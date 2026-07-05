Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce wore Dior for their wedding, officiated by Adam Sandler

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are officially married. The bride and groom both wore Dior and both reportedly wore white – a Dior tuxedo for Travis, and a custom Dior gown with a long train for Taylor. TMZ says that Taylor walked down the aisle to one of her songs being played live on strings (I hope it was “I Did Something Bad”), and Jason Kelce’s daughters were Taylor’s flower girls. The wedding officiant? Adam Sandler. Seriously. He performed an original song for the proceedings too, according to sources. Zero Bond – one of Taylor’s favorite NYC restaurants – reportedly took over the catering for the reception, but I doubt Zero Bond did it all single-handedly for a thousand-plus guests.

Wedding guests received a mysterious party favor, something in a black suede box with TNT’s initials. Speaking of wedding guests, one guest got a LOT of attention: Karlie Kloss turned up at the wedding with her husband Joshua Kushner. Karlie and Joshua basically did their own little photoshoot for a paparazzo before the wedding as well. Looks like Taylor wanted Karlie there, despite everything. Someone Taylor did NOT want there? Blake Lively, and Blake’s husband Ryan Reynolds. They were in upstate New York on Friday, not the city. I kept saying it last year – Blake and Taylor’s friendship hit the skids big-time, and Blake is absolutely on the outs with Taylor and Taylor’s clique.

While the photo situation was controlled within Madison Square Garden, the paparazzi had an absolute field day on Friday (and into Saturday morning) getting shots of the wedding guests coming and going. Apparently, Tom Brady attended but he left pretty early in the evening. Ethan Hawke and his wife were there? Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper attended together. Dita Von Teese was invited, as was Machine Gun Kelly?? Other guests: Jennifer Lopez, Emma Stone, Gracie Abrams, Nina Dobrev, Reese Witherspoon, Suki Waterhouse, Conan O’Brien, Stephen Colbert, Sacha Baron Cohen (??), Cindy Crawford, Seth Meyers, Ed Sheeran and many, many more. The grossest guest? Taylor & Travis invited Brad Pitt! And Ines de Ramon. Disgusting. Nothing like inviting a domestic abuser to your wedding.