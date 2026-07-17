What is ‘baldmaxxing’ and is it an option for Prince William & Prince Harry?

Let’s talk about bald men. CB’s ears just perked up – she loves a bald man! For me, it depends on the man and whether or not he owns his baldness with charisma. I have to say though, now that Turkish doctors have mastered natural-looking hair transplants, it feels like there’s a brave new world for balding men to do something to retain their hairlines. It’s a personal choice and probably a financial choice as well (who can afford to go to Turkey in this economy??). There’s another choice: baldmaxxing. Embracing one’s baldness and maximizing it. From Health Digest’s “What Is ‘Baldmaxxing’? The Men’s Trend Prince William And Harry Could Get Behind.” Oof.
These days, the world seems to have been divided into two distinct sections. One group seems to have embraced the normalization of cosmetic tweaks through words and action. Meanwhile, another group of people is more determined than ever to embrace themselves as they are. So, while the former group gets hair transplants to feel more confident, the latter group goes all in on baldmaxxing. Chatting with USA Today in 2026, Harry James, the self-proclaimed “CEO of baldmaxxing,” explained that the movement encouraged men to fully accept their thinning hair instead of seeing it as a problem and experimenting with solutions.
Additionally, when James spoke to the Wall Street Journal in 2026, he said that deciding to accept baldness was a “natural pushback to the hair transplant boom.” Considering the sheer volume of negative societal messaging around hair loss we have witnessed over the years, it’s unsurprising that tons of men have decided to wholly support the movement. While Prince William and Prince Harry may not be vocal supporters of baldmaxxing, it’s more than likely that they would throw their weight behind it, given how they have reportedly not had hair transplants and make little to no attempts to conceal their thinning hair.
Watching royal men and regular men embrace their natural hair loss and also seeing side-by-side pics of celebrity men who are balding naturally inspired many others to follow in their footsteps. As the movement gained traction, many men took to Reddit to share before-and-after snaps of themselves from when they chose to fully embrace their hair thinning by shaving their head. To normalize being bald even further and create a sense of community, people also started hosting IRL gatherings of bald men.
[From Health Digest]
For Prince Harry specifically, it’s a situation where he’s absolutely charismatic enough to pull off baldness… but I still wouldn’t mind if he got a hair transplant, honestly. His red hair is so cute and I definitely think some of those Turkish doctors could give him a great-looking transplant, especially up front. He seems to be fine with his bald spot in back, and so be it. For Prince William, baldmaxxing is not really an option. He clings to those little-baby tufts and all of it just looks awful. Plus, William obviously does not have the charisma to baldmaxx. I’ve found it really odd (for years now) that William seems incapable of taking better care of himself overall. His unmoisturized, dry-ass skin, the hair situation, that horrible beard. It’s like he’s fugmaxxing.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
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HOLYHEAD, WALES – APRIL 28: Prince William, Prince of Wales speaks with members of the 202 Squadron during his visit to RAF Valley on April 28, 2026 in Holyhead, Wales. The Prince of Wales visited the airbase in his role as Royal Honorary Air Commodore to mark the airbase’s 85th anniversary. The prince was stationed at the base between 2012 and 2013 during his time serving as an RAF Search and Rescue pilot.,Image: 1095035806, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Dominic Lipinski/Avalon
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The Prince of Wales, known as the Duke of Cornwall while in Cornwall, answers the phone to a customer at the shop during his visit to the Gear Farm Pasty Company, a family-run farm known for producing traditional Cornish pasties in St Martin, Helston, as he visits Cornwall for St Piran’s Day. Picture date: Thursday March 5, 2026.,Image: 1080347378, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Aaron Chown/Avalon
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22/05/2026. St Mary’s, UK. The Duke of Cornwall arrived on St Mary’s aboard the island’s new pilot boat ‘John Guy.’ His Royal Highness visited the Isles of Scilly Hospital and met staff, patients and opened a new facility which has increased medical capacity to the Isles. The Duke then visited the near complete construction site of 10 new sustainable homes being delivered by the Duchy of Cornwall.,Image: 1104159336, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: © Kensington Palace. This image may only be used for news or editorial reporting purposes. This image must NOT be used for any commercial or other use, save for news or editorial reporting and cannot be altered or amended in any manner or form whatsoever., Model Release: no , Credit line: Andrew Parsons / Kensington Palace/Avalon
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Prince William, Prince of Wales during his visit to mental health charity Norfolk and Waveney Mind on June 11, 2026 in King’s Lynn, England. The Prince of Wales visited Norfolk to highlight the emergency response services and community-led mental health initiatives.,Image: 1109466223, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: – Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no , Credit line: Avalon.red/Avalon
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The Prince of Wales, known as the Duke of Cornwall when in Cornwall, during a visit to Fistrall Beach in Newquay, to meet local organisations who are working to promote safety in the sea and across the beach area
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales
Where: Newquay, United Kingdom
When: 09 May 2024
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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The Prince and Princess of Wales depart a visit to Radical Weavers, a working handweaving studio and independent charity in the heart of Stirling, as part of their visit to Stirling and Falkirk
Featuring: Prince William
Where: Stirling, United Kingdom
When: 20 Jan 2026
Credit: Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR HELLO MAGAZINE**
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The Prince of Wales speaks with students during a visit to an environmentally sustainable urban regeneration programme at Sports Boulevard in Riyadh, on day two of his visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia
Featuring: Prince William, Prince of Wales
Where: Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
When: 10 Feb 2026
Credit: Isabel Infantes/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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The Prince and Princess of Wales visitHafan yr Afon is a hub for culture, community, and heritage located in Newtown, Powys, and is run
by Open Newtown, a community land trust and social enterprise, which also manages 100 acres of local parklands.
