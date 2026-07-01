Taylor Swift is probably having a wedding castle built within Madison Square Garden

Taylor Swift is 36 years old, and she’ll be 37 in December. Throughout adulthood, Taylor has been fixated on stuff like castles, princesses, high school archetypes, fairytales, Kennedy-Camelot mythology and some truly cringe juvenalia. I think part of it is that Taylor is a true Millennial, and she’s very “of her generation” in many relatable ways. I was thinking about all of this as I read the latest news about Taylor and Travis Kelce’s Madison Square Garden wedding. According to TMZ, Taylor and Travis are having a castle built within MSG. Oh, honey…
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding is already looking like America’s answer to a royal wedding … and now, TMZ has learned it’ll even come with its own castle!
Sources close to the wedding tell TMZ … a massive castle is being built inside a garden at MSG, with the legendary venue being transformed into a full-blown fairytale for the big July 3 wedding event.
What’s more, crews were spotted unloading giant, covered scenic pieces labeled “Garden Party 1 (Scenic)” and spray-painted “GP” outside the venue … all arriving, fittingly, at Madison Square GARDEN!!😱
If anyone knows how to leave a trail of breadcrumbs, it’s Taylor … and if those labels are indeed Easter eggs, it could be a nod to the couple’s fairytale garden engagement last year. And who knows … maybe we’ll all be decoding a “Garden Party” album next year!
This fairytale wedding is coming with fortress-level security — guests are required to sign electronic NDAs, and every invite is individually watermarked. No one’s breaching these walls!
My perspective is still: if she wanted to be a princess-bride and have a fairy-tale wedding in a castle, why didn’t she just rent out a castle and fly her guests out to that location? She’s rich as can be – she could have rented out Versailles for goodness sake (seriously). She could have rented out practically any of those old castles in the UK. Why MSG again?? Don’t even say it’s about convenience for her guests!! In summary, we’ve learned that Taylor’s wedding is going to include a concert, a castle, a garden, food stalls, costume changes and a Jumbotron. Minus the Jumbotron, this is basically a Renaissance Faire. I cannot believe that THIS is how she’s getting married, I’m just—
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Taylor Swift’s Instagram.
It’s going to be 100 degrees that day . Air conditioning had better be working. It gets very oppressive in nyc when there is a heatwave.
The divorce will probably be just as tacky, overpaid and spectacular.
Something to look forward to in 7 years.
Well, I love a good ren faire but prefer outdoor ones in actual nature, especially the New York one in the Catskills. A ren faire in MSG? Well, considering the heat wave, it might be for the best. Still wouldn’t be my choice but hey.
She filmed her video for Love Story at the castle for the Tennessee Renaissance Fair-not sure why she wouldn’t just have it there if she wanted a castle.
Because that castle is incredibly tiny and incredibly available for the entire world’s media to hover over with helicopters?
I guess Disneyland was already booked.
This is getting grotesque imo, but I’ve never been a fan of over the top weddings.
I find this rather sad. Fake castle, fake fair…wasn’t there a French Chateau available, an English manor, an entire Italian village for sale, a Scottish castle, a Spanish villa? So many options and MSG was chosen…?
If true, this reminds me of her sartorial choices. You can always tell when she is helped by a stylist. When she is left to her own devices and Blake Lively’s tacky taste, she defaults to expensive and tacky rendering of a juvenile fantasy. She should hace listened to a “wedding stylist”.
Taylor Swift’s persona and music has been consumed with juvenilia and, IMO, all this wedding info (if true!) seemingly confirms her literary knowledge can only create truly uninspired interpretations and motifs about princesses, castles, nostalgia, and outdated/racist hierarchies. But this is what makes her happy!
Im not sure she knows herself what taylor likes vs what “taylor” likes for real. The girl (grown azz woman) at this point only knows who taylor swift should be to the fans and tries to fit in what mold they have created for her. She can no longer separate herself from the persona that’s for sure. It’s like being hulk hogan I guess, the dude couldnt just be himself. Unfortunately this is a great tablesetting for a divorce. Kelce is not going to want to play her dream prince/Ken forever. It’s an exhausting role to play and it’s gonna cost him a lot besides the privacy. The guy has probably already lost all the public sex appeal for one, being associated with all the cringe juvenalia and cringe songs depicting whatever moments she wants to invent-share.
