Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce wore Dior for their wedding, officiated by Adam Sandler

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are officially married. The bride and groom both wore Dior and both reportedly wore white – a Dior tuxedo for Travis, and a custom Dior gown with a long train for Taylor. TMZ says that Taylor walked down the aisle to one of her songs being played live on strings (I hope it was “I Did Something Bad”), and Jason Kelce’s daughters were Taylor’s flower girls. The wedding officiant? Adam Sandler. Seriously. He performed an original song for the proceedings too, according to sources. Zero Bond – one of Taylor’s favorite NYC restaurants – reportedly took over the catering for the reception, but I doubt Zero Bond did it all single-handedly for a thousand-plus guests.
Wedding guests received a mysterious party favor, something in a black suede box with TNT’s initials. Speaking of wedding guests, one guest got a LOT of attention: Karlie Kloss turned up at the wedding with her husband Joshua Kushner. Karlie and Joshua basically did their own little photoshoot for a paparazzo before the wedding as well. Looks like Taylor wanted Karlie there, despite everything. Someone Taylor did NOT want there? Blake Lively, and Blake’s husband Ryan Reynolds. They were in upstate New York on Friday, not the city. I kept saying it last year – Blake and Taylor’s friendship hit the skids big-time, and Blake is absolutely on the outs with Taylor and Taylor’s clique.
While the photo situation was controlled within Madison Square Garden, the paparazzi had an absolute field day on Friday (and into Saturday morning) getting shots of the wedding guests coming and going. Apparently, Tom Brady attended but he left pretty early in the evening. Ethan Hawke and his wife were there? Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper attended together. Dita Von Teese was invited, as was Machine Gun Kelly?? Other guests: Jennifer Lopez, Emma Stone, Gracie Abrams, Nina Dobrev, Reese Witherspoon, Suki Waterhouse, Conan O’Brien, Stephen Colbert, Sacha Baron Cohen (??), Cindy Crawford, Seth Meyers, Ed Sheeran and many, many more. The grossest guest? Taylor & Travis invited Brad Pitt! And Ines de Ramon. Disgusting. Nothing like inviting a domestic abuser to your wedding.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
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New York, NY – Lovebirds Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are all smiles while exiting The Waverly Inn in New York City. The hot new couple attracted the attention of a small group of ‘Swifties’ who were so very excited to catch a glimpse of their favorite pop star!
Pictured: Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce
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Stockholm, SWEDEN – Taylor Swift plays Friends Arena on Friday night. This is the first of three concerts during the “The Eras Tour” in Stockholm.
Pictured: Taylor Swift
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Stockholm, SWEDEN – Taylor Swift plays Friends Arena on Friday night. This is the first of three concerts during the “The Eras Tour” in Stockholm.
Pictured: Taylor Swift
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New York, NY – Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce cheers on Taylor Fritz at the Men’s Final between Fritz and Sinner at the 2024 US Open Tennis Championships in New York City. The couple was also accompanied by friends Brittany and Patrick Mahomes.
Pictured: Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce
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New York, NY – Taylor Swift heads to dinner at Chez Margaux in NYC’s Meatpacking District on Friday evening, enjoying a cozy catch-up with her gal pal Zoë Kravitz.
Pictured: Taylor Swift
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New York, NY Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were spotted arriving together at Zero Bond in New York City for the second consecutive evening, holding hands and continuing their stylish night out in the city that never sleeps.
Pictured: Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce
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New York City, NY Ethan Hawke and his wife, Ryan Shawhughes, were spotted leaving Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding celebration at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Friday evening. The couple departed the star-studded event in a classic yellow NYC taxi following the lavish ceremony and reception. Pictured: Ethan Hawke, Ryan Hawke BACKGRID USA 3 JULY 2026 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
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New York City, NY Brad Pitt was spotted leaving Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s star-studded wedding celebration alongside girlfriend Ines de Ramon and musician Beck at Madison Square Garden in New York City. The trio departed the lavish event together in the same SUV following the ceremony and reception, joining the long list of celebrity guests who attended the highly anticipated celebration. Pictured: Beck, Brad Pitt, Ines de Ramon BACKGRID USA 4 JULY 2026 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
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New York, NY Gracie Abrams, Emma Stone, Reese Witherspoon, Heidi Gardner, Cindy Crawford, Nina Dobrev more attendees were seen leaving Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s lavish wedding celebration at Madison Square Garden in New York City following the star-studded festivities. Luxury SUVs and yellow taxis lined up outside the venue as invited guests departed, while crowds of fans gathered nearby hoping to catch a final glimpse of the newlyweds and their celebrity-filled guest list. Pictured: Emma Stone BACKGRID USA 3 JULY 2026 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Wait Patrick Mahomes and his MAGA wife wasn’t there? How many other Chiefs players attended? All I’m seeing is Hollywood.
