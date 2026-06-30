Mail: Prince Harry feels his father has ‘endangered’ his family with this security mess

On Monday, Prince Harry’s spokesperson finally issued an on-the-record statement about the 72 hours of chaos that unfolded around the Sussex family’s planned trip to the UK. The spokesperson confirmed something which apparently Team Sussex had briefed to British outlets on Saturday, which is that after the Sussex team confirmed their general plans to travel as a family to the UK, RAVEC informed Harry that he and his family would not receive protection anywhere, for any of the private or public events on their schedule. Not only that, but the spox confirmed that RAVEC had “paused” the risk assessment which Harry requested last year, so it’s never been completed. Likely because the assessment would have come close to guaranteeing the Sussexes’ need for police protection in the UK.
So, what’s new? People Magazine had a couple of treading-water stories. In one, they said Harry was considering flying Meghan and the children into the UK for one day, just to see King Charles. A palace source told People Mag that “King Charles’ offer of accommodation on a royal estate remains open but has not yet been accepted by the Duke of Sussex.” Which is so funny, really. That Harry hasn’t accepted his father’s invitation, probably because Harry has completely justified concerns that Charles would stick him in some unsecure location. Well, the Daily Mail expounded on all of this at length. Enjoy:
Harry blames the courtiers for the security issue: However, Harry is said to be furious that his request for a review of their police protection was turned down ‘at the 11th hour’. He is reported to blame his father’s aides – the so-called ‘men in grey suits’ – with whom there is no love lost. A source close to Harry described the decision as ‘bizarre’, saying it was wrong to deny full armed protection to the son of the monarch, who is fifth in line to the throne, with Archie and Lilibet at sixth and seventh.
The Sussexes are in Portugal!! The Sussexes are believed to be at their £6.3million holiday home in Portugal, with the Duke now reconsidering bringing his wife and children to Britain after learning they will not receive 24/7 police protection.
The courtiers sitting on RAVEC: The insider blamed ‘those around the King’ who sit on the Executive Committee for the Protection of Royalty and Public Figures (Ravec), which decides security arrangements for VIPs. The source told ITV News that they believe that Harry is not being offered a security review for the July trip because a third of Ravec is drawn from Buckingham Palace and Prince William’s office.
King Charles blames “theatrical” Harry: A royal insider told the Daily Mail that the Sussexes’ trip was fast becoming an ‘unwelcome mess’ for both Harry and the King. ‘Harry really wants his children to see their grandpa. It’s not clear how keen the King is to see them if it involves all these theatrics,’ the insider said. ‘Unfortunately, what should have been a chance to build bridges has led to more mistrust on both sides,’ the insider said. ‘Harry is furious that the King’s aides leaked plans for the Sussex family to stay at Buckingham Palace for part of the visit. He feels that has endangered his family because, while they are protected by the security cordon when they are inside the palace, they are vulnerable as soon as they leave it. At least when they were living at Frogmore Cottage there were several exits from the Windsor estate that made it more difficult for them to be spotted and followed. But of course, they were evicted from there to punish them for quitting. Harry is now looking at alternative royal accommodation for part of the stay as well as somewhere else that is privately owned.’
I find these “insider” quotes very interesting. There’s the explanation for why Harry hasn’t accepted Charles’ offer of royal accommodation – Harry’s private security must be freaking out over the idea of Harry being so exposed the moment he leaves whichever royal property. Harry is also completely correct to blame his father and his brother’s courtiers. This was why RAVEC had not announced anything about Harry’s security – because the risk assessment had been paused in March, weeks after the Sussexes visited Jordan, a visit which was organized through WHO. That was Charles and William’s “punishment” for Harry for Jordan. Their punishment for the Sussexes’ Australia trip is what is unfolding now – waiting until the 11th hour to derail the UK visit.
“It’s not clear how keen the King is to see them if it involves all these theatrics” – these people are gaslighting psychos. A literal king tut-tuting his veteran son for “theatrics” like… not wanting to place his wife and children in harm’s way, after the king did not lift a finger to provide security. This whole thing is asinine from Charles, and if he thinks this makes him look anything other than petty, vindictive, childish and sociopathic, then he’s in for a rude awakening.
PS… If Harry and Meghan truly bought a multi-million-dollar villa in Portugal, it’s going to be tough for the British papers to continue crying about how “broke” the Sussexes are.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
Harry needs to give up on his dad. What a cruel person Charles is. Charles has the heir he deserves scoot keeps talking about when he’s king.