This is seeming more and more like the MSG-TS Garden Romance Experience for VIP Swifties. Who would willingly marry with this much nonsense and hype? It’s so cringe and excessive.
That said, I guess I didnt learn anything from the Weeks of Destiny with Matty Healy. She doesn’t value privacy, she just values control over the spectacle. And she loves to bask in the spectacle. More power to her, I guess… me, I can’t even fathom it.
I mean, you say “and don’t say it’s convenient for her guests!” when all this is happening in the middle of NYC in a secure, private space, instead of a remote island or at a castle out in the rural part of a country in a different hemisphere, and why can that not be a reason, lol?
Because what’s convenient for rich people isn’t what’s considered convenient for other people.
Yeah a lot of her guests have homes in/near NYC. And it’s easy for them to fly in privately or take commercial flights.
That’s what I was wondering… and maybe she doesn’t want to deal with whatever legal stuff you have to do after you get home when you get married in another country.
Good for them!! I hope their day is spectacular and what they want it to be.
It shouldn’t be hard to be happy for someone else.
I am delighted for her. All of this is so on brand for Taylor and I for one think if you have an unlimited budget ( and a partner who is onboard) why not have every fairytale thing you’ve ever dreamed of for your wedding. You go get the fairytale Taylor!
Ditto to you both. Best wishes for the day to the happy couple and for their marriage.
Yes! It’s their wedding & they’re welcome to it! Quite clearly, it’s not any of our dream wedding locations–for those who dreamed of getting married, that’s not me–but they’re making it theirs & there we go. Mazel tov.
I have found my people! I wish them happiness and hope they have their dream wedding. Planning your wedding is not the time to think about what everyone else wants. She has the money to do anything she wants and I hope she is.
Over the last two days, I’ve been watching the videos of all the trucks arriving and even work beginning outside the stadium. I saw sewing machines being unloaded.
When it is all said and done, just think how many people will have been employed in some form or another to be part of putting on this wedding extravaganza. A thousand? More? That’s one plus I see from this event. In this economy, I imagine many, many people are thankful to have work.
This is how I feel about everything surrounding Tay. Reports are that she pays fairly and often gives bonuses for hard work. The circus of her life is a whole economy.
Exactly. It’s something I admire about her.
Once her tour was over, it was reported that $55 million was the amount in bonuses she handed out to every, single person involved in the tour. That’s just the U. S. leg of the tour. It was far more over the course of two years when adding to that bonuses for the international leg of her tour.
The truck drivers who were part of the tour here in the U.S. received $100,000 each. That is a down payment for a home. It’s life-changing for many people.
That’s a great way to look at this. The two of them clearly crave the spotlight and thrive on the insane attention. OK, that’s just who they are. Not my style (and I had a black-tie wedding in Manhattan in the early 2000s – still happily married to him, too).
And at the same time, she’s reportedly a generous employer, so all these people, most of whom are based in NYC, are getting really lucrative short-term work during a time of year that is generally slow. Everyone who is working on this extravaganza is going to be able to pay their rent and buy groceries for a while. That is nothing to complain about.
Yeah normally I am pretty disdainful of over the top weddings. But she’s earned her money with her talent. If people want to buy five of the same album that’s on them. She’s not bezos throwing a blowout while screwing over his employees.
Lol. Will giant turkey legs be on the menu?
Now that would be funny. Huzzzah!
I got nothing on the castle thing. Jeebus.
This sounds super fun, why not? If theyre both into it, it will be an amazing experience and memory for everyone involved. With her resources, no reason not to. Probably fun to plan too for her
Please please please let this be true. With a film crew for the documentary covering every detail of the planning and deployment of a fairy castle for the wedding of two grown as adults inside a legendary sports/concert venue surrounded by the daily rush of midtown manhattan just because they can. I don’t ask for much.