I’m sure they were there. Matthew Stafford and his wife were there. I just don’t think that Patrick and Magabarbie were high on the list to be caught on camera.
Some reports I saw had images of multiple Chiefs attending as well as a slew of other sports figures. With a thousand guests it would be hard for the press to keep track of everyone attending. Also did anyone else see the screen shots of a post that was subsequently deleted by a music industry individual who attended giving out details despite the NDA? He mostly gave deets on the decorations though.
They were there. They just seemed to have entered privately. The people being papped were mostly caught at the hotel or left early.
Pretty much the whole Chiefs organization was there, along with numerous other football players and sports media.
I love that for Blake. Regardless of your take on the Baldoni situation, a friend who uses you, your name, and your power for their personal/professional/legal advantage without your foreknowledge and permission and, as a result, drags you into a whole legal mess you played no part in is not your friend. It’s someone who loves “being” your friend, but not your friend.
@Mario, ITA, and I feel like someone should do a welfare check on Blake because there’s no way she’s taking this humiliation well *at all.* You could tell just from photos of them that she was always so smug to be out with Taylor, always grinning at the cameras. And she must feel like a real ass for making Taylor godmother to more than one of her children (which I always thought was weird to begin with— one godchild is one thing, but multiple? It just seemed odd.).
They were pretty much all there but most didn’t let them self get seen leaving. Some celebrities definitely wanted to be seen leaving and arriving but others were much more careful.
I love sports and follow a lot of athletes on insta so my algorithm is pretty sports friendly and this weekend i keep seeing Chiefs players and their wives/partners dressed to the nines all tagged in New York.
1000 guests? Seems more like a convention than a wedding to me, but to each their own.
But inviting Brad Pitt?? Completely gross and disgusting.
and also a guy who operates two ice detention centers.
This. Steven J. Demetriou.
are they really even friends with all these people? it feels like Mad Libs made the list. and having this Steven Demetriou there says so much about them that no charity donation can offset.
Came here to say this. That would put him in competition with BP for grossest guest. 🤢🤮
Wow, a really vile guest list. I guess billionaires really do not give a single crap about other humans no matter how popular they are.
Right? Such a random guest list, and those are only the ones we’ve seen. Do they even know most of these people? And Adam Sandler officiating? Really? What a circus (I literally went to the circus at MSG when I was little) this whole thing was, but that’s clearly what T&T wanted, so.
Guest list and venue = famewhore wedding.
It is what it is. They are who they are.
That air freshener in Brad’s car will not take care of his stink.
What a ridiculous and hilariously stupid spectacle. Officiated by Adam Sandler?! So bizarre.
When I first read that Adam Sandler officiated, I was convinced that I read it wrong. Nothing against Adam at all, I just found him to be a completely random choice to officiate this wedding in particular.
Sandler is a swiftie, knows all the words kind of fan. His daughters are grown now but he’s said that Taylor’s been really sweet to them from his early days and that they are swifties too. I would’ve guessed Mariska Hargaty (wrong spelling but you know her) for something like this.
TBH this sounds exactly like the kind of wedding I would expect from Taylor – she knows how to put on a show and her wedding would be nothing less then the biggest show she could put together. And Travis seems to love all that just as much as she does.
Apparently Lena Dunham gave a rude speech which seems on brand for her.
Am soo looking forward to seeing pics – I hope she releases a few.
