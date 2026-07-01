Princess Kate is terrified that the Sussexes will bring ‘Netflix cameras’ to the UK

My absolute favorite “royal fear” is that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will parachute into England with a full Netflix camera crew and start filming live from Buckingham Palace. Does this fear make any sense logistically? Of course not. But “royal insiders” still rant about this scenario to this very day, that Meghan will smuggle Netflix cameras into royal meetings and then everyone will see how the royal sausage is made! What’s funny about Prince Harry and Meghan’s planned UK visit is that I’ve actually heard real, genuine rumors that there could be another Invictus-centered documentary or docuseries, produced by the Sussexes. People really slept on Heart of Invictus, which was a moving and veteran-centered docuseries, and I would love to see Harry produce another documentary about Invictus. Well, there’s someone in the royal family who is deathly afraid of Netflix cameras! It’s the Princess of Wales.

They’re set to travel to the UK for the launch of the Invictus Games – marking the first time Meghan Markle has been back on British soil in almost four years – and insiders claim Prince Harry and his wife may arrive with an unexpected addition: a Netflix film crew. However, with relations between the Sussexes and the royal family already strained, the development is said to have unsettled the Prince and Princess of Wales.

‘William and Kate are aware Harry and Meghan have been in talks for another fly- on-the-wall project,’ an insider tells Closer. ‘The idea that they could be bringing a film crew with them when they come to the UK has come as a very unwelcome surprise.’

According to sources, the proposed series would spotlight their humanitarian efforts and the Invictus Games, founded by Harry to aid injured service personnel. Palace insiders say the possibility of another behind-the-scenes programme has prompted concern, particularly for the Prince and Princess of Wales, who reportedly feel the Sussexes are edging back into ‘royal territory’. ‘The focus of this new show is expected to be much more heavily weighted towards their charitable work, but the reality is that cameras would still be following Harry and Meghan and documenting their lives – and William and Kate thought that chapter had largely been closed,’ says our insider.

‘William views it as a personal attack. He was under the impression that the Sussexes had chosen a different path and were focused on building their own identity outside the royal family. Instead, there is a growing sense they’re moving closer to territory traditionally occupied by the monarchy.’

The source adds that Kate, 44, believes Meghan may be spearheading the idea. ‘Kate doesn’t really understand why Harry and Meghan work with companies like Netflix. So much has been said publicly already. Her feeling is very much, “How could they do this all over again?”’

Our insider says, ‘William and Kate aren’t exactly delighted at the prospect of the Sussexes coming to the UK with a camera crew and positioning themselves in a space that has long been occupied by the royal family. The Palace worries the lines are becoming increasingly blurred, and that’s where some of the frustration comes from. The Sussexes are no longer working royals, yet they continue to operate in a space that often looks very similar to official work. A documentary focusing on that inevitably creates comparisons.’

Although ties between the Sussexes and the wider royal family have been tense in recent years, Harry and Meghan are said to be seeking reconciliation, with Harry publicly expressing a desire to reconnect with his relatives.However, insiders warn that another major television venture could complicate matters and potentially undermine any progress towards healing the rift – something Kate, often described as the ‘peacemaker’, is believed to have worked hard to encourage. We’re told, ‘The view of the Palace is that every time things begin to calm down, something new emerges that puts all the wrong things back in the spotlight. The relationship between William and Harry is complicated enough without another major television project entering the picture.’