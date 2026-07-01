Princess Kate is terrified that the Sussexes will bring ‘Netflix cameras’ to the UK

My absolute favorite “royal fear” is that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will parachute into England with a full Netflix camera crew and start filming live from Buckingham Palace. Does this fear make any sense logistically? Of course not. But “royal insiders” still rant about this scenario to this very day, that Meghan will smuggle Netflix cameras into royal meetings and then everyone will see how the royal sausage is made! What’s funny about Prince Harry and Meghan’s planned UK visit is that I’ve actually heard real, genuine rumors that there could be another Invictus-centered documentary or docuseries, produced by the Sussexes. People really slept on Heart of Invictus, which was a moving and veteran-centered docuseries, and I would love to see Harry produce another documentary about Invictus. Well, there’s someone in the royal family who is deathly afraid of Netflix cameras! It’s the Princess of Wales.
They’re set to travel to the UK for the launch of the Invictus Games – marking the first time Meghan Markle has been back on British soil in almost four years – and insiders claim Prince Harry and his wife may arrive with an unexpected addition: a Netflix film crew. However, with relations between the Sussexes and the royal family already strained, the development is said to have unsettled the Prince and Princess of Wales.
‘William and Kate are aware Harry and Meghan have been in talks for another fly- on-the-wall project,’ an insider tells Closer. ‘The idea that they could be bringing a film crew with them when they come to the UK has come as a very unwelcome surprise.’
According to sources, the proposed series would spotlight their humanitarian efforts and the Invictus Games, founded by Harry to aid injured service personnel. Palace insiders say the possibility of another behind-the-scenes programme has prompted concern, particularly for the Prince and Princess of Wales, who reportedly feel the Sussexes are edging back into ‘royal territory’. ‘The focus of this new show is expected to be much more heavily weighted towards their charitable work, but the reality is that cameras would still be following Harry and Meghan and documenting their lives – and William and Kate thought that chapter had largely been closed,’ says our insider.
‘William views it as a personal attack. He was under the impression that the Sussexes had chosen a different path and were focused on building their own identity outside the royal family. Instead, there is a growing sense they’re moving closer to territory traditionally occupied by the monarchy.’
The source adds that Kate, 44, believes Meghan may be spearheading the idea. ‘Kate doesn’t really understand why Harry and Meghan work with companies like Netflix. So much has been said publicly already. Her feeling is very much, “How could they do this all over again?”’
Our insider says, ‘William and Kate aren’t exactly delighted at the prospect of the Sussexes coming to the UK with a camera crew and positioning themselves in a space that has long been occupied by the royal family. The Palace worries the lines are becoming increasingly blurred, and that’s where some of the frustration comes from. The Sussexes are no longer working royals, yet they continue to operate in a space that often looks very similar to official work. A documentary focusing on that inevitably creates comparisons.’
Although ties between the Sussexes and the wider royal family have been tense in recent years, Harry and Meghan are said to be seeking reconciliation, with Harry publicly expressing a desire to reconnect with his relatives.However, insiders warn that another major television venture could complicate matters and potentially undermine any progress towards healing the rift – something Kate, often described as the ‘peacemaker’, is believed to have worked hard to encourage. We’re told, ‘The view of the Palace is that every time things begin to calm down, something new emerges that puts all the wrong things back in the spotlight. The relationship between William and Harry is complicated enough without another major television project entering the picture.’
God, I hope that a film crew is on the ground in Birmingham for the One Year to Go events. I would also love a series about Harry and Meghan’s philanthropy, which I’ve said before. If the focus was on Archewell and/or Invictus, I would love that. As for William and Kate getting their panties in a bunch about “rumors” of another docuseries… lol. The thing is, William and Kate have nothing left in their toolbag for any kind of threats or negotiations. They’ve maintained their hatred for Harry and Meghan this whole time, and they’ve never waivered. So they can’t say “if the Sussexes make another docuseries, then the Waleses are really done with them!” William and Kate have been done – there’s no threat, nothing else to withhold. Except for the security, I guess.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images, Netflix.
Poor poor poor keen how very put upon. Keen again goes in for self righteous hypocrisy. She’ll need to-do another stunt like another nay cha video and bring big blue. Scooter feels betrayed. Such a phony that he is.
For someone who never had a job or perform work, KK should keep her thoughts to herself
Why does Khate make everything about her? Hmmm, not enough attention from hubs, or anyone for that matter? Time for an leg flash!
The whole story is complete bs.
But let’s be completely clear about what is happening.
1- The government of England via the city of Birmingham bid to hold the Invictus Games. They won the bid.
