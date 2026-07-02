It really looks like Princess Kate did the ‘Three Peaks Challenge’ with her brother?

The Princess of Wales’ Three Peaks Challenge story has bizarrely blown up in her face. It’s like the weirdly manipulated 2024 Mother’s Day photo all over again. Yet another own-goal from Kensington Palace, they just can’t stop getting in their own way. After the Mother’s Day fiasco, many photo agencies and international outlets learned the hard way that Kensington Palace has zero credibility and that every photo, video and story they release should be handled with a healthy dose of skepticism. Which is why Kate’s Three Peaks Challenge story was bizarre from the start – she claimed that she hiked three mountains with minimal help, and that Prince William, the kids, Carole Middleton and James Middleton were all waiting for her when she completed the challenge. Within 24 hours, there was footage of what appeared to be a body double wearing different clothes, purporting to be Kate. There was also footage of Real Kate on a mountain, surrounded by staffers, including what appeared to be a videographer or photographer. And now this: Kate’s brother James was helping her for some or all of it?
James Middleton can be seen helping his sister, the Princess of Wales, down to the base of Mount Snowdon in a heartwarming video filmed by a hiker who also completed the Three Peaks Challenge.
Catherine, 44, recently completed the gruelling endurance event, scaling three of the highest peaks in the UK within 24 hours, to spread her message about life during and after cancer.
While the Princess did the challenge solo, her younger brother sweetly escorted Catherine to the base of the mountain in Wales in a clip filmed by entrepreneur Phillip Tebajjwa.
The video shows a beaming Kate, wearing red shorts, hiking boots, and a grey cap, holding James’s hand as her famous sapphire ring caught the light.
The moment felt especially poignant as royal fans recalled how Catherine attended therapy appointments with James when he was being treated for severe depression that left him contemplating suicide.
I’m including the footage below, which now belongs to Kensington Palace, because the guy who shot the footage issued a bizarre video statement saying that he was giving up his rights to his own video because he shouldn’t have shared a private moment. Keep in mind, Kate’s Three Peaks Challenge was added (after the fact) to the Court Circular, so it “counts” as a work event for her. Not only that, but Ellie Hall pointed out that James not only appeared with Kate at Mount Snowdon, he also appeared in some of the photos and videos of Kate at Scafell Pike. So did Kate and James Middleton do the Three Peaks Challenge together, and KP just decided to lie about it?
That's ridiculous! Kate Middleton went up there with the guards and a camera crew filming her the whole time—and she even changed her clothes like three times 😂😂😂—and you're telling me she did that to seem authentic? 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/Lh6F6Qsvne
— Andy (@solossisu) July 1, 2026
NEW: The man who posted footage of Princess Catherine (aka Kate Middleton) and her brother James descending Mount Snowdon during her recent National Three Peaks Challenge has taken it down, apologized for sharing it, and claims to have given the rights to Kensington Palace: pic.twitter.com/2Dx90G7Dzc
— Ellie Hall (@ellievhall) July 2, 2026
NEW: After footage of Princess Catherine (aka Kate Middleton) and her brother James descending Mount Snowdon was taken down by its apologetic uploader, another video shows that James was ALSO with his sister when she scaled Scafell Pike during her National Three Peaks Challenge: pic.twitter.com/HF9KqulfUd
— Ellie Hall (@ellievhall) July 2, 2026
Photos courtesy of Kensington Palace.
“Catherine attended therapy appointments with James when he was being treated for severe depression”
Is that what really happened or a cover story for Kate receiving treatment, because everything with these people is some twisted version of a half truth. Guessing that guy was pressured to remove his video, taken in a public place, of a public individual and an event that counts as royal work, so how was it a private moment.
They must have paid him big time. He didn’t do anything illegal. More fool him if he just gave it to those grifters.
Pay him? I doubt it. They more likely threatened him. It’s very North Korea level
Sure but he’d already uploaded it. All he’d have to do was say what they did. I saw his response video, it was way ott. Payment makes sense to me anyway.
@moondust. Very North Korea is right. Watching that video gave me chills.
@Moondust, I think you may be right. They must have dug up something about him and used it to threaten him, or even without that, made all sorts of claims about what they could do to make his life a misery, and he didn’t have the good sense to contact a lawyer before giving up the video.