That’s my thing. If it’s true, I wana see this castle creation. Let this paean see the excess and them eating cake😂. I’d like to think she’s working with crew from her eras tour.
I’m partial to Ms Swift, and I am just loving all of this.
We need the distraction in this shit country run by incompetent, corrupt white supremacists.
I am so excited for official photos.
The lady built a billion dollar business off her talent and imagination, which includes her fairy tale romance idealism.
She found her guy, she’s singing it from the rooftops.
And also, every person working for her on this “project” is being treated with respect and paid fairly to generously, if her reported employment practices hold true.
I hope she keeps a lot of it private, but I am so excited for photos.
I wonder if the Kelce nieces will be little flower girls?
Weddings are a happy occasion.
I look at it this way: Taylor’s career and wealth and fame subsumed her life, and she was no longer a typical person but instead was a whole brand and industry. When was the last time she was a typical person? Probably around age 12-13. And who would really love the idea of getting married in a castle with food stations and glamorous costume changes and a thousand people in the audience? Someone who’s about 12 or 13. It honestly feels like a little bit of arrested development to me. What makes me sad is that it’s Travis’s wedding too and the circus-level production makes it seem like him and his wishes are immaterial to the whole extravaganza.
I think Travis is all about the spectacle and excess too.
It’s a common phenomenon for young celebs to be in arrested development, but in Tay’s defense she’s also a smart, strategic business person. There’s a lot more to her than living out adolescent fantasies. But yeah that’s definitely one aspect of her personality.
ETA I suspect Travis is loving every second of this.
Having a case of arrested development doesn’t mean someone isn’t smart or strategic.
I really don’t think that wanting a big fairytale wedding and the whole “I wanna be a princess on my wedding day” thing is an indictment on the maturity of the bride, though. My stepmom, an absolutely brilliant and level-headed ER doctor who was 53 when she married my dad, wanted a fairytale wedding. One of my best friends, a 36-year-old prosecutor, is getting married in a big floofy white ballgown and a tiara in a couple of months. I get that it’s not for everybody, and there are compelling arguments against big weddings in general, but it’s not abnormal in the least. Like, the entire wedding industry is built on that dream.
I was going to say, the big over the top wedding isn’t my style. But a lot of that is I want a really nice house so rather spend the money there. It If I had two billion who knows.
But they make these dresses and weddings are the industry they are because people like it, smart mature successful women like it.
Honestly it’s one day you get to dress up and feel special. Nothing wrong with it, if it’s what you want. It certainly isn’t an indictment of your maturity.
I dont think wanting to be a princess on your day is an indictment of your maturity (well maybe a little? Wearing a big dress and jewelry isn’t the same thing IMO as “wanting to be a princess”) but I think Kaiser’s point is more that this whole princess-fairytale thing is part of Taylor’s persona in a way that does reveal a lot of her personality – for good or bad, depending on your POV I guess.
I do think there is a difference for celeb weddings though because this is NOT the “one day they get to dress up and feel special.” So I think in general that’s why some side eye some of these over the top celeb weddings (not just this one.)
Here’s where I’ll admit that I have never rolled my eyes so hard as I did when People mag ran a spread on Kim K’s first wedding (ok was it her second? the one that lasted like 3 weeks?) and called it “America’s Royal Wedding!!!” (it was maybe a month or so after W&K’s wedding.)
So I admit i’m rolling my eyes at all of this but I am an equal opportunity eye roller!!!
@Becks1 – That was Kk’s second wedding, the marriage that lasted like 70 days. I was held captive at my gym to the full coverage and “American royalty” nonsense for weeks. I have no idea if her antics helped a local economy since it was overseas, but it was all about her tv show and ratings, right? It was just her job.
I guess one major difference here is I do believe Traylor genuinely sees this as starting a new life and family together.
KK’s PR stunt of a wedding wasn’t even eye roll worthy.
Was it overseas??? I dont even remember!! I just remember that headline about the royal wedding and thinking “I barely know who she is and no idea who he is” and that someone (Lindsay Lohan??? maybe??) wore the same reception dress as Pippa but in a different color. LOLOLOL.
