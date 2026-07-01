Mail: King Charles hosted a ‘family dinner’ with senior royals to talk about Prince Harry

In the attention economy, Prince Harry is the true king. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s existence overshadows the left-behind Windsors, and the Windsors have spent years performing everything for an audience of one: Harry. Harry and Meghan are currently on vacation somewhere in Europe. They have not said a word publicly since their spokesperson issued a statement on Monday. And yet basically every royal story in the British media is about the Sussexes, their trip, their security, and how the Windsors feel about all of it. Well, last night, King Charles hosted a “rare family dinner” in Edinburgh and Becky English at the Mail claims that the Sussexes were a huge topic of discussion. I’ll bet.
The King held a rare family dinner with senior royals in Scotland last night. It’s not hard to guess what may have been on the menu for discussion ahead of Prince Harry’s already controversial trip to Britain this weekend.
His Majesty is currently in Edinburgh for what is known as Royal Week, his annual visit to celebrate Scottish culture, community and achievements, and undertook a series of engagements in the capital, along with his wife, Queen Camilla, yesterday.
Now it can be revealed that the couple last night hosted three more of the Royal Family’s most senior members to stay at the historic Palace of Holyroodhouse, the monarch’s official residence north of the border: the Prince of Wales, the Princess Royal, and the Duke of Edinburgh.
The family enjoyed what is known in royal circles as a rare ‘dine and sleep’, having dinner at the palace and staying over ahead of this morning’s Order of the Thistle service, the annual celebration of the ancient Scottish order of chivalry which the King, Queen, Prince William and Prince Edward will attend.
Prince William – known as the Duke of Rothesay when in Scotland – was in Aberdeen during the afternoon to undertake an engagement on behalf of his Homewards initiative to combat homelessness and then travelled over to Edinburgh to spend the night with his father and family. Princess Anne and Prince Edward had joined their brother earlier at a garden party for local dignitaries and community stalwarts at the Gothic palace, which has served as the principle royal residence in Scotland since the 16th century and is steeped in centuries of royal and political intrigue.
Private gatherings are not recorded on the Court Circular, the official record of royal engagements, but the Daily Mail has had confirmation that a dinner took place. Buckingham Palace has declined to comment and any discussions would remain within the four walls of the dining room.
But with the drama surrounding Prince Harry’s potential arrival in the UK this weekend – with or without his family – dominating royal news, and the ongoing issue of disgraced Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, there would have been plenty for the family to discuss. As of yesterday, it is understood that Buckingham Palace still had no acceptance of its offer to house the Duke of Sussex at Buckingham Palace, or another royal residence, for the duration of his trip to the UK, which is set to last for up to two weeks.
Prince Edward and Princess Anne came up for the Scottish garden party, which was held at Holyroodhouse Palace, and hosted by Charles and Camilla. So they were already there. Then Prince William came out from his own busywork engagements (he carried a chair and made faces for homelessness), so that was the dinner. Considering how much Charles hates confrontation, I actually doubt that the Sussexes were that much of a conversation, but who knows, William might have forced the issue. If he did, then I imagine Anne and Edward got quite a show – the heir with balled-up fists, his face fire-engine red from rage-shrieking about Harry and Meghan.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
So, tell me again about Charles’ fears that H&M will leak details of RF gatherings.
Man. A whole word. But Kate’s worried about the Netflix cameras. We didn’t even have to know that this dinner existed. And the only people that could have possibly briefed about it were the people there, or their employees. So there is your rot, and your leaks.
But they’ll never address or acknowledge that. It’s the people who have throughout this entire shambolic two and a half weeks released two on the record statements.
And what does it matter if they conversed about the Sussexes? Bc they have gone on and on about how they have nothing to do with the Sussex security and it’s completely out of their royal hands. Please. And yet here it’s being briefed that they had what amounts to a meeting presumably about the Sussex security, suggesting they do have the power to do something about it. As we all know they do.
This is the kind of thing the late Queen just did not do. I’m sure she had these conversations but she didn’t put out a press release. God these people are so petty.
It’s like QEII funeral all over again. I understand that Harry will always have some work engagements in the UK. But maybe the next time they come as a family, they should do it unannounced.
