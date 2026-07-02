Princess Kate wore a blue pantsuit at Wimbledon & supported some British players

One of my favorite things is when the left-behind royals go somewhere already crowded with spectators or tourists and then act like everyone is there to see them. Here are some photos of the Princess of Wales at Wimbledon today, Thursday, Day 4 of the Championships. In recent years, Kate has barely come out to Wimbledon before the finals, so this is a special occasion. Perhaps she means to distract from the big reveal that her office lied about the Three Peaks Challenge, who knows. Kate did a cutesy photo-op at the famous “queue” and handed out some tickets to some tennis fans. I don’t have an ID on her blue pantsuit but it’s not great.
The British players have not had a good Wimbledon, with almost all of them losing in the first round or withdrawing before their first rounds, like Jack Draper and Emma Raducanu. Apparently, Kate visited the outer courts (Court 18 to be specific) to watch Brit Arthur Fery. I think Katie Swan might be the only British female player still in the singles tournament, and she’s playing today as well. And Swan isn’t even playing on Centre today. If Kate is making her way to the Royal Box, she’s going to watch Iga Swiatek vs. Karolina Pliskova in the second round, then Matteo Berrettini vs. Arthur Fils (two hotties, so all due respect to Kate on that one).
Also: even royalists should admit that this flurry of appearances is specifically about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s upcoming UK visit. They all did this ahead of Prince Harry’s visit last September too, that’s when Kate stunt-queened in that blonde wig.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
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The Princess of Wales during a visit on day four of the 2026 Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London.
Featuring: Catherine, Princess Of Wales
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 02 Jul 2026
Credit: Andrew Matthews/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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The Princess of Wales during a visit on day four of the 2026 Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London.
Featuring: Catherine, Princess Of Wales
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 02 Jul 2026
Credit: Andrew Matthews/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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The Princess of Wales during a visit on day four of the 2026 Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London.
Featuring: Catherine, Princess Of Wales
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 02 Jul 2026
Credit: Andrew Matthews/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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The Princess of Wales helps out in the ticket office on day four of the 2026 Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
Featuring: Catherine, Princess Of Wales
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 02 Jul 2026
Credit: Andrew Matthews/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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The Princess of Wales waves to the spectators as she walks through the grounds on day four of the 2026 Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London. Picture date: Thursday July 2, 2026.
Featuring: Catherine, Princess Of Wales
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 02 Jul 2026
Credit: Andrew Matthews/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
The Princess of Wales waves to the spectators as she walks through the grounds on day four of the 2026 Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London. Picture date: Thursday July 2, 2026.
Featuring: Catherine, Princess Of Wales
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 02 Jul 2026
Credit: Andrew Matthews/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
All about keen. I guess the weather was so hot she did not have hair wigs hanging down so she out her hair up. She has those wide grins. After this hard work she will need a vacation
Greeting fans in the line for photo-ops. In a linen suit when she almost alway wears a dress to Wimbledon. Making it to wimbeldon earlier than usual on day 4 when she usually just goes to the finals. Oh yeah, this is about Meghan.
It sure is Right down to the pony tail…
Almost as if she’s anticipating photos of someone else showing up in a linen suit and a ponytail soon and she wanted to get there first. Bc how many times has she worn a suit to Wimbledon? Has she ever? Heck has she ever even worn a ponytail like that to Wimbledon or is it always down? Pretty sure the answer is never to both a suit or a ponytail, just saying.
I think she has worn her hair back but I’m not 100% on that. But it’s almost always a dress. I can’t remember her ever wearing even pants to Wimbledon before.
She wore it half-up with the rest down. Once. Otherwise it’s alway down. And pants? Pretty sure never.
This was my reference so there could be some looks that are not in this article that I missed.
https://www.vogue.com/slideshow/kate-middleton-wimbledon-outfits
@Jais that looks pretty complete to me. I had actually forgotten about the half back look; I was thinking of that McQueen sweater dress with the tie/bow in the front but she wore her hair back with that in Canada I think.
What stands out to me is how much her hair and face have changed in the last 9 years or so. I know, I know, we’re all getting older, things change – but her hair looked so much healthier even in 2019/2021. And her face has definitely moved a bit – maybe just the extreme weight loss, but if you look at her in 2011/2012 and then now….it almost looks like two different people. Not quite that extreme, but close. And I know she still wore wiglets and extensions back then but it seemed like they were more to supplement, not just be her whole hair. It convinces me that she is now wearing full on wigs.
The difference is noticeable. Not just in a appearance but even in spirit if that makes sense. I’m really big on not commenting much on her facial appearance or body bc it’s uncomfortable. I can only imagine a lot of it has to do with the extreme thinness and some unhappiness. That’s why I stick to the clothes, lol. My thing is the BM wants Meghan to attend events with Harry during the upcoming visit, regardless of what they may say about her, and they are very possibly being denied that due to the RF security shenanigans. And here we have Kate doing her best to give Meghan 2.0. Suit in linen with long trousers and a ponytail similar to one Meghan does. Nothing about her previous Wimbledon styles has been like this. I’m sorry but this is like Temu Meghan and it’s weird that she shows up to Wimbledon like this for the first time while Meghan’s ability to travel to the uk hangs in the balance. It actually really icks me out.
When Meghan went to Wimbledon with Kate she wore a striped shirt and pants.
