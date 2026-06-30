James Corden announced that Prince Harry would appear on ‘After Hours’ soon

There’s some evidence that James Corden is kind of a jerk in real life, but I’ve always respected him for not playing royalist games. Corden came to America, created a popular late-night show and a very popular Carpool Karaoke brand, and he really embraced American life and America entirely. He sees commonality with Prince Harry, and Corden has never bad-mouthed Harry. Harry appeared on Corden’s CBS show in 2020 and clips from that episode still make the rounds today. Well, Corden is currently hosting After Hours, a FIFA World Cup-specific show in which he and guests talk about soccer/football. He just revealed that Harry will be a guest “in a few weeks.”
After Hours films in LA, by the way. In case you were wondering – this is not part of Harry’s UK agenda, this is something on his schedule after his UK trip, probably for the last week of the World Cup, as a special treat. We’ve seen some soccer-themed stuff on Meghan’s Instagram recently too – she posted a photo of Harry and Archie playing with a giant, inflated soccer ball, and Archie has a Three Lions jersey. It would be really funny if Corden organized another pretaped bit where Harry showed off his athleticism and strength.
Photos and screencaps courtesy of CBS, Backgrid and Meghan’s Instagram.
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Los Angeles, CA – Prince Harry of England interviewed by James Corden on Tourist bus in Los Angeles.
They visited the “Prince of Belair” mansion, had a video conference with Meghan Markle, had tea on bus, and finally did a sport “spartan” test.
Pictured: Prince Harry
BACKGRID USA 26 FEBRUARY 2021
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
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Los Angeles, CA – Prince Harry of England interviewed by James Corden on Tourist bus in Los Angeles.
They visited the “Prince of Belair” mansion, had a video conference with Meghan Markle, had tea on bus, and finally did a sport “spartan” test.
Pictured: Prince Harry
BACKGRID USA 26 FEBRUARY 2021
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
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No use after 24 January 2021 without the prior written consent of The Communications Secretary to The Queen at Buckingham Palace.
Queen Elizabeth II records her annual Christmas broadcast in Windsor Castle, Berkshire.,Image: 578787598, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Victoria Jones / Avalon
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No use after 24 January 2021 without the prior written consent of The Communications Secretary to The Queen at Buckingham Palace.
Queen Elizabeth II records her annual Christmas broadcast in Windsor Castle, Berkshire.,Image: 578787598, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Victoria Jones / Avalon
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No use after 24 January 2021 without the prior written consent of The Communications Secretary to The Queen at Buckingham Palace.
Queen Elizabeth II records her annual Christmas broadcast in Windsor Castle, Berkshire.,Image: 578787598, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Victoria Jones / Avalon
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I’m always happy to read a happy story about Harry! 💛
And I’m always happy to watch videos of his hot, ginger feats of strength. Particularly when they’re juxtaposed with Scooter struggling along a balance beam in a helmet and spotted by 15 people. Good times, good times.
@SussexWatcher
😂😂😂
💛💛😍💛
Oh! This will be fantastic. Harry’s “tea party” and obstacle course run with James is absolutely classic and helped us see the real Harry. It’s still such a fun watch. Can’t wait to see it!
IMO, Harry and Meghan are now the only true royals of England.
It’s gonna be good. And post the uk trip. Wonder if he’ll be asked about it.
“Harry on the line” needs context 🤣
https://youtube.com/shorts/j1zM54UqWD8?si=uKRZ_4tsKySit2OF
I loved the banter between the two of them and the whole entire video is one of my favorites, along with the Baby Mama dance with Meghan and both of his videos with Stephen Colbert, the monologue and the Great British Baker voiceover. It’s been a long six years but so many great memories of seeing both Harry and Meghan truly happy and living life have been very inspiring and uplifting.
Behind cameras James Corden might be an a**, but on air he’s a natural. His late night show was funny, carpool caraoke even better. Anyone who is still in doubt might want to watch the Sir Paul McCartney episode. Goosebumps!
Have Fun Harry.
I’m not a fan of James Corden but his bit with Harry was absolute gold and I’d be delighted to see them do something together again.
CRAIG AND PRINCE HARRY TOGETHER?
I’m sat.
This is interesting. I can’t wait to see the video when it comes out.
Well, Corden is currently hosting After Hours, a FIFA World Cup-specific show in which he and guests talk about soccer/football. He just revealed that Harry will be a guest “in a few weeks.”
Can you hear the bellows from the UK and the sound of pillows and lamps hitting the walls? Football is MINE Harold!!!!
So will this have the effect of making William hop on a private plane and make a trip to watch England ? Might there be a game scheduled during Harry’s visit in the US if England survives?
William is already throwing up about the Corden show and the FIFA news. Good. I hope he’s rolling around the floor and banging his head against the wall too. Idiot.