Same, I don’t know why people thought it was going to be some sort of hypergirly 14-year-old’s fairy princess fantasy or whatever, or had this idea that it would be all her ideas when Travis has opinions (however questionable at times, lol) on style and design and also loves attention, and would want a lot of input in the wedding as well. I guess maybe there’s a temptation to reduce her to just her music? At any rate, I hope we get photos soon!
Oh, and I cringed SO HARD at the description of that Lena Dunham speech. Breaking down barriers, that one, proving that inappropriate speeches are not the preserve of drunk groomsmen.
I expected a lot of industry people and networking for that Oscar. I did not expect the ICE detention guy to be there… and come from the Travis side.
Really no better than the Bezos fiasco at this point.
Excuse me…an ICE detention guy was a guest? What did I just read?
Networking for an Oscar seems *very* plausible for that guest list.
I saw a headline that Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library was among the recipients of their million $$$ charity donation. I haven’t checked the full list, but in the spirit of reading/literacy, it would be nice if some small independent journalism outlets were also on the receiving end, especially now — where they are doing so much heavy lifting with little resources.
Steven Demetrieu is executive of a company that has the current contract for an ICE detention centre in Texas
It gets worse than Brad Pitt, Steven J. Demetriou was also there and he runs an ICE Detention Centre. She really is MAGA
Also I read that the vows were 20 minutes for each of them so guests had to sit through 40 minutes of that.
Restaurant owners nearby were also not happy with the loss of income because things were blocked off.
That guest was Travis’. He is one of Travis’ teammate’s adoptive father. The whole family was invited apparently.
Even if the invite came through Travis, they are woking as one unit and there is no way she didn’t know they were invited.
All billionaires are bad and more people need to accept this. Normalizing fascist behaviour is what these people do.
Forty minutes of vows is a lot to live up to. And inviting his teammates’ families? What about all their neighbors?
She’s not MAGA though. She publicly–and with flair–endorsed Kamala. I think she’s willing to look away when it’s inconvenient (also not okay, obviously).
The people willing to look away when convenient are just as bad, maybe even worse, because she is pretending to be one thing and is clearly not. She can’t have it both ways. She’s normalizing monsters as is Travis. And I suspect people like Pitt are there because Travis has big ambitions to be in movies. It’s all just gross.
I think there is a category of fascist tolerant but not MAGA. And frankly those people are even worse than MAGA because they are not racist to your face but permit atrocities for profit from their “friends”.
Lots of Taylor fans need to be looking up 1930s Germany because the equivalent of a guy running a concentration camp showed up. If they are cool with that then fine, but those who claim not to be better wake up. No billionaire should be your hero. Ever.
Trump must be absolutely seething. A massive roster of celebrities showed up for the Taylor/Travis wedding the same weekend. He tried trolling Taylor on her wedding day, and he was ignored like the insignificant gnat he is.
THE Paul McCartney performed a song for the couple. Who did Trump have? The usuals, like Lee Greenwood.
Stevie Nicks sang too, apparently.
The guest list only confirmed that those who had a bad opinion of this couple were right. Brad Pitt wasn’t the biggest white trash there.
This seems to have been a complete not reading the room moment. Not even a crumb for fans, lots of food for the haters.
Shutting down midtown on a holiday weekend. Local sports bars expecting huge crowds for the World Cup empty. Extravagant event while other people in NYC are being asked to lower their AC and not run other appliances. Cancelled people on the guest list. (Although the “guy who runs ICE facilities” may actually be the brother of Travis’s childhood best friend with the same name. Will have to see if this is confirmed or cope.)
What popped into my head typing this out is that I get why they chose to do it this way. It’s just very weird. Will be very interesting to see how this all shakes out in terms of her image.
A bunch of these got eaten, but I’m just going to let it go. I’m more of a Taylor observer, like some of her music, admire that she’s been able to hustle and stay on top this long, wondering what’s going to happen when she tips over into legacy act.
The guy who runs the East Montana ICE detention centre is Steve Demetriou of Amentum. He was there and is the adoptive father. He also helped build the Qatar stadium where slave labour was used. The son Steve Demetriou Jr was also at the wedding. He is the brother of Travis’ friend, but also a GOP Ohio State Rep and works with his father at Scythe Family Office.
To be fair, everything built in Qatar and Dubai is built with slave labor. I gave forever side eye for colleagues who went there to manage the construction projects.
