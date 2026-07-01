Queen Camilla posed with JK Rowling in Scotland on the last day of Pride Month

King Charles and Queen Camilla have been in Edinburgh, Scotland since last Friday. They went to Scotland for the annual Holyrood Week, and they’ve been making the required appearances here and there. On Tuesday, Camilla went solo to the Royal Scottish Academy of Art and Architecture, where she checked out a new exhibition. Also on Tuesday: Camilla invited Scotland-based author JK Rowling to Holyroodhouse for a private conversation and a photo. Tuesday was the last day of Pride Month, famously a celebration for the LGBTQ+ community, and Rowling is rather famously a massive transphobe.

Queen Camilla courted controversy this week as she welcomed Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling to visit with her in Scotland. On Tuesday, June 30, the Queen, 78, shared a photo with Rowling, 60, as they met at Holyroodhouse in support of Camilla’s childhood reading initiatives.

“With a shared passion for books and a deep commitment to children reading for pleasure, The Queen and author J.K. Rowling have met at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh,” the post read. “Her Majesty and Ms Rowling discussed the importance of ensuring that young people have access to books and the vital part reading plays in opening doors for future generations.”

Some followers found the post distasteful, however, as it fell on the final day of Pride Month and Rowling has a history of making anti-trans comments.

Rowling’s public statements against transgender women have led many to label her a transgender-exclusionary radical feminist, or TERF. The author — who first came under fire in 2020 for making remarks widely condemned as transphobic — has denied being transphobic, defending her views as pro-feminist.

[From People]

For what it’s worth, it’s not like Rowling simply made a handful of poorly-thought-out remarks and then backtracked and apologized. That’s not what happened. She went full-on transphobe, and when she was called out on it, she doubled-down and tripled-down and made it her entire personality for more than six years now. She’s even bad-mouthed former Harry Potter actors when they’ve tried to stand up for trans people and LGBTQ rights. Many believe that Rowling has done irreparable damage to her legacy with all of this. It’s actually pretty bonkers that THIS is what Camilla decided to do too. This isn’t even the first time Camilla has used “literacy” to push a shady and/or right-wing agenda either. What terrible decisions being made by terrible people. (Usually, Camilla is a bit more sly with this sort of thing too – this is sort of out of character for her.)

Photos courtesy of Cover Images, Buckingham Palace’s social media.

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32 Responses to “Queen Camilla posed with JK Rowling in Scotland on the last day of Pride Month”

  1. Jan says:
    July 1, 2026 at 8:45 am

    This makes perfect sense to me. They are both horrible people who pride themselves on being awful.

    Reply
  2. JanetDR says:
    July 1, 2026 at 8:47 am

    Well, that was a deliberate choice! Not surprising though. 😒

    Reply
  3. ShazBot says:
    July 1, 2026 at 8:57 am

    She didn’t just make statements and make it her whole personality – she spent a massive amount of money lobbying to make laws against rights for trans people – and unfortunately she did succeed. Britain, institutionally, is now very anti-trans. Her getting welcomed to the palace by the sitting “Queen” is the cherry on top.
    It shouldn’t surprise anyone that the royal family is very right wing, but the actual Queen’s advisors would have never set her up like this.

    Reply
    • Mightymolly says:
      July 1, 2026 at 9:12 am

      This exactly. She could have stopped taking at any time. Instead she said let’s make this my entire legacy.

      Reply
  4. Mumster says:
    July 1, 2026 at 8:58 am

    She’s just awful. Well, both of them are. And Cams needs to hang those drapes that she’s wearing as a dress back up from whence she got them.

    Reply
  5. Jais says:
    July 1, 2026 at 9:00 am

    I don’t mess with JKR. Not at all. I wish I could say I’m surprised by how obvious Camilla is being in doing this photo-op during pride month, but I’m not. Not really. Camilla sitting around talking about identity politics and being a trans-phobe would not surprise me at all. So thanks for the visual confirmation but again ain’t no surprise there.

    Reply
  6. Ameerah M says:
    July 1, 2026 at 9:01 am

    Joanne has actively and PUBLICLY stated that she uses her HP money to spend to directly impact the lives of trans people. When the UK passed that abominable law that basically stripped trans people of their rights she posted a photo of herself smoking a cigar in celebration. Anyone still giving money in anyway to the HP IP (intellectual property) is directly contributing to this. Joanne is a terrible person – her own kids don’t even speak to her. And Cam is a terrible person as well – so them being friends makes perfect sense.

    Reply
  7. Scarlett says:
    July 1, 2026 at 9:03 am

    Similar to water, trash finds its own level too……

    Reply
  8. Xantha says:
    July 1, 2026 at 9:06 am

    Trash recognizing trash.

