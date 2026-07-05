Lady Louise Windsor graduated from St. Andrews & will now take a gap year

Lady Louise Windsor graduated from St. Andrews last week. Her parents, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh (aka Prince Edward and Sophie) attended her graduation and they looked very proud. It doesn’t look like Louise’s brother James came to her graduation, or maybe he simply wasn’t included in the photos or reporting. She earned a degree in English, and at her graduation, she did not use her title – the name used was “Louise Mountbatten-Windsor,” as opposed to Lady Louise or even Princess Louise. Technically, she could call herself “Princess Louise” because she is the granddaughter of the late QEII and that’s part of the George V Letters Patent. Louise has chosen not to take a princess title, which I’ve always found interesting.
After her graduation, her parents (via Buckingham Palace) confirmed Louise’s plans to take a post-graduate “gap year” to travel and enjoy herself “before exploring further career opportunities.” That’s also sort of interesting, because there’s growing pressure on Louise to become a working royal:
Lady Louise Windsor has graduated from St Andrew’s University with a Bachelor’s degree in English. Prince Edward and Sophie – as well as Louise’s younger brother, the Earl of Wessex – will undoubtedly be proud of Lady Louise, who has been hailed as the Royal Family’s ‘secret weapon’.
The ‘conscientious’ royal, who is believed to have been the late Queen’s favourite grandchild, is reportedly considering a career in the military – meaning her nickname as The Firm’s ‘secret weapon’ may soon materialise.
Last November, it was reported that Lady Louise had ‘fallen in love’ with army cadets alongside her university degree at St Andrews – much like her father did a generation earlier. A source told The Sun: ‘She talks about being very keen on a career in the military, serving the King and country. She is all about the Army Cadets and has fallen in love with it.’
If Lady Louise, who has kept a low profile while completing her studies, goes down the military path, she will be the first female royal since her late grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, to do so. The King’s niece has also been compared to the late monarch due to their shared love of horses, with royal biographer Ingrid Seward noting: ‘There are shades of the young Elizabeth. There is something about her – a capability. She’s obviously a very gentle young woman.’
On the occasion of her 22nd birthday last November, royal experts suggested the ‘stylish and conscientious’ Lady Louise could be given a bigger role during Prince William’s reign – especially considering the crisis involving his disgraced uncle, former Duke of York, Andrew.
Speaking to the Daily Mail, Richard Fitzwilliams noted that William – who has previously expressed his desire to ‘change’ the monarchy – will ‘undoubtedly need extra help if it wants it to continue its charitable activities at a significant level’. Considering the scandal surrounding their father has ‘cast a shadow’ over Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie’s future roles, Lady Louise is certainly a frontrunner to lead the younger royals, Mr Fitzwilliams continued.
‘William will have appreciated the excellent way the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh support the Firm,’ he told this newspaper. He added: ‘The signs are surely that with only four working royals currently under 70 and the Waleses’ children still young, that Lady Louise might be persuaded to carry out some royal duties in the future.’
Chief among these are Lady Louise’s ‘particularly appropriate’ course of study at William’s alma mater St Andrew’s, her desire to follow in the late Queen Elizabeth’s footsteps and pursue a military career, and her presence at numerous royal events.
‘It would certainly be in the interest of the monarchy and all of us if she [carried] out royal duties,’ Mr Fitzwilliams mused.
I used to think that Sophie and Edward probably wanted Louise to be a working royal and live that kind of life, but I’ve been pleasantly surprised to see them take a step back and give Louise the space to figure it out herself. She seems like a sheltered young woman who just wants to do horse stuff and maybe military stuff. If that’s the case… well, she might actually end up as some kind of semi-working royal. Who knows.
🎓Congratulations to Lady Louise on her graduation from St Andrews University!
Lady Louise was joined by her parents, The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, as they celebrated the end of her degree.
📸 University of St Andrews pic.twitter.com/2glbsZr4Rc
— The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) July 2, 2026
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Cover Images, Royal Family’s social media.
Probably a far better choice for her than trying to find the sort of high society job the York girls have had.
Edward famously washed out of basic training, though. Hope she is able to find her way.