Agreed. His refusal to see his family for what they are is endangering Meghan, Archie and Lili. He really needs to let them go and forever step back. Its the only way he wont get dragged down into the mud.
I’m not sure I know what you mean when you say that he should “forever step back”? What is he needing to step back from? He isn’t going to the UK to work on behalf of the royal family. He has charities that are very important to him that still exist in the UK. No one knows who or what he plans to do when he is in the UK. We are taking the rantings of the media as facts as to what he wants to do in the UK and who he wants to see. I find it strange but also very revealing that in all of these articles they always mention Harry wanting to take his children to visit Charles but it’s never about him wanting his children to meet the one parent who his children have photos of in their room, Diana and her final resting place. There is no coincidence that the Spencer’s showed up for him when he had the ten year anniversary ceremony in London. I think he continues to have a very strong and loving relationship with them and it’s likely that their children do as well through Zooms or phone calls.
He really does.
IMO, part of all of this is Harry getting on record just how vile his father and the institution are and just how absurd and vindictive the whole Ravec process is. So I think he lets them shoot themselves in the foot whenever these situations come up. And also he wants it on record that HE is trying to make an effort. So then it’s clear that any fractured relationship (or any length of time that passes where Chuckles doesn’t see his grandchildren or Meghan doesn’t visit the UK for charity work) is strictly due to Charles and the stupid security board system. That way the press can’t blame Harry (as easily anyway) about not seeing his father or keeping the children away from their grandpa and cousins. Notice how all those stories about sad lonely grandpa Chuckles have stopped.
However at some point, if it were me, I’d just go no contact and have my team address lies in the media as needed. I get that he wants to attend events for his charities but just make it a live video call or something. Enough is enough.
I do appreciate how it’s all being made clear to the public and on the record. Making it clear that this is on RAVEC and Charles and William’s reps on RAVEC. However, I disagree about just making it a video. I’m sorry but being there in person for the veterans and for the kids for well child and Scotty’s soldiers is kind of a big deal. Harry has done vids for them before but it’s not the same. And honestly, just giving up on trying to visit safely is EXACTLY what Charles and Camilla and William and Kate and their loyalists want Harry to do. I respect that he hasn’t and I’m not one that agrees with telling Harry to just get over it and move on or that it’s his fault for not seeing who his family really is. Nah, I think Harry’s got their number. Please.
I agree 100% @jais. Harry knows who his family is. I’m not sure why so many on here keep acting like he doesn’t.
And I DO appreciate that this is all going on the record in one form or another – by making it all so public Harry is making it much harder for the palace to lie and try to act like Harry’s the problem. I’m seeing so much pushback on social media (from people who dont seem to be sussex supporters) – with comments like “well I think he DID offer to pay and was told no” or “why does Andrew have security and not Harry?”
The truth behind this whole mess IS seeping into people’s minds and is out there in the public mindset, and that’s bc Harry won’t let it go.
I think the only reason their itinerary was announced was because they were given very clear promises about security that have since been walked back, which is shameful.
The thing I dont get is – okay Charles doesnt want to see Meghan or the kids. But if he pretended that he did, if he cleared the way for them to come to the UK and then it was the Sussexes who said “no” – Charles would have a PR win on his hands. So why is he doing it this way?
The other thing I dont get is how no one over there seems to realize what an EPIC disaster it would be if something were to happen to any of the Sussexes on UK soil without security. Heck even with security. Yes, it would be a tragedy because we love them and don’t want anything to happen to them. But again from a PR perspective – it would be disastrous for the BRF. I think Charles thinks that because Camilla is queen now and the Bashir interview has been discredited, that people forgot about Diana. And no one has forgotten. Most importantly, no one has forgotten how she died. and even though I was only 15 at the time, I remember what a disaster that was for the royal family.
Something happening to any Sussex on UK soil would be a thousand times worse for the Firm. HOW does no one there see that?!?!?!?
he’s leaving a paper trail. god forbid if something were to happen, they can’t say he refused security like they do princess diana,
“he’s leaving a paper trail”
Absolutely this.
This is all absolutely insane. He’s the king’s son! All of the children of presidents of the United States have 24/7 armed security wherever they go.
Charles is a billionaire! He could personally pay for it.
