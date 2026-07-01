Anne Hathaway wore maternity harem pants from Ashlyn for promo in NYC

Anne Hathaway surprised everyone a few weeks ago when she revealed her pregnancy. Anne is 43 years old and she already has two sons with her husband Adam Shulman. She’d indicated in interviews that she and Adam have had a really difficult time conceiving. So people were really happy for her and we all hoped that Anne wouldn’t have to do any grueling promotional tours for any of her upcoming films. Well, Anne was out and about in New York yesterday for the start of her promotion for The Odyssey.
First of all… maternity harem pants!! In a heat wave! Legitimately groundbreaking. I’ve honestly never been a fan of harem pants, which I find to be uniquely unflattering on every single body type. But Anne is really making a case for maternity harem pants. They look comfortable, I’ll say that. This is apparently a jumpsuit, not a two-piece, and it’s from Ashlyn. It retails for $2300?? Y’all. They’re fleecing pregnant gals. Anne paired the jumpsuit with Aquazzura heels and an Alaia bag. She also changed at one point into more traditional palazzo pants and a sleeveless top.
While I want to see more of Anne’s maternity style, I hope Christopher Nolan and his producers tell her to take it easy and not travel too much.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Cover Images.
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Anne Hathaway shows off her growing baby bump in a skin tight red jumpsuit designed by Ashlyn while out in New York City. The 43-year-old actress shocked fans by announcing her pregnancy in an Instagram video earlier this month
Featuring: Anne Hathaway
Where: New York City, New York, United States
When: 30 Jun 2026
Credit: Elder Ordonez/INSTARimages
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New York, NY Pregnant Anne Hathaway was spotted arriving at the press junket for her new movie in New York City. Pictured: Anne Hathaway BACKGRID USA 30 JUNE 2026 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
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New York, NY Pregnant Anne Hathaway was spotted arriving at the press junket for her new movie in New York City. Pictured: Anne Hathaway BACKGRID USA 30 JUNE 2026 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
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New York, NY Pregnant Anne Hathaway turned heads in a bold red dress accessorized with a heart-shaped mini bag as she arrived for “The Odyssey” press junket in New York. The actress took time to greet fans and sign autographs before heading inside for the promotional event. Pictured: Anne Hathaway BACKGRID USA 30 JUNE 2026 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
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New York, NY Pregnant Anne Hathaway turned heads in a bold red dress accessorized with a heart-shaped mini bag as she arrived for “The Odyssey” press junket in New York. The actress took time to greet fans and sign autographs before heading inside for the promotional event. Pictured: Anne Hathaway BACKGRID USA 30 JUNE 2026 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
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Anne Hathaway shows off her growing baby bump in a skin tight red jumpsuit designed by Ashlyn while out in New York City. The 43-year-old actress shocked fans by announcing her pregnancy in an Instagram video earlier this month
Featuring: Anne Hathaway
Where: New York City, New York, United States
When: 30 Jun 2026
Credit: Elder Ordonez/INSTARimages
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Anne Hathaway shows off her growing baby bump in a skin tight red jumpsuit designed by Ashlyn while out in New York City. The 43-year-old actress shocked fans by announcing her pregnancy in an Instagram video earlier this month
Featuring: Anne Hathaway
Where: New York City, New York, United States
When: 30 Jun 2026
Credit: Elder Ordonez/INSTARimages
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-
Anne Hathaway shows off her growing baby bump in a skin tight red jumpsuit designed by Ashlyn while out in New York City. The 43-year-old actress shocked fans by announcing her pregnancy in an Instagram video earlier this month
Featuring: Anne Hathaway
Where: New York City, New York, United States
When: 30 Jun 2026
Credit: Elder Ordonez/INSTARimages
-
-
Anne Hathaway shows off her growing baby bump in a skin tight red jumpsuit designed by Ashlyn while out in New York City. The 43-year-old actress shocked fans by announcing her pregnancy in an Instagram video earlier this month
Featuring: Anne Hathaway
Where: New York City, New York, United States
When: 30 Jun 2026
Credit: Elder Ordonez/INSTARimages
She is glowing and absolutely rocking that look!
A jumpsuit? While you are pregnant and needing to pee every 10 minutes? OK. You do you.
You yanked those words right outta my mouth, Liz. No way I could have ever rocked a jumpsuit pregnant. It would have been a guaranteed accident of Olivia Rodrigo fan diaper proportions.
Not to mention that it is hideous. The frilly thing in the middle is giving full clown.
The two piece outfit is lovely though.
I like the 2nd outfit much better. I can’t imagine being pregnant, and taking a jumpsuit on and off because you have to pee all the time.
I love a harem pant. But that sewn on skirt is absolutely awful. I don’t even know what to call it – shirt dress? It’s not a peplum. Regardless, it’s bad.
The second outfit is much better and that top would have been way better with the harem pant.
The top part is one of the worst things I’ve ever seen. It’s so cheap and nasty looking.
It’s sort of like an ice skater skirt thingie. And it does look like cheap polyester. I’ll check the link.
OK, ick, 96% viscose & 4% elastane.
Must confess I bought some harem pants when I grabbed my Practical Magic shirt at Old Navy. They haven’t arrived yet, but I expect they will go into gardening and heatwave rotation. They have the hemline notch like these do. Not into the city, but my neighborhood will have to deal with baggy pants and exposed ankles.
Anne always looks so amazing in red.
Love the red. Her happiness makes her even more beautiful. Looking forward to seeing this film at the theatre.
Now I need to buy a Practical Magic tshirt!
Oh, no, no, no, no. But the second outfit is nice and she looks beautiful.
Yes first outfit is awful, full stop. Second outfit is okay.
Woof. This outfit is fug.
Agree with others outfit #2 is much better.
I gasped (not in a good way) when I saw the photo. This beautiful woman, obviously, healthily pregnant but betrayed by that outfit’s chasity veil of a swimskirt and her, under no pregnant circumstances, usual friend red.
Outfit 2 was better except for that traffic light red.
Woe is me that I can’t un-see that truly diabolical outfit. Holy Mother Mary (pun intended) that’s awful. Not a single redeeming feature, how could anyone think that looks good is beyond me.
First outfit is fugly as hell. But the second is cute. Whenever I see celebrities doing multiple clothing changes for an event, it makes me wonder if they’re trying to get as many photos out as possible to make it look like they were a lot of places and getting a lot of attention. It’s basically the reverse of celebrities who go out wearing the same outfit every day to make pap photos less valuable.
Oh, goodness, that little skirt thingy! 🤦♀️ I quite like the second outfit, though.
This looks like something Spirit Halloween would sell and call it “Out Of Shape Ballerina.”