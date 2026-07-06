Brad Pitt wants Angelina Jolie’s tax returns for the years right after she left him

Fresh from his appearance at Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding, Brad Pitt is still trying to use the court system to abuse his ex-wife Angelina Jolie and punish her for leaving him. This has been happening for nearly a whole-ass decade, ever since Brad abused and terrorized Angelina and their six children on a private plane in 2016. In 2021, Brad sued Angelina for legally selling off her half of Chateau Miraval, and she later countersued because he’s a financial abuser on top of everything. Speaking of, Brad’s latest thing is begging the court to order Angelina to turn over her tax returns for the years after she left him. Her lawyer responded, and People Magazine sort of buried this whole story.
Angelina Jolie is pushing back against Brad Pitt’s latest effort to obtain years of her financial records, arguing he has repeatedly mischaracterized her claims in their long-running legal battle over Château Miraval, according to a recent court filing obtained by PEOPLE.
In the filing submitted on June 26 in Los Angeles Superior Court, Jolie asked the court not to require her to turn over tax returns and other financial records dating back to 2017, after Pitt’s June 18 filing, also obtained by PEOPLE, asked her to “produce documents sufficient to show her income and profit participation payments” from 2017 through 2019.
“Jolie has made her alleged financial vulnerability central to her case,” Pitt’s filing stated.
Her attorneys argued Pitt was incorrectly portraying her as having claimed she was in financial distress, when her legal filings instead described her efforts to separate her finances from her ex-husband, according to the filing.
“The issue is not whether Jolie needed the money — the issue is that she was trying to untangle her life and her finances from her controlling and abusive ex-husband,” the filing stated. “That distinction makes all the difference.”
Pitt had argued that Jolie made her financial condition relevant to the case by alleging she wanted “financial independence” and had “concluded that she needed to sell her interest in Chateau Miraval” to achieve it. However, Jolie’s attorneys contended in the filing that she “has never alleged that she was in financial distress.”
“Her allegations are clear that she sought to untangle her financial life from the ex-spouse she was divorcing,” the filing added.
Pitt had argued in his filing that Jolie had “repeatedly placed at issue the financial distress and susceptibility to economic pressure she allegedly faced following her separation from Pitt in 2016. Yet there is substantial reason to doubt this allegation.”
The document stated that “Jolie was, during the relevant period, one of Hollywood’s most prominent and highly compensated actresses, with income streams from major studio projects and profit-participation rights.” It added that “during and around the relevant period, Jolie starred in, committed to star in, or received compensation from major commercial films, including Disney’s Maleficent franchise and Marvel’s Eternals. Jolie’s Maleficent films grossed well over $1 billion worldwide, and Eternals grossed approximately $402.1 million worldwide.”
Jolie’s filing claimed she had already turned over her tax returns and profit participation statements for 2020 and 2021, even though her attorneys maintained she was not required to do so. Requiring her to produce records from 2017 through 2019 would amount to “a serious invasion of Jolie’s privacy rights,” her attorneys insisted.
Her attorneys further contended that Pitt’s request relied on “selective quotes and inaccurate paraphrasing” rather than what Jolie actually alleged in previous court filings.
“Discovery motion practice should be grounded in what actually appears in the pleadings, not on recharacterizations designed to grab headlines but that have no basis in reality,” the filing stated.
However, Pitt’s lawyers had insisted, “Jolie has made her financial condition central to her cross-claim and defense. She cannot now use her alleged financial vulnerability as a sword while simultaneously invoking privacy interests as a shield against scrutiny.”
Here’s my thing: even though Angelina did need money (or at the very least, she needed more liquidity at that time), that has no bearing on the case? There’s nothing illegal or even notable about Angelina selling her property (which she legally owns) because she needs money or she’s going through a situation where she needs more cash on hand, rather than tied up in a money-pit investment. Brad’s argument seems to be “Angelina had plenty of money, so she should have kept tens of millions of dollars locked into Miraval, which I have been grossly mismanaging for years.” All that being said, of course Angelina is correct – she shouldn’t have to provide these records to the man who has been financially abusing her for the past decade.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
What is wrong with this man? In his twisted mind, he must be hoping that if he abuses her enough, she’ll come back to him.
The twins will be legal adults soon. I wonder which of the 6 kids will be the first to tell the world what their ‘dad’ did to them and their mom.
He’ll sue them for defamation if they do.
There is a reason why, for example, a certain president does not sue anyone who calls him a pedophile and that’s why brad wouldn’t do it either if the kids started revealing what he’d been doing to them all these years.
Unless they have physical proof, medical records, and things that can be proven legally? He will sue them for defamation and win.
He’s insane. Trying to argue she should have stayed in financial synergy with a man who had abused her numerous times before this freaking plane incident is crazy. I don’t get why anyone even talks to him anymore.
FCUK BRAD PITT
I just reread the FBI account him terrorizing his wife and young family aboard that plane and I am still angry. He is a bully and will never be satisfied since she left his pitiful ass.
Where is it accessible online? Can you post a link? Thanks.
Why can’t he stop harassing her? Just move on already. It’s been a DECADE.