None of that money belongs to Charles personally, as the duchy of Cornwall does not belong to Bill personally.
All of this, along with the tax mess and security for Andrew? It is making it publicly bvious that parliament needs to conduct a takeover. The duchies must be put under full government control with full public access to how every penny is used.
Charles is never beating the allegations that he, at the very least, did not care when Diana was killed. And he doesn’t care if he never meets the grandchildren whom he puts in danger just to punish his son. I repeat myself but I do hope that Harry can see it now. This institution will never be a family.
Charles also had sympathizers call diana being mentally ill and the spin is that he, only went to Camilla because of Diana’s theatrics. All despite evidence to the contrary and Diana got to set the record straight Scooter called Diana paranoid. Now harry and Meghan are getting the same treatment. An obvious pattern going on on Charles
Well now he has scooter as heir serves Charles right
I just added this to an older article, but I’m posting it here as well, because the head of security’s opinion is something that needs to be repeated as often as possible.
A statement by the former head of British security services, Neil Basu.
https://twitter.com/i/status/1975531003587485788
At what point does Harry walk away? Despite all of the direct shenanigans and horrific behavior from his father and his associates, he’s still trying to force this relationship between his children and his father, which his father has absolutely no interest in. If his father had any interest at all in cultivating a relationship with his grandchildren, he would’ve done so a long time ago. He does not have any interest in having a relationship with his grandchildren. At some point, Harry needs to accept this and walk away. He’s already proved how horrifying his father is. What more is there to do? He’s not going to win this fight and he will never win this fight as long as his father and brother are alive. That’s how awful that family is.
I get that but honestly to me it’s also been about just wanting the kids to visit the uk. To go to althorpe and see friends and family in the uk. The sole purpose of bringing the kids to the uk is not that they’ll see Charles imo. I’d imagine that Harry is like if it can happen, great, but otherwise yes he has no control over that.
But when your family consists of sociopaths who intend to put your kids in harm’s way, would you bring your kids to the next family event?? No. You would insist that your kids would not go near them. It’s unfortunate that in Harry’s case the “not go near them” means avoiding an entire country. Maybe when they are older it will be a different story.
I agree people are focussing too much on Harry and Charles. Harry wants to be able to come and visit the UK with his family which is completely normal and reasonable. The fact that his family has essentially exiled him is evil.
Except that, in my opinion, nothing will change through Charles or the British institutions because they are deeply tied to the British establishment. The people who sit on RAVEC, as well as those in other policing, judicial, and intelligence institutions, are overwhelmingly conservative men, many of whom come from aristocratic circles. It’s almost an impossible battle to fight.
The only thing Harry can really do is continue to show how cruel and punitive his father is, but that’s not exactly new information. We already knew a lot of that because of Princess Diana.
If Harry wants his children to know England and the UK, that doesn’t have to happen through the royal family. He has his own friends and connections, such as Ted Sarandos and Elton John, who can introduce them to the country and its culture. So I agree that he should stop trying to maintain any relationship with them. I also think he should move the Invictus Games headquarters out of the UK and rely less on British advisers and staff.
Yeah…this is the thing. It’s about Harry and his family being safe in the UK, whether or not he has a relationship with Charles. You would think having a good relationship with Charles would help with the security situation, but even without any relationship – Harry should be able to bring his wife to ENGLAND and feel safe there, even if all they want to do is visit pubs in the Cotswolds or whatever.
And while we can say “well maybe he just needs to accept that his family can never go to the UK again for any reason” – thats kind of an insane take, that this country is so unsafe that the son of the monarch cannot visit with his family for the rest of his life.
@Becks1 and @ Jais that is exactly where I stand. I don’t think it’s any secret, I think we’re all in agreement that Charles is a dog s*** father. But by staying away we’re advocating for a citizen of a country to not be able to freely move within that country because the government is punitively punishing him because of his family, and because of who his family is nothing will change. Doesn’t matter to me that it’s a Prince,that’s pretty effed up. And if you care about human rights it should really bother you, because if a government will do this to a literal Prince what hope do any of us have?
I don’t think that Harry nor Meghan would ever put themselves or their kids at risk, but this needs to be loud and crystal clear for everyone. They would rather see me dead then to come and do charity work safely. If that means a little bit of embarrassment, and pain while outsiders judge, so be it.