But surely many people had already downloaded the video? 😀 Is KP going to go round threatening everyone who ruins the narrative of this heroic and very fake “engagement”? How on earth did it get added to the court circular?
1. She was in red shorts in the removed video. Either princesses aren’t supposed to have legs, or people were speculating on her health.
2. The video showed she was supported by several guys, including her brother, but not by Scooter
The shorts thing is super-weird. If you don’t want to be photographed in shorts for whatever reason, then don’t wear shorts. I hike a lot and frequently wear long pants to keep the bugs away in swampy areas, but many sporting companies make super-light long pants for exactly this purpose.
It’s not like she doesn’t have a closet full of jeggings available for this either.
It isn’t like she hasn’t lashed her full.ass at work and paraded around in bikinis for years for the paps.
Her crotch looks weird in the shorts. Could be how shes standing or something else. That may be part of the north Korean shutdown of free speech on this video.
The running shorts thing was weird. Hiking shorts like James’, OK, if that’s your preference–they offer little protection against biting & stinging insects, the sun, the rocks if you lose your balance, but OK, fine. But Kate’s shorts? They look like running shorts & have no pockets for when you need a snack, a Kleenex, a chapstick refreshing, etc. Plus it looked cold & she was on the way down; you’re building up heat on the way up but coming down you’ll be in goosebumps. She makes the weirdest decisions for someone who claims to be outdoorsy.
This thing is being booked/treated as an engagement, not as a private activity of madam three-peaks.
Not a surprise – every appearance of Kitty and Willy these days is carefully choreographed self-promotion disguised as work/an engagement. Their PR/Comms/Social Media budget must be at its highest – i.e., many Millions. Hence why KP isn’t giving any details about Willy + Kitty’s court or the Duchy’s PR/Comms, etc. spending.
I’m with you, @Zapp Brannigan — if you want your climb to appear in the Court Circular, it is public by definition, according to their self-serving creed of the working royal. So anyone who caught film of you — in a public place, no less, where even normal people have no expectation of privacy — can hardly expect to be scolded for capturing your image. If you’re a working royal, out and about, people will take pictures. WanK always just want to have their cake and eat it.
Curious as to how the little boy in the wheelchair’s team isn’t catching flack for posting video of Kate congratulating them. 🧐
Hmm. Is he white?
No reason to apologize. The challenge was added to the court circular, so the guy pictured a public event. I’m really baffled to see Catherine that fit. KP told us even this year that the Princess would prioritize gaining back her strength. So she did “work” even less than before, but she was able to do this challenge? To hike in total round about 42 km, drive 765 km between summits, and all this in 24 hours? I’m a hiker myself, and this is tough!
The double is possibly azalee, james wife, she has kindof the same frame.
Kate probably did have that “planned” abdominal surgery and everything else after was to gain sympathy after being revealed as one of the 2racists of the family in my opinion. It is weird in the weirdest was that when saying you had cancer you can never name it. I can smell the bullsht from the true north 🇨🇦
When did we ever know James had severe depression w/suicidal thoughts? Thats very precise vs her cancer.
James has talked openly about his depression for years now. He’s a grifter in many ways but he’s been open about that.
Becks1 his “depression” may be real or yet another Middleton grift. He went on about how much his dogs helped with his “depression” – and launched a dog food company that gave freebies to royal rota in exchange for positive reviews.
Smells a lot like a grift to me.
He talked about his depression well before that. The dog food wasn’t related to his depression at all – the book he wrote about his dogs was, but again, he’s been open about it well before that book. I think the book was intended to boost dog food sales and like I said, he’s a grifter – but if he’s running a con regarding his depression he’s been doing it for a long ass time now.
The Middletons are all born grifters so yes, the “depression” remains in quotation marks. Just another Middleton pack of lies and grift opportunity. It was also used as an excuse for keen’s abject laziness.
I did wonder if she did it because she was fed up with the media constantly saying she was still sick
Why would she be tired of the media saying that she was still sick, when that’s the excuse she uses so she can continue to be lazy? She’s been married into the royal family for 15 years (?) yet every year there has been an excuse as to why she can’t work full time or as much as people nearly twice her age. To be honest, I was surprised they did this video because I was expecting her to come out claiming the cancer was back any day now, for sympathy and to work less. That’s the moral character I give her. She’s untrustworthy and manipulative because she will lie even when the truth would work more in her favor. It’s like a compulsion for her.