2- Prince Harry is the founder and the patron of the games.
3- Prince Harry and Madam Duchess always do one year to go events in the city that won the bid. They do these events to bring attention to the veterans and to the city supporting them. It’s a massive boost to morale in the city and to the veterans.
4- Prince Harry and Meghan bring a global spot light to the city and nation where the games are to be held as well as to veterans participating.
5- The IG have reshaped entire nations approaches to how they care for their veterans.
6- The UN has sent delegations to the games – the games are a HUGE deal world wide.
7- England looks like a bunch of ridiculous unhinged psychopaths for not ensuring security for the founder and his family when he is attempting to visit the country to fulfill his duties. Duties that the government of England bid on and won.
8- Harry and Meghan would be in the UK at the direct invitation of the government of the city of Birmingham. Yet they are being denied security by the same government that invited them.
So yeah- this story is complete bs. But bringing cameras might be a massive part of keeping the Sussexes safe. Or playing the long game for security.
If something were attempted – even just one of their many stalkers getting within feet of them – the Sussexes have video proof of the failure of the British government (at the request of the Royal Family) to properly protect a veteran and his family who are in his home country doing charity work AT THE REQUEST OF THE VERY GOVERNMENT REFUSING TO PROVIDE HIM WITH SECURITY.
What in the actual f is going on over there. This visit is about veterans and the games. Charles could fix this in a blink. But Charles will not provide security because Charles is the one stopping the Sussexes from having security. Charles gets to look like a victim while simultaneously getting to be the villain.
William has a hand in this mess- I am sure.
But Charles gets what Charles wants, when he wants, how he wants. William doesn’t have the power to stop that. Regardless of what William screams to the rota.
Charles is using William. And William is too ridiculous to see that.
Everyone is lamenting that Charles – a literal billionaire king – won’t get to see his grandchildren and feeling so sorry for him. While cleanly sidestepping the fact that Charles is a billionaire monarch who could see the Sussex family at literally any point in time and provide the Sussexes with whatever they needed to make that happen.
The best recourse left to Harry is to document the whole situation for the world to see and for the historical record. So yeah. Not Netflix cameras.
But Harry and Meghan are smart as hell. They keep receipts, records and they document eveything. Video footage of various spaces and events would be a necessity in their long term goal of creating irrefutable documentation for the way they were put in harms way intentionally.
Except here’s the thing. I don’t think most people are buying the poor Charles as victim who just wants to see his grandkids but ooops the regulatory board on which his and William’s representatives sit just happened to pause the assessments months ago and oops didnt let Harry know until last week. Nope. No one is feeling sorry for Charles. Not even people in the uk, let’s be real. Loyalists and royalists sure and BM and the tabloids might front that message, but it’s a misstep for Charles, William and the govt. This is not going to be perceived how they imagine.
As if the Wales don’t film their own outings? Like the rehearsed Christmas recital? At least Netflix (unlike the tabloids the Wales work with) has not made any racist attacks on Meghan or her kids.
Exactly. Kate had at least two “videographers” following her around filming while on her latest “Don’t forget about me!” cancer card mountain hike, and she dares talk about Netflix cameras? She NEVER does anything without a photographer or videographer there to capture it, precisely because she does so little.
Plus her brother was there with her and he was miked up.
They are the ones filming everything not the Sussexes.
Please, we know darned well there’s going to be a short film, doc, IG post, something about her recent hiking expedition. She had a CAMERA CREW with her, after all. 🙄
They are in talks about another fly-on-the-wall-project? Don’t say! EVERYONE knows Netflix is done with them! The CEO wouldn’t even speak with Meghan, right? So…? And by the way: Meghan will not be on british soil for the first time in 4 years. She at least touched down there twice. She just didn’t leave Heathrow. Why would she? To be paraded naked in the streets?
Utter nonsense. At this point this is just a pile on the Sussexes for no reason. Imagine this woman of all women afraid of cameras.
Not for no reason. It’s all calculated to distract from how terrible, heartless, and venal the RAVEC decision makes the BRF look.
Didn’t little Ted say on TV he’d already met William a few times ‘at the Villa’ (football).
How surprising one child should meet these two so very often.
I guess only kkkate gets to parade around with her film crew in tow. The audacity of miss crappy-videos to complain about someone else filming.
I mean, Josephine, this right here! “Kate” was just followed up 3 mountains by a film crew. She’s the one who’s made those feminine hygiene family rolls around in the dunes commercials for herself. Keen is the one staring in her very own nature videos to promote…herself. I think the truth is that she wishes Netflix cameras would be coming because it would provide her with a bigger audience and then a reason to complain for the next decade!
