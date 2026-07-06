The palace feels it’s ‘now or never’ for King Charles to see Archie & Lili

King Charles is really the biggest deadbeat in the world. You know how bad it is? I was actually trying to figure out if there was another super-prominent example of deadbeat-fatherhood, and it occurred to me that even Donald Trump has warmer relations with his children and grandchildren. Sure, I doubt Trump could name any or all of his grandchildren, but he sees all of them with some regularity. It’s been four years since Charles has seen Archie or Lili, and that’s entirely because of his own actions and, as the case may be, his own inaction. He’s never invited the Sussexes for private family gatherings, he’s never invited them to visit Birkhall or Sandringham, he’s never expressed any interest in having a relationship with his two youngest grandkids. And instead of ensuring that the Sussexes will be safe during the first family visit in four years, Charles has gone out of his way to ensure that they will be put in danger at every turn. Well, the Telegraph has a particularly evil and infuriating piece about how Charles feels it’s “now or never” with seeing Archie and Lili. Are you joking??
For a while, it seemed as if the King would be able to spend time with his grandchildren. Harry “just wants his kids to see their grandfather”, a source close to him told The Telegraph. The King would “of course” welcome it, indicated allies of the Monarch. Then at the 11th hour, as Prince Harry pulled out of bringing his wife and children to London, it descended into upset once again.
Will the American school children, sixth and seventh in line to the British throne, see their grandfather? Not unless Prince Harry gets his way with security. He has been “exploring every option” to make it possible, sources close to him say. The King cannot intervene in his family’s taxpayer-funded public security arrangements, Buckingham Palace has said repeatedly. Stalemate.
Palace aides, who thought they were scheduling in an understated reunion behind palace doors, if diaries aligned, are now braced for chaos. The drama surrounding the Sussexes has once again become “tiresome”, says one royal source, mildly. Prince Harry is said to still hope to find a way for a meeting with the King to happen, although it is unclear where and when. The Duchess of Sussex, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet may yet fly to Britain to join the Duke in his programme outside London. Palace aides are fast losing patience, and the logistical challenge of adding things to the King’s carefully planned schedule only gets harder down to the wire.
Harry has “painted himself into a corner”, one source said, and “needs an off-ramp” on the security issue. There is growing discomfort about the Sussex children appearing to be used for “emotional blackmail”, as several critics have put it. The u-turns about the children are starting to make Harry look like a “plonker”, one long-term royal-watcher said.
On Saturday, days before the family was due to arrive, news came that his wife and children would not come to London. The Sussexes have not yet decided about the three other days in their itinerary outside London, in Birmingham for Invictus Games events and at Maxstoke Castle, Warwickshire.
“The Duke continues to explore every available option to enable the visit to proceed safely and to give his children the opportunity to enjoy the UK,” said a spokesman. “Of course the Duke wants his children to see the King,” said another. “He has made no secret of his desire for reconciliation, he wants the children to experience British life, to understand their British heritage and to know and love the people that he knows and loves.”
Whether they arrive or not at all depends on whether Harry can come to terms with his current security arrangements – or persuade his father to intervene, which he constitutionally cannot do. With three days to go until the first public event of his trip, there is no confirmation of plans. Buckingham Palace is said to be none-the-wiser about the finer points of any stay or arrangements to see the King, despite a channel of communication with the Sussexes’ team remaining open. Aides, it is said, are both “wary” and “weary” of the visit already.
“No-one quite knows why it needs to be this hard,” said a source familiar with both camps, suggesting that any such family meet-up did not need to be part of a very public tour. “They could just come quietly and tell people it had happened afterwards – or not at all.”
Joe Little, managing editor of Majesty magazine, said: “I’d like to think that the children are not a bargaining chip in any negotiations Harry may or may not have been having.” The King “must surely be keen to see the children, particularly after a four-year break and the health issues that have plagued him for half of that time,” he added.