Wiglet Girlypop needs to pick a lane. Either she’s the poster girl for “recovery from cancer”, or she’s a fragile flower who can’t possibly leave the house to do her day job.
Pick. One.
Also this whole thing feels very staged and disingenuous to me. Given previous reports of her ongoing reputed fragility, the only way I’ll believe she got up those mountains, is if she was carried up in a knapsack like Yoda.
It’s giving fake, it’s giving posed, it’s giving Wiglet of Wales is still a big fat liar. And so is everyone at KP.
She did this to pull focus ahead of the Invictus Games Flag journey, where wounded, injured and sick service personnel and veterans are taking on 52 iconic peaks in 12 days across Scotland, Wales and England.
Dee you are absolutely right. No reason at all for this to be done now – except to stomp on the invictus veterans. Kate is such a PoS just like her husband.
@Where’s My Tiara: I am screaming at Wiglet girlypop!!! Too funny
“Wiglet Girlypop needs to pick a lane.”
I think she keeps trying to ‘build her own lane’ but William is stopping that happening.
The sense that the Midds were ascendant after all the bad press about Party Pieces got stopped and the ‘happy families’ video has evaporated.
It’s definitely weird that guy took down a video he initially seemed so proud of. It’s also weird that he made a whole new video explaining he took the old one down and is pleased KP now owns it.
Also weird: KP claims Kate was met at the base of the last mountain by William, her kids, and the Middletons (excluding Pippa). She hiked with a videographer but they didn’t get that victorious and heartwarming final shot?
I’m pretty sure that we will see this kind of shot when the sussexes arrive in town to deflect. The whole thing was very staged and there are certainly many videos and photos..both James and Kate had microphones on them.
Yes, am also wondering if we’re going to get another gauzy nature-is-healing video from her. Were she and James wearing mics so they could chat without being obvious, for security reasons, because they were afraid of losing her in the fog, or for another nature video?
I mean, this video has the potential to be more interesting than her previous videos of nature stills. But if she just tells us cancer exists and that we don’t understand nature’s important healing role, then what’s the point.
Those mic’s are what influencers have when they film videos. This wasn’t security related. Because the RPOs were near them at all times too.
It’s so odd too because he didn’t surreptitiously record them. They knew it. They could’ve easily asked him off camera not to release it for privacy, because they have a video they’re doing, etc Whatever their reason was. Unless he was live-streaming they had time.
What’s with all the weird Potemkin moves?
I don’t think people would have minded if she was accompanied by a family member? (even if it wasn’t William!)
I agree. Nobody would have minded. Why lie?
Exactly. It’s the lying that makes it so weird – and that it was a “personal event” that is now on the CC. No one would have cared if she completed the challenge with the support of her brother or other family members. The videographer and photographers and other team members are a little OTT but how can she make multiple videos about it whenever she needs to
Pull focus from Meghan without them???
@me at home
Kate certainly loves showing off her legs and backside; the issue here might have been that the body double climbing the mountain was wearing different trousers than Kate, who was hanging around with her brother near the base—where she was unexpectedly filmed by a passerby. Kate had an entire film crew with her, shooting her in carefully posed shots so she could edit the footage into a piece about her “solo climb.”
A story about her doing this challenge with her brother would have made her look like more of a normal person who can maintain relationships with people. I think it’s weirder to have only paid staff accompany you on something like this. Like, do you have no one in your life to do activities with?
@kc and she looked happy and normal with James. It’s actually really sweet and heartwarming. Just such a bizarre reaction.
Agree. It’s a weird thing to lie about. No one would have cared if they stated that James was with her.
In fact, that would have been better. I commented the other day how weird it was that Kate did this alone (with her team of RPOs & videographers & photographers); like, no friends, no family, to accompany her on this big challenge? No group of friends to go hiking with? For a PRINCESS of the realm? She’s so alone–but why?
Saying she did it solo always seemed kind of sad to me. We know she doesn’t have any friends and her husband barely tolerates her but her family are supposed to be big in her life so why not have James or Pippa do it with her?
Plus ‘solo’ negates the equal effort out in by the team that follower her round carrying cameras and goodness knows what else.