Apparently there were quite a few MAGATs/MAGA-adjacents there.
I’m sick of white women cosplaying as progressive Democrats by tossing their money towards a cause they suddenly deem worthy, while showing their true colours when things really count, like at their own wedding.
@TisTrue, your first paragraph really says it all. I’m actually kind of surprised to learn that Taylor is quite THIS tone deaf.
Like somebody said on social media; Taylor Swift is corny, tacky, and inconsiderate. Business owners lost business over a holiday weekend because her wedding blocked off the streets and it was inconvenient for those who live in NYC.
One street was blocked off for traffic, not pedestrians. New Yorkers on Threads posted maps and made fun of all the people not living in NYC whining about the inconvenience. Sports bars lost traffic? That was ONE bar owner hoping for a payout.
There weren’t more streets cordoned off than for any big event at MSG. Barricades were there already since the Knicks game (again, according to New Yorkers on Threads, one of them working in a building across the street).
It was 41C in New York, on a holiday weekend when New Yorkers who can afford to leave the city do just that. Around MSG are no residential houses, just hotels and office buildings. MSG has their own generators for electricity and AC.
People can whine all they want, it was Taylor’s and Travis’s wedding. As private and secure as possible. I doubt that the 1,000 guests were all friends, there was networking involved. Taylor was on a show not long ago and said they invite pretty much everyone not “only people in the bubble”, promptly inviting the talk show host, too. Some democrats, some MAGA leaning, some questionable (apparently family of a teamplayer). None of our business.
I find this gatekeeping of people we don’t know personally quite ridiculous. And I am not even a Taylor Swift fan and couldn’t care less about American Football.
Steven Spielberg, Kate Capshaw, Erin Andrews, Charissa Thompson, Ed Sheeran and a slew of football players and WAGs were there too. Ethan Hawke was probably invited because he was in one of her videos.
I use to love Taylor’s music….I was growing tired of her everywhere….the stadium wedding was tacky. The 1000 guests gross- inviting the MAGA people (Karlie and co.) yuck but pitt was over the top. I need to not hear about / from her for a while.
Karla is not MAGA
IIRC Karlie and her spouse are democrats. Unlike the other K family members.
Karlie is married to a Kushner and that family is one of the most corrupt out there. It’s pretty irrelevant they identify as democrat when her brother in law is committing war crimes. And Karlie still hangs out with them.
they can claim not to be Maga but the Kushner family business is benefitting from jared’s activity in the middle east which is at best immoral and once upon a time when we had rules it was illegal. you can’t pretend to be better when you take the money.
It’s funny how much traction the castle story got. That was tmz making all this stuff up. Turning it into a garden sounds magical. I’m sure they had a great day. Seemed to go off without a hitch. I’m happy for them. They both know so many people from different parts of their lives, both been famous for years- her 20 . They didn’t want to cut the guest list. Travis had a cameo or something in one of Sandler’s movies and they stayed friends. Kelly has apparently known Travis for years. Taylor is friends with Spielberg. The connections are far and wide. I hope we get some pics.
This is interesting. I like a few of her songs but am mostly interested in following the gossip about her life and was firmly in the ‘do what makes you happy’ camp when it came to their wedding.
Seeing some of the guest list has definitely lowered her in my estimations. Domestic abusers and a guy who runs ICE detention centres? Those are choices they made and I will judge them harshly.
Steven Demetriou is the chair of Amentum and they are the contractor for the East Montana ICE Detention Center in Texas. If you search you will see that there was a report on abuses going on there. Also, it was at the same location of the Japanese interment camps back during WWII.
The reason they try to say there was a misidentificaiton is that his son Steve Demetriou Jr also attended. He is an Ohio State Rep – Republican of course. But both father and son attended this wedding and the connection is through Travis.
Also, just because ICE detention centers aren’t enough, Demetriou was invovled with the building of the stadiums in Qatar for their world cup and where slave labour was also involved.
Thanks for the update on this one.
None of this surprises me sadly.
The people you choose to have in your life speak to your character.