She wore her BLUE AND WHITE striped Ralph Lauren shirt, and white wide legged pants. Hair in a PONY TAIL. “Forever Kopykat Keening” should be on Kate’s tombstone.
Don’t forget the hand in a pocket pose, which Meghan almost always does. *massive eye roll *
I caught that, too. Kitty’s NEVER done that when shaking hands.
@harla
She’s also adopted Meghan’s smile—or rather, she’s trying to. Her “big” smile used to be a wide, gaping maw—she still does that—but for a while recently, she adopted this idiotic, saccharine, childlike grin. She must have been imitating someone—I can’t pinpoint who—but I noticed that things changed a while back; she started doing this full smile that stretches all the way to the corners of her mouth—I don’t know what to call it—and then it suddenly hit me: that’s exactly how Meghan smiles.
It’s staggering that someone can be such a non-entity—to the point where they even copy other people’s smiles.
Pay attention to the length and width of the trousers. Kate is interested only in leggings. She sometimes makes the huge sacrifice of swapping them straight-cut trousers
but as for Meghan—well, clearly she is ready for even greater sacrifices. 🤣
She actually looks nice with her hair tied back off her face .
In her element here .
Yes, I like her look as well; the suit has a warm shade of blue, and the material and cut are good. I just wish she didn’t feel the need to keep her jaw permanently open, though.
I like the suit and the colour but her legs at this point are like sticks. This is not a good look for young girls and women anywhere 😕
I feel the same way about liking the style and color of the suit but it is not fitting her extremely small frame well. That’s the thing about how she dresses, her outfits aren’t always ugly, most are, but it’s her extremely small frame or how she doesn’t know how to accessorize or style the cloutha in the problem with her. Meghan always wears something and when you look at the dress on the model or the mannequin it always looks better on Meghan, in my opinion, while Kate has the opposite affect on clothes where you see the outfit on Kate and you’re like that’s basic or not okay but when you see it on the model or a mannequin you can actually see yourself wearing it.
Funny how no ‘journalist’ notices how dark her hair has become since her blonde bombshell moment.
Close your mouth, kate.
@Kittenmom…….I was just about to say that……
The hairdo looks bizarre, like she’s wearing a bump it for the entire head. It tells me she’s still wearing hairpieces, just not a full wig. The crotch on those pants is hideous, and the color is not great on her.
I swear the crotch area looks strange on most trousers that she wears. I always notice it, and it makes me feel like a perv for noticing.
It might because she has short legs (and long torso), so she pulls her pants up too high to give the illusion of length. That’s also how by the bottom of her pants touch the ground, even when wearing 6in heels! I guess she has no one to tell her how appropriate she looks before she leaves the house as it’s hit and miss a lot of the time.
That suit is just too big on her, plain & simple. She needed a size or two down.
Her hair hangs in the back even with ponytail. Still way too long.
She’s swimming in that suit.
Kate’s suit is Gabriella Hearst, another brand she only started wearing after Meghan wore it. I suspected that Kate would turn up during the first week this year. But I thought she go because she barely worked in June. It’s likely that she will go to Wimbledon again next week before the final when Harry is on the ground in the UK. All this talk about Harry and Meghan wearing hidden mics and it’s Kate who was seen wearing one today when she visited the queue.
She has absolutely no shoe game. Someone must’ve told her once that beige or tan goes with everything.
Overall I don’t think she looks terrible although the suit isn’t a very good fit, and I’m pleased to see the hair off her face. If only she would keep her mouth shut …
HYENA COSPLAY…check
For Kate, with her hair pulled back, she looks refreshed and casual in the lightweight summer blue suit in the hot weather that is going on. With how thin she is, it was a good choice as it doesn’t accentuate how painfully thin she is. She looks nice.
I’ve finally figured out why she does the open big-gob smile. LOL She has developed a bit of saggy jowls as she’s gotten older. She thinks doing that gives her an instant facelift for photos and hides that.
I think Kate must practice her open-mouth smile in the mirror a lot. What else does she have to do?
In the interests of being objective and positive at the same time — she looks great here. She always goes to Wimbledon. She’s probably happy to be out and about. And out of the house. Do this more, Kate, you will love it. Just get out there. For some reason, people are still happy to see her. And the suit is great. It’s linen, it’s perfect for this weather. And the hair back — superb. Just keep it up.
It’s a nice shade of blue on her. I’d have added a belt, but belts are my thing.
Is anyone else totally bored of the BRF? Seriously, what do they do? Why would anyone find pictures of a woman, who gets millions every year, watching tennis for free, of any delight or use? I can’t get my head around it. Does any civilised country need a royal family anymore? Surely these people are totally at odds with modern society and meritocracy.
I like the color of the suit, but the tailoring is terrible and I absolutely hate nude 👠. Once you see the Meghan copykeening you can’t unsee it. The left behinds must be freaking out behind the scenes if she is making a week 1 appearance AND interacting with the peasants.
12 inch inseam, 18 inch rise 😂
The trouble is keen makes wimbledon.all about her. Grinning and taking selfies with her ardent fans
All out of MM Style Playbook
Unbelievable !
I think the color and material of the suit is nice. And her hair looks better pulled back and sleek, unlike those Cousin It wigs.
So who is miked and followed by a camera crew everywhere this week? It’s Kate!!!!! Projection, thy name is Kate. Cosplay, thy name is Kate. She must be happy. She has London all to herself. Everyone else apparently is in Scotland.
She looks ridiculous with that silly grin