Considering the awfulness that the Windsors openly display it makes me wonder just what they are getting up to in private that they are so deathly afraid will be revealed on Netflix.
Now more keen the peacemaker. Harry snubbed her after the way she treated Meghan
Keen rushed over to harry after Philips funeral. Scooter told her to back off and she quickly retreated.
Sorry I am new here,who is Scooter and Keen, why those surnames ?thank you
Scooter became his nickname when he showed up for an interview riding a scooter and looking awkward. Keen is from the media saying Kate is keen on… many times
William is the future Scooter-King because he lets us know for three years now that he will change everything as a king, especially all the outdated ceremonies. To prove his point he rode in to an interview on an e-scooter… And Kate is Keen, because all her press statements are leaning heavily on “the princess is keen on learning…” She never does anything but she is always keen to do it. A lot of announcements/keenery instead of real accomplishments/work.
Welcome! There are many nicknames for William and Kate.
William likes to travel around Windsor park with his electric scooter.
He may be referred to as bulliam as he is a notorious bully.
Keen is Kate as she is always “keen” to learn. 15 years married to William and she is still keen to listen and learn!
There are many others. Hope this helps
I think Kate will have a video of her Three Peaks hike, she appeared to be wearing a camera on her jacket in one photo.
She will be grinning with an inane look during the video. With narration in background of her fake posh accent
Yes, this is the same Kate who had a camera crew with her on the Three peak challenge. There sre photos with people with cameras around her and somebody must have taken these photos.
Not to mention the camera crew filming the Walses at the coronation.
Which is what made them late – they were filming a little video with the kids showing them leaving KP. Chuck was stuck in that carriage outside Westminster Abbey FUMING about it!!!!
I still think that was a Keen power move aimed at pulling focus but it didn’t work – they were stuck at the back of the parade walking in and were then sat in their seats while all the camera’s were on Chuck and Cams. I remember William also looking angry – he didn’t look happy in that little video either while Keen was flouncing around in her robes.
This is how you know that they’ve done heinous things, because what are you afraid of? Harry’s already written Spare, and went fairly easy on them. They’ve already had the “Netflix cameras” ( I thought Netflix was done with them, British media?) with them for the docu series, Heart of Invictus, and Meghan has filmed two full seasons and a special of With Love, Meghan.
None of it was salacious, or reminiscent of Real Housewives. If they did film something, it would be tasteful, done by and acclaimed director, and not gossipy.
So, are you afraid because you don’t want video evidence of them being popular in Britain, and connecting with people because your a poor egos can’t handle it? And all the polls, and bused in kids in the world can’t counter that they are well liked after six years?
Or are you afraid that they may accidentally capture how unpopular you are, and that you won’t be able to maintain the fiction of being thoughtful, kind people? And honestly why the hell was she think that Meghan wants to even be around her? I think her biggest fear is that if they come face to face you might actually have to have some accountability for her actions.
They are also put out because multiple independent witnesses with cameras will potentially crimp some of CIII’s/KP’s intended nefariousness.
At this point, Kitty is like a duck, paddling furiously under water, trying to get attention. The 3 Peaks hike (after which you can be sure she’ll feign “exhaustion” and need another holiday! Just when H&M touch down), and yesterday we hear that she is making a “personal donation” to a boy in a wheelchair she met on the Peaks’ trail. Unlike H&M, this woman has NEVER opened her wallet for anyone for any reason before, in all of her “royal” years. And now she does?? A *PERSONAL* donation??
Show me the cancelled check.
She donated the impressive sum of GBP 100. Imagine that.
Didn’t Charles work with Netflix and Amazon on 2 documentaries? Did Kate have anything to say about that?
Why would she care anyway? The Sussexes won’t film her, or even mention the RF. Is she afraid people will find out how much they work, opposed to her? We don’t need a Netflix docu to know that. Is she sad Netflix didn’t want to buy her nature videos? Or the one resembling a shampoo/Xanax commercial to celebrate that she is cancer free and very much in love with her husband?
She can release the video of her 3 peaks hiking tour. She had a camera crew with her. And already clocked it in the court calendar as “work”.
Exactly this. Why should she care? Or even have an issue. It would be about the IG. For veterans. We know she ain’t gonna cross paths with Meghan or Harry so why begrudge a project about veterans? These BM articles have lost the plot.
It’s in the court calendar? So when she said she did the challenge for personal reasons she was lying? Huh, imagine that.