I have a couple of very liberal friends who married men who, while not conservative themselves, came from that kind of background (one was pre-Trump, but I think the other was probably MAGA). In both cases, the compromise they reached for the wedding was that the groom could invite a certain number of people without the bride’s explicit approval, and she wouldn’t be obligated to acknowledge them at the event. These were both HUGE weddings, so the idea was that the bride would barely even realize that the unsavory guests were present. If they were connected through Travis, I kinda wonder if he and Taylor made a similar agreement (I tend to believe that Taylor herself is genuinely left-leaning, but like most progressive super wealthy people, also very good at compartmentalizing). And to be clear, I’m not defending it AT ALL. For my friends, I guess it kinda worked out, but I always thought it was a shitty plan for exactly this reason: people aren’t necessarily going to know who invited which guests, so it will reflect on the COUPLE rather than the individual.
@ Miranda – I would get that arrangement if the guests were “merely” republicants back in the day. But anyone who is a republicant in recent history has to be held accountable for the rampant abuse and torture that their vote ushered in, and I honestly could not marry someone who still wanted people like that on the guest list.
We do not have the luxury of looking away right now. It’s so disappointing that so few famous people have the guts to draw the line.
Appalling.
And very disappointing.
@Josephine – ITA. I’m married to a very liberal man from Alabama, who also happens to be a veteran and former DHS agent (not under Trump!), so he’s been surround by conservatives his entire life. Never voted for a Republican himself, but he had to develop a pretty high bullshit threshold for the sake of his own sanity. Even so, he realized that things were going to be different under Trump and made some difficult decisions about who would be part of his life going forward. It sucks, but at this point, countless people have had to make similar decisions and sacrifices, and most of them didn’t have a vast fortune and fame to insulate themselves. And I know Taylor and Travis are the focus here, but I have a feeling that the lack of moral courage among celebrities is more widespread than we realize, with many of those who are speaking out just paying lip service or being oblivious. Others are probably just better at keeping their sketchier circles quiet.
(FWIW, I say all of this as a fan of Taylor, which makes it extra disappointing. I enjoy her music and respect her history of generosity, but I certainly don’t believe her to be infallible, and she should obviously be criticized when it’s warranted, as in cases like this. That, rather than making a bunch of weak excuses, is how you have to respond when a person you otherwise respect does something this wrong.)
@Nic919: Sorry, but this is my area of expertise; per the National Archives:
‘”Relocation centers” were situated many miles inland, often in remote and desolate locales. Sites included Tule Lake and Manzanar in California; Gila River and Poston in Arizona; Jerome and Rohwer in Arkansas, Minidoka in Idaho; Topaz in Utah; Heart Mountain in Wyoming; and Granada in Colorado.’
None in Montana.
@Sarah, I cosign your entire comment. I’ve always been neutral when it comes to Taylor, but this mess really lowered my opinion of her.
“Show me your friends and I’ll show you your future” is a saying for a reason.
People clutching their pearls at the number of guests have clearly never been to a Desi wedding 😂😂 My God. Unclench. You weren’t invited and NYC shuts down that road to cars all the time. Your life remains totally unchanged. Take a deep breath and enjoy all the outfits and gossip.
Do Desi weddings have people who run ICE Detention centers?
Nah, I’m not clutching my pearls, but I’m also not gonna look the other way and pretend the wedding wasn’t an out of touch tacky AF mess. It’s not just the number of guests, it’s so much more than that, and it’s ok for people to point out issues. Take a deep breath and ignore the criticism if it annoys you. Your life will remain totally unchanged 😘 .
No thanks. I’ll stay clenched at the grossness of it all. You, on the other hand, can stop gaslighting valid reservations about the entitlement on display.
Agreed @ HH lurker. Unclench those pearls. Weddings should be whatever makes you happy. Most of them I think are tacky but I’m one of the few women who believe an elopement is the epitome of romance. And it was her song “love story” for the isle walk-but done all in strings. For her fans she should release the gown photos. That’s all I care about.
I’m not clenching or clutching anything, just rolling my eyes at the tackiness of this whole spectacle.
Wedding should be whatever makes you happy, so un clutch those pearls and party with maga ICE fascists, girl!
There’s no difference between Taylor Swift and Jeff Bezos. What kind of feminist invites Brad Pitt to her wedding? Travis and Taylor are not beating the MAGA allegations either.
