Senior royals got booed & protested at the Order of the Thistle service in Scotland

Here are some photos from the worst blunt rotation in Scotland, aka the Order of the Thistle service in Edinburgh. The Order of the Thistle is the big Scottish noble order, the Scottish equivalent of the Order of the Garter. I always remember it because I think the rich green velvet Thistle robes are so pretty. They must be awful to wear in the middle of a heatwave though. In attendance at this year’s Thistle service: King Charles and Camilla, Princess Anne, Prince Edward and Prince William. Basically, the only ones who are actually part of the order. Princess Kate completely skipped the whole trip to Scotland. Sidenote: I find it so interesting that even after 15 years of marriage, they’re hesitant to give these kinds of honors to Kate. Like, she could have easily been given the Order of the Garter or Thistle by now. Why hasn’t she gotten them?? Anyway, the left-behinds faced yet another protest outside St. Giles’ Cathedral.
Anti-monarchy demonstrators from Republic appeared outside St Giles’ Cathedral in Edinburgh this morning, chanting “Not My King” as the Royal Family motorcades arrived for the Order of the Thistle service. The protesters brandished placards bearing the question “What did you know?”, a reference to Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s friendship with Jeffrey Epstein.
The former prince has repeatedly and strongly denied any wrongdoing in connection with the allegations.
The demonstration took place opposite the historic cathedral during one of Scotland’s most prestigious ceremonial occasions, which forms part of the annual Royal Week celebrations.
Positioned behind cordons, the small contingent of activists held yellow signs with messages including “Charles what are you hiding?” and “Not my King.”
The Republic-organised group found themselves vastly outnumbered by enthusiastic royal supporters who had gathered along the route, waving flags and hoping for a glimpse of the senior royals as they passed. The contrasting crowds created a striking scene outside the medieval cathedral, with vocal dissent competing against cheers from well-wishers lining the streets.
The protest followed another demonstration the previous day, when activists unfurled a banner reading “Cut the Half Billion Royal Budget” on a hillside visible from the Holyroodhouse garden party.
I absolutely love it! There are now big, loud protests at ALL of the left-behinds’ showcase events, like Trooping the Colour, the opening of Parliament and the Order of the Thistle. I think they managed to avoid protests at the Order of the Garter service a few weeks ago because the service is literally within the Windsor Castle complex and protesters couldn’t get close enough. It’s either protests or the other “bad thing,” which is that the left-behinds are completely ignored, or their staffers have to run around and drag kids out of school to wave little flags.
Anti-monarchy activists have confronted the King, Queen and other members of the royal family outside the Order of the Thistle ceremony in Edinburgh 🚨
Protestors chanted and held placards reading 'What did you know?' opposite St Giles' Cathedral pic.twitter.com/bbJ1RHKgSj
— The National (@ScotNational) July 1, 2026
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
#abolishthemonarchy
Surprised they didn’t get heatstroke wearing those dumb, medieval robes.
Scotland is the best. So glad protesters turned out.
I can’t imagine that 16°C (61°F) temps would cause heatstroke. Not all of Europe is currently having heatwaves.
LOL, the way my husband’s English relatives were complaining about the heat today I figured it must have been hot there, too.
I should have figured.
I think they are only giving Kate the bare minimum of what can be given in case she is ousted at some point.
I love this for them.
Same. Couldn’t have happened to a more deserving bunch of Leftover Royals.
Chuckles’s and (his liege man for life) Scooter’s grim faces inside are giving me life.
Excellent. Next up, Scottish independence and Irish reunification.
I think it’s just petty cruelty to keep her in her place. Same reason they never gave Harry anything.
She’ll probably earn it eventually and they can act all magnanimous about it, but it’s literally just something to lord over her.
I don’t imagine she’s all that broken up about it. Gets Madboy out of the house. She’s home hanging out and doing her thing. On the taxpayers dime of course.
Lording over people is kind of their thing.
She happily accepted a ribbon in exchange for smiling through the rose affair. The Royals know they didn’t need to do that. She’ll put up with anything to stay “royal”
Yeah it’s hard to believe that Harry a war veteran didn’t get any orders. Dopey Edward has both orders and not Harry. What’s up with that. Was he not deserving of getting orders?