Why on earth would William see filming a docuseries about Invictus and philanthropic work as a ‘personal attack’? And why would Kate not understand why Archewell Productions work with other companies on projects? Other royal family members work with TV companies, etc, after all 🤔
Ummm, huh, say what? They’re afraid the Sussexes are moving into traditionally royal territory? By attending the Invictus Games??? There has never been a moment since Sussexit in which Harry has not made it clear that he would be continuing on with the IG. Which is what he is doing. Events for the IG. This is nothing new. This article seems made-up though bc I can’t believe anyone is really briefing this silly narrative, especially after Kate just hiked mountains with a camera crew. Camera crews are mine, Meghan.
I mean, they are just throwing out any narrative they can come up with at this point to see if anything will take hold. Kate has weaponized her White lady tears against Meghan before – she’s such a very fragile and delicate flower that just the thought of that mean Black American woman maybe bringing a camera crew gives her the vapours, you know? Nevermind that she would be more likely to throw herself in front of any cameras, that’s not the point!
The repeated mentions of “traditional royal territory” brings me back to the statements after the Oprah interview about how “not everyone is cut out for a life of service” and H&M pushed back. They really think that philanthropy is reserved for the royals. AND they clearly dont understand that some people want to give back and serve others out of a genuine desire to do good and to help people, not for performative court circular numbers.
The truth is that William and Kate are the ones obviously not cut out for royal service.
They are lazy and never as prepared as everyone else. And if not for a British establishment media propping them up every day, their obvious poor skills would be even more obvious .
“Camera crews are mine” is exactly the point. The article goes on and on about how the Waleses are afraid of the Sussexes impinging on royal territory. I interpret that as they don’t want the Sussexes to have any publicity ever for what they do. They want them to be entirely anonymous individuals. Because whenever they have publicity, they fully outshine the Waleses. This is ultimately about Will‘s jealousy of Harry having anything he doesn’t have: charisma, glamor and the public’s love and interest. Will is a carbon copy of his father who similarly was incandescently jealous of Diana‘s popularity.
How dare they promote the invictus games when kitty battled with kkkancer!
Well if they did do that I’m sure someone would pick up the footage but according to the new contract Netflix only gets the first look and might not think Waity is worth the money along with the other crypt keepers that make up the leftovers. This is absolutely ridiculous no one wants to see Waity beyond the racist royalists and they are dwindling in numbers every year. What a joke Waity and the rest of them are trembling in fear of imaginary cameras, sure makes you wonder just how horrid are these people behind closed doors that they fear exposure so much.
Speaking of, I saw recently that Cookie Queens will be in theaters soon. Can’t wait!
Their “Netflix cameras” insiders and sources are clearly based on delusional posts made by Derangedeers on socials.
They’ve been howling at the m̶o̶o̶n̶ Fail, Scum, Excess — and everyone else who would listen — for ages.
I guess these things are OK though as long as TOB gets to film his Keenshot Earthflop efforts for the Beeb or 🍏 or Prime…
An anonymous person gossips to Closer and ‘William views it as a personal attack” William needs help, he is clearly in an unhealthy mental state. William may hate his brother but he knows that picture painted by the insider is ridiculous.
The insanity is turning into complete madness .they all should be in padded cells .
I am hoping Harry is planning stealth mode and the children will visit Diana’s grave then they will go back with Grandma Doria to Portugal without anyone knowing .
Puhleeeze. She has the BBC and whatever other media outlet she likes on her side. She just dragged how many TV technicians up the mountains last week??
If this is true this is a production about Harry and Meghan’s life showcasing their philanthropic work. Asilliam and Kate plan not to meet Harry and Meghan they will not be part of the film. But I get it William and Kate are just afraid that Harry and Meghan show the peasants that you can do philantropic work without scrounging of the tax payer’s money.
Aren’t these the same idiots who screamed about this for the Jubilee and everything else and they weren’t show on any Netflix shows?
It’s amazing Kancer Kate managed to climb 3 peaks solo with all these things that scare her happening! But I thought the hardest thing Kate had ever done was the walk to see the flowers after QE2 died when Meghan was in the vicinity? Fearing an imaginary Netflix crew must be way worse for poor Kate? It may bring on an attack of fake kancer? But not until after the Wimbledon final I guess?
Ah, the fragile white lady tears gambit – I was wondering when they’d get to this one. The Wales are spiralling.
Oh, the poor baby…wait, is this the same Kate who was so intrepid and fearless on the Three Peaks hike?
This whole thing reminds me of Kavafy’s poem, “Waiting for the Barbarians.” Everything in the city has stopped because the barbarians are coming. Nobody can do anything else or think of anything else because the barbarians are coming. It’s nightfall and the barbarians haven’t come. What will we do without the barbarians?