A Head of State is weaponizing governmental institutions so he can punish his son for leaving the family business and effectively exile him and his family from the country of his birth. It is a completely insane situation and it is utterly bonkers that the government simply bends to the petty whims of a supposed apolitical HoS. It is corruption pure and simple!!!
I do agree that Harry needs to give up on his dogshit father AND trying to manage his relationship with the British media. He should have given them all the middle finger and not told anything about their itinerary. Why not make them believe that he will attend the OYTG event alone, like other UK visits before? Meghan could have joined as a surprise for a day or two and no kids. As for the press: I was floored that they briefed the British media about their itinerary in Australia. Of course, the bm betrayed them before the Oz trip, what did they expect?? And briefing British outlets about this fakakta security situation?? H and M don’t need this, they already left it behind.
Bringing the IG to the UK and expecting a family visit at the same time was very naive of H and M, IMHO.
How could Megan have just popped up as a surprise without security? They would have had to give RAVEC a heads up and the BM would likely find out anyways. And “naive” or not, wanting to bring your kids for a visit while simultaneously doing charitable work is a reasonable ask. I’m sorry but the onus is on the people who have made that reasonable ask an impossibility. The RF, Ravec and the uk govt. Imo, that’s who should be judged.
The invictus board assessed applicants and chose Birmingham. Harry didn’t choose it nor does he has the right to override the decision.
The IG board cannot yank the games from Birmingham. If nothing else IG would get sued and lose everthing. Which is what Bill wants. He wants invictus destroyed just like sentebale.
This is like “bait and switch” or “breadcrumbing.” Harry can’t decide on his own that his children should meet Charles – Charles has to have extended the invitation (the media seems to forget that Charles is the King). And the invitation can’t have been last minute, like “Why don’t you pop round with the kids this weekend? Oh wait, the 30-day thing.” Plus, all the leaks for a year from BP about how Charles is softening and wants to see his grandkids before he dies and “Oh, it’s William who doesn’t want to see Harry, Charles is so keen.” It’s classic narcissist behavior – lull the victim into thinking this time it will be different, pull the rug out from under and make it all the victim’s fault – “You’re so emotional and dramatic, such a whiner, no wonder nobody likes you.”
This. Making it the victim’s fault. All the accusations of psychodrama and manipulation and emotional blackmail are gaslighting and projection from the one’s who hold security in their hands.
Harry should realize that Charles is hopeless. And just leave it at Charles being welcome to come to visit them. And end it there
To your last point, Kaiser – In addition to the king tut-tutting at “theatrics,” Chuckles and his liege man for life, Scooter, are the ones who caused the theatrics!!!
Harry and Meghan hadn’t said a word up until they’re on the record spox statement!
It’s like a rinse and repeat of: the palace, Chuckles, Scooter, palace sources, and their friends leak to the press and then Chuckles and Scooter complain to the press about Harry and Meghan and then the loudly declare they don’t want to talk to/see/acknowledge the existence of the Sussexes lest the information end up in the tabloids! All the while they are the ones creating the theatrics and leaking to the press. It’s insane.
Honestly, I hope at this point only Harry enters that country and that he stays with Earl Spencer the entire time. This is all clearly punishment for him planning to stay with his uncle!
Starve Chuckles of any photos-ops with his grandchildren (whose safety he clearly doesn’t care about!), starve the chance of palace staffer leaking to the press about “what brats” the Sussex children are (even though we know them to be kind and thoughtful “don’t forget to hydrate!”), and starve the British press any chance to make money from pictures of Meghan!
His ” theatrics” of not wanting his family to be killed. Yeah, what a drama queen!! For the life of me I don’t understand how they have ” paused” their risk assessment indefinitely, and people are just like yeah that seems reasonable? Is that how government entities work in the UK? They can just say they’re choosing not to do a portion of their job, because they may not like the outcome? Wild.
Also, I’m glad that they are laid out pretty explicitly that the press’ obsession with knowing exactly where they would be staying is so that they can stalk them, and so that they can publicize it so that other people can stalk them. It’s truly something wrong in the psyche of these people, that they feel that ” quitting” a job that you didn’t apply for makes this treatment justifiable.
It is insane.
What about the IG Foundation, the British govt, the Ministry of Defence or the IG organizers in Birmingham?? Don’t they have anything to say about this?
