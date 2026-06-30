Jobson: The noise around Prince Harry’s UK visit is ‘the sound of a divided crown’

Two equally bonkers things are happening right now around the Sussex family’s trip to the UK. One, the British media is starting to freak out at the idea that their Sussex meal ticket might be yanked away from them when they were already planning to write hundreds of scandalized stories. The second bonkers thing? Royalists and royal commentators are just flatly admitting that Prince Harry’s argument has always been correct, that he’s being punished for leaving the Firm in 2020, and that this security situation is about the Windsors’ jealousy and rage more than the actual security risks. What a time to be alive. Check out what Robert Jobson had to say:

Prince Harry’s current security obstacles “flow from the deal he chose in 2020,” a royal commentator has claimed. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s plans to travel to Britain with Prince Archie, seven, and Princess Lilibet, five, have been thrown into disarray following a Government decision on security arrangements. As of Tuesday morning, the Sussex camp has not altered the arrangements previously communicated to GB News, indicating the visit may yet proceed. Royal author Robert Jobson has offered a stark assessment of the security row engulfing Prince Harry’s planned family visit to Britain. He told Newsweek: “Every time Harry comes to town the briefings contradict each other. One voice calls it a peace mission. Another calls it a trap. They cannot all be true. That noise is the sound of a divided crown.” The biographer acknowledged the Duke of Sussex’s motivations were genuine: “Harry’s heart was in the right place. He wanted to bring his children to get to know their grandfather, now they are old enough to remember it.” King Charles had cautioned his son before his 2020 departure from royal duties about whether he had fully considered the consequences. Mr Jobson continued: “King Charles asked him, long before he left, whether he had thought it through. Harry believed protection would follow as a matter of course. It did not. The obstacles in his path now flow from the deal he chose in 2020.”

[From GB News]

It’s actually sort of fascinating that ol’ Robert Jobson is saying all of this? “That noise is the sound of a divided crown.” Meaning, this mess is because Prince William and King Charles cannot agree on the Sussexes and the heir is at war with both his father and his brother. Jobson is also talking about the shambolic messaging around the visit, messaging which has come from William’s court and Charles’ court. As for this admission: “The obstacles in his path now flow from the deal he chose in 2020.” Thanks for admitting that, I guess? We’ve seen it for years, but now they’re admitting it on the record – this entire situation is a royal design to punish Harry for choosing his wife and taking her away from the Windsors.

Additionally, the Sun’s Matt Wilkinson reported that a “source” told him that Harry deserves protection in the UK because Salman Rushdie gets police protection.