Where is this even coming from? Plus Harry and Meghan not going to be meeting William and Kate. Anyway Kate doesn’t seem to be afraid of cameras considering she just went up and down some hills with a camera crew and a microphone clipped to her jacket.
Harry is always followed by a camera crew at Invictus as the footage is used to promote the games and the work that it does – its called PR!!!
Someone is just very butt hurt that Netflix don’t want to follow her and her wiglets of keeness around. Its obvs that she’s going to release a video about her trek around the mountains of the UK. I think if everyone here put a large bet on it we’d win big.
We are all sure that she will release video footage little by little. She’s going to milk her trek, no doubt about it, especially during the days that the sussexes are in town for invictus. Every accusation is an admission that they have already done something like that at this point
Then they should bring Netflix cameras. What is it that so frightens Kate, a woman who felt fully entitled to lunge at Meghan on the walkabout?
Clearly she can’t lunge at Meghan on camera.
And what if H & M do bring Netflix crews along with them? What is it to Kate? Is she afraid they won’t use a filter on any footage they get of her? No one is forcing her to be anywhere near Harry and Meghan and according to the papers they will keep as far away as possible. She needs to keep coming up with ways to abuse her “cancer” sympathy and shut up. She’s such a busybody.
Why is Catherine so worried about what the Sussexes are doing. Nowhere on their itinerary did they mention visiting her, her husband or their children.
Agreed Kate should quit worrying that Meghan is coming purely to borrow her lip gloss!
Hiss…. The lazy, vapid, conniving woman who wore a too small mask to PP’s memorial service and used it as a photo op doesn’t get to cast stones at anyone. She is just mad she can’t get that Netflix money and has to settle for odd Instagram posts to dodge making personal appearances to benefit charity. Harry was too kind to her in Spare.
The Waleses aren’t afraid of cameras. They are afraid the cameras will focus on the Sussexes and ignore them.
*Sigh* … poor fragile Kitty, once again.
Wait, the UK media has been telling us for months that Netflix has dumped them.
I didn’t even read this. Someone explain to me how the Sussexes both have lost their deal with Netflix and Sarandon hates them and they’re broke, while simultaneously having Netflix follow them around trying to get a gotcha moment from Kate’s bony ass?
I guess the same way they can be broke but still own a multimillion dollar home in Portugal. The Britrags live in the upside down apparently.
So how exactly were William and Kate made “aware” that the Sussexes were “in talks” for a new project? They aren’t aware of anything of the sort! They just pulled this out of nowhere.
William and Kate, we get it. You hate Harry and Meghan. Mostly because you’re blisteringly jealous of them but whatever. You do you, which is apparently nothing.
Why do I keep hearing “Ain’t nobody coming to see you Otis!” in my head? IYKYK 🤣🤣🤣
🤣🤣🤣
Princess “Where’s the camera?” doesn’t want a Netflix crew to film her? Interesting. I’d venture to guess if this is true it’s more about the loss of control she’d have with Netflix, versus the BBC, her own camera crews, etc.
Regardless, Sussexes aren’t dropping Netflix into any family reunions…as if. She’s even dumber than I thought if she thinks this is a real thing.
Why doesn’t someone pat Kate’s Diana ringed hand, fetch her a cool cloth for her fevered brow, perhaps an aspirin and whisper gently into her royal ear, “You’re inventing fears again, dear.”
How could Katy be inconvenienced in any way by a Netflix camera crew recording material on Invictus? She won’t be anywhere near Birmingham. She will either be holed up in her fifth forever home or taking some much needed vacation in Mystique. Poor lamb.
Does she also believe that only royals practise philanthropy? I thought she met Melinda Gates last week.
‘‘William and Kate aren’t exactly delighted at the prospect of the Sussexes coming to the UK with a camera crew …’ What????? This from the woman who just went hiking & had a camera crew with her????
Just posting this so it can be covered tomorrow, but there was footage taken of James Middleton and Kate going down one of the peaks. James had a mike on his shoulder. The guy who posted this video was a regular person who saw them. He has since posted a video basically apologizing for taking the video and giving KP control of the video.
What in the fuck??? The other hikers now can’t film kate ??
And it was a person of colour who filmed them.
Insane North Korea levels of control here.
I just saw it on his Facebook page, so it’s still there. And yeah, James went up ahead apparently to help her on the way down. Huh. Not sure why she wasn’t using her hiking poles. Also noticed she was in shorts. ?????
giving KP control of the video???👀
Such a flustercuck. It’s exhausting. Keen clearly needs more to do if this is her major concern.