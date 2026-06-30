James Corden announced that Prince Harry would appear on ‘After Hours’ soon

There’s some evidence that James Corden is kind of a jerk in real life, but I’ve always respected him for not playing royalist games. Corden came to America, created a popular late-night show and a very popular Carpool Karaoke brand, and he really embraced American life and America entirely. He sees commonality with Prince Harry, and Corden has never bad-mouthed Harry. Harry appeared on Corden’s CBS show in 2020 and clips from that episode still make the rounds today. Well, Corden is currently hosting After Hours, a FIFA World Cup-specific show in which he and guests talk about soccer/football. He just revealed that Harry will be a guest “in a few weeks.”

In a few weeks, Prince Harry is going to be a guest on the show After Hours with James Corden pic.twitter.com/ofURgcIea8 — Katerina 🇺🇦 (@Le__Katerina) June 29, 2026

After Hours films in LA, by the way. In case you were wondering – this is not part of Harry’s UK agenda, this is something on his schedule after his UK trip, probably for the last week of the World Cup, as a special treat. We’ve seen some soccer-themed stuff on Meghan’s Instagram recently too – she posted a photo of Harry and Archie playing with a giant, inflated soccer ball, and Archie has a Three Lions jersey. It would be really funny if Corden organized another pretaped bit where Harry showed off his athleticism and strength.