It is actually worse than inviting your drunk MAGA uncle to the wedding. It is more like inviting the guy who runs detention camps where tons of human rigts abuses are going on.
How is either one of them even connected to Brad Pitt? It’s like they both just invited every person they ever met at any point in their lives. That got them to a thousand guests but it ain’t pretty.
Pitt is gross. But he’s a KC fan from growing up onward and he was on their pod talking football and telling fart stories. Seems more like a Taylor choice to me, she talked about her desire to do the pod like Brad Pitt.
Everything is so calculated with her. She invited the GMA team and then Robin Roberts said the next morning they were givien talking points to share and Strahan said they had never met her outside of an interview and were so shocked by the invites??? Who does that.
She is going to wait until this dies down some and then take over another news cycle with pics.
Interesting. Who does that? Stinkin’ rich people, royals. If they were so flabbergasted, why go? It wasn’t a jury summons, just an invitation to a wedding.
Remember the election eve party on Succession? The MAGA candidate, Bernie stand in, and tech billionaire all just hung out together. At that level, it’s not about personal values because none of it directly impacts them. It’s like they were watching a sports match and rooting for different teams but kept it friendly. That’s what this is. Steven Spielberg probably didn’t make nice with the ICE king, but he probably didn’t leave in protest either (who knows? Maybe he came prepared with a DVD of Schindler’s List and invited him to watch it forthwith. But probably not.)
I don’t know what Spielberg knew or didn’t know, but with more than a thousand people there it’s unlikely they knew who everyone was. There are probably a few guests who woke up this morning shocked 😲 to learn that this Demetriou guy was there.
He he that infamous? I had no idea who he was until reading all the comments.
That’s the kinda thing we’ll never really know. Gossip through the crowd across hours of mingling would have conveyed what controversial figures were around. And I imagine Spielberg is well informed, better than most, on who the power players of US genocide are. But he’s also been traveling in elite circles for decades. His power is in his filmmaking not telling people off in person. (That would be me but no one has me on their Forbes list of anything. Funny that.)
The whole wedding was tacky but she’s / they have never been known to have style. Found it odd that pics of them hung in the venue were mostly public events and no personal ones, you’ll never be able to convince me that this didn’t start out as a PR set up. Also she’s gonna release pics / videos she’s just gonna tie the release to something she can commercialize.
Reddit, etc are full of Swifties making excuses. Before the connection through Travis was known, some were saying she HAD to invite someone from the government because her life would be in danger. Weord people who really stretch out on the tiniest limb.
This is why I don’t worship celebrities.
This was her and Travis’s wedding. Good for them that it was exactly what they wanted, up to and including inviting concentration camp owners.
I hope this finally breaks the spell she seems to have on people but I’m feeling optimistic today.
Reddit’s ‘coverage’ of this has been disgusting!!
I utterly dislike Blake Lively but she isn’t even on the same planet with people like Brad Pitt (abuser), Tom Cruise (Scientology) and that ICE guy.
A picture is worth a thousand words. I don’t care who they invited I just want to see the dress and the garden.
🙂 Same.
Brad Pitt ughh! That’s gross. How are they even connected?
I was not surprised Taylor invited so many business connections there because of her business savvy and focus on her brand.
I’m not surprised that Tom Brady was there, a lot the the NFL world was in attendance. It was interesting to see how many celebrities with KC roots who support the Chiefs and their charities were there as well(Paul Rudd, Jason Sudekis, Eric Stonestreet).
The crazy detail that made me laugh was that it rained immediately after they got married for a few minutes before the sky erupting into a rainbow and the sky turning a beautiful amber colour. Taylor’s grandma, who she was very close with and got her love of music from, loved an amber sky(it’s a whole thing). So even the weather seemed to fall into place. I saw someone say that Taylor is never beating those witch allegations. Lol.
The guy they chose to officiate their wedding is MAGA.
She’s a billionaire. She doesn’t have any political integrity one way or the other. None of them do.
And her husband is an opportunist. He’s giddy from all the trappings of billionaire life
I rushed to Google that. I had no idea about Adam Sandler. But no he’s not confirmed MAGA. He’s a blue collar New York republican from the Giuliani era. He’s not a billionaire so possibly not dumb enough to be MAGA.
