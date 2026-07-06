How did Adam Sandler end up officiating Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding?



One of the biggest surprises to come out of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding was the news that Adam Sandler officiated the ceremony. He even wrote and performed an original song. If you asked me to guess which famous friend married them, Jack Antonoff, Sir Paul McCartney, and Stevie Nicks would have been at the top of my list. Never would I have named Adam. I’ve always thought of him as more of a wedding singer than a wedding officiant.

So, how did Sandler end up officiating the wedding? Since Travis had a role in Happy Gilmore 2 and Adam was a guest on the New Heights podcast just two weeks after Taylor’s episode aired, early online speculation joked that he was the groom’s pick. As it turns out, Adam’s connections with Taylor and Travis go much deeper than that. He and his family are longtime Swifties. Taylor has met his daughters several times throughout the years, too. From The Independent:

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce tied the knot in New York City Friday evening in a ceremony officiated by… Adam Sandler. Yes, really. The news was confirmed by Swift’s representatives, who told The Independent in a statement: “Taylor & Travis did not have bridesmaids or groomsmen. Instead, her brother Austin Swift served as Taylor’s Man of Honor and Jason Kelce was Travis’ Best Man. The ceremony joined both families together and was officiated by friend Adam Sandler.” For those curious about the comedy star’s integral role in the ceremony, Kelce met Sandler after the actor cast him in his 2025 film, Happy Gilmore 2, in which the Kansas City Chiefs star made a brief cameo. “Man, this life is crazy!! Still so surreal I got this opportunity,” Kelce wrote on social media at the time, under a photo of himself with Sandler on set. Meanwhile, Sandler has known Swift for years through his two daughters, Sunny and Sadie, who are longtime fans of the “Lover” singer. Sandler spoke about Swift and Kelce last year, describing Swift in an interview with Entertainment Tonight as “incredible” and praising her kindness to his family. “My kids have met Taylor a bunch of times over the years, and she’s ridiculously nice to them and warm,” said Sandler. The actor called Kelce “such a gentle, nice guy, and funny as hell.” Appearing on Kelce’s New Heights podcast last year, Sandler told the host that Swift “means so much to our house” and championed their relationship: “When you guys first started dating, my family was like, ‘Yes. Look how good they are together. He’s a gentleman and she’s having so much fun.’”

[From The Independent]

I remember seeing pictures of the Sandler family at the Eras tour. I didn’t think anything of it because *everyone* was at the Eras tour. It doesn’t surprise me that Taylor, who has a huge network, is friends with Adam, who is known as one of the friendliest people in Hollywood. I wonder if he got ordained specifically for their wedding or he’d already married other friends and it got back to T&T that he was an ordained minister. After the wedding, Kansas City Chiefs’ head coach Andy Reid commented on Adam’s performance, saying that he advised them to “keep kissing.” Reid also said, “In a simple, hysterical way, he was phenomenal. He’s crazy, but he did a great job in getting them married with a lot of humor. But, that part there I thought, pretty good advice, in its simplest form.”

I’m really intrigued to learn what Adam said exactly and hope they eventually share the song he wrote for them. I bet he was especially psyched to do the ceremony on the same grounds where his beloved Knicks play. On that note, I need to know what Adam wore! It had to have been a tux, right? He was seen entering MSG in street clothes for the rehearsal dinner, but I’m sure he was dressed appropriately for the actual ceremony. I have this funny image in mind of Taylor in her fairy princess wedding gown, Travis in his white Dior suit and Adam standing there in his finest Sandlercore.