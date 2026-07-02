The AP confirmed: Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce’s MSG wedding is happening on July 3

On social media, I’ve got people in my comments arguing that Taylor Swift isn’t *really* having her wedding at Madison Square Garden, it’s all some sort of convoluted plot and the MSG event is really the first date of Taylor’s new tour! Look, I don’t blame the Swifties for any of this. Taylor has trained her fanbase to look for clues, conspiracies and Easter eggs in everything. Hell, even I believed for WEEKS that this MSG-wedding story was all one big ruse, a cover story to hide her real wedding plans. But no, it’s actually happening. The princess castle is being built inside MSG. Stevie Nicks will perform. Mayor Mamdani knew all along. Last week, the New York Times came close to hard-confirming it. Now the Associated Press is saying that the MSG wedding is really happening.
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce will have their wedding at Madison Square Garden on Friday night, according to a law enforcement official briefed on the security plans.
The festivities will kick off with a smaller rehearsal dinner planned for Thursday night, the official said. The person spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to publicly discuss the events.
Speculation about the superstar singer and football player’s nuptials has built to a frenzy in recent days, following weeks of unconfirmed reports that it would take place over July Fourth weekend at one of New York’s iconic landmarks.
New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani said on Wednesday that a permit had been filed for a “large event” at Madison Square Garden.
“We are fully prepared,” he added. “There isn’t anything to share beyond that.”
Yep. Mamdani has known all along. Did Taylor call him personally or something? Or did he lobby her to have the wedding in New York? Could be. He’s had the inside track for weeks and who knows, he’s probably invited. Many people have searched for a silver lining and that’s the one they’ve come up with: at least Taylor is providing jobs locally. Sure. It’s something.
What else? It turns out that the NY Post has also had the inside track all along. Page Six has been full of exclusive reports about the Tay-Travis wedding from what I can only assume are New York insider sources. Page Six had a big breakdown of the TEN HOUR July 3 wedding, which starts at 3:30 pm with a “cocktail hour.” The ceremony will begin at 5:30 “on the arena floor.” The reception is scheduled from 6pm through 2 am on Independence Day.
Page Six also got photos of some of the food deliveries being made to MSG. So far, they’ve seen boxes of “lobster meat, blackened chicken, packaged chicken, boneless skinless chicken breasts and chicken legs,” plus “French fries, thick-cut onion rings, red and orange peppers, romaine and other produce, eggs, heavy whipping cream and whole milk.” P6 also said that they spotted a Krispy Kreme truck at MSG. Was this the compromise between Taylor and Travis? Taylor got her princess fairytale wedding castle and Travis got an all-you-can-eat Applebee’s buffet? (I’m being judgmental, I know. I actually love the idea that they’re mostly serving crowd-favorites-slash-tailgate specials and I bet the food will actually be really good.)
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
The big day is here at last.
Well almost here there’s several events tomorrow with guests checking in
My cholesterol went up just looking at that food delivery. I am having a hard time seeing that Costco delivery of bulk food being spun into a magical buffet, but I’m sure it’ll happen somehow. I hope we get close up photos of the food!
I’m sure this is just a small part of what will be served. Don’t caterers bring the food they will serve? I thought it was confirmed her favorite restaurants were going to have pop-up stations/restaurants at the event?
It’s probably too soon for the fancy caterers. Maybe we’ll get delivery pics tomorrow of artisanal canapés in fancy covered trays.
I assumed this was a ruse to throw ppl off the real event, but I guess not 😂. I wonder if she’s going to float in a bubble from the ceiling to the stage for her entrance 😂
This comments made me choke on my tea. I can see it now………………………
Stadium food! Both of them work in stadiums so maybe this is their ultimate comfort zone. It sounds like a fun event, not a small intimate thing, but a big long festive and entertaining party.
I worked in stadium concessions at one point and I can’t imagine wanting more than one already eats for work. 🤢
But this will probably be much fancier, obviously not sitting in grease for hours. And now I’m wondering if they’ve opened the invites to full families so plenty of kids are coming.
I’m not a ‘Swiftie’ and I’ve enjoyed the joy that TNT have brought and they seem genuinely happy and I think that’s awesome, especially when you are at the level of fame they are. They also go off the radar and that’s cool (and necessary for any sane human!).
I’ve never been to MSG but I don’t understand TNT’s choice! I would love to know why they went down this route!
