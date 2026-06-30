James Corden announced that Prince Harry would appear on ‘After Hours’ soon

There’s some evidence that James Corden is kind of a jerk in real life, but I’ve always respected him for not playing royalist games. Corden came to America, created a popular late-night show and a very popular Carpool Karaoke brand, and he really embraced American life and America entirely. He sees commonality with Prince Harry, and Corden has never bad-mouthed Harry. Harry appeared on Corden’s CBS show in 2020 and clips from that episode still make the rounds today. Well, Corden is currently hosting After Hours, a FIFA World Cup-specific show in which he and guests talk about soccer/football. He just revealed that Harry will be a guest “in a few weeks.”

After Hours films in LA, by the way. In case you were wondering – this is not part of Harry’s UK agenda, this is something on his schedule after his UK trip, probably for the last week of the World Cup, as a special treat. We’ve seen some soccer-themed stuff on Meghan’s Instagram recently too – she posted a photo of Harry and Archie playing with a giant, inflated soccer ball, and Archie has a Three Lions jersey. It would be really funny if Corden organized another pretaped bit where Harry showed off his athleticism and strength.

Photos and screencaps courtesy of CBS, Backgrid and Meghan’s Instagram.

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16 Responses to “James Corden announced that Prince Harry would appear on ‘After Hours’ soon”

  1. IdlesAtCranky says:
    June 30, 2026 at 8:44 am

    I’m always happy to read a happy story about Harry! 💛

    Reply
    • SussexWatcher says:
      June 30, 2026 at 8:53 am

      And I’m always happy to watch videos of his hot, ginger feats of strength. Particularly when they’re juxtaposed with Scooter struggling along a balance beam in a helmet and spotted by 15 people. Good times, good times.

      Reply
  2. Starry Owl says:
    June 30, 2026 at 8:54 am

    Oh! This will be fantastic. Harry’s “tea party” and obstacle course run with James is absolutely classic and helped us see the real Harry. It’s still such a fun watch. Can’t wait to see it!

    Reply
  3. Jferber says:
    June 30, 2026 at 8:57 am

    IMO, Harry and Meghan are now the only true royals of England.

    Reply
  4. Jais says:
    June 30, 2026 at 8:59 am

    It’s gonna be good. And post the uk trip. Wonder if he’ll be asked about it.

    Reply
  5. Kasztanka says:
    June 30, 2026 at 9:00 am

    “Harry on the line” needs context 🤣
    https://youtube.com/shorts/j1zM54UqWD8?si=uKRZ_4tsKySit2OF

    Reply
  6. Nerd says:
    June 30, 2026 at 9:03 am

    I loved the banter between the two of them and the whole entire video is one of my favorites, along with the Baby Mama dance with Meghan and both of his videos with Stephen Colbert, the monologue and the Great British Baker voiceover. It’s been a long six years but so many great memories of seeing both Harry and Meghan truly happy and living life have been very inspiring and uplifting.

    Reply
  7. suoutdoors says:
    June 30, 2026 at 9:04 am

    Behind cameras James Corden might be an a**, but on air he’s a natural. His late night show was funny, carpool caraoke even better. Anyone who is still in doubt might want to watch the Sir Paul McCartney episode. Goosebumps!

    Reply
  8. Tessa says:
    June 30, 2026 at 9:05 am

    Have Fun Harry.

    Reply
  9. SarahCS says:
    June 30, 2026 at 9:21 am

    I’m not a fan of James Corden but his bit with Harry was absolute gold and I’d be delighted to see them do something together again.

    Reply
  10. Lurker 🇨🇦🇨🇦 says:
    June 30, 2026 at 9:25 am

    CRAIG AND PRINCE HARRY TOGETHER?

    I’m sat.

    Reply
  11. Amy Bee says:
    June 30, 2026 at 10:10 am

    This is interesting. I can’t wait to see the video when it comes out.

    Reply
  12. Graphinya Heather says:
    June 30, 2026 at 10:38 am

    Well, Corden is currently hosting After Hours, a FIFA World Cup-specific show in which he and guests talk about soccer/football. He just revealed that Harry will be a guest “in a few weeks.”

    Can you hear the bellows from the UK and the sound of pillows and lamps hitting the walls? Football is MINE Harold!!!!

    Reply
  13. tamsin says:
    June 30, 2026 at 10:52 am

    So will this have the effect of making William hop on a private plane and make a trip to watch England ? Might there be a game scheduled during Harry’s visit in the US if England survives?

    Reply
  14. jferber says:
    June 30, 2026 at 11:38 am

    William is already throwing up about the Corden show and the FIFA news. Good. I hope he’s rolling around the floor and banging his head against the wall too. Idiot.

    Reply

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