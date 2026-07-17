What is ‘baldmaxxing’ and is it an option for Prince William & Prince Harry?

Let’s talk about bald men. CB’s ears just perked up – she loves a bald man! For me, it depends on the man and whether or not he owns his baldness with charisma. I have to say though, now that Turkish doctors have mastered natural-looking hair transplants, it feels like there’s a brave new world for balding men to do something to retain their hairlines. It’s a personal choice and probably a financial choice as well (who can afford to go to Turkey in this economy??). There’s another choice: baldmaxxing. Embracing one’s baldness and maximizing it. From Health Digest’s “What Is ‘Baldmaxxing’? The Men’s Trend Prince William And Harry Could Get Behind.” Oof.

These days, the world seems to have been divided into two distinct sections. One group seems to have embraced the normalization of cosmetic tweaks through words and action. Meanwhile, another group of people is more determined than ever to embrace themselves as they are. So, while the former group gets hair transplants to feel more confident, the latter group goes all in on baldmaxxing. Chatting with USA Today in 2026, Harry James, the self-proclaimed “CEO of baldmaxxing,” explained that the movement encouraged men to fully accept their thinning hair instead of seeing it as a problem and experimenting with solutions.

Additionally, when James spoke to the Wall Street Journal in 2026, he said that deciding to accept baldness was a “natural pushback to the hair transplant boom.” Considering the sheer volume of negative societal messaging around hair loss we have witnessed over the years, it’s unsurprising that tons of men have decided to wholly support the movement. While Prince William and Prince Harry may not be vocal supporters of baldmaxxing, it’s more than likely that they would throw their weight behind it, given how they have reportedly not had hair transplants and make little to no attempts to conceal their thinning hair.

Watching royal men and regular men embrace their natural hair loss and also seeing side-by-side pics of celebrity men who are balding naturally inspired many others to follow in their footsteps. As the movement gained traction, many men took to Reddit to share before-and-after snaps of themselves from when they chose to fully embrace their hair thinning by shaving their head. To normalize being bald even further and create a sense of community, people also started hosting IRL gatherings of bald men.

[From Health Digest]

For Prince Harry specifically, it’s a situation where he’s absolutely charismatic enough to pull off baldness… but I still wouldn’t mind if he got a hair transplant, honestly. His red hair is so cute and I definitely think some of those Turkish doctors could give him a great-looking transplant, especially up front. He seems to be fine with his bald spot in back, and so be it. For Prince William, baldmaxxing is not really an option. He clings to those little-baby tufts and all of it just looks awful. Plus, William obviously does not have the charisma to baldmaxx. I’ve found it really odd (for years now) that William seems incapable of taking better care of himself overall. His unmoisturized, dry-ass skin, the hair situation, that horrible beard. It’s like he’s fugmaxxing.

Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.

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23 Responses to “What is ‘baldmaxxing’ and is it an option for Prince William & Prince Harry?”

  1. Alicky says:
    July 17, 2026 at 10:28 am

    I’ve always understood that male-pattern baldness is inherited through the mother. But neither W and H’s uncle, Charles Spencer, nor their maternal grandfather went bald this way, unless I’m mistaken. So that seems odd…

    Reply
    • Krista says:
      July 17, 2026 at 10:40 am

      Diana’s father was bald, so she could have gotten the gene through him.

      Reply
    • ABCD says:
      July 17, 2026 at 10:41 am

      Maybe the gene came through Diana’s mother’s line?

      Reply
    • Tara says:
      July 17, 2026 at 8:40 pm

      Yes, I Have read an Article about that too. One inherits the Gene from the mother. So if her father is bald, you are likely to be bald. Dianas father was bald, Willi and Harry are baldening. Regarding Charles Spencer – he inherited it from his mother. If her father was not bald, he is likely not to be bald. This explains Why Willi and Harry are baldening and Charles Spencer is not. I observe This ever since I have read this article years ago, and I believe it to be true.

      Reply
  2. Lady Esther says:
    July 17, 2026 at 10:32 am

    IMO if a man can pull off baldmaxxing it depends on 1) the skull and face shape; not everyone is Sir Patrick Stewart and 2) the overall grooming, at which William fails miserably, as Kaiser said

    Reply
    • 2131Jan says:
      July 17, 2026 at 11:55 am

      As ugly as Scoots insides are, I think he would benefit from shaving it all off. Right now, the baby tufts are almost invisible, and the side fringe just elongates his face. Removing the hair, would remove that “thin, long head/face” look, IMO.