My bad. I was confusing it with her Italian wedding. Her fake royal wedding was in Montecito. I asked Google if it created jobs, and was informed that it lead to a new California ordinance allowing cities to fine people who bypass city permits for events. LOL!
OMG, that’s……hilarious but also sad – how typically Kardashian. Whatever one can say about Taylor, she’s not bypassing shit for this thing!
I’m 35 and I would still love to get married in a castle, be surrounded by good food and people I love, and have multiple dresses (something that is… wildly common among “normies” – rehearsal dinner dress, ceremony dress, reception dress, possibly after party dress). [And just for clarification, the “arrested development” theory of fame posits that it happens when you get famous, not just at a random point in your adolescence. She got famous at 16, she got impossibly famous at 18, pick your date, but 12 has nothing to do with it]
My 34th wedding anniversary is on July 3rd. I so hope that they have 34 happy years too 🙂
Happy anniversary!!
Happy anniversary! I just hit 34 on June 6. Same day as Peter and Harriet got married. 😆
I’m trying harder not to be so judgemental…*eye twitch*
If this is really what Taylor wants then more power to her I guess. She can have whatever wedding she wants.
Okay, now girlfriend is just trolling us.
I guess she already did the video at Ohenka castle and wasn’t impressed so she’s building her own.
There was a Chinese couple who had a wedding at St Michael in France about a month ago .. Incredibly elegant. That’s was the blueprint
The French wedding was incredible. I’ve been following their florist online for years (Tulipina, I believe she’s Iranian and lives in Mexico). Just gorgeous. That is taste.
Everything I hear about this wedding sounds like it’s a stop on the Eras tour- WEDDING!! *confetti rains out of the ceiling*
I just looked that up. Oh, my! That’s Crazy Rich Asians level! Beautiful!
I hope they have the wedding of their dreams, but I just don’t believe tmz. I mean Taylor has her world on lockdown, ndas for music videos. No way we’d know this much detail.
And if she wanted us to Tree has outlets she uses and it’s not tmz.
Something seems off. But if it’s all true and what they want happy for them.
LMFAO…I can’t imagine almost being 40 and still stuck in a teenage mentality. It’s high key embarrassing.
It’s not what I would do, or where I would choose to do it, but damn, people have an awful lot of emotions about a wedding they’re not invited to, for two people they don’t know, held in a place that is unlikely to inconvenience most of them in any way. Almost every wedding (yes, even yours, even mine) that isn’t just like, the couple and a celebrant at a court house, is kind of inherently cheesy and trite. That’s part of the fun of it, it’s an excuse to be as corny and sappy as you want. Let them have their cornfest.
New York residents are the ones being inconvenienced here. It’s confirmed that the blocks around MSG will be closed for at least 24 hrs. Commuters needing to access Penn Station which is underneath MSG will be the most inconvenienced. Those commuters include people trying to get to their jobs.
Nope. It’s one side street that is often closed anyway.
Penn Station remains open, it’s a holiday weekend when most native New Yorkers clear out of the city, and New Yorkers navigate events as MSG all the time.
@fineapplewinner & Glitterachi – Thank you! A lot of people seem to be imagining some sort of unbearable ordeal that never would’ve been granted a permit in the first place!
So many much bigger celebrations we can point to for comparison – the Knicks championship after a 53 year drought, the yearly NYE Ball drop, Yankees championships, US Opens, every single sold out MSG event ever. This event is a drop in the bucket and it’ll be over soon. NYC can handle it all.
I bet that her employees and the police working in the heat get big fat bonuses and nobody watches whatever event The Felon is doing.
It’s over the top but on brand for her – “private” but at the same time incredibly not private with so many details being leaked to the press.
If she wanted to have a completely private wedding with her closest friends, she could have done that If she wanted to have a completely private wedding with 1000 guests, she could have done THAT.
She chose MSG because she loves the spectacle and speculation and yes, the attention.
and that’s fine, but I wish Swifties would stop saying “but she’s not alllllloooooowed to be private!!!” She doesn’t want to be, not really. A lot of celebs don’t.