That was one of the things I liked in the Ewan McGregor and Charlie Boorman bike adventures (Long Way Round/Up/etc.), they regularly acknowledged Claudio the camera guy filming them and doing all the same riding.
They don’t want any more footage coming out, including footage that might show that she didn’t actually hike or that William and the children weren’t there.
So finally it was a solo hike with her brother. Ok. tomorrow it will be a solo hike with brother and his wife (body double). and the day after it will be a different story including william becuase now the lazy scoot needs to feel kinda bad he was supporting her from the rose bushes of houghton hall probably. Just bullsht all the time, every time.
In the initial reporting, who added the detail that W, the kids, the parents and James all greeted her when she finished? Was it KP or just reporters assumed, since it was stressed that she did it solo?
Right?! Why are they being so weird about this. Just say you’re doing it with your brother (and security). Thats fine, that’s nice.
But they always do way too much. Lie too easily. It’s ok if her family wasn’t waiting at the end, it’s ok if she did it with her brother. But all this effort – did she not really do it in 24hrs? Is she ashamed she had drivers and a change of clothes for each peak? Did her husband not care?
I don’t know why they haven’t learned that simpler is better. It’s their embellishments that always unravel.
Why do they make everything so bizarre. Why do they lie about everything? It could have been cute, brother and sister doing the challenge together. But no, Kate has to be perfect. She’s done the challenge alone except for the mountain rescue team, the two videographers, the RPOs and now her brother. It also would have been cute a picture of her surrounded by family at the end. Nothing spontaneous with them, everything so fake.
Right? I actually felt kind of sorry for her when this story broke that she didn’t seem to have anyone with her on this challenge who didn’t have to be there as part of their job. From this article, it sounds like James has had his own struggles, so why not complete the peaks together as a show of resilience and the importance of getting support from your loved ones? Why did the narrative have to be “omg Kate is so strong and inspirational”?
A team photo at the end of something like that would be lovely, I’m sure they supported each other and it is a challenge even for the fit and healthy. Credit to the team that made it happen please.
Give other people credit?? Surely, you jest. They would never ever do that.
Whoa. What a web of lies. Why didn’t they just say James hiked with her in the first place? They made a huge thing about her doing it alone but it was a lie. My god, they just lie and lie and lie, all the time. And shaming that guy into giving up his video? I kind of love how he then made a video detailing the video that he gave over to KP, making sure everyone knows that it exists and that Kate was hiking with her brother and not solo as claimed.
I tend to think no one will care about solo vs with james. We notice the lies but do regular people, and do they care? The saccharine garbage the fail barfed up was something else.
Well yes, bc why would anyone care if her brother was with her on the hike? It’s such a silly thing to lie about.
Well, the only thing I really know about James is that he’s a bit of a grifter – could this trek originally have been conceived as some kind of special video series from him, guest starring his famous sister? That would track, and it would explain the cameras and mics – way more than you would need for a simple selfie at the top. But then, why put out that Kate did everything alone? Did KP get cold feet?
It’s baffling. And why was it billed as a personal accomplishment but then later added to the CC as work.
Elie Hall confirmed that the briefing material from KP said that she did it solo.
This is all a self own.
Meghan would be crucified in the BM if she did anything even close to this. For Kate, crickets.
I’m not trying to take away Kate’s agency, but do you think this gaffe is Kate’s or William’s staff? Kate doing the challenge with her brother is a good news story. Kate doing the challenge with William is a better news story. I think the palace staff decided what to put out, and it backfired, and once again, Kate is being called a liar.
Kate didn’t put out the press release/talking points surrounding her hike, nor did she post that Franken-photo Mother’s Day photo.
She and her brother were wearing microphones during the hike, so he was clearly being filmed. So whatever was planned was modified after the fact.
Wonder if we’re going to get another gauzy nature-is-healing video from her. She and James were micced, so was that so they could chat without being obvious, for security reasons, because they were afraid of losing her in the fog, or for another nature video?
I mean, this video has the potential to be more interesting than her previous videos of nature stills. But if she just tells us cancer exists and that we don’t understand nature’s important healing role, then what’s the point.
Apparently she’s also micced at Wimbledon today. Maybe she’s working on a video special that will be revealed later. And remember yesterday she was reportedly worried about Meghan and a camera crew. Camera crews are mine, Meghan.
