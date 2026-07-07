Mail: Forest Lodge cannot remain Prince William & Kate’s ‘forever home’ much longer

Less than a year ago, the Prince and Princess of Wales announced that they would move into their latest “forever home,” a manor house called Forest Lodge, on the Windsor estate. They emphasized the pain and suffering they had dealt with while living at Adelaide Cottage, and “sources” kept framing it as “they deserve to create happy memories somewhere new.” The problem? They grabbed 100 acres of Windsor public parkland for their scenic views, made an extreme security cordon around Forest Lodge and evicted several residents of cottages close-by. All so they could hide out in their own makeshift country estate and do absolutely nothing. Well, with the confirmation that King Charles and Camilla will never move into Buckingham Palace, the Mail’s Christopher Wilson points out that when William becomes Scooter King, he won’t be able to hide out in Forest Lodge. He’ll have to move to one of the generally-accepted royal residences, be it Buckingham Palace, Clarence House or Windsor Castle.
He said that Forest Lodge was to be the family’s ‘forever home’, but as he prepares for kingship, Prince William is being forced to face the realities of becoming monarch. And that includes moving house – again. With King Charles’s shock announcement last week that he’ll never move into Buckingham Palace, traditionalists cling to the hope that William will follow in the footsteps of previous monarchs and take up residence in the world’s most famous palace.
But one former courtier I spoke to this weekend told me that with Charles’s announcement last week, ‘the spell is broken’. ‘Buckingham Palace will forever remain the symbol of monarchy, but this now clears the way for the prince never to live there. Times change – and so will people’s expectations.’ The ex-courtier warned that William will have to [move into Windsor Castle eventually]. ‘Obviously, he means Forest Lodge to be a secluded family home for him, his wife and children, and that’s entirely understandable. But Windsor Castle was built by William the Conqueror and our Royal Family has lived there ever since – whatever the prince’s plans for modernising the monarchy, that’s one thing he can’t get around. Buckingham Palace has been occupied by the royals for 200 years, and you can see it’s outgrown its appropriateness as a home. Windsor, on the other hand, has been lived in for a thousand years.’
The pressure on William to deliver what the public wants and expects of him has never been greater, and he knows that while he’s trying desperately to streamline the monarchy to fit its reduced numbers, he can’t ignore public opinion. A report at the weekend showed that the Royal Family has halved its workload but more than tripled its taxpayer funding since the controversial Sovereign Grant was introduced in 2012… But as the report concluded, while last year the royals undertook 2,273 public engagements, in 2012 the total was nearly twice as many at 4,127. ‘In part, the workload has dropped because the number of working royals has fallen from 15 to 11,’ the report continued. ‘’It’s also declined because of age, illness, and the fact that the Prince and Princess of Wales, who take off around 16 weeks per year with their children, focus on a more campaigning style of monarchy rather than traditional ribbon-cutting duties.’
Its message – don’t expect to see more of Kate and William on the street because that’s not how they’re going to ‘do’ monarchy – implies that if we’re to see less of them, the foundation-stones shouldn’t be mucked about with. That includes all the full-dress panoply of State Banquets, Trooping the Colour, Garden Parties and other such events that have to remain in place. And that the public, less often able to see William and Kate, will in return expect them to be seen in Buckingham Palace and Windsor Castle – nothing less will do. That means that the future King William can’t expect to reign from a secluded country house an hour away from the capital city, the former official told me.
‘The Palace is the royal engine-room, with sometimes up to 800 people working there daily – courtiers, officials, secretaries and all the people who keep the monarchy in the public eye. William can’t expect his private secretary or his valet to hop in a cab and drive all the way out to Forest Lodge when he calls. He has to be able to come into the office, just as Queen Elizabeth used to do every day while she reigned. That means he’ll need a handy London home very close to the Palace – just like Charles has at Clarence House.’