      Also, I get a kick out of thinking of him dealing with a sunburned head (since he doesn’t moisturize, you *know* he won’t use sunscreen (or an adequate amt). I’d enjoy seeing him itchy and peeling (I know, I know! lolol)

      Reply
  3. gaffney says:
    July 17, 2026 at 10:35 am

    Someone PLEASE put it into the ai. I need to see if my thoughts are correct. Harry: still handsome. Willy: still looks awkward and uncomfortable.

    Reply
  4. YankeeDoodles says:
    July 17, 2026 at 10:37 am

    Self-care is a discipline, and it’s not so much vanity as introspection. Especially for men who can turn up sloppy and clueless and still expect applause.

    Reply
    • Lady Esther says:
      July 17, 2026 at 10:58 am

      It’s also an age thing.

      Ladies in your twenties, enjoy thinking skincare = cheap moisturizer and a cotton ball! Men : skincare what?

      Ladies in your thirties getting that elevator mirror with fluorescent lighting shock : Damn, sunscreen is a thing! Men: skincare what?

      Ladies in perimenopause : FML what is this teenage acne alternating with sag and redness and Oh Lord I WANT TO BUY ALL THE PRODUCTS! Men : Hmmm, skin feels a bit scratchy, wonder what the wife has in the medicine cabinet

      Ladies post menopause: EVERY SINGLE DAY I PLAN THE SKINCARE. SERUMS, PRODUCT, SUNSCREEN 50+, MASKS, FACIALS…IT IS EXHAUSTING. Men: So, sunscreen is a thing?

      Reply
    • Gail says:
      July 17, 2026 at 12:25 pm

      Wow @YankeeDoodles your first sentence smacked me right dab in the face. What a brilliant take on self-care.

      Reply
  5. Jais says:
    July 17, 2026 at 10:41 am

    I do want Harry to keep his ginger hair as long as possible. It just feels like a part of him. But it’s up to him ofc.

    Reply
  6. sharon says:
    July 17, 2026 at 10:52 am

    I can’t see Harry caring enough to get a hair transplant.

    Reply
  7. Brassy Rebel says:
    July 17, 2026 at 10:53 am

    I thought baldmaxxing meant shaving your head, not just owning baldness and not trying to hide it. I think most bald men look infinitely better with shaved heads than with tufts of hair and a fringe around the sides. That goes for both William and Harry. They may not have anything in common these days, but their hair situations aren’t helping either of them right now. With all the new hair groomers and shavers on the market, it’s easy to keep up too. To preserve his ginger look, Harry could leave some stubble. I don’t need AI to picture him looking like a boss with his beard and ginger stubble on top.

    Reply
  8. Shanta says:
    July 17, 2026 at 10:59 am

    Black men have been “baldmaxxing” for years🙄.

    Reply
    • Beverley says:
      July 17, 2026 at 11:10 am

      Word😍

      Reply
    • Eurydice says:
      July 17, 2026 at 5:13 pm

      Yeah, it’s one of those stupid influencer things, where they take something people have been doing forever and give it a new name. Like everything was “core” and now it’s “maxxing.”

      Reply
  9. another cross to carry says:
    July 17, 2026 at 11:11 am

    Great pics Kaiser! They match your conclusion to the “T”. lmao

    Reply
  10. Beverley says:
    July 17, 2026 at 11:11 am

    Fugmaxxing?!?? I LIVE!

    Reply
  11. Teagirl says:
    July 17, 2026 at 12:27 pm

    Growing up in the UK (a long time ago) I always heard two phrases about bald heads:
    – Grass doesn’t grow on a busy street
    – It’s his head growing through his hair

    I haven’t heard those phrases for years.

    Reply
  12. Judith in Ottawa says:
    July 17, 2026 at 1:25 pm

    Someone (Knauf?) probably told Bill that the beard makes him look like George V, but without great-great-grandpa’s moustache the likeness fades. Significantly.

    Reply
  13. j.ferber says:
    July 17, 2026 at 7:11 pm

    Sharon, I know Harry probably doesn’t care about having a full head of ginger hair. But what about his fans around the world? What if WE want it?

    Reply

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