Mail: Prince Harry feels his father has ‘endangered’ his family with this security mess

On Monday, Prince Harry’s spokesperson finally issued an on-the-record statement about the 72 hours of chaos that unfolded around the Sussex family’s planned trip to the UK. The spokesperson confirmed something which apparently Team Sussex had briefed to British outlets on Saturday, which is that after the Sussex team confirmed their general plans to travel as a family to the UK, RAVEC informed Harry that he and his family would not receive protection anywhere, for any of the private or public events on their schedule. Not only that, but the spox confirmed that RAVEC had “paused” the risk assessment which Harry requested last year, so it’s never been completed. Likely because the assessment would have come close to guaranteeing the Sussexes’ need for police protection in the UK.

So, what’s new? People Magazine had a couple of treading-water stories. In one, they said Harry was considering flying Meghan and the children into the UK for one day, just to see King Charles. A palace source told People Mag that “King Charles’ offer of accommodation on a royal estate remains open but has not yet been accepted by the Duke of Sussex.” Which is so funny, really. That Harry hasn’t accepted his father’s invitation, probably because Harry has completely justified concerns that Charles would stick him in some unsecure location. Well, the Daily Mail expounded on all of this at length. Enjoy:

Harry blames the courtiers for the security issue: However, Harry is said to be furious that his request for a review of their police protection was turned down ‘at the 11th hour’. He is reported to blame his father’s aides – the so-called ‘men in grey suits’ – with whom there is no love lost. A source close to Harry described the decision as ‘bizarre’, saying it was wrong to deny full armed protection to the son of the monarch, who is fifth in line to the throne, with Archie and Lilibet at sixth and seventh. The Sussexes are in Portugal!! The Sussexes are believed to be at their £6.3million holiday home in Portugal, with the Duke now reconsidering bringing his wife and children to Britain after learning they will not receive 24/7 police protection. The courtiers sitting on RAVEC: The insider blamed ‘those around the King’ who sit on the Executive Committee for the Protection of Royalty and Public Figures (Ravec), which decides security arrangements for VIPs. The source told ITV News that they believe that Harry is not being offered a security review for the July trip because a third of Ravec is drawn from Buckingham Palace and Prince William’s office. King Charles blames “theatrical” Harry: A royal insider told the Daily Mail that the Sussexes’ trip was fast becoming an ‘unwelcome mess’ for both Harry and the King. ‘Harry really wants his children to see their grandpa. It’s not clear how keen the King is to see them if it involves all these theatrics,’ the insider said. ‘Unfortunately, what should have been a chance to build bridges has led to more mistrust on both sides,’ the insider said. ‘Harry is furious that the King’s aides leaked plans for the Sussex family to stay at Buckingham Palace for part of the visit. He feels that has endangered his family because, while they are protected by the security cordon when they are inside the palace, they are vulnerable as soon as they leave it. At least when they were living at Frogmore Cottage there were several exits from the Windsor estate that made it more difficult for them to be spotted and followed. But of course, they were evicted from there to punish them for quitting. Harry is now looking at alternative royal accommodation for part of the stay as well as somewhere else that is privately owned.’

[From The Daily Mail]

I find these “insider” quotes very interesting. There’s the explanation for why Harry hasn’t accepted Charles’ offer of royal accommodation – Harry’s private security must be freaking out over the idea of Harry being so exposed the moment he leaves whichever royal property. Harry is also completely correct to blame his father and his brother’s courtiers. This was why RAVEC had not announced anything about Harry’s security – because the risk assessment had been paused in March, weeks after the Sussexes visited Jordan, a visit which was organized through WHO. That was Charles and William’s “punishment” for Harry for Jordan. Their punishment for the Sussexes’ Australia trip is what is unfolding now – waiting until the 11th hour to derail the UK visit.

“It’s not clear how keen the King is to see them if it involves all these theatrics” – these people are gaslighting psychos. A literal king tut-tuting his veteran son for “theatrics” like… not wanting to place his wife and children in harm’s way, after the king did not lift a finger to provide security. This whole thing is asinine from Charles, and if he thinks this makes him look anything other than petty, vindictive, childish and sociopathic, then he’s in for a rude awakening.

PS… If Harry and Meghan truly bought a multi-million-dollar villa in Portugal, it’s going to be tough for the British papers to continue crying about how “broke” the Sussexes are.