At present, William and Kate have the use of the colossal 20-room Apartment 1a at Kensington Palace, but though they use ‘KP’ as the address in their daily engagement reports in the Court Circular, the couple are rarely seen there these days.
‘When he succeeds to the throne, William can’t be crisscrossing busy London streets in rush hour with numerous security vehicles and motorbike outriders in tow – KP is two miles from Buckingham Palace, and the traffic between the two is probably the worst in Britain,’ I was told. ‘He’ll need to be much nearer to the office.’
So, one theory goes, he and Kate will move into Clarence House, just down The Mall – the home that his father Charles, grandmother Queen Elizabeth (as a newlywed), and great-grandmother the Queen Mother all occupied in their time – if Camilla decides to step back from public duties once the new reign begins. Failing that, there are 27 different royal apartments ranging across the adjacent St James’s Palace for the future king to choose from, including York House – an imposing, sprawling mansion hidden away from public view and entirely befitting a future king.
As he plots his next moves, it will become increasingly clear to William that the dream of a ‘forever home’ for him, Kate and the children was just that – a dream.
At some point, these people will probably need to acknowledge that Forest Lodge was always about the Princess of Wales and tucking her away somewhere out of sight (and out of mind). It was never about preparing to be king and consort, it was never meant to actually be William’s forever home. Think of Forest Lodge as a convenient cover story for William – if he’s meant to be hidden away there and barely seen out and about, then no one will look for him elsewhere, right? That’s what I believe in any case, that Forest Lodge was always a forever home for Kate in particular, especially as the kids are growing up and leaving for boarding schools. I’ve been convinced for some time that William basically had full or partial reign of Windsor Castle already – at the very least, I’m sure he keeps an apartment or suite of rooms there, just as he likely stays at the big house in Sandringham quite often. Still, it’s funny that the “forever home” crap has fallen apart like a cheap suit in less than a year. They’re going to need several new cover stories.
Photos and screencaps courtesy of AppleTV+, Cover Images, Avalon Red, Backgrid and Kensington Palace.
William will end the monarchy. His mean character will come back to bite him. His younger children will not be given a free pass to pick whatever grand homes they want after the way Harry was treated. Also, B&E.
Why do they keep talking like the kids will move to London with them? Even if William becomes king in 5 years, all three will be boarding and will spend breaks at forest lodge or Sandringham. The days of the school run are dwindling.
I think forest lodge was for Kate and if William is there, it’s a separate wing. Or he stays at WC. I think part of the privacy obsession is so people can’t track where he is on the estate.
But interesting overall that there is new pressure for him to move to Windsor or BP.
Agreed. But his number of residences is growing and that won’t be tolerated once the kids have grown.
Anything and everything they’ve done so far has been tolerated. Nobody stopped them from getting the 4th or 5th forever home.
Sounds like there are some London options for him but it won’t be KP bc of traffic. And that means he will need to renovate some new space and this is preparing the public for more renovations costs in the future, this time in London. St James? CH? Or this York House which is more secluded but guess what, I bet it needs renovating. And yes it will be for William.
That’s what I got from this. Peg wants a new place in London because he has issues with the KP mansion. So he will have another property renovated. It’s being tied to him serving as the monarch so the costs will be covered by the taxpayer. The forest lodge forever home story was all smoke and mirrors to get a bigger place for Kate where her kids (they will all board in a few years) and the Midds can visit.
Things will change when he ascends the throne. They used the excuse of Kate’s cancer, plus the children are still young. Also, there is sympathy for the King owing to his cancer.
The parliament and republic are making inroads. The British public are demanding accountability. The excuses are wearing thin and running out.
The traffic from KP to BH is a flimsy excuse. He won’t accept KP because other people live there as well. Sharing has never been his thing.
Charles backed the wrong son. Here goes Scooter talking about his kingship.
And what convenient timing to launch this story while people are distracted by Harry.
Who lives in York House now? It’s been used by a lot of royals, but I think Charles was the last to live there after his divorce before he got Clarence House?