I’m surprised they even referenced Edward’s time in the military. Tabloids were all over him for quitting. Or are they trying to rewrite history? I keep forgetting that’s been happening these days.
Sophie and Edward sincerely love their children and I find it hard to believe they will put them in a life of slavery. She didn’t take the title nor use her ladyship seem a big no to me.
It was Elizabeth who announced in an official statement that Edward’s children would hold the rank of earl and countess rather than prince and princess. And that is indeed what happened: the son is an earl, and the daughter is a lady.
Sophie’s attitude toward princely titles is well known; she lobbied Elizabeth and Charles for them with a determination rivaling that of David Beckham.
Then there is the matter of the title Duke of Edinburgh; although Prince Philip wanted it to pass to Edward after his death, it was not granted to him during Elizabeth’s lifetime nor for a long time after her passing. Eventually, Charles graciously bestowed the title upon his brother, though not as a hereditary one—meaning it will cease to exist upon Edward’s death.
On the other hand, it is hard to predict what might happen next.
The one thing they really need to watch out for is their eighteen-year-old son, because, as seen in photos and footage, Kate is attempting to turn him into “her own” second Harry.
‘…she lobbied Elizabeth and Charles for them with a determination rivaling that of David Beckham.’ 🤭 Good one!
As Kasztanka pointed out, Louise could NOT be styled as a princess because Elizabeth decreed that she could not. It would take Charles (or eventually William) to over-rule that before Ed’s kids could be styled as royals. Sophie likes to say Elizabeth said they could choose when they turned 18, but that was not written anywhere (read the formal written announcement, it was crystal clear Ed’s kids would not be royal). That was just Sophie puffing up her kids and lobbying to get them titles, which did not work. Charles won’t even let the son inherit Ed’s dukedom.
Of the UK Royals, her and her mother seem to be the most earthly, if that’s the word. They both showed genuine grief when Philip and the Queen died. The rest were as stone faced as ever. I feel her grandfather’s quite rowdy spirit may have rubbed on her in a good way.
The most earthly, in these 123 rooms?
Seriously?
I was surprised how much the Royal Family featured Louise this weekend especially as she’s not a working royal. I suspect Sophie want her to be a working royal. The privilege Louise has that she can afford to take a year off before going to work. Royals, they’re not like us.
It’s the norm in the UK to do a gap year. There’s definitely some privilege involved since young people from impoverished backgrounds obviously don’t do it, but it’s definitely not the preserve of the wealthy or ultra privileged. Most middle class kids do a gap year as standard.
After university? Really?!?! Nobody has to get a job to pay off their loans? Nobody wants to get started on the career they went to school for??? I truly do not understand.
In the UK student loan repayments are linked to income.
You don’t become eligible for student loan repayments until you start earning £25,000 a year, and the amount you pay is fixed as a percentage of your annual income. So if you earn less than £25k a year you don’t pay anything. The maximum anyone has to pay is 9% of their annual income.
Also, all UK student loan debt is automatically wiped after 30 years (or 25 years in certain circumstances). This is regardless of how you owe. There are plenty of people who never earn more than £25k so their entire student loan debt gets wiped without them ever having to pay a penny back.
Having said that, gap years are definitely the norm before university and not after it, since most graduates do want to get started in their chosen careers. Gap years after uni are becoming more popular but generally graduates who take a gap year do so in order to do an internship, work abroad, spend a year volunteering, all sorts of things. Post-graduate gap years aren’t holidays, they’re supposed to career/personal development time.
It never ceases to amaze me how these commentators act as if what these people want to do with their life is an afterthought. The discussion on whether she becomes a working Royal never mentions if that’s what she wants to do. It’s s if William needs her, and how she has done the ” appropriate course of study” at University (???), and how she can be useful because of their dwindling numbers, and lack of youthful presence. Literally nothing about her.
Before everything fell apart with the Yorks’, they were doing the same thing with Beatrice and Eugenie. Talking about how they may have to ” step up”. It’s always how someone else might need to be called in to help, and never about the fact that the people at the very top who should be shouldering the most, are the laziest. Her and her brother seem like they are into the family stuff, but not the whole pomp and circumstance. I hope that they continue to live semi quiet lives, and don’t put themselves out there to become fodder for their lazy cousin.