I’m starting to suspect that his legal team is culpable here too – they should be telling him to drop all these spurious legal filings. Are they milking him for $$ and taking advantage of his bad judgement?
Because MAGAT Pittiful has to “win” against the “evil woman” who dared to leave him.
Right?!? And this latest demand is so bogus, it’s laughable.
Exact where does she say she was financially desperate?? The statement she wanted to be “financially independent” does not mean she was broke but that she wanted to be financially independent of YOU, ASSHAT! There, I FIFY you gross, abusive PITTIFUL douchebag Brad.
Never mind jets, their lawyers must own private islands by now!!!!😶😶😶😶😶
Interesting fact about Swift wedding invite-
Apart from the Missouri fanboy connection, Jason Kelce & Douglas Pitt have known each other for years.
https://www.usmagazine.com/celebrity-news/news/inside-jason-kelces-surprising-connection-to-brad-pitts-brother/
This reeks of grasping at straws. He wants to punish her for leaving and is doing everything he can to hold on and control her. I feel like he really doesn’t have a case and wants to humiliate her too.
So many people are unaware of the account of what Pitt did on the plane. Obvs, not most folks here, but the general public really doesn’t seem to know.
It is upsetting that people are quick to believe the lies and spin his PR team has been putting out for 10 years – and what stories said team has probably been able to kill in the media.
The plane was probably just the last straw. AJ was probably enduring abuse from him for a long time, behind closed doors. It may have been the first time he put hands on the kids, and then she was done. You never know what’s happening in someone’s home.
My take on it is, if he can’t win, his children hate him. While the court of public opinion is mixed. Some people will support him no matter what he does to women and children. While others have the moral fortitude to call out his BS.
He will do the next best thing and bury her in legal fees and motions. This is 100% financial abuse and this Judge needs to stop it. Ridiculous.
I wish for Angelina and her children to be separated from the abuser and the constant reminding of what happened and the unhappiness it caused. I wonder if Angelina came out and had a bald-faced account of what happened and her legal selling of Miraval in People magazine, if that would get Pitt off her back. She has never hit him with both barrels; she has been really honorable toward him the whole time.
Lort. We are supposed to care that white men are lonely when they act like this???? Every woman I know who physically got away from a horrible partner has been abused through the legal system, especially when kids are involved. It is horrifying how this has played out because it is a roadmap for every mediocre a$$hole to bully/bankrupt their ex through the courts while dodging hands on parental responsibilities and somehow still blaming their ex for their failures. On top of legal fees he must have spent millions on his bot army. I wish she could demonstrate how he has funded the bots and how that bot army has maliciously shaped public opinion.
He’s showing how controlling he is over her. It’s very telling he interpreted her saying she wanted financial independence from him as having financial distress.
You could’ve build a completely new vinyard in this time. Sell the whole brand. Sell the whole vinyard. Start from scratch, if it was so tainted with their relationship. Pitt’s vinyard would’ve become a success by default. I don’t get this at all anymore lol.
Brad pitt keeps doing post separation abuse of Angelina Jolie and her children, God what a lowlife Brad Pitt turned out to be and continues to be.
And yet people still idolise such an abusive man whose financially and legally abusing his seven domestic violence victims
Why is this judge continuing to allow Angelina Jolie being abused and financially abused. She sold her legal buisness via courts agreement their was no contract, no contact putt could provide for over 10 years. And still judge is allowing this legal abuse of Angelina Jolie to continue it’s utterly disgusting 🤢
She LEFT him. In all of his high profile relationships, he was the one who left and that fed his ego. But Angie had the audacity to leave HIM and never look back. And now he wants to destroy her. And that means filing motions that will tie them up in court for years. Especially if it means bankrupting her AND him…he doesn’t care as long as he can burn everything down to the ground, scorch the earth with her in it. That’s what it comes down to. BTW, this isn’t the first time men have manipulated the court system to abuse women and it won’t be the last. Brad gets away with it because he IS Brad Pitt. He has resources to wage a vicious PR campaigns and never-ending court battle with Angelina. It sickens me to think people side with him, defend him and not recognize his abusive tactics.
One of the big mistakes she made was allowing her money to be entangled with his. Yuck. How horrible. She really did trust that no good man and he continues to abuse her. Wow
He was always a terrible user that gets away with being a terrible user. Never forget what he did in Nola and got away with it. People
Were harmed in that situation but they are black so media doesn’t care
Hell harh no Fury like a Man Brad pitt scorned. Just because his domestic violence victims his wife Angelina Jolie and her children left him and divorced him. And Want to live a life without abuse and fear. My heart goes out to Angelina Jolie who has to put up with such vile abusive behavior from Pitt and his PR
I wish people wake up and see what a scumbag Pitt is towards another woman the mother of his children. his daughters and sons. Is it any wonder why children don’t want his name.
Pitt has shown how abuse of power works, he hired Harvey Weinstein’s crisis PR and shut the Make It Right noise down, nobody questions about those derelict houses and 110 home owners who bought his houses in good faith, yo end up buying shoddy houses that were demolished.
I would like to see Brad’s bank statements to show how much child support he has paid.