I’m surprised they haven’t told Harry he’ll be thrown in the Tower if he sets foot in the country. Does the UK have a government? Or are we back in the 1400’s with all power due the king. I know the PM situation is crazy, but surely there’s more than one person capable of acting responsibly in this situation. Can’t even imagine what Germany, the Netherlands, etc. are thinking looking at this fiasco after the hugely successful events in their country.
Truly @windyriver. Germany, the Netherlands and Canada have all been able to host and provide security for both Harry and Meghan during the IG. Again, this is such a bad look, my god.
Even as BP tried to persuade other countries to deny security to the Sussexes too.
Agree. I know H has other events outside of the OYTG event but they should be lobbying hard for proper security to make sure H&M are there, in person, at the event.
Harry should clearly remind people that the king is the ultimate decision. Not the first time. Diana was saying the same. Shameful country.
People keep saying Harry should give up on Charles, but this isn’t just about his father. They are preventing him from safely traveling to and around his home country with his family. Don’t accept the main character energy the royals are kicking out. He has patronages, partnerships and people important to him beyond them. And it will only get worse once Charles is gone.
Scooter will imo damage the monarchy. The gloves might come off by the press regarding scooter. Invict us will be in other countries in future.
The monarchy needs to end while Charlie is still monarch. That way all money and properties will be taken away before he dies. Bill will be left penniless. It must all come down now while Charles is still alive.
Shameful skulduggery.
The logistics are interesting. That BP has only one entrance to enter and exit while Windsor has many. So yeah, I can see why that would be a big concern. So let’s say only Harry goes. He is not going to have security, besides his private security, at any of the IG events???? The RF and RAVEC is trash.
@Jais I think BP pulled this stunt before, offering Harry to stay at Buckingham Palace. I am not sure which event Harry was attending. Of course Harry declined this offer because he felt like a sitting duck, everybody could watch him coming and going. This is so disingenuous. I agree RF and RAVEC are trash. They created this chaos. How on earth is Harry supposed to plan his trip if he gets the decision about his security request just one week before the event?
It’s always been my opinion that the Frogmore eviction was primarily a security issue; the property being within the Windsor security cordon offered the family a relatively safe option when visiting the UK and the institution wouldn’t have any control over their comings and goings so it had to be taken away.
It also tied in with Harry’s “bespoke” security plan, which was flawed by design to prevent an annual risk assessment which deviated from RAVEC’s own protocol. They do not want the family visiting the UK and would prefer a permanent exile, using the security issue to enforce the institution’s aim.
I imagine that they’re immensely embarrassed at this point. I’m sure they were either giving assurances, or made assurances themselves that all of the family drama wouldn’t impact the Games. For some reason people have a higher opinion of the BRF and their minions than is justified. Or maybe they have made their displeasure at the childishness and pettiness known and that’s why William has been skipping military events?
In any case it’s a horrific look when a veteran, and the Founder and Patron of your military associated charity can’t safely travel to your country with his family to participate in charity activities. I can’t imagine what the chatter is like behind the scenes, because we have heard from people in the security apparatus and the military that they all know that Harry’s risk is higher than anyone else’s. Maybe that’s where the rub comes from as well, their egos knows no bounds. I can’t imagine what the heir and the King feel like learning that the ” exiled spare” is a bigger target.
ETA- this was a reply to Smart&Messy
I’m shocked that apparently, there is no line of communication between the govt, relevant ministries and the King’s office about this issue. It’s embarrassing enough that the King wouldn’t visit the games or even acknowledge the UK team because he has personal differences with the founder, but interfering with the event’s security?? As someone noted under a post yesterday, if something happens to H or M during these events, it endangers a ton of other people too. Why can KC get away with such unprofessional, shitty behaviour on the job?
But are we sure there isn’t a line of communication and this is still going exactly how they want it to go….
Look, they’re either incompetent beyond belief to the point that it’s shameful that other countries can provide security for the IG while they cannot OR they are strait up evil. Neither look is good😂
Then they should do something about it. This isn’t the first time this situation has arisen with respect to Harry, he’s been denied security every time he’s requested it. And why do the king, and especially William, have so much, or any, representation on RAVEC, and in particular, why do they have enough to be able to block a fair and impartial risk assessment for anyone?
@windyriver I think that’s a good question and goes along with what @Dee2 was saying above – about how its alarming that the government can make these decisions basically because of a family disagreement.
Why do Charles and William have ANY representation on RAVEC – the decisions should be impartial, based on threat assessment and security risk – you dont need Clive Alderton or whoever for that. And if there’s a political reason for providing security (or not) – that should come from the government, the Home Office, etc – not the monarch.