The Prince and Princess will attend a celebration of volunteer groups and community
champions in Powys, which will be held at Hafan Yr Afon, supported by PAVO and Open Newtown.
They will meet with a range of volunteers and community groups across the region, including youth, sustainability, arts and wellbeing
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales
Where: Newtown, United Kingdom
When: 26 Feb 2026
Credit: Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR HELLO MAGAZINE**
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The Prince and Princess of Wales visit Oriel Davies, a public contemporary art gallery to see a project funded by the Alexandra Reinhardt Memorial Award, focussed on supporting the wellbeing of the children and young people in the local area
Featuring: Prince William
Where: Newtown, Wales
When: 26 Feb 2026
Credit: Doug Peters/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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The Prince and Princess of Wales during a visit to the Southwark Brewing Company at the Bermondsey Beer Mile in London
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 12 Mar 2026
Credit: Kin Cheung/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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The Prince of Wales at the official opening of James’ Place Birmingham, to mark Mental Health Awareness Week, and highlight the free, life-saving support the charity’s newest centre is providing to men in suicidal crisis
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales
Where: Birmingham, United Kingdom
When: 11 May 2026
Credit: Eammon McCormack/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
I’ve always understood that male-pattern baldness is inherited through the mother. But neither W and H’s uncle, Charles Spencer, nor their maternal grandfather went bald this way, unless I’m mistaken. So that seems odd…
Diana’s father was bald, so she could have gotten the gene through him.
Maybe the gene came through Diana’s mother’s line?
Yes, I Have read an Article about that too. One inherits the Gene from the mother. So if her father is bald, you are likely to be bald. Dianas father was bald, Willi and Harry are baldening. Regarding Charles Spencer – he inherited it from his mother. If her father was not bald, he is likely not to be bald. This explains Why Willi and Harry are baldening and Charles Spencer is not. I observe This ever since I have read this article years ago, and I believe it to be true.
IMO if a man can pull off baldmaxxing it depends on 1) the skull and face shape; not everyone is Sir Patrick Stewart and 2) the overall grooming, at which William fails miserably, as Kaiser said
As ugly as Scoots insides are, I think he would benefit from shaving it all off. Right now, the baby tufts are almost invisible, and the side fringe just elongates his face. Removing the hair, would remove that “thin, long head/face” look, IMO.
Also, I get a kick out of thinking of him dealing with a sunburned head (since he doesn’t moisturize, you *know* he won’t use sunscreen (or an adequate amt). I’d enjoy seeing him itchy and peeling (I know, I know! lolol)
Someone PLEASE put it into the ai. I need to see if my thoughts are correct. Harry: still handsome. Willy: still looks awkward and uncomfortable.
Self-care is a discipline, and it’s not so much vanity as introspection. Especially for men who can turn up sloppy and clueless and still expect applause.
It’s also an age thing.
Ladies in your twenties, enjoy thinking skincare = cheap moisturizer and a cotton ball! Men : skincare what?
Ladies in your thirties getting that elevator mirror with fluorescent lighting shock : Damn, sunscreen is a thing! Men: skincare what?
Ladies in perimenopause : FML what is this teenage acne alternating with sag and redness and Oh Lord I WANT TO BUY ALL THE PRODUCTS! Men : Hmmm, skin feels a bit scratchy, wonder what the wife has in the medicine cabinet
Ladies post menopause: EVERY SINGLE DAY I PLAN THE SKINCARE. SERUMS, PRODUCT, SUNSCREEN 50+, MASKS, FACIALS…IT IS EXHAUSTING. Men: So, sunscreen is a thing?
Wow @YankeeDoodles your first sentence smacked me right dab in the face. What a brilliant take on self-care.
I do want Harry to keep his ginger hair as long as possible. It just feels like a part of him. But it’s up to him ofc.
I can’t see Harry caring enough to get a hair transplant.
I thought baldmaxxing meant shaving your head, not just owning baldness and not trying to hide it. I think most bald men look infinitely better with shaved heads than with tufts of hair and a fringe around the sides. That goes for both William and Harry. They may not have anything in common these days, but their hair situations aren’t helping either of them right now. With all the new hair groomers and shavers on the market, it’s easy to keep up too. To preserve his ginger look, Harry could leave some stubble. I don’t need AI to picture him looking like a boss with his beard and ginger stubble on top.
Black men have been “baldmaxxing” for years🙄.
Word😍
Yeah, it’s one of those stupid influencer things, where they take something people have been doing forever and give it a new name. Like everything was “core” and now it’s “maxxing.”
Great pics Kaiser! They match your conclusion to the “T”. lmao
Fugmaxxing?!?? I LIVE!
Growing up in the UK (a long time ago) I always heard two phrases about bald heads:
– Grass doesn’t grow on a busy street
– It’s his head growing through his hair
I haven’t heard those phrases for years.
In my house having your hair cut is having your ears lowered.
Someone (Knauf?) probably told Bill that the beard makes him look like George V, but without great-great-grandpa’s moustache the likeness fades. Significantly.
George V had a proper beard.
Sharon, I know Harry probably doesn’t care about having a full head of ginger hair. But what about his fans around the world? What if WE want it?