Lots of poor people are MAGA, too, consistently voting against their best interests. Relative wealth has nothing to do with it.
There aren’t enough billionaires in the US to put Trump in power. Voting groups voting against their interests (white women, working poor, etc) put him in power. Twice. It’s interesting to me that someone so controlling about their ‘brand’ figured ICE guy would be a good look, or his son. Even if they are Travis’s childhood friends/parents, there should have been a line. Unless this is who she is.
Guest list so random but with 1000 people I guess that’s to be expected. My favourite rando invites: Hugh Grant, Graham Norton, Bowen Yang and Jenny Han
Hugh Grant is a friend from all those years she lived in England and then he became a party companion of Travis’s during the Wembly concerts. Graham Norton was important to her from her very early days. Bowen took a shine to Travis and wrote an snl skit for him that I love, I bet he asked to come. I think Travis wanted to invite 250 (plus dates) and Taylor had to reach a lot harder to match how many friends he has.
Yea I know these connections but they are still more friendly acquaintances than friends. Travis was actually really good on SNL and ‘Straight male friend’ with Bowen is a great sketch.
Yup, I think Travis’s 250 were ‘good friends’ and she had to figure out how to make it not look lopsided, really reaching. She’s not gregarious and didn’t play a bond-making team sport for 13 years where you’re in the trenches day in and day out, getting hurt, having a rollercoaster-y life with a large number of guys.
But no Harrison Butker!! Aaw and he was publicly really wanting Travis to marry her, probably wanting to turn her into an obedient trad wife. He’s been missing field goals too, he should retire.
So many Taylor defenders in the comments, waving their hands and espousing “She’s not MAGA guys…..trust us!” I personally think her wedding zootopia perfectly encapsulates what she is deep down. If it walks like a duck, and talks like a duck…….
But MAGA hates her. She’s a woman who makes her own money & makes her own decisions. They totally hate that.
It’s not just the MAGA invites that are cringey, it’s the celebrity ones for me, like why is she inviting Hugh Grant, Spielberg and Tom Hanks? I doubt they are friends of hers lol. It’s like a parade of all the most famous people she could get to come, like “look who I know and how influencial I am”, instead of inviting actual people that they’ve worked with and know in real life.
I also think she got married in New York as a big F*ck You to Joe Alwyn since they lived there together for so long and she’s so incredibly petty. Just my theory
The fact that all of those people accepted the invite suggests that they were happy to be invited. They are all certainly famous enough to simply say no to the invite. The fact that they wanted 1000 people there is odd to me but it’s their wedding.
It’s the deplorables on the list that I find revolting.
It was an industry event. If I thought Hanks and Spielberg would come to my wedding, I absolutely would have invited them. They’re both decent humans and industry heavy weights. The spectacle element is fine. We’ve all been entertained by it. But the new information about attendees equal to 3rd Reich generals is the story here.
I think people forget that Taylor has hung around Hollywood circles for years and she has a few movie credits to her name. Not to mention all the actors she’s dated. She’s been open about auditioning for roles (and getting into movies) so am not surprised that some HW big names were invited – she probably knows them in some capacity.
Also didn’t she work with some big HW industry types on the Eras tour esp around the special effects?
I don’t live in New York City any longer and I’m in the congrats on having the over-the-top Tackyrama wedding you both wanted camp but now please, for the love of God, GO AWAY!!
p.s. who’s with me for a streaming announcement from Disney+ in 3…2…1?
Brad Pitt! And his abuser apologist enabler girlfriends. Utterly Disgusting. Nothing like inviting a domestic abuser to your wedding. Why would you do that Taylor Swift
I was watching CNN coverage for the ball drop in Times Square and there was an entertainment reporter outside MSG. Elizabeth Wag-something or other. She pointed out a sign that stated that by entering you were agreeing to be photographed and videotaped. So yes HellNah!, there will probably be something streamed. Or maybe a movie. We should have known she was always going to make money off this tacky shitshow.