I think she is going to release a short film on her hike, and her brother will be included in it. Her brother may even be the one making the short film. That’s why no photos have been released of the family waiting for her at the end, the money shot. She’s saving that for her little project release, or possibly part of her end-of-year Hallmark video about everything she is thankful for, and her kids and William greeting her will be in that.
maybe she will release a vid so that it comes out at the same time as Cookie Queens, Aug 7, as counter-programming. ‘i can do videos too!’
Do we think Kate’s little video will be of any substance? So far, everything she’s released is just a bunch of jump cuts, max 5 minutes (if that).
A family shot will possibly be the Xmas or Mother’s Day card.
It’s not as if they have separate spokes people or separate people who post videos or photos for them. They have separate people who obviously style them, but Kate doesn’t have her own spokesperson or person to post for her. Regarding the Frankenphoto, they initially said that William took the photo and posted it, but after backlash they claimed that it was Kate who bizarrely photoshopped the photo to high Heaven for no apparent reason. There were obvious lies that she participated in telling the public. Even with the farmers market video, there was a media person who admitted later that she was part of the discussions at KP that were trying to squash online rumors so they facilitated the farmers market sighting to quiet the online noise. No one can tell me that the woman, who briefly looked directly at the camera of the man filming from his car in the back of the parking lot at the farmers market video, was Kate. She sort of did post that this was a solo hike when she spoke in what was a fairly long video about this hike and failed to mention that her brother was there by her side. We can’t pretend that she isn’t part of the lies and misrepresentation when it is always Kate who the obvious and unnecessary lies are covered up for. The same with the Meghan made Kate cry lie, that was leaked to Camilla Tominey after Kate’s mother gave her first interview. Too convenient for it not to be Kate facilitating and leaking the lies.
But what if that video was AI too? What if ‘she’ didn’t say any of that and William/KP intervened? Now this hike is in the court circular and the guy that took that video with her in the shorts practically sounded like a hostage saying that KP has control of ‘that private moment’. Did William/BRF yank this away from the Middletons? Did Kate have control of the body double footage at all? Where does Middleton PR and the Palace’s moves end or begin here?
@Nerd
Kensington Palace sent the “Frankenphoto” to two global news agencies with the official claim that William had taken it himself just a week prior. When it was revealed to be a collage rather than a genuine photograph, William distanced himself from the image and pinned the blame on Kate. Unfortunately, this didn’t help—things only got worse, and the agencies announced an audit of all Palace photos in their archives. Realizing that nearly all the photos had been edited or composited from multiple shots, William announced he would stop sending images to the agencies and would publish them solely on his Instagram; the quality of the photos was also significantly downgraded. His public image was in tatters, and that was when he released the AI-generated video announcing the cancer diagnosis. Throughout this period, Kate was actually laid up somewhere in serious condition a severe injury to her left eye socket—a deep scar from which we could “admire” during her first public appearance. Yet, once she recovered, she eagerly latched onto the cancer narrative and has been riding that wave ever since.
They’re going to edit William in to the “greeting” photo or video, I’ll bet. Because he wasn’t actually there to congratulate her.
It’s such a stupid thing to lie about, too? Why would anyone lie about doing a mountain climb with their sibling! If she’d just said AT THE START that she was doing it with her brother, this wouldn’t even be an issue!
Because they are covering up something and I would bet any thing she truly didn’t do these climbs unassisted and that doesn’t fit the narrative.. this will all be another incident like “Mother’s Day photo” kill notification soon all with most of it being AI or staged.
This is why they are always screwing up. They lie about the simplest stuff. I mean they’re at the level of what did you have for lunch, and they say steak instead of a sandwich. No reason to lie at all just lying to be lying.
No one would have blinked at her brother accompanying her on the hike. They actually could have spun it into something very heartwarming. Her taking on the challenge, her brother who has had his own mental health issues thinking it was a great idea, and then tying it in to cancer and mental health ( which is reportedly one of their big things right?)
But they can’t do that. Because at the end of the day they don’t do anything for the genuine good and awareness of it. They do it to score points and for competition. And you know it’s for competition because of them now trying to tie in Kate doing this, and Meghan early in her pregnancy scooting down a hill in California, on a hike in a private video with her husband.