Yeah, what’s that ‘appropriate course of study’ stuff about? She didn’t go all crazy & study economics, or veterinarian medicine, or gasp, molecular chemistry?
Run Louise, run. Make a life for yourself and do everything you can to avoid being indebted in any way to your rage fuelled cousin.
I hope her parents have been frank with her about the true state of relationships within the family (and with the press). Hopefully she can learn some lessons from the past and present and make a life for herself that she’s happy with, coming out for the occasional event but living independently.
Sophie seems pretty formidable as far a guiding her kids in a way that will give her maximum influence within the royal institution – she has been good about cozying up to power. Every time she is in public with William, you can see her slowly moving her way towards him to share a laugh. Louise and James will do as they are told, most likely. With this girl, she seems to be mirroring Elizabeth II, even with the way she dresses.
Sophie and Edward depend on the paycheck from Charles. They don’t have another income. After Charles it is William who will hand out whatever he wants, we know he is stingy. No wonder poor Sophie cozies up to him. He will hold the purse strings and she will have to work for him until she drops dead. Look at the Duke of Kent, still working more engagements than William.
I doubt Sophie wants the same dependance for her children. It must be a miserable life, doing all the work with hardly any mention in the tabloids and no credit from Charles or William. And not even a fixed salary with boni. Who would want that for their children?
Sophie absolutely does want her kids to be working royals for life. Set up in freebie housing, security, and never working an honest day in their lives. That’s why sophie spends so much time cozying up to william.
Why would she become a working royal when Andrew and Anne’s kids aren’t? She surely has the good sense to run for the hills and makes a way for herself outside that toxic mess. The rota is desperate for content and Willy et al will gleefully use anyone in their orbit as cannon fodder. Edward/Sophie probably know the ropes and realize a quiet, low profile is in their kids best interest. Andrew was the only one of Charles’s siblings to push titles on his kids and look how that has played out…
She will be the first English degreed person to *not* think about pursuing an advanced degree or a career in writing.
I’m in the UK and know a number of people with an English degree who use it as a necessary degree where they have to have a 2:1 or above but it doesn’t matter in what (providing it’s reasonably rigorous) for graduate training schemes or the civil service.
I hope for her sake that she is already trying her hand at writing and is already having some success as a writer using a pseudonym.
I hope she makes millions as a writer so she can be independent of Bully’s hold on the purse strings that have her parents in a chokehold
I hope she does, I hope she really breaks free from these people. But really, start writing now, Louise! Don’t lolligag around on a gap year!
Whoever keeps feeding these articles to the press needs to stop. She seems like a nice enough girl but she’s obviously never going to be a working royal or significant in any way. Stop trying to shove her into a working royal position.
Agreed, @SundayIntheParkwithCurious!!! These articles are being dangled to the media by people whose first interest is not Louise’s well being. Leave her alone FFS.
Gap year?! After earning your bachelor’s?! I started my career the week after graduation, but then I went to school specifically so I could have that career.
Argghhhh!!!! ‘Louise had ‘fallen in love’ with army cadets alongside her university degree at St Andrews.’ That sentence makes no sense!! Betya Louisa, with her brand new English degree, had a massive eye roll at that one.
I think ai is writing a lot of rota sludge nowadays. The specific term/phrase “Keen” and “Secret Weapon” have appeared in hundreds of books and articles describing various royals/married-ins (especially Keener) for decades. AI “taught” using tabloid slop would regurgitate that nonsense because it is language soooo commonly used by the rota.
Ah, geez, and then there’s this: ‘Richard Fitzwilliams noted that William – who has previously expressed his desire to ‘change’ the monarchy – will ‘undoubtedly need extra help if it wants it to continue its charitable activities at a significant level’. ‘ But William wants to change the monarchy, Richard, he doesn’t want to continue with the usual charitable activities at any level, that’s his whole point! He doesn’t want to do anything & he doesn’t want anyone else to do anything, as that ‘steals his thunder’. 🙄
Sorry for the multiple posts, but I’ve been commenting as I read along.
Louise seems like a nice girl, from what I can tell. The royal family could be a danger to her if she did anything, even mistakenly, to overshadow one of her insane relatives. Get out of England, girl!