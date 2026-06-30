Jobson: The noise around Prince Harry’s UK visit is ‘the sound of a divided crown’

Two equally bonkers things are happening right now around the Sussex family’s trip to the UK. One, the British media is starting to freak out at the idea that their Sussex meal ticket might be yanked away from them when they were already planning to write hundreds of scandalized stories. The second bonkers thing? Royalists and royal commentators are just flatly admitting that Prince Harry’s argument has always been correct, that he’s being punished for leaving the Firm in 2020, and that this security situation is about the Windsors’ jealousy and rage more than the actual security risks. What a time to be alive. Check out what Robert Jobson had to say:
Prince Harry’s current security obstacles “flow from the deal he chose in 2020,” a royal commentator has claimed. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s plans to travel to Britain with Prince Archie, seven, and Princess Lilibet, five, have been thrown into disarray following a Government decision on security arrangements.
As of Tuesday morning, the Sussex camp has not altered the arrangements previously communicated to GB News, indicating the visit may yet proceed.
Royal author Robert Jobson has offered a stark assessment of the security row engulfing Prince Harry’s planned family visit to Britain. He told Newsweek: “Every time Harry comes to town the briefings contradict each other. One voice calls it a peace mission. Another calls it a trap. They cannot all be true. That noise is the sound of a divided crown.”
The biographer acknowledged the Duke of Sussex’s motivations were genuine: “Harry’s heart was in the right place. He wanted to bring his children to get to know their grandfather, now they are old enough to remember it.”
King Charles had cautioned his son before his 2020 departure from royal duties about whether he had fully considered the consequences. Mr Jobson continued: “King Charles asked him, long before he left, whether he had thought it through. Harry believed protection would follow as a matter of course. It did not. The obstacles in his path now flow from the deal he chose in 2020.”
[From GB News]
It’s actually sort of fascinating that ol’ Robert Jobson is saying all of this? “That noise is the sound of a divided crown.” Meaning, this mess is because Prince William and King Charles cannot agree on the Sussexes and the heir is at war with both his father and his brother. Jobson is also talking about the shambolic messaging around the visit, messaging which has come from William’s court and Charles’ court. As for this admission: “The obstacles in his path now flow from the deal he chose in 2020.” Thanks for admitting that, I guess? We’ve seen it for years, but now they’re admitting it on the record – this entire situation is a royal design to punish Harry for choosing his wife and taking her away from the Windsors.
Additionally, the Sun’s Matt Wilkinson reported that a “source” told him that Harry deserves protection in the UK because Salman Rushdie gets police protection.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Buckingham Palace’s social media, Cover Images.
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Prince William, Prince Harry and King Charles III
The State Funeral of Her Majesty The Queen, Service, Westminster Abbey, London, UK – 19 Sep 2022,Image: 724167805, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Tim Rooke/Shutterstock / Avalon
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King Charles III during the Accession Council at St James’s Palace, London, where King Charles III is formally proclaimed monarch. Charles automatically became King on the death of his mother, but the Accession Council, attended by Privy Councillors, confirms his role. Picture date: Saturday September 10, 2022. . .,Image: 721404798, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red / Avalon
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(Left-right) The Prince of Wales, the Queen and Lord President of the Council Penny Mordaunt during the Accession Council ceremony at St James’s Palace, London, where King Charles III is formally proclaimed monarch. Charles automatically became King on the death of his mother, but the Accession Council, attended by Privy Councillors, confirms his role. Picture date: Saturday September 10, 2022. . .,Image: 721406288, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red / Avalon
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The Prince of Wales and the Duke of Sussex meeting members of the public at Windsor Castle in Berkshire following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday. Picture date: Saturday September 10, 2022.,Image: 721656879, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red / Avalon
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LONDON, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 14: Prince William, Prince of Wales, King Charles III and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex walk behind the coffin during the procession for the Lying-in State of Queen Elizabeth II on September 14, 2022 in London, England. Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin is taken in procession on a Gun Carriage of The King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall where she will lay in state until the early morning of her funeral. Queen Elizabeth II died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on September 8, 2022, and is succeeded by her eldest son, King Charles III.,Image: 722661798, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Jeff J Mitchell / Avalon
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LONDON, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 14: King Charles III, Anne, Princess Royal, Camilla, Queen Consort, Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence, Prince William, Prince of Wales, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Sophie, Countess of Wessex, Catherine, Princess of Wales, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Prince Edward, Duke of Kent and Prince Michael of Kent pay their respects inside the Palace of Westminster for the Lying-in State of Queen Elizabeth II on September 14, 2022 in London, England. Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin is taken in procession on a Gun Carriage of The King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall where she will lay in state until the early morning of her funeral. Queen Elizabeth II died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on September 8, 2022, and is succeeded by her eldest son, King Charles III.,Image: 722674734, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: David Ramos / Avalon
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LONDON, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 14: Prince William, Prince of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex seen inside the Palace of Westminster during the Lying-in State of Queen Elizabeth II on September 14, 2022 in London, England. Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin is taken in procession on a Gun Carriage of The King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall where she will lay in state until the early morning of her funeral. Queen Elizabeth II died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on September 8, 2022, and is succeeded by her eldest son, King Charles III.,Image: 722677301, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Christopher Furlong / Avalon
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The Funeral procession of HM Queen Elizabeth II from Westminster Abbey to Windsor Castle while at Wellington Arch at Westminster, London, London, UK on September 19 2022.