Also- I just have to say it cracks me up how Pippa seems to not trying to be involved in this stuff. Outside of attending Wimbledon the year the cancer was announced, she’s been pretty scarce right?
I think she wanted scooter to climb with her but he refused
If only journalists had the guts to really dig in – the brother seems to follow the party line completely, but the sister? She seems to have dropped off a bit. Would be fascinating to know what’s going on there. Pippa was always known as the true athlete of the family – this would’ve been something she would be all over back in the day. Anyway, the whole thing is giving Mother’s Day photo – I feel like a correction is coming, probably on July 4 to bury it.
Charlotte was with pipp a and Kate at Wimbledon. Charlotte and pipp a appear to be very close.
Traditionally, bridesmaids were there as decoys to protect the bride from evil spirits or abduction. Pippa and Charlotte were shiny objects that day at Wimbledon, they served a similar function.
Sometimes I have the feeling that there are 2 teams at KP: Kate’s team and William’s team..Sometimes they collaborate, others they “act” independently to promote their own agenda. Remember William and how he destroyed the idea that Kate is opposed to boarding by admitting that the children board? Just an example of the opposite agendas. This track seems to be another one.
Could never understand why Kate was opposed to boarding, she did it herself and appeared to like it.
If the children are boarding it is one less excuse she has for not working at the expected level. Can’t lean on the school run or sick kid excuses when they aren’t even in the building.
I never thought Kate was physically capable of completing this event. Not because of cancer. But because she is emaciated and has no muscle mass from her ED.
That was my thought too. I went backpacking over the weekend from about 8000-11000ft elevation in RMNP and I felt ravenous the whole time, and when I saw this story on Monday I thought “there’s no way Kate eats enough to fuel herself for this.”
I think she spent a lot of time in the gym.
I believe this too but only to ‘cancel out’ every calorie she consumes that day. I don’t believe she’s fundamentally strong or healthy.
There’s a type of ED that has a heavy exercise component, I can’t remember the name, maybe that’s what Kate has.
She’s going to use this event for future social media posts so she can get as much leverage out of it as possible. When we don’t see her after Wimbledon for two months they’ll trot out these videos every week or so to remind people of the cancer stricken princess who climbed mountains.
They lie about basic, fundamental things, which makes it impossible to believe anything they say and makes it a sport to pick apart every single lie. This happens because Willy is a control freak who thinks he is a pr guru and brighter than he is. He thinks the public is stupid and gets a rush from spreading misinformation. He has convinced himself that the media is firmly in his pocket/will never turn on him. He thinks it is is his gawd given right to smear the Sussexes/anyone in his orbit into infinity and to lie, lie, lie, spin, spin, spin, spin to get good pr with no effort. He isn’t mentally fit to be king.
Agreed that while divine right as a source of authority ended, in part, with the execution of Charles I, the underlying principle appears to be sustained among those who thus far have retained their heads – however misshapen, balding, or bedecked in muskrat – through a seemingly heedless disregard for truth undistorted to fit a narrative.
Katty is fit enough to complete this – we should all remember that she works out for at least 2 hours a day with a personal trainer, this is something that she herself has acknowledged more than once. She is a very active person so something like this wouldn’t be too much of a physical challenge.
As for the clothing change – makes sense given the different locations and that the weather in England and Wales has been hotter than Scotland. Scotland hasn’t had the insane temp’s that the southern parts of the UK have been getting the past few weeks.
Its clear that they have both been filmed for whatever PR ‘take media attention from Invictus’ campaign they are plotting hence why this gentleman was not only asked to remove the video but gave media rights to KP.
KP are being obviously obvious!!!!
Agree re Kate being fit enough — she is a compulsive exerciser, not an ED sufferer per se. And aside from the hike itself isn’t the most challenging part of the 24-hr challenge getting yourself 450+ miles between the locations? Helicopters were available here, or at worst a chauffeured Land Rover with clothing changes
Compulsive exercising can be a component of an ED – or you can have a separate ED as part of that. It’s actually not uncommon because for things like running, smaller people tend to be faster because you’re carrying less weight – so its a challenge to make sure you’re eating enough of the right macros to fuel your body.