I think Charles will put them up but that his uncle Charles, brother of Diana.
To be a fly on the wall of that room! lol They are *petrified* that a 120 lb. woman and two small, red-haired children (who won’t even be seen in public), will take ALL eyes off themselves for ONE WHOLE WEEK! And more importantly, that it will have to be faced, with photographic evidence, once again, that the crowds actually come out and *CHEER* for H&M (Australia, Columbia, WHO anyone??).
OH. MY. GOD!! Won’t anyone think of the poor, hapless Left-Overs??? 😱 😫.
Maybe he yelled at Anne for the suggestion to evict them from Frogmore Cottage that was attributed to her and cost them 500,000 and counting in rent.
Kidding.
In the very beginning of the Sussex fiasco, there was reporting that both Anne and Edward were against the axing of Christopher Geidt, and that both felt strongly that he would have prevented the fiasco. So who knows. Not sure I buy the eviction was Anne’s idea either. Also I thought that Charles and the Wales were so cozy he saw William and had dinner with the family all the time…. lolol sorry can’t keep a straight face over that. I bet Charles has never set foot in Forest Lodge.
I wasn’t paying super close attention to them in the years in between George’s birth and Meghan’s arrival on the scene. Just occasionally noticing larger story lines, Charlotte’s birth, etc. But there is a clear and apparent difference in the uniformity of the ” royal message” and their media representation during that time period and now.
Who knows if it was one factor, or many, but the Queen getting older, Andrew and Charles getting rid of Christopher Geidt, Philip retiring, and William and Kate being coddled instead of being forced to work definitely set the stage for the 2020s to be in shambles for that family.
Phillip stepping back had a HUGE impact as well.
There was some inter-palace wars during that time and cross briefings, especially from the then Cambridges aimed at charles (lots of “Kate the future queen” briefs and “Wiliam prepares to take the throne!” types of things.) but it wasn’t as messy or as…. acrimonious….as it is today.
I think the combination of the Sussexes, Phillip’s retirement and then death and QEII’s death really affected the Firm in a way that it has not recovered from.
(I say the Sussexes, because their star power as royals was a big problem, and then their leaving was a big problem for the Firm as we all know. Maybe had they handled the first one better they could have stopped the second one.)
This is @Dee(2), WanK’s coverage was pretty negative until Meghan & Harry announced they were expecting a child & embarked on the tour of Australia. That’s when the worm turned. All the stories started emerging about the wedding that implied Meghan was some kind of terrorising drama Queen, like, chainsaw bride. It was pretty pre-chewed & pre-scripted, crude stuff. IMO, & i remember this in real time, the combination of Philip retiring & Geidt being pushed out was the death knell for the institution. I think the late Queen knew it, too, and was resigned — like Louis XV, après moi, le déluge.
This week on a chat show the topic of Harry’s visit came up, a journalist rang in and said over the past few years the crowds are asking for the Sussex and if he knew they where coming back.etc now he also.said it was well known that both William and Charles where screaming at each other and having fights constantly, unfortunately he was cut off pretty quickly, didn’t even get to.say a good bye lol
They act like it was a surprise that they would come for the one year to go date like they have for literally every other IG games when they have visited the host country.. the fact that security was nixed at the last minute because of the unprofessional actions of Ravec and the incompetence of those who can’t do a proper risk assessment for them is a bad look for the host country and the royals themselves who we all know are behind this behavior because no one else is having these issues not AMW or other high level risk celebrities or politicians. So the leftovers plotting behind closed doors shows that they are the ones controlling the Sussex’s lack of security and I think they are scared because eventually Prince Harry will release a statement. It’s pretty strategic that BE is briefed on all of this also, especially when the lawsuit verdict may come at any moment now.
I say after this lack of respect towards Harry and Meghan, they do not meet with Charles. He doesn’t deserve it. Whether it’s William who convinced RAVEC for such a piss poor behavior, Charles is still the king. Ignore them all, Harry and Meghan do your own thing, keep the kids safe. You don’t need the royals for anything. They need you, desperately, for image control.
