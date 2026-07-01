Taylor Swift is probably having a wedding castle built within Madison Square Garden

Taylor Swift is 36 years old, and she’ll be 37 in December. Throughout adulthood, Taylor has been fixated on stuff like castles, princesses, high school archetypes, fairytales, Kennedy-Camelot mythology and some truly cringe juvenalia. I think part of it is that Taylor is a true Millennial, and she’s very “of her generation” in many relatable ways. I was thinking about all of this as I read the latest news about Taylor and Travis Kelce’s Madison Square Garden wedding. According to TMZ, Taylor and Travis are having a castle built within MSG. Oh, honey…

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding is already looking like America’s answer to a royal wedding … and now, TMZ has learned it’ll even come with its own castle! Sources close to the wedding tell TMZ … a massive castle is being built inside a garden at MSG, with the legendary venue being transformed into a full-blown fairytale for the big July 3 wedding event. What’s more, crews were spotted unloading giant, covered scenic pieces labeled “Garden Party 1 (Scenic)” and spray-painted “GP” outside the venue … all arriving, fittingly, at Madison Square GARDEN!!😱 If anyone knows how to leave a trail of breadcrumbs, it’s Taylor … and if those labels are indeed Easter eggs, it could be a nod to the couple’s fairytale garden engagement last year. And who knows … maybe we’ll all be decoding a “Garden Party” album next year! This fairytale wedding is coming with fortress-level security — guests are required to sign electronic NDAs, and every invite is individually watermarked. No one’s breaching these walls!

[From TMZ]

My perspective is still: if she wanted to be a princess-bride and have a fairy-tale wedding in a castle, why didn’t she just rent out a castle and fly her guests out to that location? She’s rich as can be – she could have rented out Versailles for goodness sake (seriously). She could have rented out practically any of those old castles in the UK. Why MSG again?? Don’t even say it’s about convenience for her guests!! In summary, we’ve learned that Taylor’s wedding is going to include a concert, a castle, a garden, food stalls, costume changes and a Jumbotron. Minus the Jumbotron, this is basically a Renaissance Faire. I cannot believe that THIS is how she’s getting married, I’m just—