I’m seeing Robyn tomorrow night and I cannot WAIT!
I love this for them as well. I hope their day is as wonderful as anyone could hope for. Just read that they jointly donated $26 million to 20 different charities this week as well. Food banks, children’s education and health related stuff.
Just saw, it’s pretty amazing ! Of course it had to be 26 ( 13 each) , and each charity gets 1.3 , yeah that made me smile.
I guess I’ve been the cheese that stands alone in never once feeling judgmental over any of this, lol. If they want an extravaganza with a fantasy party explosion in NYC, in a space that can easily fit everyone and everything they want to do and where they don’t have to worry about outside press intrusion, that just sounds like a fun time to me.
I have not been judgemental either..she cops a lot of bitter betties blaming her for the entire state of the world as we know it. They’re so ridiculous. She pays people generously, she donates loads of money regularly. She gets death threats from the maga brigade so she’s hardly their fav. Enjoy the day. You’ve earned it.
I’m standing right by you. I do understand the decision for them to marry there, they control the environment and can make it look however they choose and I’m sure it will be lovely for them. I don’t get all the uproar?
No judgment from me, either. I cannot imagine what it would be like to have to manage her level of fame. No wonder she relates to Elizabeth Taylor.
They really had two choices: go big, or go hidden. They chose big, which seems like his style as much as hers. And it sounds like it will be a lot of fun.
No judgment from me either – a bride should have the kind of wedding she wants – I don’t get all the hate from people. If Taylor and Travis are happy, shouldn’t we be as well?
Maybe I’m just a jerk but there is absolutely nobody (including myself!) who I care about enough to sit through a ten hour wedding program. Walk down the aisle, say your vows, then go pose for your photos while I get started on the reception food and then I’m leaving before dark.
She’s very time conscious hence 6pm start. I’d imagine the last few hours are the real party nuts. I wouldn’t either. My body needs regular lie downs so that wouldn’t work.
10 hours for a wedding is pretty normal. I have been to a lot of wedding that started at 12 or 1 p.m and then the dance goes to 1 a.m.
Those weddings sometimes have annoying gaps for the guests (including my own 😂), so I like that hers accounts for that.
That’s what I thought. I’ve been to lots of wedding that have the service first at 2/3pm then the party runs to 1/2am. Seems normal. My issue is when you have to wait for hours for the food!
Then I’m soooo glad that wasn’t a thing back when all my friends were getting married!
Sounds like the wedding and reception/party are combined. The best part about weddings is it brings together a lot of people who know each other but haven’t seen each other in a long time. But once, I’ve said hi to everyone, and the ceremony is over, I’m out. I know people who are more social stay longer.
🤷♀️ Show up near the end of the cocktail hour/s, take your seat, watch the wedding, have dinner at the reception–give that an hour, tops, then leave. You’re not required to be there the entire ten hours.
Good for them.
They can afford it, they want it.
It’s not our wedding.
And not our problem.
Godspeed, TnT!
I mean, people werent saying that last year about Jeff Bezos – or about any other billionaire extravaganza lol.
Renting out a space built for events to hold an event is not the same as shutting down an entire city and massively inconveniencing all the locals for days like the Bezos/Sanchez trash show, come on now. No one in NYC is being unduly inconvenienced over Madison Square Garden being used for a billionaire’s private party venue.
Replying to Plums comment:
Madison Square Garden sits on top of a major transportation hub in NYC. Amtrak, New Jersey Transit , the Long Island Railroad ,and the NYC subway all converge there. NYC is hosting tons of visitors for World Cup, not to mention all the people in town for the July 4th weekend.
There are entrances on the outside to enter the Garden but you can also enter it from inside the terminal. Those entrances need to be guarded. Entrances to trains will need to be rerouted. The various food shops and other businesses might have to curtail hours or close all together. There will definitely be street closures as well as extra security around the various entrances (you can enter from both 7th and 8th Avenues ). With the street closures, businesses might also have to shut down for the day because no one will be able to get to them. It’s going to be a traffic nightmare. Not to mention all the fans trying to get any glimpse of the wedding preparations or guests arriving.
So yes, NYC will be unduly inconvenienced for this private party.