For example I knew someone who would run for 10 miles several times a week as part of her ED but she was also bulimic and pretty much every time she ate something she “shouldn’t” she would throw up. Now at 44 she admits she wont be as fast as she was at 20 (she’s still pretty damn fast though lol) but she’s healthier – she still struggles with it but she has a coach and an eating plan and she is much more muscular than she was 20 years ago.
Kate has been seen with band aids on her fingers on several occasions which has been explained as being clumsy or gardening. But it also fits with Russell’s signs. Also she has changed her veneers more than once. Teeth enamel is damaged when someone has bulimia.
Definitely,@Becks1 and @Nic19.
My point was that with the documented daily exercise @Digital Unicorn mentions K’s like the ballet dancers and cyclists who also have EDs. No reason to think she’d lack sufficient muscle and stamina for this hike, especially since she’d be carrying little overall weight. As long as it’s not an ultra endurance race where she’d need to rely on stored fat!
I agree with you that she’s able to do this hike. KP over hypes everything she does because it’s clear this challenge is doable by people who don’t train for a marathon.
I wanna add some info to this discussion that may or may not make sense. The man who is apologising maybe Ugandan / British. The T-shirt he is wearing is about the Masaka marathon, which is held in Masaka Uganda, to raise money for one of Williams friend’s Charity. So it is likely he knows someone who knows the Wales’ hence he was talked into taking the video down.
I hope they donated to his charity when he gave them the video.
Is it related to Masaka Kids? Because if so that is the charity that Archewell did a Netflix documentary about, and wouldn’t be related to William at all.
“wouldn’t be related to William at all”
Unless William’s still gunning for the any charity Harry had interaction with…
It is an education Charity run by the Van Straubenzee family who I believe are friends to both William and Harry.
I wonder if it was the same camera and support crew for all three peaks? If so, they should all be getting credit for doing the summitting as well. With camera equipment!
She was out in public on a mountain. There is nothing private about it. There is clearly something in the video that gives the game away. Now how long before the “Kate’s health is fraglle” lies start up again? As someone still in cancer treatment, this bitch really misses me off.
I think the “Kate’s health is fraglle” is William’s line. I think he seeks to bench Kate while she keeps trying to find ways around it. Maybe the Middletons were trying to make their own doc and KP stepped in to block it.
No william doesn’t want the narrative to be Kate is fragile. He wants the narrative to be she’s perfectly fine that’s why I’m divorcing her.
He ‘wins’ either way. He has pushed the ‘Kate is frail’ business himself recently. If she suggests she isn’t weak then she’s pilloried for being lazy which doesn’t serve the role well.
I believe they are yoked together, that they ‘can’t’ divorce through some sort of mutually assured destruction. William wants to do solo engagements but he also doesn’t want Kate to traction with the public from her own engagements. By putting this in the Royal Circular KP can do an end run around whatever the Middletons are trying to do.
KP are just bad at PR and the British press are going to ignore the fact that Kate did not do this trek solo as KP said. I don’t understand why they had to lie about this.
As we know every accusation is a confession with these losers. Explains the stupid Kate is concerned about Harry and Meghan bringing Netflix cameras story, the other day. I smell another seasons video starring Duchess Dolittle and her failure to launch brother!
Such a bizarre thing to lie about. In all the photos and videos, she is not alone. I know her fans are dumb but when she post her commercial who do they think filmed it? They both have microphones on so he will clearly be in it. Maybe a bit of editing to make it look like he wasn’t there the whole time but there is more than one photo of him so that would also be a lie. My guess is the way the shorts looked in the video. But then why wear them in public, but the motion and angle wasn’t flattering so that’s what I’m going with.
They have managed to turn a reasonably good story about Katie into a confusing, suspect narrative. That’s an accomplishment of its own!! Good job, KP!
Agreed 💯@ Quite contrary Kate clearly has her extensive support team around in those photos with the young lad in the wheelchair so why the pretense that it was a solo trip!? James being present and doing the challenge with her is nothing to hide and why all the palaver with the guy apologising for sharing a video of a ” private moment?!” It’s not like he filmed her taking a wee behind a rock, is it?
I agree too. Such an own goal. They’re probably going to release some kind of footage in the future, for the ongoing hagiography efforts. I doubt that will make it more believable.