It occurs to me that the previous POW was Charles. That could be why Will, the current POW, has possibly more that one representative (don’t know, just going by previous comments here) – I’m sure Charles made sure he had as much power as possible during his mother’s reign, and it just carried over. Though it doesn’t address the question of why the king has a rep at all. And – is he running the security services as well? If not, where are they in this monumental embarrassment? This isn’t covering them with glory either. Does RAVEC answer to no one?
Charles just wants a quiet life and to enjoy being King; he doesn’t care about the rest. I suspect that 90% of these attacks on the Sussexes are William’s doing—either sanctioned by Charles (so William would stop raging and just go away) or happening while Charles pretends not to see a thing. Remember how, after that last family meeting regarding the Sussexes at Sandringham, a shocked Camilla recounted William’s assault on his father—literally with a crazed look in her eyes and foaming at the mouth? Everyone was terrified. If William was capable of terrorizing everyone—politicians included—for two weeks over Harry’s beard at his wedding, just imagine what he does and how he behaves when he feels “threatened” by the Sussexes being warmly welcomed in England by the very public that refuses to show up at his own walkabouts.
Charles could have reined in scooter and ignored the tantrums of scooter. The queen should have done also.
Of course, but stopping an aggressive psychopath is neither simple nor safe.
He should never become king. Can you imagine a guy with access to classified state documents—someone on whom everyone around him has serious dirt?
Don’t underestimate Charles – he is pathologically jealous and at heart an abusive person. He abused Diana, there is at least one video of him abusing a horse and to this day he still verbally abuses his staff (there are also instances of physical abuse). William is a terror too but Charles is not a harmless old man. The Palace is using the Diana playbook on Harry and his family.
I wonder which spouse of their children will get the same treatment? Probably their youngest.
As a father, Chuck has basically disowned Harry and his family. As monarch, he exiled them from the UK. Chuck is too much of a coward to own up these two facts. Throwing all these hurdles in Harry’s way are means to cover the illegality of his acts of disowning and exiling.
The arguments coming from the royalist media and commentators about what “Harry is and isn’t entitled to as a non working royal” as well as the arguments coming from Sussex supporters highlighting the hypocrisy and unfairness of the situation are all moot. The powers that be want the Sussexes disowned and exiled, that’s it.
We all know why.
Anne s children are non working royals and stay on her estate with full protection.
I said this yesterday but this is just embarrassing all around. How is the ministry of defense and government not stepping in to ensure Harry’s safety for this visit since it’s centred on Invictus? But the bigger problem is this is what they are going to do whenever Harry tries to bring his family over and it’s just sickening. I get that royalists love this but I hope regular people see how wrong this is.
Especially considering how hard the UK government, and the military leadership, lobbied to bring Harry and Invictus Games to the UK?
We all said when it was announced this was going to end up being a shit show on the BRF/Media side. We thought it would be bad in 2027; it’s already reached that level and beyond, and we’re still a year out from the actual event!
The government being weakened by the toppling of yet another incompetent PM isn’t helping those in the UK who championed bringing the Games over.
Those people need to stand up for the Sussexes now. The veterans and their families do too. Loudly. So the dog shit king can hear how unpopular his decisions are.
The government is also weakening by the inherited aversion to question the royals. And that goes for both Tory and Labour governments. Even when the royals are busy cutting of their nose to spite their face – an act that symbolically extend to the entire country. If there hadn’t been heavy external pressure to act on Andrew’s crimes nothing would have happened to him at all.
This makes me so sad for the whole extended Sussex family.
Sad for Harry, who so clearly wants to have at least a half-decent relationship with his father before Charles dies. Harry already lost his mom in a horrific, traumatic way. Charles seems bent on making sure that when he’s dead, Harry will spend the rest of his life blaming himself (unjustifiably) for not being closer to his dad.
Sad for Meghan, who has to watch her beloved go through this wringer, and I’m sure sometimes she wonders what if anything she could have done to make this whole situation different (there isn’t anything.)
Sad for the kids, because no matter how well H&M hide it, and I’m sure they do, the kids have to know on some level that their parents are stressed and unhappy about this trip.
Sad for Doria, and their friends and other loved ones, who have to watch these two lovely people being treated like garbage on a world stage by people who don’t deserve to shine H&M’s boots.