King Charles III, Camilla, Queen Consort, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Catherine, Princess of Wales, Prince William, Prince of Wales, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Princess Anne, The Princess Royal, Princess Beatrice and Prince Andrew, Duke of York,Image: 724164273, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no , Credit line: Lee Floyd/Avalon
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Prince Harry, King Charles III, Camilla Queen Consort, and Princess Anne
The State Funeral of Her Majesty The Queen, Gun Carriage Procession, Wellington Roundabout, London, UK – 19 Sep 2022,Image: 724224245, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: -, Model Release: no, Credit line: Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock / Avalon
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Ceremonial procession of the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall where Her Majesty will lie in state
Featuring: Prince Harry, King Charles III
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 14 Sep 2022
Credit: Cover Images
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State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II held at Westminster Abbey in London.
Featuring: King Charles III, Camilla, Queen Consort, Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, Princess Anne, Princess Royal, Prince Andrew, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
Where: London, England, United Kingdom
When: 19 Sep 2022
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages.com/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
Charles is the king. If he’s messaging that it’s a peace mission, then his messaging is full of lies if they don’t have security. He has reps on RAVEC. It’s really that simple.
Charles does not love or care about his sons 🥸 When all you want is a married woman and money, family is not your priority 😳
The evilness of this six years-long dragging security situation is an utter disgrace. Since the courtcase, time and again, Prince Harry has exposed that his ruthless father (and his courtiers), pretending to be innocent in the matter, has no remorse to keep endangering the life of his own flesh and blood, and frankly doesn’t care if Harry, or any members of his family, is harmed or killed.
They need to stop with the telenovela vibes. The wailing violins chorus of a divided crown, wah-wah-wah, it’s like a bad parody of a gothic opera. I mean… Jesus, just get your stories straight. The endless briefings, the endless wailing, the endless wringing of hands, my god — it gives you new appreciation for what Elizabeth and Philip managed with this family, to keep it mostly on track and mostly together. My god. Charles — wholly apart from his incapacity to be a husband or father — must be quite literally the world’s worst manager. Like, worse than Keir Starmer, the man fired and driven to tears of self-pity on live tv. What on earth happened to this place?
I believe that Harry did want his children to get to know their paternal grandfather although some here seem to disagree with that. Harry loves his father which is why he seems to deflect so much blame for all the chaos onto the institution and all that goes with it, including a bloodthirsty media. But I don’t think he can continue to have a binary view of his father. He wants to see him as a loving, normal father, not the head of a large cold institution which is more important than any family considerations. At some point, Harry has to accept that his father will never be that loving father he longs for. That ship sailed a long time ago.
Charles did not learn a thing throughout his life. He seemed only to get worse.
I wouldn’t say that he does not want them to know Charles. I just don’t think his kids seeing Charles is the sole reason he wants them to travel to the uk with him. He’s been clear that he wants them to know the country as well.
I agree it’s not the sole reason. But it was an important consideration for Harry. Will the current mess cause him to reconsider? Stay tuned, I guess. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
I think Harry’s kids are getting to know their grandfather, albeit indirectly. They’re getting to know that he is a cold vindictive man that doesn’t care for them or their safety. This is all being recorded for history and one day when these kids are older they’re going to be able to read all these stories and look back and see that their father fought for them, but their grandfather (both grandfather’s actually) was an ass. A cruel egotistical ass that had no problem putting them and their parents in harm’s way.