I’m Diana’s age and I remember at how many events we saw her, always beautiful and hardworking, she had a natural charisma, unlike the current Princess of Wales, lazy, a liar and without any naturalness, isn’t she ashamed?
So Kate could stay away from her small children for 24 hours…
Did he carry her on his back the whole way, except for the filming of her on her own two feet?
These people turn lemons into sauerkraut. This could’ve been a really nice surprising turn for Kate, even if it prompts questions about why she’s not doing more work.
I think that guy purposely made that video to communicate that he was threatened. Good on him, that’s how you do it.
Ultimately, I’m not following this closely enough to understand the scandal. I’m gonna have to go back and read the original story about doubles and clothes and what not. Sigh. These Royals are hijacking my Fourth of July weekend.
More fun to read about their public idiots than our public idiots. Ours just make me depressed. trump’s out there talking bout threesomes with his sons. 🤮
In reference to giving himself and them the Medal of Honor which makes it especially gross.
Given the heavy reliance of this pair on helicopters even to go between Windsor and KP with the kids, it’s hard to believe no choppering was involved to whizz her round and W for the big finish.
Which makes it even odder that she seems to have met Ted & co on every mountain. How does that timing work?
Someone here rightly noted that Kate might be preparing a video about herself ahead of Meghan’s arrival and the Invictus Games. Why the mountains? Because veterans are doing the same thing right now. Well, not *exactly* the same thing—since they’re actually doing the climbing. 🙂
Middleton and her film crew, while focusing on footage for a future montage, seem to have lost the thread of the “here and now” narrative.
We know there’s a body double for the actual climbing—since we’ve seen her—but there could just as easily be three doubles with cameramen climbing three different mountains simultaneously; the footage would then be edited to fit a specific timeline. Kate’s own footage might have been shot on a single mountain, with the background swapped out later, and she could have used a helicopter to hop between the slopes where she wanted to appear. You know, when you go out to film briefly just to stage a presence, you need witnesses. Strangers would rush to film it themselves, whereas people who’ve met her before already know the rules about what is and isn’t allowed. I know it sounds like a conspiracy theory, but that’s what it looks like when you’re manufacturing a deception. The trouble is, they always get tangled up in it. That’s why there’s such panic over candid photos—they risk disrupting the narrative they’re trying to construct later.
Someone tracked it through a site. She took the helo for the whole trip.
Another point, if she really is or pretends to be that strong and to have great endurance, why is it she can’t carry out any royal duties except the ones (like her husband) are fund for her (Wimbledon, Roger Federer events, whatever)? She has said that she’s prioritizing her family (as has William), but there was always the subtext of her not really being healthy enough and it’s her “right” only to do whatever business events she feels like doing. Am I wrong?
Sorry, “that are fun for her” NOT “fund,” though she is certainly well-funded.
OK, wow! So not just lying about this being personal–she counted it as work–but lying about doing it alone (except for the RPOs & videographers & photographers, of course). Wow!
And the dude & his ridiculous video. C’mon, have some dignity! It wasn’t a private moment, she was out there in public sharing space with all those other members of the public! Looks like lots of folks doing that challenge, I’ve never seen such crowded hiking trails.
And as always we get a good look at Big Blue, right? Did she really need to wear that?
I wonder if that was part of the reason this hike was put on the court circular, maybe she’s not supposed to wear big blue or big blue-ish looking rings for unofficial purposes.
Maybe KP didn’t mind the hike for PR but then balked when they realized her brother had been filmed too…?
Kates numbers were low and she added 4 to her count with all this. It was always the plan to include this. The problem was KP briefing to the media that she did this solo and ignoring her brother was there too.
Fetch aka Waity will NEVA happen.
This just shows that the palace could have put out statements to stop negative stories about Meghan. They pressured this man to apologize and take post down. However, the Meghan made Kate cry, terrorist story, avocado famine, Charlotte dangerous flower story, demanding Duchess stories were able to stand with no pushback. Meghan was thrown to wolves.
“This just shows that the palace could have made statements to stop negative stories about Meghan.”
They couldn’t, because they were producing and releasing these stories themselves.
After years of following this site, with hundreds or thousands of great posts, this is the first time I can’t figure out what these Royal goofballs are up to? It seems hinky, if poss, let me know in a paragraph. (Or more if necessary)