‘James Bond’ casting director hopes the new 007 isn’t Jacob Elordi or Callum Turner

Last week, Amazon MGM Studios confirmed their general timeline for casting the new James Bond. I believe we’ll probably have a shortlist of candidates by the end of August, and the actors who are already favored include Callum Turner, Jacob Elordi and Harris Dickinson. Well, the 007 franchise’s longtime casting director haaaates those choices. It’s not that she has anything against those guys personally or professionally, she just has very specific ideas about how the new Bond should be a relative unknown. Who knew that 007 casting would be the exact opposite of “let’s cast the guy with the most Instagram followers.”
Debbie McWilliams, the James Bond franchise’s longtime casting director, does not want to see rumored contenders Jacob Elordi, Callum Turner or Harris Dickinson pick up the 007 moniker. McWilliams worked on Bond movies for 40 years, starting with 1981’s “For Your Eyes Only” and running through 2021’s “No Time to Die,” and is responsible for casting Timothy Dalton, Pierce Brosnan and Daniel Craig. With McWilliams having retired before Amazon’s acquisition of the Bond franchise, the search for the next 007 actor falls to casting director Nina Gold and director Denis Villeneuve.
“I don’t want to see any of them as James Bond,” McWilliams recently told The Independent about Elordi, Turner and Dickinson, whose names continue to drive the rumor mill now that Amazon’s search for the next 007 is underway.
“It is absolutely essential that [Bond] retains a total enigma,” she explained. “I don’t want to see any of them as Bond because we now know so much about them. We want to know as little about them personally as possible, because that’s what spies are. We don’t need to know where he goes shopping or who his parents are, or where he lives. We never want to see him at home. And a vital element of the whole thing is his job description. He’s licensed to kill, and we have to believe that he can do that. If you don’t, then you’ve lost the audience.”
McWilliams continued, “Timothy and Pierce weren’t particularly well known. Daniel had had a career in independent films and a fairly colorful romantic life beforehand, but he wasn’t a household name, and that helps enormously. I want to see somebody who is completely out of the blue.”
Bond should also remain a man because “it’s how Ian Fleming wrote it,” McWilliams added. “Why would you want to change that? They haven’t changed Harry Potter to Alice Potter or to a different ethnicity. That’s how it was written and that’s how it should remain, I believe.”
While Daniel Craig wasn’t a household name before Bond, he was pretty well-known in acting circles and beyond? I remember seeing Daniel in Matthew Vaughn’s Layer Cake in 2004 and thinking “wow, this is sort of a perfect Bond audition.” While I can see the argument that Jacob Elordi already has too much of a profile and is too “known,” that’s not true of Dickinson or Turner. I don’t know the first thing about Dickinson and “knowing stuff about celebrities” is my job. The only thing I know about Callum Turner is that he just married Dua Lipa. Beyond that, the guy is a total mystery. I have to say something else too… I think Denis Villeneuve is going to have the biggest say in the Bond casting, and I trust his instincts. For now.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid and Cover Images.
Omg i hope it isn’t either. The short one is ugly, the other one is a 10 foot tall “secret ” agent. Lol give me a break.
All those choices are bland, blander, blandest…
In this day of social media, good luck with finding a complete unknown
We should cast a Bond from 1965. Do I have that right?
I agree with Debbie McWilliams on one point: James Bond works best when he’s played by an actor who isn’t already a huge star. Jacob Elordi is already very famous, and while Callum Turner may not be a household name, his private life is heavily covered by the media. Of the three, Harris Dickinson is probably the one who still has the most mystery around him.
However, I disagree with her comments about Bond’s ethnicity. Ian Fleming created a character whose primary role is to be a secret agent. Beyond a few details about his background, we don’t really know much about his personal beliefs, his religion, or even his family, precisely because his identity is meant to remain mysterious. So I don’t see why the actor has to be white. In real life, intelligence agencies recruit people from all ethnic backgrounds, and I don’t think casting a non-white actor would change the essence of the character.
I also think there’s a contradiction in the direction the franchise seems to be taking. On the one hand, the producers say they want to attract a younger audience, but on the other, they know that the core James Bond fanbase is mostly between 40 and 60 years old. It feels like they want change, but only to a certain extent. Simply casting a younger actor while leaving everything else the same doesn’t seem particularly interesting to me. Either they should fully embrace a modern take on the franchise or stick with the classic formula, because trying to please everyone at the same time may end up satisfying no one.
Maybe Pierce Brosnan wasn’t “well known” according to her, but he’d starred on a network tv show (Remington Steele) and played a handsome guy/foil in a well known movie (Mrs. Doubtfire) before becoming Bond.
It’s impossible in 2026 to find a completely unknown actor in his late 20s/early 30s when a studio won’t cast a tv show lead, much less a huge movie franchise, if you’re not well known enough and don’t have a social media presence. You can maybe find someone less well known but still great if you go searching for Irish or Australian tv/theater actors, who’ve only worked in their home country, but will a studio trust someone like that with Bond?
I’m not into Callum Turner’s looks personally but literally the only thing I know about him is that he’s married to Dua Lipa, so he seems like a fine choice?
Remington Steele was a big deal at the time. It was the era of three channels, and made Brosnan a star. I vaguely remember they wanted him as Bond earlier but had to wait due to his tv show obligations.
That said, I love the idea of casting a lesser known. There are more than twelve actors in the world.
Brosnan’s personal life was also well-known. His first wife had passed away several years before he was cast as Bond. He had adopted his stepchildren and was raising them as a single parent. As I recall, they lead a pretty lowkey family life, but he was in the entertainment news then, and when he started dating and married his second wife during the franchise. Bringing your kids to opening night doesn’t exactly scream International Man of Mystery — and it didn’t seem to hurt the franchise.
I think most of the world believes Jacob Elordi is wrong for the role. The people have spoken. It’s irritating even to hear he’s still on the list.
I loved Remington Steele and he was definitely a well known actor to me, but the point of Debbie McVittie’s comments is that nothing should ever change. It’s standard gatekeeping with a dash of xenophobia for kicks. Bring us the binders of pale, male, stale and not on social media. 🤔
I know very little about Harris Dickinson. I did think he was sexy in Babygirl when he danced to Father Figure wearing a gold chain.
Millie, then he needs to ditch the bangs. I am serious.
Me, too. They are both lacking the required magnetism for that character.
As long as it’s not Tom Cruise, I don’t care, lol. I’m of the generation that watched James Bond movies at their peak and I’m just not interested in that franchise anymore. I’ve only watched one of the Daniel Craig Bond movies.
I would prefer the General Hospital version of John Oliver to Jacob Elordi. Wasn’t Sam Heughan in the mix a while back?
I like James Norton. So far he’s mainly been a supporting actor (except for Grantchester, but that’s so far off from Bond it may not matter). But for the love of god, pick someone older than 40, PLEASE.
I think either one would be a terrible choice.
“They haven’t changed Harry Potter to Alice Potter or to a different ethnicity. That’s how it was written and that’s how it should remain, I believe.”
This casting director sounds maga. Also, as stated above pierce, Sean, and Daniel were all long working actors. Daniel had starred in movies and won some awards. This lady is revising history.
I probably thought Callum Turner was ok at some point, but maybe the overexposure of his relationship with Dua Lipa did take away the enigmatic factor. She’s a pop star, so I get why she acts the way she does in photos. Him, not so much.
And Elordi’s success in general baffles me. He probably can act, but I wouldn’t consider him good-looking like movie stars of the past.