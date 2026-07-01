Anne Hathaway wore maternity harem pants from Ashlyn for promo in NYC

Anne Hathaway surprised everyone a few weeks ago when she revealed her pregnancy. Anne is 43 years old and she already has two sons with her husband Adam Shulman. She’d indicated in interviews that she and Adam have had a really difficult time conceiving. So people were really happy for her and we all hoped that Anne wouldn’t have to do any grueling promotional tours for any of her upcoming films. Well, Anne was out and about in New York yesterday for the start of her promotion for The Odyssey.

First of all… maternity harem pants!! In a heat wave! Legitimately groundbreaking. I’ve honestly never been a fan of harem pants, which I find to be uniquely unflattering on every single body type. But Anne is really making a case for maternity harem pants. They look comfortable, I’ll say that. This is apparently a jumpsuit, not a two-piece, and it’s from Ashlyn. It retails for $2300?? Y’all. They’re fleecing pregnant gals. Anne paired the jumpsuit with Aquazzura heels and an Alaia bag. She also changed at one point into more traditional palazzo pants and a sleeveless top.

While I want to see more of Anne’s maternity style, I hope Christopher Nolan and his producers tell her to take it easy and not travel too much.