She can afford it, she should be able to do what she wants. As corny as it sounds, I have no doubt it will be one hell of a party!
That said, I disagree she could rent out a castle and get the privacy she craves. It would be drones, helicopters and paps galore crawling out of every crevice. And I wouldn’t be surprised if some of those castles denied her. And event like that would cause serious damage.
“Doing what she wants” means making life more difficult for New Yorkers who need to get around that area incl Penn Station during a holiday weekend and a heatwave.
As a New York no she isn’t. Trying to make fetch happen here, but it’s a holiday weekend, so less commuting and there is stuff there all the time. It’s normal.
I have no issue with Taylor Swift and I think these two should do whatever they want. That said, merely thinking about all of this is exhausting.
Is this extravaganza being streamed on Netflix? It’s pointless conspicuous consumption without a much larger audience.
I attended a private event at a different but similar venue to MSG. It was incredible – and I couldn’t believe the transformation. There were food stations (amazing & delicious), staff everywhere, bars, and a huge stage for the bands. And – totally private – guards at the door. I bet they are creating a garden, and I bet it’s going to be stunning. And imagine there will also be a stage for the entertainment. It’s really perfect – esp if you love NYC!
This all feels very on brand for Swift and Kelce. They lean into celebrity and both, by virtue of their careers, love spectacle.
Does this mean Kelce is going to be dressed up as Prince Charming, because I do want to see him in the white tights with the ermine trimmed cloak.
This is crazy. Why can’t she just rent a castle for her wedding? If she doesn’t go to Europe she could’ve rented Biltmore or some other estate in the US.
She could have had Buckingham if only she’d invited Willy…..
That dump?
I did think for a time that Biltmore was going to be the location – at one point shortly after the engagement Mama Kelce and Mama Swift jointly visited the estate and I think Mama Kelce posted about it on Instagram or something. I bet they scouted multiple locations – maybe as sites for the actual wedding or maybe just ideas for what was always going to be a replica castle in MSG. This wouldn’t have been the wedding that I chose ( I deliberately eloped because I couldn’t stand the thought of a lot of guests starting at me at one time) but she’s a performer, so making a big production out of it in front of an admiring crowd is more her style.
The Biltmore is so beautiful!
What castle would be able to host 1000 people? Toilets alone would be an issue.
But then you don’t have to invite 1000 people. these are all choices.
Tacky, arrested development, tacky, tacky, tacky.
This is genius. She could rent a castle, an estate, an entire island chain, and there would be drones and helicopters and paparazzi intruding. Outdoors could be plagued with rain, excessive heat and bugs. She’ll have the wedding she wants with the guests she wants and no intrusion. She’ll pay her vendors well.
To each their own – I’m sure it will be lovely – Taylor Swift seems to excel at whatever she puts her mind to. And for those suggesting TS is immature, I’m sure some would call all of us immature for spending time commenting on a website about celebrities we don’t actually know and will never meet. It’s all perspective.
🤭
FFS is all I have to say.
How to show you are the richest women in entertainment by showing you are the richest woman in entertainment…
When Taste does not matter
More Money than Sense
Just some working titles for the movie that is surely coming to a screen near you
This! I’m surprised at the number of people defending them.
I thought Posh&Becks were tacky with their thrones but looks like T&T are going above and beyond.
I do feel for the people in NY having to deal with closen roads etv
Rhode Island is filled with castles. But, I suppose if you’ve invited thousands you’ll need a venue with enough bathrooms and central a/c and catering facilities, etc., etc.
Just sad if true but then brides everywhere these days do things way over the top .. elegance doesn’t seem to always be a part of their choices
The one good thing I can say about having this monstrosity of self-indulgence at MSG is that it’ll likely employ a lot of people in NYC. From all accounts, Taylor pays well. So, at least there’s that.
This seems so on brand for her.
What a brilliant idea to ensure safety and security during her wedding. TMZ isn’t getting any drone footage, there’s air conditioning, easy flights to NYC for everyone, etc…
I agree. It seems really smart. I don’t understand all the vitriol.