Charles and Willy believe their siblings, children, spouses, and extended families were put on this Earth to be used as scapegoats they can gleefully abuse through financially control and threats of media smears. Even if Edward and Anne feel secure in their abodes, they would have to feel uneasy about what will happen to their kids housing arrangements and how their kids will be used in upcoming King Will-not smear campaigns. They aren’t going to be consulted and their opinions don’t matter. Anne would have always supported what her mother wanted. QE wanted the Sussexes to have a home on the secure Windsor grounds. Charles cannot handle criticism and blamed his little sister for his bad judgment when he let Frogmore lay empty and go back to ruin. I doubt Charles and Willy see each other outside major family events that are carefully staged. This sounds made up by ai. Charles/Will-not have set their course and they will not pivot even if it completely upends a thousand year monarchy. They will point blame anywhere they can to keep their hands in the cookie jar (duchy money).
They’re all just so grateful to have the spotlight off Paedrew, aren’t they?
No mention of Andrew after that big flurry of articles. I doubt he will be charged with anything.
Andrew is having a better life than most people in the UK and commonwealth. Nice house, well fed, horses, security, trip to France, watching his sister in law Sophie on a horse…no work, just an easy life. We will not forget he was pals with the biggest sex trafficker in the modern age, for a very long time. The first time I saw an article about him at Epstein’s island was 2007. The same time his picture with Virginia in London was exposed. He had been with Epstein since the early 00’s and still talking with him after Epstein left his open jail time all the way to 2019. That’s 20 years plus.
This dinner should have been titled “The Leftovers “.
Perfect.
What baffles me is that they’re so DUMB that they don’t realize that they’re making themselves look like the key stone cops with all this carrying on. They make everything pubic looking like hapless idiots.
Is it too much for any member of this family to show some genuine love and concern for Harry and Meghan and their young children? Do they want another tragedy to happen? Can they really be so nasty and depraved as to believe that if that little family are erased that it will in any way enhance or benefit them!? As I noted on another thread Kirsty MacColl pushed her teenage son out of the way of an out of control speed boat. She died saving her beloved son without hesitation. How can a father, father in law and grandfather not do whatever is in his power to shield his own flesh and blood from harm? All hell will break loose if the Sussexes are harmed in any way on this visit!
What an awful family. Everything they do is aired out in the press, because none of them or their staff can be trusted to be discreet when it comes to Meghan and Harry. If I were Harry, I would stay far away for them. I wouldn’t even attend the sperm donors funeral. Let’s continue in death and we did in life.
The irony in this, is I don’t really believe Harry’s motivation is to see or reconcile with those people. He probably wants his children to be able to visit his home country and for Archie to revisit the land of his birth. Also, they have friends and family there: Misan, the Spencers, etc. But as usually the attention seeking royals and their press minions have to insert themselves into Harry’s business and make it about them.
Agree. The same way dear dad couldn’t bother meeting them in Virginia (Camilla left after NYC) after partying with the führer, Harry has no obligation to meet him in the UK. I understand we love our parents and such, but I wish Harry gets to no contact, no expectations.
They’re just proving that the Royal Family are the ones who are leaking stories not Harry and Meghan. I think they are moving correctly by just letting Monday’s statement speak for itself. Hopefully plans have been worked out or are being finalised and Harry will just show up to promote IG 2027 next week.
If I were Meghan (haha, I wish!) I would stay home with the kids. Even if RAVEC grants security I’m not sure that I would trust it.
Harry needs to cut ties.
Agree 💯
Unfortunately, yes. Nothing but toxic stew being served by his horrible family and it gets worse with time, not better.
Just a friendly reminder: Anne and Edward are not senior to Harry.
Great choices on those photos of William! JHC! He looks like such a pompous dumba$$.
I imagine a day when a future Shakespeare writes a play about this family. I wonder what the title will be. I sort of like, “Diana’s Two Sons: the Rage and the Fury.”
Damn. The left behinds really can’t make any moves/decisions without press releases to see how the public reacts. How pathetic.
They can learn a thing or two or three from the Sussexes.
“then I imagine Anne and Edward got quite a show”
Nothing they haven’t seen a dozen times before.
That sounds like the world’s worst dinner party.