The Sussexes now have no meaningful relationship with the Wales family, however. Prince William will not see his brother while they are on the same side of the Atlantic, nor are the child cousins expected to meet. “It hurt,” says a friend simply, of Harry’s multiple accusations about the Prince and Princess of Wales over the years.
Royal sources are at pains to point out that a private, personal meeting between King and his grandchildren would have no ramifications for the Sussexes’ role. They are no longer working members of the family, and there are no plans to change this. “There is still no half-in, half-out,” says one. “It’s what they agreed with the late Queen.”
There is a sense, on both sides, that when it comes to the King and his grandchildren, it could be “now or never” – not because of the King’s health, or the Duke’s security, but logistics.
“Whether they arrive or not at all depends on whether Harry can come to terms with his current security arrangements – or persuade his father to intervene, which he constitutionally cannot do.” The entire British press conveniently forgets that Harry already has an example of what it looks like when the monarch “intervenes” to ensure his family’s safety – Queen Elizabeth made particular arrangements in 2022 to guarantee that royal protection officers would work alongside the Sussexes’ private security. She reportedly even tasked her own RPOs to the Sussexes’ security for their visits. Harry liked that arrangement and it would be easy enough for Charles to simply copy what QEII did. Alas, Charles is a terrible father who seems hellbent on putting the Sussexes in as much danger as possible then blaming Harry and Meghan for daring to look after themselves and their kids. The utter contempt I have for this current wave of palace briefings about “how dare Harry cause such a fuss after we paused the risk assessment and didn’t tell him until he confirmed he was coming!”
Photos courtesy of Cover Images, Meghan’s Instagram.
Charles was bad husband to Diana. Bad father and granddad. Did not rein in scooter. And treats the Sussex badly
Charles is the Grinch who stole Christmas 🤣🤣🤣 and he looks like him too 🤣🤣🤣
No – the Grinch learned his lesson and his heart ‘grew three sizes’. Charles is just awful through and through.
Chuck is worse than tom😕
He’s an awful father and King to boot. At this point I hope that they wrap things up this week and Harry just leaves without speaking to him or about him.
It also makes Charles look insanely weak. You’re King of England and can’t wave your scepter and have it done! Sounds like he caved to either Workshy Willie’s whining or the palace handlers. Either way, pathetic.
It also is insane they are trying to say well I will never see or speak to your children or wife because you wanted to be half in/out. The late Queen saw them as did Prince Phillip! I wish a reporter would point out that Charles is worse than his mother and is obviously hoping something bad happens to him.
He’s like Lucy holding the football for Charlie Brown. Oh yes dear boy all is well. I want to see the whole family. Every thing will be fine. Then at the very last minute he jerks it all away..and complains about Harry being upset by what he’s done. As with the orange one the cruelty is the point. It’s entirely possible that this is the ‘stick that broke the camel’s back.’ He may have just caused the door to seeing those children to be slammed shut forever more. What a huge sack of rancid dog poop he is and the whole world can see it. It’s now smeared all over those kingly robes.
GOOD! I hope this is the end of that nonsense. Charles doesn’t deserve to see the grandchildren when he so obviously despises their parents. The man is pure evil. I wouldn’t want my children to meet HenryVIII, King Richard III, George III, or Charles. Sometimes when you think life is against you it is actually doing you a favor.
Hey, don’t dunk on Richard III. He loved his son, and that whole business about his nephews has been hotly contested.
The comparison of Charles to the rest of them is apt.
King Richard III had the true heirs to the throne killed at the Tower of London.
Chuck had his chance. More than once. So it’s all on him!
Hey king-boy, Cams might be the only genuine tears at your funeral. might be lots of parties though; idk, is he England’s equivalent to our “trumpster” fire?
