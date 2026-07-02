Princess Kate wore a blue pantsuit at Wimbledon & supported some British players

One of my favorite things is when the left-behind royals go somewhere already crowded with spectators or tourists and then act like everyone is there to see them. Here are some photos of the Princess of Wales at Wimbledon today, Thursday, Day 4 of the Championships. In recent years, Kate has barely come out to Wimbledon before the finals, so this is a special occasion. Perhaps she means to distract from the big reveal that her office lied about the Three Peaks Challenge, who knows. Kate did a cutesy photo-op at the famous “queue” and handed out some tickets to some tennis fans. I don’t have an ID on her blue pantsuit but it’s not great.

The British players have not had a good Wimbledon, with almost all of them losing in the first round or withdrawing before their first rounds, like Jack Draper and Emma Raducanu. Apparently, Kate visited the outer courts (Court 18 to be specific) to watch Brit Arthur Fery. I think Katie Swan might be the only British female player still in the singles tournament, and she’s playing today as well. And Swan isn’t even playing on Centre today. If Kate is making her way to the Royal Box, she’s going to watch Iga Swiatek vs. Karolina Pliskova in the second round, then Matteo Berrettini vs. Arthur Fils (two hotties, so all due respect to Kate on that one).

Also: even royalists should admit that this flurry of appearances is specifically about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s upcoming UK visit. They all did this ahead of Prince Harry’s visit last September too, that’s when Kate stunt-queened in that blonde wig.