My aunt always used to say ‘I can show you better than I can tell you. ‘
Charles is showing those kids exactly where he stands. That will be his legacy. Luckily Archie and Lili have great loving parents. So they’ll be able to see just how messed up their grandfathers are in comparison.
And, in due time, Harry and Megan will be wonderful grandparents as well. Thankfully they do have Doria as a model of a loving grandparent.
So aptly put. I agree with all this but I honestly think Harry knows his dad is a sh*t father and he’s thinking of Archie & Lili first. If they reach adulthood without being invited to meet with the king (beyond infancy) it’s going to feel like a major statement of rejection and banishment to two innocent little children. The difference with Meghan’s father is that she chose to cut off her relationship with him because he’s a grifter and sells her out at the drop of a hat – and she has a wonderful mother who the kids know very well.
While I whole heartedly agree the Sussexes should get security, the comparison to Salman Rushdie is incorrect. Rushdie has had a whole government saying with its whole chest that he needs to die (Iranian government kinda stepped away from that for diplomatic reasons but to this day there are hardline Iranian leaders who still agree with it). He’s been attacked and grievously hurt in the not so distant past. The threat against Rushdie is very tangible.
I took that comparison to be simply about Rushdie being a public figure with credible threats against him and thus in need of security even though he’s not a member of the royal family. It’s a good way to illustrate that being deserving of protection shouldn’t be related to royal status.
And we really have no idea about the extent of the threats against Harry and his family. The Iranian regime was quite open about targeting Rushdie but of course public declarations from institutions aren’t the only threats to worry about. There were several deranged people that tried to attack Meghan when she was pregnant, I remember one in NY in particular.
Let’s hope that Rushdie can be a sobering reminder rather than a harbinger.
As is the threat to Harry and Meghan as corrobarted by members of the UK police.
The threats against Harry and Meghan are also very tangible, which is why I think the comparison is pretty spot on. Rushdie is not a member of the royal family and yet he has protection because of the threats against him.
Harry also has threats against him that by all accounts are terrifying. Remember the woman last year who tried to rush at him in public?
The argument the palace has been trying to make in the press is that only working royals are entitled to the type of protection Harry is requesting. But that’s simply not true.
Threats are tangible for the Sussexes too -that’s why RAVEC refuse to do the assessment.
They are public figures with specific threats against them too. The BRF specifically REQUESTED that other countries also deny the Sussexes security and were rightly rebuffed.
Invoking Rushdie, TS and Andrew as counterpoint is absolutely correct.
“Rushdie has had a whole government saying with its whole chest that he needs to die”
A capricious monarch is interfering with the UK government processes to such a degree they are denying one specific citizen and his family security and essentially using it to deny them freedom of movement in Harry’s own homeland as a form of punishment and coercion.
I read/heard that there are nine people on RAVEC and the royals have two reps. Does the whole committee vote on who gets protection or do the royal reps vote strictly on matters pertaining to the BRF? Because it seems like the other 7 members could outvote the two who clearly are nothing more than Charles and William’s minions.
That’s true but I think there’s also a good chance the other members would just defer to the royal reps.
Liz Truss was Prime Minister for how long? A month? She gets protection for the rest of her life. Nigel Farage for life as well and he’s never been PM
This isn’t what Harry decided, it was what they decided when Harry wouldn’t be absolutely compliant and obedient to them.
The bottom line is that if Charles wanted them to have protection they would, the same way Andrew does; the same way they did for the jubbly when Lizzie was Queen.
The rest is noise. It all just lets us know that Charles was totally capable of ordering a hit on Diana and makes it even more clear that he was the one behind her death.
These people have their heads so far up their aristocratic behinds that they can’t see how clearly the average person can see how deplorable, egotistical and morally bankrupt the whole lot of them are.
Charles’ pride and ego make him continue his bid to punish the Sussexes but as the saying goes, “Pride cometh before the fall.”
Let’s remember that Charles has to deal with an enraged out of control william. Endangering Sussex family may be an easy choice in exchange for being safe from william.
There is a recent interview with the BBC where Harry confirms he knows who is behind why he’s not getting security. And he said that some seem to want to repeat what happened to his mother and that’s very dark.
Although he does not say who is behind it, I think we can read into this that it isn’t Charles. Because Harry would not risk his children if he thought the king was okay with him or them being harmed.