Father wants his kids protected with security. News at 11. If the king is so weak that he can’t provide security, despite his rep sitting on RAVEC, the body that decides security, and despite housing and providing security for Andrew, then he doesn’t see his grandkids. Simple as. Surely, he wouldn’t want them in danger just to see him. Bc that’s what Charles is saying. Oh sorry you have no security but if you really want to see me, you would make it happen? Ummm how? Without putting their lives in danger? Again, Charles is a joke. A weak, petty coward. The Queen was able to make it happen but I guess Charles is just a much weaker monarch than his mom if he can’t do it as she did. Weak weak weak.
Charles wants to do to Harry’s wife and kids what he did to his own ex-wife when she started dating melanated men.
That’s the real message the public is hearing through these palace courtier fed articles.
Very much a racist family.
@Where’sMyTiara….Facts….hope Harry has finally learned this lesson
So it’s Never then??
“The King “must surely be keen to see the children, particularly after a four-year break and the health issues that have plagued him for half of that time,” he added”.
What evidence by actual actions do you have of this? This tells me that they know it’s a bad look, so they have to keep saying of course he wants to see his grandchildren, he’s just a literal king of a country and a billionaire but what could he possibly do? I mean he can go to Romania quietly, his wife can go to India for ” rejuvenating” treatments quietly, but it is impossible for him to figure out a way to see a 5 and a 7-year-old without it being a media circus.
At this point these Royal commentators should be ashamed of themselves too. Not that they shouldn’t have beforehand, but to still be pushing the idea that Charles is just some poor grandfather looking out the window hoping to see the car coming over the hill to see his grandchildren? GMAFB. I hope he never sees those kids. He is the living embodiment of that Michael Jordan meme.
There’s no room for shame when you’re writing/regurgitating PR. The people aren’t real and the harm that’s being done to them is just an abstract concept. Vile people will always find ways to rationalise their vile behaviour.
charles and I actually agree that the answer should be never. charles does not want them in the UK. he does not want to meet them. glad he doesn’t want to meet them, he’s a piece of sh*t and A&L should not have to be subjected to him in any capacity. A&L already know the UK family that’s worth anything. weird article/brief for the press to pull out when the kids (&M)’s presence is what started all this.
No.Harry and meghan should not accept being essentially banned from the uk because of Charlie and Bill.
Aww C’mon, Charles and the rest of this royal clown show are angry they can’t walk behind little coffins so they can garner the world’s sympathy. Charles doesn’t do relationship. Unless it benefits him. Diana’s death worked in his favor in the end after all.
This is how the English constitutional monarchy coddles their monarch, especially the cruel ones. Willy boy will make Charles very proud. No wonder Trump adores the English kings and queens with all their gold blings.
Now or never sounds like a threat to me. This whole trip was a setup from the beginning, that much is obvious.
Clean up on aisle 9. The BM were eagerly anticipating a summer’s worth of reunion stories and are now stuck with the same old “poor Charles” story. Next, they’ll be trotting out the obligatory “William doesn’t care.”
Yeah that took about 5 seconds. After we learned Chucky denied Harry’s accommodations we were all expecting the poor grandpa routine to come out in full force.
Wasn’t it dear old Dad who said that if something happened to H&M, everyone would just come to terms with it and move on?
…and when you add to that the letter revealed in court—in which the Palace asks other nations not to protect Harry—you have the full picture and the certainty that Diana’s killing wasn’t a conspiracy theory, but a fact!
Those people aren’t even worth spitting on.
,💯💯💯
Totally agree. There was a horrific outcome from a lack of security and things have only gotten worse on that front. This is not how a caring, compassionate person (much less a father) treats someone. Charles has shown more decency to his brother than his son.
So, basically, Charles’s blackmail of his son is: you’ll only get the level of security you deserve if you let me exploit your children for my PR while continuing to mistreat your wife.
In return, I’ll control every aspect of your lives so I can keep feeding the same press that has been harassing you during both your private and public appearances.
