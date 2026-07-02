Senior royals got booed & protested at the Order of the Thistle service in Scotland

Here are some photos from the worst blunt rotation in Scotland, aka the Order of the Thistle service in Edinburgh. The Order of the Thistle is the big Scottish noble order, the Scottish equivalent of the Order of the Garter. I always remember it because I think the rich green velvet Thistle robes are so pretty. They must be awful to wear in the middle of a heatwave though. In attendance at this year’s Thistle service: King Charles and Camilla, Princess Anne, Prince Edward and Prince William. Basically, the only ones who are actually part of the order. Princess Kate completely skipped the whole trip to Scotland. Sidenote: I find it so interesting that even after 15 years of marriage, they’re hesitant to give these kinds of honors to Kate. Like, she could have easily been given the Order of the Garter or Thistle by now. Why hasn’t she gotten them?? Anyway, the left-behinds faced yet another protest outside St. Giles’ Cathedral.

Anti-monarchy demonstrators from Republic appeared outside St Giles’ Cathedral in Edinburgh this morning, chanting “Not My King” as the Royal Family motorcades arrived for the Order of the Thistle service. The protesters brandished placards bearing the question “What did you know?”, a reference to Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s friendship with Jeffrey Epstein. The former prince has repeatedly and strongly denied any wrongdoing in connection with the allegations. The demonstration took place opposite the historic cathedral during one of Scotland’s most prestigious ceremonial occasions, which forms part of the annual Royal Week celebrations. Positioned behind cordons, the small contingent of activists held yellow signs with messages including “Charles what are you hiding?” and “Not my King.” The Republic-organised group found themselves vastly outnumbered by enthusiastic royal supporters who had gathered along the route, waving flags and hoping for a glimpse of the senior royals as they passed. The contrasting crowds created a striking scene outside the medieval cathedral, with vocal dissent competing against cheers from well-wishers lining the streets. The protest followed another demonstration the previous day, when activists unfurled a banner reading “Cut the Half Billion Royal Budget” on a hillside visible from the Holyroodhouse garden party.

[From GB News]

I absolutely love it! There are now big, loud protests at ALL of the left-behinds’ showcase events, like Trooping the Colour, the opening of Parliament and the Order of the Thistle. I think they managed to avoid protests at the Order of the Garter service a few weeks ago because the service is literally within the Windsor Castle complex and protesters couldn’t get close enough. It’s either protests or the other “bad thing,” which is that the left-behinds are completely ignored, or their staffers have to run around and drag kids out of school to wave little flags.

Anti-monarchy activists have confronted the King, Queen and other members of the royal family outside the Order of the Thistle ceremony in Edinburgh 🚨 Protestors chanted and held placards reading 'What did you know?' opposite St Giles' Cathedral pic.twitter.com/bbJ1RHKgSj — The National (@ScotNational) July 1, 2026