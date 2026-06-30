Kate Gosselin would sue son Collin for defamation if she wasn’t a public person



Kate Gosselin of Jon and Kate Plus 8 has shown, over and over, that she is a horrible person who has traumatized her children. We’re revisiting this throwback story because her son Collin has a memoir coming out in October. Collin, 22, was institutionalized at the age of 12 by Kate. His father, Jon, gained custody in 2018 when Collin was 14. Collin maintains that he was separated from his siblings, zip tied and locked in the basement by Kate before she sent him away, only to visit him once for twenty minutes. Yesterday we heard that Kate was “spiraling,” at the news of Collin’s memoir because “she didn’t expect any of this to ever come out.” Abusers never expect to be held accountable.

During an interview this week on the StrangeMcKnights podcast, Collin challenged Kate to a lie detector test to refute his claims of abuse. He also maintained that she’s been putting up a facade on social media. Speaking of that, Kate posted a TikTok video yesterday talking about a Belgian Malinois rescue dog she sent away for more training. (She has an alleged history of abusing dogs too.) She also complained about a foot problem she’s been having. Kate didn’t address Collin’s memoir in her annoying video, but she answered some TikTok comments about it, claiming she would sue him if she could, but it’s not possible since she’s famous. People Magazine has a writeup about this and I’ve included screenshots of some of her comments below.

Kate Gosselin responded to several comments about her estranged son Collin Gosselin and addressed whether she would take a lie detector test in the comment section of a new TikTok video shared on Monday, June 29. Kate, 51, shared the video to discuss updates about her rescue dog, Koda, and ask her followers if they had experienced the same minor foot injury that she has. Several people had questions about her son Collin, 22, recently appearing on a podcast and inviting his mother to partake in a lie detector test ahead of the release of his bombshell memoir, In the Shadow of Eight: Surviving the Reality of My Childhood. “If you are 100% certain that the accusations against you are lies, my suggestion would be to take him to court and sue him for defamation!” one person wrote in the comment section. “I can’t bc I’m a public figure,” Kate replied. “Rules are different unfortunately. Or I def would!” In a subsequent response, Kate appeared to address a fan who asked whether she would take a lie detector test: “Ha!” “Malice is one of the hardest things to prove. I tried :(,” Kate continued in another comment. “The rules are different for ppl in the public eye,” she added. “I consulted a high power LA attorney (you’ve definitely heard of him) years ago when other ppl were putting crazy stuff out there and that’s what he said. The courts don’t honor it if you’re in the public eye :(“

[From People]

Note that she didn’t respond “yes” or “no” to a lie detector test, but couldn’t resist commenting something. I could not find that comment again so it’s possible she deleted it. She also admitted deleting comments.

While it’s true that public figures in the US face a higher standard to establish defamation (which is why many celebrities sue the UK tabloids instead), the real reason is that there’s no way she can disprove Collin’s claims. Plus much more is likely to come out about her during discovery. Kate is only proving Collin’s point by claiming that she would sue him if she could. That’s her child! It’s public record that she sent him to an institution. It’s clear that her children are only useful to her when they do exactly as she says. That’s why she sent that dog away for more training.