I really hope this is the last time this kind of chaotic insanity happens for them. I don’t know what the best resolution is, and it’s not for me to say anyway. But I really hope Harry figures out a way to put a stop to this cruel nonsense once and for all.
That’s exactly why Meghan cut off her “father” completely, and why I think she made the only possible decision about him. There comes a point where you have to drop the rope and walk away, because the Narcissist’s Dance is just too painful and it never ends.
Shameful skulduggery. A way to kill Harry, his family and Invictus. Devious and Machiavellian. A way to keep Harry and his family from Althorpe, his Spencer family and his beloved mother’s grave. A pox on England forever.
The duke of Windsor was allowed to return to England with full security. No barricades to his going and his mother wanted to see him and did not put him off. A pity harry and his family did not get this same treatment.
I’m with everyone else who says that Harry should give up on his father. Royals staff should not be on RAVEC.
Becks1, England is ONLY extremely dangerous for the king’s son to visit. Only for him. If you or I travelled there, we’d be fine. Because we don’t have targets on our backs. Insane country. Insane world.
oh I know. that’s kind of the point. He has a target on his back because of his family and the press.
This RAVEC business is so messy and weird. RAVEC has done a u-turn of a u-turn. After refusing an up tp date for years RAVEC agreed with a new risk assessment last November, now they say there is no assessment has been paused. Nobody in RAVEC seemed to have been bothered to inform Harry and his team about this decision.
I still cannot believe that Harry would put out details of his trip without some kind of guarantees for his and his family’s security. It looks like people in RAVEC panicked on Friday when Harry’s team published details of the trip and put their foot on the break. How on earth is Harry supposed to plan his trip when he only gets a decison about his request for security one week before the event? If somebody is to blame for this mess and chaos it is RAVEC for their lack of communication.
Security should be solely based on risk. This decision to decline Harry’s request for security is not based on any evidence. RAVEC was not botheted to carry out a new risk assessment not even to legitimise their decision to downgrade his security.
Seeing Charles is only one small part of this trip. The main reasons for this trip are Harry and Meghan attending the one year to go IG events (they have done this for all IG games) and attending other events of UK based charities they still support.
The other part is, perhaps or not, seeing Harry’s father and for Archie and Lilibet seeing their grandfather which will be probably just for a few hours on one day, meeting other family members and friends including the Spencers, and introducing Archie and Lilibet to their history.
Why should Harry not be able to take his children safely to his home country to meet relatives?
BTW nobody seems to deny that BP leaked Buckingham Palace as possible royal residence for Harry and his family to stay during this trip. BP pulled this stunt before offering Harry to stay at Buckingham Palace knowing very well that everybody could watch his coming and going. That’s the point, controling his movements. Of course Harry declined but BP could say “we offered him to stay in a royal residence”. This is so disingenious.
This is @Monika, this is the genius part, actually, IMO, cause he’s finally just called their bluff. “ cannot believe that Harry would put out details of his trip without some kind of guarantees for his and his family’s security.” that is the train of thought that I had, too, and then it slowed down of its own accord and it occurred to me, actually, the year-to-go dates for Invictus have been on the calendar for at least a year. Harry always attends. So, yeah, they should have had their ducks in a row on RAVEC long ago. There were also the fakakta pledges of a risk assessment that never occurred, that was inexplicably paused, and all this dodgy bumbling. And here is where the Brits still seem to live in a bubble: the rest of the world does not buy the whole whoops-oh-dearie-me routine. The whole bumbling, shuffling, I seem to have lost my marbles schtick. The printer-is-broken gambit. Everyone else sees what’s going on. It’s some kind of half-assed, pathetic gamesmanship that will blow up in their faces. Harry has forced their hand. Good for him. A narcissist will keep you twisting in agony for as long as humanly possible whilst you seek connection, closure, confirmation, what have you. They are *terrified* of being put on the spot. They will dance around that spot for decades. I cannot convey the overwhelming relief and release that comes from one encounter with someone who does not play that game, after a lifetime of facing a withholding person. It’s the “can’t catch me” persona and Charles fits it to a T. Sorry, I’ve got work. Sorry, I’ve got Camilla. Sorry, I’ve got…. Polo. It just goes on and on. These people will never face you properly because they cannot face themselves.