I’m with Chris Rock now. Meghan and especially Harry knew that institution was racist at a cellular level but they insisted on putting themselves at it’s mercy. At some point you have to realize they can’t change and move forward. Stop giving it and it’s players opportunities to gaslight you and the world. The Sussexes only face drama when they go to this toxic Island. Everywhere else they travel is simple and their work appreciated. It’s a country that has been tearing itself apart for decades with the royals presiding at the cebter of the chaos. The UK royals and its cronies can’t stop destroying themselves. H and M don’t need them and dint need to lend a hand in keeping the institution afloat. . Let the royals die off and don’t try to save them. Harry should be grateful he got away before the implosion. Be glad your children are out of it.
I dont know how you have come to the conclusion that travel for the Sussexes is simple. The Unroyals have a worldwide campaign against Harry and Meghan and any announcements about their whereabouts its met by weeks of weeping, wailing and moaning by the palace and press. The palace tried to get other countries to deny them security. That is next level interference! They have to travel in secrecy everywhere, constantly looking over their shoulders. Its got to be terrifying.
I don’t agree with Chris Rock at all.
Chris Rock has a long history of making derogatory jokes about Black women, so I’m not surprised that he repeats the royalist narrative that ultimately blames the victim—in this case, Meghan—for what happened.
Harry is a wealthy white man who grew up in one of the most privileged environments imaginable: the British aristocracy. People raised in that world often have little understanding of structural racism because they simply don’t experience it. Many privileged white people only begin to recognize racism when someone they love—or someone close to them—becomes its target.
To understand why Meghan married into that family without fearing what would happen, you also have to understand her upbringing and her experience as a racially ambiguous mixed-race woman. Racial ambiguity often allows some mixed-race people to move through predominantly white spaces without immediately being perceived as Black or facing the same treatment as people who are more visibly Black. That doesn’t mean they are exempt from racism; it often means they experience it differently until something makes their racial identity impossible for others to ignore.
In the Netflix documentary, Doria explains that she didn’t really prepare Meghan for the ugliest forms of racism because she believed Meghan’s appearance would protect her from the kind of racism Doria herself had experienced as a visibly Black woman. That isn’t uncommon. Many parents of mixed-race children have believed their children would be treated differently because they were racially ambiguous or could pass more easily in predominantly white environments.
Mariah Carey’s upbringing is one example. Her mother largely raised her without emphasizing her Black identity because many people perceived her as white. By contrast, Halle Berry, whose appearance has generally led people to identify her as Black, grew up with a very different racial experience.
As for Harry, I don’t think he truly understood how deeply racism was embedded within the institution until he watched Meghan become its target. That’s not unusual. Many privileged white men only recognize systemic racism when it directly affects someone they love.
The Sussexes don’t seem to have problems everywhere they go. Their problems overwhelmingly arise whenever they have to deal with the British royal institution and the UK tabloid press. Those are two very different issues.
@Gdubslady – I fully agree that this institution is tearing its own self apart. Mark my words – it is the royals that are going to come out of this looking bad. (maybe not to Brits but to the rest of the world)
I am currently watching a British detective show called “Criminal Minds” – it’s so good! Also fascinating. A young mixed race female detective discovers bad wrong doing by an old white detective and his gang. The show depicts the fraught relationship with people of color and immigrants that so many Brits have. It’s subtle. It’s othering. Exclusion. It’s a good ole boys system. They even say she’s “getting all Meghan Markle” about something.
The Royal institution is not able to control this situation with a couple who have popularity, american background and mixed race…and they are melting down and losing their stuffing. It’s a delight to see.
They haven’t put themselves at anyone’s mercy. They’ve proven step by step what conniving and corrupt organization the windsors head up.
Harry and Meghan have every right, as private citizens, to visit any country they want. To do charity work anywhere they want.
To do so without the corrupt figurehead head of government and his successor interfering in a government committee and security assessment to deliberately endanger their lives.
Do not forget. It was proven in court that Charles lobbied and pressured other countries to deny security to Sussex family. That is trump level corruption and derangement.
