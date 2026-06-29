“Harry Styles collapsed on stage at Wembley during the heatwave” links

Harry Styles collapsed on stage at Wembley during the UK heatwave. Sources later said that the collapse was more of a choking scare than anything heat-related. [Socialite Life]
Yes! I love Patience, it’s such a well-done show. [Pajiba]
Donald Trump’s “Great American State Fair” is a huge flop. [Buzzfeed]
Elizabeth Olsen showed a glimpse of her baby bump in LA. [Just Jared]
The Taylor Swift Wedding-Gossip Industrial Complex. [LaineyGossip]
Jodie Comer stayed cool at a British party. [Go Fug Yourself]
The history of gay cruising. [OMG Blog]
Connor Storrie at the Saint Laurent show. [RCFA]
Dean Cain is scared of heights. [Seriously OMG]
This story is horrible. [Starcasm]
Jelly Roll took Bunny XO’s name off his Instagram bio. [Hollywood Life]
Harry Styles briefly collapsed on stage due to a choking scare, not the extreme European heatwave, TMZ reports. pic.twitter.com/YrR7tHYt8r
— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) June 28, 2026
I can’t believe he laid there so long and his crew didn’t check on him???!!
I’m surprised no one passed out during Paris fashion week. Everyone had to wear full suits or leather and were clearly melting
I’m so over all this wedding s**t. She better take the hint and go away for a couple of years. Ugh, we don’t care about Dean Cain or his phobias.
Co-signing both statements.
Same
If you like Patience, you might like the French show it’s based on, Astrid. It’s five seasons (with many of the same/similar scripts) and the cast is very, very good.
I love Astrid too. I wish Patience wouldn’t copy the stories completely, just the concept
Sorry, but he didn’t “collapse” and I don’t like that it’s being reported as such. He choked on the water he was supposed to spit out (apparently, it’s a signature move or something), dropping to the floor while he recovered. That’s probably why his crew didn’t check on him, because it was obvious that he was ok, The heatwave is a bitch over in Europe right now, but it didn’t play a part in what happened at the concert.
I’m interested to see if there is any uptick over 4th of July weekend at this sad trade show of a “State Fair.” I don’t think there will be though because nobody, including Trump’s cult, can afford to waste gas money on going to see this gray pop up thing.
Fox News is showing shots of crowds from FIFA, and saying its from Trump’s fair. There should be a fine for so-called “news” stations to broadcast outright lies but of course there won’t be.
Isn’t Harry Styles asthmatic? The heat can set off an asthma attack, he couldn’t breathe.
Mrs. Krabapple, thank you for this news. Their flagrant dishonesty is Machiavellian and exhausting. However, this makes them look ridiculous, because they are also that, in addition to being evil overall. So I laughed when I read their most recent fraud in your post. Thank you!
Harry Styles looks hot in the yellow outfit. Sorry for his mishap. Hope he’s okay now. Is his wedding to Zoe Kravitz still going to happen? Because I’m looking forward to that, sadly, though I’d never be invited. It’s just some good news, to me, and we seldom get that these days.