That doesn’t rule out William though. And Jobbo often sides with Charles so his comments are implying that William is behind the leaks.
But is William’s reps then behind RAVEC’s decisions? Bc if Charles’s hands are that tied then yet he might as well not be king and move over for William.
You’re right – if Chuck wanted Harry to be protected, he would be. End of. William may rage and throw his toys but it’s ultimately Charles’ call. But Charles is a ditherer and ultimately a bad leader. He wants to be both the generous grandfather who just wants to see his grandchildren (and get some positive press attention) AND he also wants to punish Harry for leaving the royal family, for marrying Meghan, and for being charismatic and successful. In a way, I think he’s perfectly happy for William to agitate in the press and behind the scenes at Ravec without getting his own hands dirty, then expresses his dismay and disappointment at what his heir has done.
William wasn’t behind his mother’s death, and the security games playing out now are following the old playbook from Diana’s time.
William has been jealous of Harry, but courtiers are pulling strings at the behest of Charles. Buck stops with Charles, he owns all of this.
He has never had time for Harry, from birth, except when he could use his son as a human shield.
The palace endangered Harry by leaking his location in Afghanistan.
They set up a car chase in NYC that was eerily reminiscent of Diana’s tragic last night. The public, other security agencies across the world know that what Charles is sanctioning and his courtiers are carrying out is life threatening to Harry and his family.
It’s not the act of a stable monarchy, a dutiful king, or a benevolent parent. It’s not the act of a govt of a free society. This targeting behavior towards the Sussexes is state sponsored terrorism. Time to call it what it is. Harry needs to stop begging RAVEC and start petitioning the ICC about this. IDGAF if UK isn’t in the EU. The human rights of Harry and his wife and kids are being violated.
We may be in a situation where William has more power than Charles. We can see now that Charles was doing a lot more behind the scenes and the Queen wasn’t running everything.
It is hard to say. But Jobbo is out there implying that it’s William behind the chaos.
Good point. if it was Charles behind it I dont think we would hear a whisper about Harry wanting Charles to see his children. I can see Charles using security as a way to CONTROL Harry (for example offering a royal residence), but if he was the one controlling the RAVEC decision, I think Harry actually would wash his hands of him.
I think its William. I think the royal reps on RAVEC are doing what he wants because they see Charles as a stopgap of a monarch and they want to be on William’s good side when he becomes king.
Jobson has good sources in Charles’ camp so I believe his comments about a crown divided. It also explains the back and forth over this issue. Charles agrees to one thing and William throws a tantrum – either Charles gives in to the tantrum or the reps on RAVEC do.
It’s still so difficult for me to wrap my head around the idea that all of this is occurring because he had the audacity to quit a job that he never applied for. And then had the temerity after that to not be a complete failure.
They can’t even be like any other dysfunctional family and pretend that he doesn’t exist, they have to try to literally ruin his life because he refused to stay in the scapegoat role. History will not be kind to them. Right now the present isn’t being kind to them. In 50 years??!!
Kick William and Middleton out of the royals, and peace will reign.
Jobsen is usually Charles’ mouthpiece, just like Sykes is William’s. This reads to me like Charles trying to back away from the mess he himself may have created and trying to blame Harry for it. It would be very on brand for Charles to have promised security for the Sussex family if they visit (I certainly don’t think H and M would have allowed speculation about their children coming if there weren’t guarantees) but then changed his mind at the last minute (maybe after some persuading by his older son and some bitter courtiers). It’s not even the first time Charles has promised to pay for security and then yanked it at the last minute, remember?
This gaslighting about “Harry made his choice in 2020” is also stupid: you don’t have to be a senior royal to need security. It’s really that simple. I think this is a misread of the public mood by the same image architects that brought us “VIP Harry surrounded by elderly bodyguards in military drag” at QEII’s funeral.
But you know what else is on brand for Charles? He really loves to swoop in and appear conciliatory to get praise. It’s not impossible that he’ll flip flop yet again and agree to pay for the security privately (just like he apparently does for Andrew) just this one time for his “dear boy” and expect Harry to be grateful.
Look they just want him and his family to end up harmed and worse. It makes zero sense why they have no protection and it’s like they are itching for something to happen so that Harry can just marry a white woman.
If Brittan wants to safe face in the face of the in astonishment watching world, the govt needs to step in, because RAVEC will never solve this matter. This is a very bad look, and it exposes the viscousness and spitefulness of the people at the top of its monarchy to a wider audience.