I don’t understand how this trip could get so complicated as it is now. It must be so stressful. And why was the court case decision timed for this week too?
Charles left many dead bodies on the streets to rehabilitate camila and make her queen.
He is a sitting duck king because his courtiers and the British media know where those bodies are hidden/buried.
They have the power so Harry should forget charles. Any assurance he gives him for anything is meaningless.
Charles sold his Soul for camila, all that is left is for the devil to collect it at the moment of his death.
Hope he repeats and makes amends before then for the devil is a very good debt collector.
This is absolut bs.
I do not believe the sob story about good old grandpa Charles longing to meet his grandchildren, all bla bla bla, Charles actions or inactions tell a diffetent story.
The courtiers will do everything to sabotage any meeting between Charles and Archie and Lilibet. Imo this fits into the wider pattern of the RF and their courtiers treatment of Archie and Lilibet. First the delay of changing Archie and Lilibet’s title on the official royal website after Charles coronation, then last year the delay in issuing Archie and Lilibet with their passport, an official document validating in black and white Archie’s and Lilibet’s position and status within the BRF and society, and now another rejection by denying them security and therefore creating all this obstacles to avoid Charles meeting Archie and Lilibet. The RF and their courtiers feel threatened Harry, Meghan, Archie and Lilibet and are scared to hell of them being on UK soil and seen with the King.
Charles did not like or respect Harry’s mother so he applies the same rationale to Harry and his children. You do not like the mother of your children, you do not like the children or the grandchildren.
That perfectly describes Camilla’s attitude/behaviour towards H&M.
Kaiser hopes Charles met the children four years ago, but I’m afraid that didn’t happen; he never met Lilibet, and he only saw Archie right after he was born.
After the Jubilee, Harry mentioned that they had met with the Queen—but he didn’t add “and with my father,” and if they *had* met, that is exactly what he would have said.
I know that a “moment” later—when Charles was hit by the scandal involving bags of cash from Arabs—he dragged Archie and Lilibet into his mess and used them to change the headlines. He suddenly issued a statement about what a wonderful time he’d spent with them, how amazing and lovely they were, and how Harry and his family would always have a home with him… :)))))
…but right after the Jubilee, when the media was writing about how everyone—Charles included—had snubbed Lilibet’s birthday, he saw no reason to speak up and put a stop to those attacks.
Ugh…
…because he knew that he had actually neglected those children and had not met with them.
Are they forgetting Harry’s mother DIED being chased to death from the media?
I hope Charles’ advisor Theo Rycroft sees this s–t father for what he is. A bad person, a bad father, and a bad grandfather. The monarchy is like fish, it rots from the head down.
I think the monarchy is more like a cactus. They rot from the inside out.
The rotten fish head analogy is a good one as we are witnessing the government now clearly infected by the rot.
KC continues to do wrong by the Sussexes and this is a decisive blow because he is not even doing the minimum to meet his son half way let alone a warm welcome. Grudging offer of accommodation withdrawn at last moment to appease DF. No security ever. KC never has appreciated Harry nor recognised Meghan or their two children. It is his loss and he made that decision years ago. Harry lost his mum so young and I understand Harry has a loving heart and wants things to be better with his dad. KC’s concept of fatherhood isn’t about unconditional love. Anybody who chooses the Daily Fail over their own child is to be despicable. Charles has free choice and has continually chosen very poorly.
It’s clear they wanted The family there to leak stories because the Daily Mail Lawsuit is coming up and they wanted to placate the press with leaks and potential pictures to make them happy. This was all about serving his family on a platter to their other family.
To be honest Charles doesn’t want to see his grand kids other wise he would have done it when he was in the states. The media know he is a wrongun and are trying to tug at our heart strings because Harry wont fall in line and put his Family at risk, the media need to give it a rest, if he can protect his wrongun brother he should go much further to protect his own stop trying to blame harry because the whole world see him reaching out
Charles is playing in Harry’s face just like he played in Diana’s. I expect he and his courtiers will be all Pickachu face when they find out Harry doesn’t play like that.
