how she is doing as she serves out two concurrent 15 years to life sentences in prison for her role in the deadly 2022 car crash that killed her boyfriend Dominic Russo and friend Davion Flanagan.
“It’s almost like she’s trapped in a nightmare that she has no memory of,” Natalie told Chris Cuomo on the June 24 episode of the Cuomo Crime Time prodcast. “She’s never seen the evidence. She’s never seen the discovery. She’s never seen anything.”
She went on to explain that Mackenzie—who in 2023 was found guilty of intentionally killing Russo, 20, and Flanagan, 19, when the Toyota Camry she was driving smashed into a brick wall at over 100 mph—is “struggling” in prison.
Especially as she allegedly deals with the fallout of an incdent she says she has no recollection of.
“All she knows is that the boyfriend that she loved with her whole, whole heart is gone and Davion is gone,” Natalie said, “and she was the driver in a car accident, and has no memory of it.”
The 52-year-old then became emotional as she shared intricate details about Mackenzie’s artwork, which she creates to help pass the time behind bars.
“It’s so sad, and one of these days I’ll share it,” she tearfully shared. “I’m not going to share it now for obvious reasons, but it’s really sad.”
“She does self-portraits of herself where she has a rose of thorns around her neck or her mouth is sewn shut,” Natalie continued, “and she’s got all these question marks around her head like, ‘Why, why, why?’ And like, ‘Where’s Dom?’ Like, ‘What happened and [to] Davion?’”
Reiterating that Mackenzie is “literally trapped in this nightmare,” she added that her daughter “struggles mentally.”
Yeah, the whole “she has no memory of it” angle is not the exonorating argument Natalie thinks it is. There is no debate over the fact that Mackenzie was driving the car, she’s even on tape being recovered from the driver’s seat of the car. Mackenzie was behind the wheel, and the car evidence showed that not once did she apply the brake, nor did any component of the car malfunction. To use the language that Mackenzie feels “trapped” is another thoughtless, callous remark from Natalie. Dominic and Davion were the ones trapped, in a car that Mackenzie turned into a weapon. Mackenzie isn’t trapped, she put herself where she is now. What truly did me in, though, was Natalie waxing on Mackenzie’s prison artwork. “I’m not going to share it now for obvious reasons,” …those reasons being that they’re god awfully bad? No really: question marks over her head, mouth sewn shut, “a rose of thorns” around her neck? Let’s get a grip here, Mackenzie Shirilla is not Frida Kahlo.
Photos courtesy of Netflix and via Instagram
I wonder when her idiot parents will realize that they aren’t and never have done her any favors . Ma’am look in the mirror . Mackenzie is in prison because she killed two people with out a thought. She’s a thoughtless, self centered, manipulative , entitled brat because of her parents. They are big reason for why she’s in prison. Shut up and deal with it.
I started to watch the Netflix doc and had to stop – the reaction of her parents in the hospital when told of the accident and the 2 dead passengers was everything so over the top and performative. They behave like bad actors who can’t even fake basic emotions.
MacKenzie is the way she is because of them – she’s a sociopath because she was raised by 2 of them
How did she sit through her entire trial and not see any evidence or discovery? Delusion runs deep with this family.
She needs to go be with people who will understand her-Brian Laundrie’s mother.
This evil, air-headed little tw*t infuriates me.
I believe, secondary to her injuries, that she has no memory of the actual crash. And I love that for her. What was going to be her greatest achievement of keeping her boyfriend all to herself is a big blank space in her memory. She’s a sociopath at best and a psychopath at worst. I hope the fact that she cannot remember the terror of those young men haunt her.
From what I understand, she was the only one wearing a seatbelt. To me, that says the two boys were trying to gain control of the car, unsuccessfully.
I hope she suffers in prison, her sentence wasn’t near long enough.
I think she remembers the entire thing. She planned it and went through with it. Remember the first thing she said to the police is ” Can you take my license for 10years or something?” That’s a sign that she KNEW what she did.
Just my belief. I absolutely believe she planned it (took a test run and everything). I also believe she was stupid enough to think she could escape from the whole thing with no injuries at all, because she’s a precious special gem like her parents raised her to be. She knows what she did. But I hope she’s denied the memory of the actual crash, the actual impact, the screams of horror and terror from her passengers, because that denies her gratification to play over and over in her head.
These idiots need to STFU and go away already. Every time they open their mouths, they manager to sound dumber and dumber.
1) Made light of her suspension for whatever and showed disdain toward school personnel.
2) Let her live with her boyfriend at age 17 because “she was mature enough.”
3) Don’t care if she does drugs underage
4) Allowed themselves to be manipulated by her.
5) Make up fake excuses for murder.
Worst parents ever.
with an enabler like that, no wonder she turned out so messed up.
“She’s never seen the evidence. She’s never seen the discovery. She’s never seen anything.”
Um, she had a legal team? she would have been in the room when her defense was discussed?
thube hubell wubith huber uband huber mubothuber. ***
**it’s in Ubbi Dubbi, I’ll delete if you want me to :/
Finally made myself watch the rest of the Netflix show and wow. She and her family are worse than I originally thought. She is truly an awful PoS – its clear that the family and friends of Dom and Davion did not like her, in fact it sounds like no one outside of that little friend group liked her – she was such an unpleasant person.
After watching the footage of the crash it was obvs what she was doing – those poor young men clearly tried to save themselves. She absolutely remembers what happened and what she did. Her parents also know what she did and they are complicit in the cover up. She clearly intended to harm Dom cause he wanted to leave her for good, Davion was in the wrong place at the wrong time.
Also, that Rosie chick needs to get over herself – she’s just as vapid as her murderous friend. Davion’s little sister showed more maturity, insight and dignity than that whole friend group put together.
I cannot even begin to imagine what it is like for parents to acknowledge that the child they brought into the world is a sociopath who has remorselessly taken two lives.