    Reply
  9. PunkyMomma says:
    July 1, 2026 at 9:31 am

    No surprises with these two. Both in their own way are nasty pieces of work who believe they’re entitled to abuse others by virtue of their “moral superiority”. In truth, one is an adulteress, and the other is gleefully demonizing, vilifying and causing harm to a community of people simply because they don’t fit her very simplistic and exclusive definition of gender.

    Reply
  10. MaisiesMom says:
    July 1, 2026 at 9:34 am

    I’m not at all surprised that Camilla vibes with JKR but I was still pretty gobsmacked that she posed with her during Pride Month.

    Reply
  11. Inge says:
    July 1, 2026 at 9:44 am

    This is why I boycott Harry Potter.

    She thinks her fans all support her heinous views.

    And ofcourse Camilla promotes this.

    No LGB without the T!

    Reply
  12. SarahCS says:
    July 1, 2026 at 9:47 am

    It’s so much more than ‘comments’. Her money is a big party of why trans people have been rapidly losing their right to exist in the UK. She’s a hateful woman.

    When I change and head out after work I’ll be giving the ‘it’s sisterhood not cisterhood’ t-shirt an airing.

    Reply
  13. Smices says:
    July 1, 2026 at 10:18 am

    If Camila could vote, I feel confident that she would be Reform. In all the debate about racist royals, I’ve never doubted that she is a hard-core bigot.

    Reply
    • abritdebbie says:
      July 1, 2026 at 12:01 pm

      Nah, she’d be Restore. Where all the Reform people go when the got kicked out of Reform for being too racist and bigoted. Musk and Tommy Laxley Lennon (Robinson) favourite party.

      Reply
  14. Tiffany says:
    July 1, 2026 at 10:26 am

    Joanne cut a check to Side Pieces slush fund.

    That is what happened.

    Reply
  15. Bop says:
    July 1, 2026 at 10:42 am

    Never a worse fall from grace. So sad that someone who brought so much joy to so many would turn around and generate so much hate. I will never stop loving Harry Potter; it belongs to the fans now.

    Reply
    • abritdebbie says:
      July 1, 2026 at 12:20 pm

      I’m now avoiding all HP stuff. Still have the books, but I’ll not watch any of the series on streaming, mechandise, theme parks etc as it keeps on giving her money to do heinous things.

      I also don’t think the word TERF is correct. There is nothing Feminist about what she is doing. Her work now means that anyone who wants to use the ladies but doesn’t conform to patriacal standards about what a women looks like can be challanged/attacked by any idiot that has a power complex.

      Women and girls now have to prove that they are female, not sure how we are going to that though. Do a DNA test every time we need to pee?

      Reply
  16. Amy Bee says:
    July 1, 2026 at 11:22 am

    Not surprised by this at all. A few years ago, Camilla made a snide remark at literary event about still being able to address them as Ladies and Gentlemen. These two women are kindred spirits.

    Reply
  17. Sean says:
    July 1, 2026 at 1:51 pm

    What’s with the tube balloon dress of any color and material that’s become Camilla’s uniform?
    How horrid is her tummy/hip area?

    Reply
  18. Scout says:
    July 1, 2026 at 2:22 pm

    All that money and staff behind the two of them so they must want to look like this?

    Reply
  19. QuiteContrary says:
    July 1, 2026 at 2:42 pm

    What makes JKR particularly disgusting is that so many LGBTQ+ kids loved Harry Potter and found in its fandom safety and whimsy. Because they were kids, they didn’t sense how terrible JKR has been all along (with her racist and antisemitic character names and images).
    Rowling got rich off of them and then used the spoils to torment them.

    F*ck her and Camilla.

    Reply
  20. martha says:
    July 1, 2026 at 2:50 pm

    I’ve got over the shock that she’s such a creep and finally threw out my HP books a few years ago.

    I did go through a period of thinking: maybe something has happened. maybe she’s had a breakdown. maybe she was traumatized. maybe she’s crazy.

    But, no – she’s just a creep and it must have been there all along for anyone looking.

    Reply
    • Lara (the other) says:
      July 1, 2026 at 3:55 pm

      I start to belive, that becoming rich has the potential to destroys somehow you character.
      Not only entitleness when you can buy almost everything but somehow being rich brings out the worst in people.

      Reply
  21. Bqm says:
    July 1, 2026 at 4:53 pm

    She’s also ace-phobic and says asexuality is made up. Shes working her way through LGBTQIA I guess.

    Reply
  22. jferber says:
    July 1, 2026 at 8:09 pm

    It makes sense that they are friends and that neither has anything good to say about Pride month.

    Reply

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