People are now even more convinced that Diana’s security ‘refusal’ and her tragic dead, are not what the monarchy and its press pals have been selling to the public.
yeah at this point someone in the government needs to save the royals from themselves.
The monarch’s son wants to visit the country of his birth with his wife and children to attend events for the international sports charity for veterans that HE founded.
and the king and first in line are all “nah?”
The UK looks ridiculous on the global stage and like they want the Sussexes to be hurt. If that’s not the case, someone in the Home Office or whatever needs to get through to Charles, William and RAVEC.
I think the British press has come to the realization that they won’t see Meghan in the UK unless the Royal Family provides security. Hence the press freak out and their admission that Harry and his family should receive security.
It’s wild to me that it’s taken them this long and at the 11th hour to come to this realization.
Right?!?!!?! Like they should have been supporting this all along. They wont see the kids at all (the press) but they can still make up stories about their visit. And they would actually see Meghan.
I think if the press keeps this up we may see another shift in this story.
As an observer to all this nonsense. My advice to Harry and Meghan is to move on. These people will never change. They are old enough to know better but they all refuse to change. Their love for you was only conditional and transactional. You have changed and so have Meghan. Please for the love of
God just move on with your life. Those people want to wallow in their pettiness and jealousies than be a real family. William and Kate only care about her family and Charles and Camilla only cares about hers. They don’t want to know your children. I really believe they see them as less than. They mean nothing to them. I am not getting a vibe that they care or want to see them. Unless you know something we don’t know just as a casual observers what your family is putting out is not kindness or love for your children. From what I observe of your children as an outsider they seem very loving and kind. Why expose them to the callousness of your family who obviously doesn’t want to get to know them. Just think you own brother has refused to see them or get to know them. Some of you cousins know them better than you own brother. He’s a stranger to them. That doesn’t spell love to me. Harry and Meghan it’s time to cut the cord. It’s time to put those cruel losers behind you and move on. You own father shows more kindness to his awful brother than you or your children. You owe that man nothing. Let him live the rest of his life not knowing your beautiful children. He will have to answer to the Lord for that. You and Meghan have tried. For the sake of you and Meghan’s sanity it’s time to go. The Windsor’s are a lost cause.
I don’t know if I trust the rpos and Ravec to ever truly protect the Sussex’s since they very obviously follow Willy’s orders and the biggest threat of harm comes from him also these rpos went to extreme lengths to protect and actively hid the crimes of the Prince who was raping trafficked children and women while trading state secrets. They are compromised and untrustworthy at this stage and it is glaringly obvious from the outside and puts the monarchy spotlight highlighting the institution as truly evil. I pray for the Sussex’s safety and the monarchy’s fall, they have destroyed themselves with their own actions and Willy no longer deserves any grace for his actions.
Lort. The underlying evil of stoking a smear campaign against the Sussexes for a decade while denying them proper security AND leaking details about their location/security is just appalling. The monarchy is tolerated because they are supposedly good for tourism, but who wants to visit a country that makes examples of people using the media to inflame hatred and then misuses their government to deny the same people protection from the wingnuts inflamed by the media? Willy may be the primary leaker (and a certified n#tt%r), but Charles is King and has the power to stop this. He set this all in motion in an attempt to force Harry back into the fold and has not got the sense or decency to backpedal. He has a degree of plausible deniablity because Willy is such an obsessed fruitcake. All he has to do is clearly state that he loves his son, will provide the Sussexes proper security, demand the media back off and then set Camilla free to leak, leak, leak about Willy and Keen. Willy needs someone other than the Sussexes to obsess about and has gotten a decade of positive coverage at their expense. He hasn’t got the backbone to endure a smear campaign like the one he has gleefully unleashed on Harry. Some of these leaks about Sussex visit are coming directly from Camilla because Harry demanded she not be present and from Charles himself because the Sussexes are visiting the Spencers and pulling focus by doing work events (and told him he couldn’t publish a money shot of him and Sussex kids). What a horrid lot the left behinds are….
What can I say but that, as usual, the Windsors and their lapdog media have once again managed to make something ordinary that Harry and Meghan have done for years and turned it into something much bigger just from their tantrums, smears and lack of decency. The Windsors and BM do it every time and never seem to learn they cannot control everything and that in life sometimes you just have to keep quiet and take your lumps. But they seem to think that birth order can solve any problem.