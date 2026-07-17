Let’s talk about bald men. CB’s ears just perked up – she loves a bald man! For me, it depends on the man and whether or not he owns his baldness with charisma. I have to say though, now that Turkish doctors have mastered natural-looking hair transplants, it feels like there’s a brave new world for balding men to do something to retain their hairlines. It’s a personal choice and probably a financial choice as well (who can afford to go to Turkey in this economy??). There’s another choice: baldmaxxing. Embracing one’s baldness and maximizing it. From Health Digest’s “What Is ‘Baldmaxxing’? The Men’s Trend Prince William And Harry Could Get Behind.” Oof.

These days, the world seems to have been divided into two distinct sections. One group seems to have embraced the normalization of cosmetic tweaks through words and action. Meanwhile, another group of people is more determined than ever to embrace themselves as they are. So, while the former group gets hair transplants to feel more confident, the latter group goes all in on baldmaxxing. Chatting with USA Today in 2026, Harry James, the self-proclaimed “CEO of baldmaxxing,” explained that the movement encouraged men to fully accept their thinning hair instead of seeing it as a problem and experimenting with solutions. Additionally, when James spoke to the Wall Street Journal in 2026, he said that deciding to accept baldness was a “natural pushback to the hair transplant boom.” Considering the sheer volume of negative societal messaging around hair loss we have witnessed over the years, it’s unsurprising that tons of men have decided to wholly support the movement. While Prince William and Prince Harry may not be vocal supporters of baldmaxxing, it’s more than likely that they would throw their weight behind it, given how they have reportedly not had hair transplants and make little to no attempts to conceal their thinning hair. Watching royal men and regular men embrace their natural hair loss and also seeing side-by-side pics of celebrity men who are balding naturally inspired many others to follow in their footsteps. As the movement gained traction, many men took to Reddit to share before-and-after snaps of themselves from when they chose to fully embrace their hair thinning by shaving their head. To normalize being bald even further and create a sense of community, people also started hosting IRL gatherings of bald men.

[From Health Digest]

For Prince Harry specifically, it’s a situation where he’s absolutely charismatic enough to pull off baldness… but I still wouldn’t mind if he got a hair transplant, honestly. His red hair is so cute and I definitely think some of those Turkish doctors could give him a great-looking transplant, especially up front. He seems to be fine with his bald spot in back, and so be it. For Prince William, baldmaxxing is not really an option. He clings to those little-baby tufts and all of it just looks awful. Plus, William obviously does not have the charisma to baldmaxx. I’ve found it really odd (for years now) that William seems incapable of taking better care of himself overall. His unmoisturized, dry-ass skin, the hair situation, that horrible beard. It’s like he’s fugmaxxing.