I am as happy for them as I would be for any couple that I don’t know. I don’t judge if they want a month-long gummi bear-themed wedding meditation circle. But what is not ok is shutting down multiple streets in New York City during our insanely hectic summer for this *private citizen’s* event. This is a hijacking of public resources for entirely inappropriate purposes. She *must* be required to reimburse the city for the services she is using, but that doesn’t help the actual New Yorkers whose lives are being disrupted for this show of extravagance. More than tone deaf, this is going to turn a large chunk of the city against her.
Will it cause some disruption? Probably. But no more than any other big event held in New York which happens all the time. The city can handle it.
And I wouldn’t be surprised if Taylor is reimbursing the city for everything and giving officers who work the event nice bonuses. Taylor has a proven record of being very generous to those who work for her.
A lot of New York vendors are most likely working the event too.
The City of New York does not work *for her*. And the idea that you’re comfortable with the hijacking of city resources based on her handing out extra bundles of cash to police officers and other city staff sounds a whole lot like bribery. Do you live here? If you do, you know that the city is at its *limit* right now in terms of disruption. Closing down the additional streets around MSG, which sits on top of one of our main transit hubs, on a holiday weekend, and pretending like that’s no big deal is…well, not the most insightful comment I’ve seen today.
DYING to find out all the details.
I hope the castle has a moat, at least. Plus a free merch stall. And a bounce house. Petting zoo. Pony rides.
Sane people in the comments who know how Taylor operates have been SAYING that this wasn’t a decoy or red herring. Ridiculous that people were pushing that for so long.
Like I would for any bride, I hope the wedding weekend bonanza is everything she wants it to be.
And holy crap do I want to see pictures!!!
And those early release photos better be a prelude to the full documentary!!
If she were marrying anyone else, I’d probably enjoy hearing the wedding details…
She’s more interesting than he is….sorry.
Yeah I don’t get the gushing over him. He comes off as smarmy to me. “But he loves her she’s so happy!!!!” Yeah, yeah…he still comes off as smarmy to me. But I’m not marrying him, so…
and she keeps heavily implying that’s he really stupid.
CONFIRMED: TACKY
Krispy Kremes at a wedding? I’m in!
I’m actually starting to think this was a good idea on their part. Yea they could have done a spectacular destination wedding but with a much smaller guest list but I’m guessing Trav wanted to invite his whole team and Tay had some very high profile guests on her list (Sabrina Carpenter, Jay and Beyonce) so they just decided to go big. I absolutely believe the mayor has been on board since he was elected.
Also the food is going to be wild with great “all American” food stands and really classy high brow stuff.
I just really hope they ask for donations to good causes instead of gifts.
Ooh good point. I wonder which charities? Probably meaningful but politically neutral (children, animals). Why in the world would they want gifts?
Hopefully a list that includes Planned parenthood or any organization that would make Magas go on meltdown
They have said absolutely no gifts, according to George Kittle..
And apparently they have made $26 million in donations ahead of the wedding.
Well, they did need to involve the mayor of NYC whoever it turned out to be . This is a high profile event.
I don’t get “smarmy” for Travis, but I am only a very casual observer of him.
I have been to legislative shin digs at a local university’s stadium and all I can say is that I was completely taken aback when I first went. Walking into the stadium and seeing the basketball floor completely redone with lights all around made it look like surreal. You could take it all in from afar and then descend into the party with all the carving stations mini bars everywhere. It really was something to behold. And I am hoping for pics.
As a New Yorker, I can only give my opinion that getting married at the god-awful MSG and building a ‘castle’ inside the venue (when the city has HUNDREDS of gorgeous, exclusive venues to be married) reeks of a Basic Becky Getting Married “It’s my day, and I want to be a princess” vibes…Sooooo much money, and not an ounce of taste. I’m at a loss for words as to why she is such a phenom….the music is fine, she’s pretty, he’s not hideous…Since we are being subjected to all of the other aspects of this celebrity circus, I think moving forward, we should all demand copies of pre-nups…HAHA!!
Fredi, as a fellow New Yorker, I have to agree with you about the venue. Also, I would LOVE to get copies of pre-nups. I’m not a lawyer, but I’m sure I’d get great pleasure from it anyway.
One of the guests commented on a podcast yesterday that the actual nuptials were happening at different time different place…so they may have already tied the knot.
https://www.tmz.com/2026/07/01/taylor-swift-wedding-not-at-madison-square-garden/#continued
They’re a fun couple to watch. Betting that Trump will have meltdown over there media coverage as the tumbleweeds roll by his fair.
My question is will we see and will there be photos of guests arriving for the main event?! There should be a record amount celebs, right?
