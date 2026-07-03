Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce donated $26 million to charity ahead of their MSG wedding

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s 2026 Wedding Spectacular is happening today. Last night was reportedly the rehearsal dinner, but if we learn at some point that they had a quiet civil service a few days ago, I would not be surprised. Still, today’s event is the big one. The Krispy Kreme donut tower is in place, the bangs are being dealt with, the groom is being waxed, the chicken tenders are in the fryer and 1000 wedding guests are headed to Madison Square Garden this afternoon. Taylor heard the complaints about her wedding castle though, and her team sent this out:

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding is beginning to take shape — but the two aren’t building a castle inside Madison Square Garden, contrary to some reports. Insiders tell PEOPLE that although the iconic New York City venue looks “transformed,” the famous couple, who is expected to tie the knot imminently, is not building a castle inside. “Not a castle but it looks very special,” one source tells PEOPLE exclusively. “They have grass, carpets and canopies, and it looks like a place where you’d get married. There’s a stage set up, but it’s special.” A second source confirmed that Swift and Kelce will not have a castle inside MSG. “Absolutely not,” they say. “There’s no castle being built. Not at all.” On Wednesday, July 1, another source told PEOPLE that MSG looks “transformed” after staff worked through the night to set up the upcoming event. They added, “I’ve never seen it look so different.”

[From People]

“There’s no castle being built. Not at all.” I’m absolutely sure Team Swift is being pedantic. “It’s not a castle, it’s a wedding PALACE!” “It’s actually more of a disco-party at Barbie’s Dream House!” “It’s more like a woodland fairy village which resembles a castle!”

Meanwhile, on the eve of their wedding, Taylor and Travis donated $26 million (her lucky number 13 times 2) to at least twenty charities. TNT sent out a list, probably with the hope that their fans would donate as a wedding present (which is sooo smart). The list includes: City Harvest NYC, Food Bank For NYC, New York Cares, Los Angeles Regional Food Bank, Harvesters – The Community Food Network, The Store, Helping Harvest, Rhode Island Community Food Bank, Feeding America, ASPCA, Dolly Parton”s Imagination Library, Grammy In The Schools, Education Through Music, Answer The Call, Musical Mentors, After-School All- Stars (NY and OH), MSK Kids and Children’s Mercy Hospital, among others. That’s truly lovely.

Update: for what it’s worth, Page Six says that Tay and Travis got married a few days ago. I assume that was the civil ceremony.