Exactly, especially when it comes to his family… Prince Harry will have another interview it may not air until he’s left that country but it’s coming I don’t see this ending well for Chuck because right now he looks like a grandfather who wants his youngest grandchild and their parents seriously hurt or killed, because that is the only explanation for what he has done or is allowing to happen.. time to defund this monarchy and abolish it completely and if not that I hope they are all cursed with short reigns.
Under British law the first six in the succession are guardians of the King, so that is Archie and when the King dies Lilibet will automatically become William’s guardian. I have no idea how much power he has in real life.
Did you means wards of the monarch?
That has been debunked. King George law from 1717 isn’t going to apply today.
Not this old thing. That wasn’t even a law in the 17th century and clearly is nothing today. Archie and Lilli are human beings and us citizens with human rights, the king has no say over them. If not the ECHR should tell him. Maybe Harry should fight for his rights there.
Charles and his enablers cause massive chaos then get all his propagandists to scream, “Harry is causing chaos!” Rinse, repeat.
Exactly. King Charles the Gaslighter. Visits Donald Trump in the White House and has a grand old time but can’t open his big old heavy door to let in his own grandchildren … help, help! He just can’t get that big old door open! Sorry, he’s just an old, sad, weak man. Now his evil grandchildren are refusing to come to see him! He’ll never get another chance again! He could wave at them from the balcony but no. They just won’t let him be a loving grandfather.
“… any such family meet-up did not need to be part of a very public tour. “They could just come quietly and tell people it had happened afterwards – or not at all.”
This confirms what I suspected. It was always about the jealousy around the public engagements of Sussexes. This is the same behavior from Chuck during the Queen’s funeral because it happened right in the middle of a number of successful UK charitable engagements from the Sussexes. Taking away Frogmore was not because of Spare, it was to prevent the Sussexes to have safe base to do charity work in the UK.
Now Chuck is making it impossible for Harry to bring his wife and children to the UK because it is combined with Harry’s and possibly Meghan’s charitable work. Chuck wants the news about him meeting with the grandkids to be only about him, serviced to the media by him. No distractions. He is the one doing the blackmailing. He doesn’t want to see the grandkids. He wants the PR that says he met the grandkids. For that PR he is willing to spare 20 minutes max to spend with them. He thinks it is perfectly reasonable for the Sussex family to fly in, spend the 20 minutes with him and leave the country.
Are they (propaganda media/royal fam) aware that we are all watching them throwing the stones and hiding their hands? lmao
“Whether they arrive or not at all depends on whether Harry can come to terms with his current security arrangements – or persuade his father to intervene, which he constitutionally cannot do.”
That last clause is utter B.S. Charles already has intervened in the security arrangements — or William has, so same difference — to ensure that Harry didn’t get security.
Whether Harry can come to terms with the fact his children will have no armed guards when on the roads or anywhere except royal property! Getting chased and photographed by the paparazzi. He will not put his children through that. Good on Harry.
Do we have a link for QEII’s directive that RPOs worked alongside the Sussexes’ private security? It seems odd to me.
Iirc, the RPO’s escorted the kids from the airport to Windsor. And the kids stayed at FC the whole time for Lili’s bday.
Please. If Charles wanted them to have security, they would have security. he would either call up all the members of RAVEC and say ‘give them security” or he would do what QEII did (I’m unclear as to whether she just did it or went through RAVEC.) The palace can insist all it wants that his hands are tied, and yet we see Andrew right there with security. We saw H&M with security in 2022. Charles could make it happen if he wanted to.