So I dont know about Order of the Thistle, but Order of the Garter has very strict limits, number wise. And part of this is because you get your own plaque or box or something at St Georges (I cant remember which) and there are only so many of them. It’s something like 15? So its not that they didn’t give it to Harry, its that there wasn’t a spot to give him. My guess is he would have gotten it when Charles became king (because that would have freed up a spot.)
A lot of the people that wear the garter robes or participate in the ceremony aren’t members – they have a different name (wait, I looked it up – 24 members or Companions of the order and then the supernumerary knights of the order, which includes people like Felipe of Spain.) they could have made kate one of these and have not, and that does feel significant.
It seems silly but its the oldest and most traditional order. If they start changing it, then what’s the point of having it at all? (theres no real point in having it at all lol but if you’re Charles you obviously disagree with that.)
I was thinking that, too; there are a specific number to these & there’s no replacements until somebody dies. But, but, but–Camilla is a member of each of these & she wasn’t before she married Charles, so….
I do love this shade green! That is all.
Serves them right. They of the feathered hats.
“Sorrows, sorrows, prayers”
Whenever I see royal commentators say that Meghan don’t want to come to the uk bc she’s afraid of the reception she’ll get or of being booed, I’m always like ummmm, Megan has never once been boooed or protested at the level the RF has been. Like come on people. And it’s clear she’s willing to go if protected and she’s never been scared of the reception. Please.
No one would have been there to welcome them if it wasn’t for the republicans protesting and I love that for them. Exactly the crowd they deserve taking over half a billion dollars a year while pretending they actually bring value to the nation, cut their funding and that money would end homelessness, restore the NHS and fund schools nationwide and bring more value to that nation than the monarchy ever has.
It looks like the people on the opposite side of the street to the Republicans are just tourists who probably just happened to there while sightseeing. Curious folks, but not supporters per se.
William still hasn’t hired a (decent) valet. He’s had a bow emergency on his right shoulder and someone just wodged it back on like the end of a pigtail, and his robe isn’t draping properly. I love that his messiness is front and centre in all these images.
I had to go up & look, and you’re right! He’s a right royal mess! He should borrow Charles’ guy, or send his guy to Charles’ for training.
Plus, anybody know what those giant grommets are for?
Love the grommets,
.
This is a question for the historians who comment on this site: Is it true that England had the princes/rulers of Wales. Ireland and Scotland killed so that England would rule over all of Great Britain? I believe at some point the islands were separate, but the power-mad English squashed the other three and made themselves the rulers of all. I seem to remember this from somewhere (I know at least one prince was killed), but the horrible English had no right to subdue/conquer the other islands and then impose English in the schools, probably taxes going to England, etc. These are all acts of colonizers, which we know England certainly is/was.
The late Queen knew the monarchy really had to earn its keep or it was a sitting duck. You’re basically a hostage to fortune. Like Greek fate made flesh. She really earned it, the esteem of the public was hard-won and when you look at photos of her visit to Ireland (the Republic, not the North) it *really* shows on her face, that she’s face to face with people from whom she might have expected boos and who cheered instead. She did it. This lot…. Kind of makes George III look good by contrast. He was, if nothing else, adamantly abolitionist and adamantly against the persecution of native Americans and sought to rein in the colonists. One reason he had to levy taxes on the North American colonies was to pay for their defence as they kept triggering Guerilla wars with the indigenous peoples. I mean. He was a much more level-headed guy (albeit a victim of Porphyria) than William. Probably a bit like Charles, to be fair.
I’m just up & my eyes haven’t focused yet, so I read this, ‘one of Scotland’s most prestigious ceremonial occasions’ as ‘one of Scotland’s most pompous ceremonial occasions’. I like my version better.
They are showing the kids more as their human shields and it is t working anymore. 🤣🤣
William looks terrible. Reminds me of the way Stephen Miller looks: when you have any goodness just sucked right out of you and all that you’re left with is hate. The Voldemort effect, if you will.
Edinburgh has had some warm days but of around 26 degrees max, about 10 degrees cooler than the south of England. So not the same heatwave. A friend of mine was at the Holyrood session on Saturday, invited by one of the incoming Members of the Scottish Parliament. She got a brief word from Camilla, who she thought surprisingly little and frail looking, and heavily made up. Curtseying was optional (my friend wouldn’t have gone if it was compulsory). Charles seemed cheery. That’s all I’ve got.
Scooter Peggington looks hung over! LOL