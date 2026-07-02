The AP confirmed: Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce’s MSG wedding is happening on July 3

On social media, I’ve got people in my comments arguing that Taylor Swift isn’t *really* having her wedding at Madison Square Garden, it’s all some sort of convoluted plot and the MSG event is really the first date of Taylor’s new tour! Look, I don’t blame the Swifties for any of this. Taylor has trained her fanbase to look for clues, conspiracies and Easter eggs in everything. Hell, even I believed for WEEKS that this MSG-wedding story was all one big ruse, a cover story to hide her real wedding plans. But no, it’s actually happening. The princess castle is being built inside MSG. Stevie Nicks will perform. Mayor Mamdani knew all along. Last week, the New York Times came close to hard-confirming it. Now the Associated Press is saying that the MSG wedding is really happening.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce will have their wedding at Madison Square Garden on Friday night, according to a law enforcement official briefed on the security plans. The festivities will kick off with a smaller rehearsal dinner planned for Thursday night, the official said. The person spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to publicly discuss the events. Speculation about the superstar singer and football player’s nuptials has built to a frenzy in recent days, following weeks of unconfirmed reports that it would take place over July Fourth weekend at one of New York’s iconic landmarks. New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani said on Wednesday that a permit had been filed for a “large event” at Madison Square Garden. “We are fully prepared,” he added. “There isn’t anything to share beyond that.”

[From The AP]

Yep. Mamdani has known all along. Did Taylor call him personally or something? Or did he lobby her to have the wedding in New York? Could be. He’s had the inside track for weeks and who knows, he’s probably invited. Many people have searched for a silver lining and that’s the one they’ve come up with: at least Taylor is providing jobs locally. Sure. It’s something.

What else? It turns out that the NY Post has also had the inside track all along. Page Six has been full of exclusive reports about the Tay-Travis wedding from what I can only assume are New York insider sources. Page Six had a big breakdown of the TEN HOUR July 3 wedding, which starts at 3:30 pm with a “cocktail hour.” The ceremony will begin at 5:30 “on the arena floor.” The reception is scheduled from 6pm through 2 am on Independence Day.

Page Six also got photos of some of the food deliveries being made to MSG. So far, they’ve seen boxes of “lobster meat, blackened chicken, packaged chicken, boneless skinless chicken breasts and chicken legs,” plus “French fries, thick-cut onion rings, red and orange peppers, romaine and other produce, eggs, heavy whipping cream and whole milk.” P6 also said that they spotted a Krispy Kreme truck at MSG. Was this the compromise between Taylor and Travis? Taylor got her princess fairytale wedding castle and Travis got an all-you-can-eat Applebee’s buffet? (I’m being judgmental, I know. I actually love the idea that they’re mostly serving crowd-favorites-slash-tailgate specials and I bet the food will actually be really good.)