I don’t know if the NY Post has it right. Some man, who is a celebrity memorabilia collector, was on TMZ because he was showing his car collection and discussing all of his collections as investments. I didn’t catch his name. During it, it came out he is invited to both Taylor’s wedding and the big reception. They kept pressing him. He said he wasn’t allowed to say, but did say it wasn’t what people thought. He finally stated the wedding wasn’t at the same venue as the big shebang at Madison Square Garden. He refused to give any more information.
They asked who he was invited by, and he said Taylor. They asked how he knew her. He said he met her at the Super Bowl.
I bet he is now uninvited if he really was invited and not lying.
KC2, Yes, they will have “overshadowed” him, an action leading to threats, hate and death in the UK.
Of all places, why the fuck would you have your wedding at MSG?? So is she basically throwing a Renaissance festival wedding? This is so weird… why not just have it in some cool locale with a picturesque castle, or at some historical royal residence? Why not have a backdrop of actual nature with stunning scenery and views? I would have imagined a castle in the Alps would have been so sublime and apropos.
A wedding at MSG where everything is basically a set piece is so attention grabby 🫠.
If this ends up all being a ruse to shift attention away from the actual wedding, then big kudos to the couple.
I think the simplest answer is the guest list. Not many historic properties or picturesque reserves are going to accommodate 1000+ people for a sit-down dinner and dancing and a stage for a concert and who knows what else. Even if they did, there are typically all kinds of rules for the use of the property (like time/noise restrictions) that they’d be unlikely to bend, even for Taylor Swift. Then there’s the whole ordeal of getting all those guests to the site in the first place. MSG isn’t elegant, but it’s a big, blank, convenient canvas.
The idea that this is going to be some sort of ren faire wedding seems a little silly to me. She has the money and the people with knowledge of stage/set design to completely transform the place. If we get photos and they’ve got some kind of shitty cardboard castle setup, I’ll be right there making fun of her with everybody else. But I doubt that’ll be the case.
What’s that old saying- the more a wedding costs, the shorter the marriage?
I hope that Taylor and Travis have done the real work in preparing for a lasting marriage. Marriage is what comes after the fancy food and dancing. It is a life long commitment to one person (she seemed to struggle in that area in previous years) and seeing and standing by them throughout life’s challenges. It might mean talking through issues, getting counseling, whatever to make sure that you are prepared and mature enough for marriage. Like parenthood, you can never really know what it’s like until you enter that stage but you should be prepared as much as possible. Even princesses need to grow up and learn that life is not always a fairytale.
She had a 6 year relationship before Travis, so it isn’t like she’s never had a lasting relationship and it is really weird to continually punish her for dating a bunch in.her teens and early 20s..
Shr and Travis have been together for 3 years and have weathered insane travel schedules, busy careers and actual tragedies (including a shooting at the Chiefs parade and an attempted terrorist attack aimed at her concert).
A match made in tacky and attention insatiable heaven.
Taylor and Travis just donated $1 million to Helping Harvest, a food bank that serves “seniors and adults experiencing food insecurity” in Swift’s hometown of Reading, according to the Philadelphia newspaper.
Very cool.
They donated 26 million dollars spread across many charities. I think its a smart PR move. That wedding will be ginormous and could probably feed an entire country in Africa. Taylor is a billionaire. She can do whatever she wants it’s her and his money. They are still philanthropic people.
It’s her wedding if she wants a castle built in MSG and have a diamonds falling from the sky. Have at it.
I can’t even imagine how many NDAs are going to be signed to pull this off.
I really think they got married elsewhere like some of the guests have mentioned but even if it didn’t…the amount of press interest, and celebritiy attendance, security has got to be a huge issue. Only venues like this would fit the bill for coming and going semi privately, keeping the tabloids from being able to photograph and keep everyone safe.. plus the sheer number of guests and high profile ones at that…
I gotta say something about people’s feeling Travis is stupid. I think he might be dyslexic. He’s not learned or well-read and has only started traveling + food since Taylor, but he’s actually a pretty smart guy.
He seems to see things in big picture + patterns. That’s why he’s good at his job. On one of the New Heights shows, he and Jason got into figuring out some math thing – can’t remember, but maybe to do with sports bracket or odds. He figured it out quickly + Jason challenged him. Then he explained in a really convoluted strange way how he got to the number (grouping things together) and he was right!