Yes @Becks1 this really is obvious isn’t it? It is a bitter pill for Harry to swallow that your own father doesn’t give a rat’s ass about you and Meghan and the kids but here is ultimate proof of the lengths they will stoop to to keep them exiled from the land of his birth. Forget the time limited offers and accept that Charles will not budge anymore than the implacable Will. Hence the question is Charles worse than Will because he’s in charge and is dad and grandad and king who pretends via briefing and time limited offers that he wants to see Sussexes again? Will is aggressive and openly vindictive towards them but he’s never pretended that any kind of reunion was on the cards. Is Chuck more of a hypocrite than Will because of the pretense of a time limited olive branch?
It’s a choice between passive-aggressive and aggressive-aggressive. Charles is a sneak, a bully who pretends he has no power, he plays games, he pulls the wings off flies. William is not a game-player – he doesn’t have the patience or capacity for it.
Amazing. They seriously think that after such an egregious series of actions they’ll be able to go back to the same old same old BS media PR themes. Like nothing happened, and everyone will accept it. I think (and certainly hope) they’re going to be unpleasantly surprised, ultimately. These were bad, bad moves.
Beybey, if getting cancer in your old age not long after you finally got into the ugly gold chair you’ve been coveting doesn’t make you get right, nothing will. Stunt king Chuck is a nasty piece of work. Throwing your younger child and his family to the wolves over and over. I cannot imagine what it must have been like for Diana to have been barely out of her teens and married to this clown.
The Telegraph seems to forget that we didn’t even know that the Queen met Archie and Lili until Harry wrote about it in his book. The difference now is that Charles and his staff are making extremely difficult to visit the UK and they have been leaking information about Harry’s visits to the UK.
I understand feeling slightly by your kid and his wife by extension but to extend that to the kids is disgusting. If charles was serious he would threaten harry to bring the kids. Like its been 4 years. Tell eugenie to grab the kids and bring them round. Instead charles is playing security games and william is acting like its the 1200s. Im starting to think they really dont want these children around.
Those children have Black blood, of course Charles doesn’t want them around. Wouldn’t be at all surprising to learn that Charles never wanted them born.
I don’t know why, but I’m continually surprised at just how awful a father Charles is. They really think this is a good look? They think they’re winning points and influencing his subjects? His ego rivals The Orange Sh*tstain’s. This entire situation, from 2016 onward, has really cured me of being an Anglophile.
It leaves a bad taste in the mouth. It is time to get rid of the monarchy.
Charles is upset about not seeing his grandchildren, He is taking the Mick, It was either Charles or William who manipulated this farce.
Are we supposed to believe that the whole-ass king of Little England can’t intervene when he has tried to intervene plenty by asking other countries to put Harry & Meghan in harm’s way abroad by denying security?
Harry is NOT bargaining or negotiating. He had said many times that he will not put his family in danger without by bring them to the UK unless they have proper police security. Period. No other “unlesses.”
And how exactly could they sneak in quietly and privately without the whole palace staff and media not knowing about it because of all the rules and notifications those people require. Even that suggestion is ludicrous!!! And of course, this mysterious “diary” of the king has every minute of every day planned months in advance, so Charles would be busy and blame the Sussexes for not following his procedures and rules!!!
^ this
Ugh, puh-lease with the “sad grandpa”: schtick, Charles. He is a king! He lives in the 21st century! He is a billionaire with access to any number of private planes, estates, and communication technologies. He doesn’t have to wait for the Sussexes to arrange a visit to the UK for Invictus. If Charles really wanted a “quiet visit”, I venture that he could have done it at just about any time over the last 6 years or so. And notice the “emotional blackmail” line being pushed once again.
This article from the Telegraph is all lies. They expect us to believe the King is getting pushed around by the junior civil servants on the RAVEC committee. What nonsense! The committee is giving its principals plausible deniability, more like.
Stop with Charles and the grandchildren. It will never happen or end very badly to the children. Wickedness does stoop that low, as we all know from the history of the world (and our current American administration).
Some years back, KC III theatrically unveiled a portrait that appeared to depict him consumed in shades of blood and fire. Picasso thought art an illusion, ” a lie that makes us realize truth…”