I’m no Blake or Ryan friend for that matter but after that guest list, I would consider myself spared from that. Even people who I like, like Jessica Chastain and Anne Hathaway going makes me realize in an even deeper way that these rich people stick together for the most part.
💯💯💯
And was Mariska Hargitay really invited because Taylor named her cat after Olivia Benson? Btw, I love Mariska still.
Nah, they’re NYC friends, Mariska named a cat after a Swift song in return, many years ago and they became friends. But I agree with the sentiment, I think Taylor wanted a s–t ton of celebrities, an obscene, scene-stealing over the top number of famous people. Some of them asked to come but some were on a wish list.
My take is Brad’s people reached out and requested an invite. We know she was interested in having major Hollywood energy in the house, so her people jumped on that request.
Taylor has ALWAYS been about the rich celebrity friends – she collects them, often they will appear in a music video so we shouldn’t be surprised at the large number at the wedding.
Am not surprised Blake and Ryan weren’t invited – Blake damaged Taylor’s brand / image so she was always out. Blake made sure she was ‘seen’ by the paps on the outskirts of NYC in the days leading up to the wedding, my money’s on she was hoping to get a last min invite.
From a gossip perspective, the Blake thing is fascinating. Tay just froze her out. Blake clearly misread that friendship for ride or die, when she was just a friend accessory, another leggy blonde for pap strolls.
I’m indifferent to Blake. She seems mostly harmless, but what a faux pas thinking her Hollywood creds/power marriage made them equals in Tay’s eyes.
Everything about this is trashy.
Pretty much sums it up.
The other day I started a list of my all time favorite songs dating back to the 50s. Music of all stripes. They’re my favorites because they make me swoon. Move me. I don’t understand Swift’s popularity. I’ve never been moved by her music. Call me The Outlier.
Let’s strip away the labels—MAGA, Democrat, etc. —and call this what it is: a public display of plutocracy. Travis and Taylor aren’t presenting themselves as “just like us.” They’re embracing a level of wealth and privilege that is worlds apart from us ordinary people.
The whole spectacle reminds me of The Hunger Games: the Capitol indulging in extravagant excess while the districts struggle to get by. Whether that’s the intent or not, the contrast is so stark that I find it deeply off-putting.
Pretty wild to say she only wants to be surrounded by people she knows and trusts and then have 1000 random people at her wedding. That’s a pretty harsh snub to Blake, even if they had a recent falling out you’d think she could still get an invite! I mean damn that’s cold lol
Whatever, does anybody really care about these people 😎
Well, we just filled up a whole comments section talking about this wedding that we don’t care about so I guess the joke is on us. 🤣
Imagine the list of people who got invited and didn’t come…
I can think of a few names that appear regularly here
THAT’S the list I’d actually love to see!
Did we ever get an actual list? Do we know for certain they had 1000 guests?
Wonderful, I wish them the best and hope that they have a lifetime full of love and happiness.
Are there any columnists or insiders who know why some of these people were invited? I’m not asking in a combative way. I guess I’m curious as to why Brad Pitt would be invited.
I sort of get why some of the sports celebrities like Gretzky were invited (I assume that’s for Kelce?) but the actors on the list are making me scratch my head. I don’t think I’d want a Kushner there either, but I understand she’s friends with Kloss. But Brad Pitt? Machine Gun Kelly? Adam Sandler officiating?
And is that Ethan Hawke in one photo? Why would he even ben interested in attending (haha). I was able to rationalize Hugh Grant being there since he expressed liking Swift because his daughters like her.
I guess Lively being iced out is super bad news for her in Hollywood, since everyone else was invited.
The only thing about this wedding that makes sense to me is her brother being the man of honor. The rest is baffling to me, even by extravagant celebrity standards.
I think she just made a huge mistake marrying that mustache. Time will tell but I’m pretty sure I already know how the story’s going to go.
I still can’t believe she picked him.
I’m not sure if he’s retired yet (probably not?) but I feel when he does retire that will be a testing point in their relationship since I think, in theory, her career could go on forever like Madonna’s. I don’t think of him as being in the same vein as Tom Brady so I’m not sure what will happen to him, but he does like the limelight (I think?) so unless he’s actively playing I’m not sure how he can sustain being in the spotlight like she can as an individual.