Also, while it’s a big wedding, it is a very small event for MSG. As a former manhattan resident, I don’t think it will inconvenience NYers at all.
I lololled at renaissance fair.
Question: Did Taylor ever go to a real high school or prom? Maybe her missing out fixated her forever
This is so excessive, given the times we live in.
In my opinion, the only way she/they can redeem this excess is through philanthropy.
I know she used to give money to music education programs in Nashville, so how about a respectable-at least $1 million-donation the New York Public School System and their music education programs? Oh, and maybe the same to a food bank (or ten -she has the cash…). I know she’s done that as well.
Try not to make the ALL ABOUT YOU!!!
I mean, it IS her wedding. Besides Travis, who else should it be all about? Not a swiftie, hate her music but this wedding extravaganza seems harmless, if excessively cheesy and expensive. But it’s her money and she has way more than enough of it
Inject it into my veins! Now THIS is what I expected from her. Keep going Taylor!!!
🙂
I honestly don’t understand what the problem with this is… It’s a venue large enough that they can create whatever they want inside of it, and helicopters won’t be able to hover over and guests will be able to enter an exit privately through the underground garages… I don’t understand why Taylor Swift get so much hate on this website… live and let live & I wish them a joyful and long marriage💕
I feel like it will be a super memorable and fun experience for everyone invited and involved. MSG seems like a good place to hold a massive celebration that can be private (i.e. no paparazzi) and fairly straightforward to get to, plus more eco-conscious than flying everyone halfway across the world including possibly elder relatives. I wouldn’t be surprised if there will be a bunch of philanthropic donations alongside/as part of this as well. It’s their wedding and they aren’t hurting anyone, not sure why everyone is getting so bent out of shape. The Bezos wedding was FAR more damaging (flights to Italy etc) and inconveniencing for the whole city, and I reckon this one will actually be fun as opposed to just super weird.
That would be great. A message from the couple stating that instead of gifts guests can give to … and then a list of organizations they support.
Exactly! I can definitely see them doing this, after all they don’t need any gifts or honeymoon contributions so it may just be some personal gifts from closer friends then suggestions of charitable donations if people want to give. The only way we get any semblance of wealth redistribution these days is from the odd large-scale philanthropic effort of extremely wealthy people lol. Yet to see too much in the UK to this effect though sadly.
I have not really listened to Taylor’s music. I keep meaning to, but haven’t gotten around to it. And I haven’t paid much attention to her life in general.
That said, this sounds like they’re having a fun extravaganza, and why not? I don’t think they’re hurting anyone with it, and as others have said, some jobs are being provided, so that’s good.
As for why build a castle in MSG, honestly the whole thing reminds me a bit of my own wedding. We got married 35 years ago this fall, and it ended up being built on a mashup that started as a joke.
I’m Jewish, my husband is a Deist/lapsed Methodist. He’s also proud of his Scottish roots. So when we were first talking about what we wanted for the wedding, he said we should do a mashup: yarmulkes and kilts!
He was teasing me, as he still loves to do. And I thought it was funny, and we kept joking about it.
But it really was a cool idea, so we did full formal kilts for the men, Jewish elements for the ceremony, married in a pretty little glade in the woods, party in our gorgeous back yard. It was SO MUCH FUN. We both had a blast figuring out what we wanted and how to do it, and it all turned out great.
So when I hear about Taylor and Travis, I just imagine him saying “I’d love to get married at MSG” and her saying “I want the fairytale” and them deciding together “let’s do both!”
And why not? I wish them what I wish any loving couple: a lovely wedding, and a long and happy marriage. 💕
TS has always impressed me as an over-grown teenager. She’s mature in many ways, but has a juvenile vibe. She really teeters in that in-between space.
I’m happy for all the vendors who are going to make bank on this party.
And I’ll take this anyday over the appalling cage match that was funded by U.S. taxpayers. Travis and Taylor are private citizens and rich ones, and they’re not going to stiff their vendors like Trump does.