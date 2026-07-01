Mail: King Charles hosted a ‘family dinner’ with senior royals to talk about Prince Harry

In the attention economy, Prince Harry is the true king. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s existence overshadows the left-behind Windsors, and the Windsors have spent years performing everything for an audience of one: Harry. Harry and Meghan are currently on vacation somewhere in Europe. They have not said a word publicly since their spokesperson issued a statement on Monday. And yet basically every royal story in the British media is about the Sussexes, their trip, their security, and how the Windsors feel about all of it. Well, last night, King Charles hosted a “rare family dinner” in Edinburgh and Becky English at the Mail claims that the Sussexes were a huge topic of discussion. I’ll bet.

The King held a rare family dinner with senior royals in Scotland last night. It’s not hard to guess what may have been on the menu for discussion ahead of Prince Harry’s already controversial trip to Britain this weekend.

His Majesty is currently in Edinburgh for what is known as Royal Week, his annual visit to celebrate Scottish culture, community and achievements, and undertook a series of engagements in the capital, along with his wife, Queen Camilla, yesterday.

Now it can be revealed that the couple last night hosted three more of the Royal Family’s most senior members to stay at the historic Palace of Holyroodhouse, the monarch’s official residence north of the border: the Prince of Wales, the Princess Royal, and the Duke of Edinburgh.

The family enjoyed what is known in royal circles as a rare ‘dine and sleep’, having dinner at the palace and staying over ahead of this morning’s Order of the Thistle service, the annual celebration of the ancient Scottish order of chivalry which the King, Queen, Prince William and Prince Edward will attend.

Prince William – known as the Duke of Rothesay when in Scotland – was in Aberdeen during the afternoon to undertake an engagement on behalf of his Homewards initiative to combat homelessness and then travelled over to Edinburgh to spend the night with his father and family. Princess Anne and Prince Edward had joined their brother earlier at a garden party for local dignitaries and community stalwarts at the Gothic palace, which has served as the principle royal residence in Scotland since the 16th century and is steeped in centuries of royal and political intrigue.

Private gatherings are not recorded on the Court Circular, the official record of royal engagements, but the Daily Mail has had confirmation that a dinner took place. Buckingham Palace has declined to comment and any discussions would remain within the four walls of the dining room.

But with the drama surrounding Prince Harry’s potential arrival in the UK this weekend – with or without his family – dominating royal news, and the ongoing issue of disgraced Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, there would have been plenty for the family to discuss. As of yesterday, it is understood that Buckingham Palace still had no acceptance of its offer to house the Duke of Sussex at Buckingham Palace, or another royal residence, for the duration of his trip to the UK, which is set to last for up to two weeks.