Who lives in York house? Probably no one. Every one of these real state stories bring to the surface one or two prime properties that sit empty for years and years. Frogmore cottage, Frogmore house, royal lodge, Adelaide cottage, York house. I’m sure there are more, because every time they throw around new locations that just sit empty. I don’t get why there isn’t a parliamtary committee set up to manage the ones that belong to the crown estate.
Not sure now but the last royal occupants were Charles, William and Harry, who used it before moving to Clarence House when the queen mother died.
I believe it’s now an office building used by the government, that’s what usually happens to the buildings if they aren’t turned into museums
It wasn’t a shock announcement. Even when Elizabeth was alive, Charles said he wasn’t going to live at BP. And nothing about William’s impending ascension has changed from 18 months ago – the Forest Lodge story was always a lie.
That picture of KitKat in the green… perfectly hideous. I love that for her.
They, the institution, talking heads and the press, are deluded if they believe that their opinions matter to W. They have created a monster that even Charles has little sway over, and he’s the King.
I don’t know what I was expecting but to read that Will the billionaire takes off 16 weeks a year is something else. If they’re saying 16 weeks, it’s much worse. It must be a lack of coffee
And then consider that them *not* being off work generally involves… no work. Of the remaining 36 weeks they have been doing, what, 1 engagement per every 2 weeks on average? Kate not even that much. Their idea of working is my idea of vacation. But by all means, increase the Grant, give them a few more houses, and gas up the helicopter!
I’m confused about the traffic situation- I though Will was going to be the ‘work from home’ king. One or two zoom call a week then out with the lads.
Why does he need accommodations closer to London?
And if Forest Lodge can’t be your ‘forever home’ because you actually need to live closer to your job, why move in and uproot all those people?
He cannot ignore public opinions? Yes he can! What else would be his media minions, faked emontional polls or russian bots for? He cannot criss-cross all through London? No need to. What are choppers for?
Those crimped wiglets are ridiculous.
So KP floats this trial balloon during the week when everyone’s distracted by Harry’s visit and court case. Gee, guys….
And yes, William “and Kate” will “need” renovations to whatever lodgings he picks in London to make it fit for a king. Agree Kate will be tucked away at FL because she loves nature, or something something. Lucky British taxpayers. The Waleses really should give up KP 1A, at the bare minimum, also Adelaide.
If the British government has any spine they will kick the RF out off St. James and Kensington palaces and tell them the only London property available is the one just renovated for over 100 million pounds.
If you mean buck house, it is over 600 million in reno costs now.
Clarence house will take 100s of millions too. There was a story a few years ago. One wall of the exterior will cost 69 million to restore. And that was just one outside wall.
Surprised they dropped the 16 weeks a year…wonder how many would notice it.
Bold of them assume he’ll ever go to the office.
But yes, I agree this is William/KP making the case for another home. Just wait, they’ll ‘need’ to keep Forest Lodge because Kate finds it so calming as she continues her recovery from cancer, the kids love it, etc. etc.
They can claim he lives wherever they want and we’ll never truly know.
This isn’t surprising, of course. It’s the history behind lots of castles and royal residences: where shall I hide this gradually more inconvenient spouse of convenience 🤔? Royal history is wild, and when people actually believed their power was divinely bestowed, understandable that they went along…maybe now it just looks like what it is, an embarrassing display of outdated privilege. If it weren’t for the tourists…
It’s widely known the tourists don’t go to the UK with the intention of seeing that family, They go for the landmarks and history and overall cosmopolitan London vibe and the pretty countryside. Same way castles around European countries with former royalty receive tons of visitors.
William looks cockeyed in that pic with Kate in a green dress. Drunk or hung over?
I’m not even sure Willy wants to be king- I think if push came to shove, he’d elect to have a thousand years of legacy fall completely apart if it meant he could live a life of country leisure