Again, it’s shambolic that the parties that lobbied hard for Invictus to be in Birmingham did not take into account that H would need security and that he would bring M. Everyone saw this bs coming when IG in Birmingham was announced. At minimum, security for the OYTG event should’ve been guaranteed. They’re absolutely gonna pull this crap again for IG.
Yep, and I anticipate that is going to infuriate participants in the Invictus games. People all yesterday were trying to say that the public doesn’t care, or are on the Royal side in this mess, but I can’t imagine that team UK is.
Right now you have a bunch of people in the US due to the World Cup, and they are flooding social media with their amazed takes on portion sizes, AC, free refills, etc. Totally changing their perception on the US and what it’s like to be there.
How are the people traveling for Invictus going to feel coming to a country for an event where the King won’t acknowledge it, the heir won’t show up to any games, and where their security apparatus is actively preventing the Founder (who is a citizen!) from attending safely?
I bet the goal is for H to not be at IG so they can push play statesman William in front of all the military delegation that will be there. Yes we have a clown administration but I don’t know if the US was a worse choice anymore.
This is @Dee(2), I think what’s about to hit the great British public — I say that tongue in cheek — is that Americans don’t have any particular agenda or angle around the BRF and its weird inside baseball politics. They just see this as unprofessional. They remember how Diana died. Many of them have read Spare. They know Harry has voiced really troubling doubts about how his mother died. They remember the car chase in New York. They see the BRF now that the late Queen has gone as morally compromised and mostly a relic of bygone days. This monarchy is the 2.0 version, or 20.0 ….and it’s not the gold standard.
@MONIKA, it’s both shameful and petty that RAVEC chose to make their announcement Friday after Harry confirmed he would be bringing his family with him to the UK.
It’s like oh, by the way, the assessment was paused in March and you will not be getting security coverage for any of your events.
If Meghan and the kids only come for a day, I hope the rota knows that they did this — they killed their own big revenue source. Enjoy having only the dull Waleses to cover, rota!!
Of course, the rota had help from feckless Charles, who’s so weak he can’t even get his courtiers to agree to provide his son’s family with security. If Charles had any guts at all, the security would be a done deal.
The older people get the less they care about what people think. Charles is not only old he has cancer. He doesn’t give a fu*k anymore about looking like the evil wretch he is. His time on earth and the throne is limited and he doesn’t wants to share his meager spotlight. He always hated his wife and sons for being more popular and commanding more attention and now he hates Meghan and her children. This is who Charles has always been. He’s never changed his ways just found people to provide justification for his behavior. Diana and Meghan didn’t know their place, he’s keeping the heir and his wife in line. Its unfortunate for his enablers that there is no justification for a grandfather intentionally endangering his grandkids because Charles does not intend to stop. Betty is dead and without that shield it can no longer be hidden how destructive and murderous they are.
Harry must never stop asking for security for himself and his family. That’s what william and his cohorts want, that he stops and disappears.
That’s the bases for the narrative…’oh! They left because they want privacy’
William especially has a serious case of imposter syndrome. He is not stupid. He knows that in comparison with his younger brother, he is very much lacking.
..add Meghan to the equation, Harry dusts him.
Dragging your kids for 24 hrs to visit a man that very clearly doesn’t care if they live or die and has no desire to have relationship with them is insane. I agree he should be able to come and go and that should be something he continues to try and do but the obsession with having a relationship with a man that clearly hates you and your family is sad. We know he wants it because he’s said it, multiple times. Maybe that has finally changed, and this is “sources” using his past statements. But he did say this next year is all about my father, or something similar in like September right? One word from Charles, security is fixed, one word from Charles the harassment towards harry and Meghan would at least lessen. He is the king, he has power to make things better and choose not to.
William has more representation on ravec. William is the one who outed their location in canada. Harry has said his relationship with William is SPACE ( ie doesn’t exist).
Don’t make the mistake of thinking all this hate and insanity is coming from charlie.
Becks1, I guess I can’t catch irony before my caffeine, but yes, that was exactly your point.
Its probably difficult for Harry to except that his father doesn’t wanna see his family. I type it again, if chuck wanted to he would’ve made time when he was in the states.
I guess now they’re gonna have to hire some military style security in the UK and just do their events (minus the kids). They’ll visit and or maybe stay with the Spencer’s, visit his nieces, and others from the brf with whom he still has good contact. If there is enough time, ofcourse.
The meeting up with dad boat has sailed by now. What a vile bunch (willnot and chuck)