How did Adam Sandler end up officiating Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding?

One of the biggest surprises to come out of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding was the news that Adam Sandler officiated the ceremony. He even wrote and performed an original song. If you asked me to guess which famous friend married them, Jack Antonoff, Sir Paul McCartney, and Stevie Nicks would have been at the top of my list. Never would I have named Adam. I’ve always thought of him as more of a wedding singer than a wedding officiant.
So, how did Sandler end up officiating the wedding? Since Travis had a role in Happy Gilmore 2 and Adam was a guest on the New Heights podcast just two weeks after Taylor’s episode aired, early online speculation joked that he was the groom’s pick. As it turns out, Adam’s connections with Taylor and Travis go much deeper than that. He and his family are longtime Swifties. Taylor has met his daughters several times throughout the years, too. From The Independent:
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce tied the knot in New York City Friday evening in a ceremony officiated by… Adam Sandler.
Yes, really. The news was confirmed by Swift’s representatives, who told The Independent in a statement: “Taylor & Travis did not have bridesmaids or groomsmen. Instead, her brother Austin Swift served as Taylor’s Man of Honor and Jason Kelce was Travis’ Best Man. The ceremony joined both families together and was officiated by friend Adam Sandler.”
For those curious about the comedy star’s integral role in the ceremony, Kelce met Sandler after the actor cast him in his 2025 film, Happy Gilmore 2, in which the Kansas City Chiefs star made a brief cameo.
“Man, this life is crazy!! Still so surreal I got this opportunity,” Kelce wrote on social media at the time, under a photo of himself with Sandler on set.
Meanwhile, Sandler has known Swift for years through his two daughters, Sunny and Sadie, who are longtime fans of the “Lover” singer.
Sandler spoke about Swift and Kelce last year, describing Swift in an interview with Entertainment Tonight as “incredible” and praising her kindness to his family.
“My kids have met Taylor a bunch of times over the years, and she’s ridiculously nice to them and warm,” said Sandler. The actor called Kelce “such a gentle, nice guy, and funny as hell.”
Appearing on Kelce’s New Heights podcast last year, Sandler told the host that Swift “means so much to our house” and championed their relationship: “When you guys first started dating, my family was like, ‘Yes. Look how good they are together. He’s a gentleman and she’s having so much fun.’”
I remember seeing pictures of the Sandler family at the Eras tour. I didn’t think anything of it because *everyone* was at the Eras tour. It doesn’t surprise me that Taylor, who has a huge network, is friends with Adam, who is known as one of the friendliest people in Hollywood. I wonder if he got ordained specifically for their wedding or he’d already married other friends and it got back to T&T that he was an ordained minister. After the wedding, Kansas City Chiefs’ head coach Andy Reid commented on Adam’s performance, saying that he advised them to “keep kissing.” Reid also said, “In a simple, hysterical way, he was phenomenal. He’s crazy, but he did a great job in getting them married with a lot of humor. But, that part there I thought, pretty good advice, in its simplest form.”
I’m really intrigued to learn what Adam said exactly and hope they eventually share the song he wrote for them. I bet he was especially psyched to do the ceremony on the same grounds where his beloved Knicks play. On that note, I need to know what Adam wore! It had to have been a tux, right? He was seen entering MSG in street clothes for the rehearsal dinner, but I’m sure he was dressed appropriately for the actual ceremony. I have this funny image in mind of Taylor in her fairy princess wedding gown, Travis in his white Dior suit and Adam standing there in his finest Sandlercore.
Photos are from Happy Gilmore 2, credit: Scott Yamano/Netflix and via Netflix press
It’s hard to be normal when so much hate? Hard..anyway. he’s awfully
Surprised Bad Bunny wasn’t there as he was also in HG 2.
Ah just saw that he’s on tour in Europe
If they had already been legally married, anyone can act as officiant without being ordained. The legal stuff would have already been done 🙂
MTE! It was a performance so they went with a performer.
It’s super easy to get the necessary paperwork to be able to legally officiate a wedding. I had a friend do it and it was basically just him going online
That’s my guess too.
The official caremony had already happened.
My brother officiated his best friend’s wedding. He did some on line certification for the Church of the Holy Cow or something, all legal.
I think Sandler, the wedding singer himself, as the officiant is deeply funny, so random and silly and delightful.
They wanted to laugh.
I’m so curious about the song he wrote for them, because the I wanna grow old with you song that he songs to drew Barrymore at the end of the Wedding Singer, is incredibly sweet.
I believe it was reported that Adam sang the I wanna grow old with you song, but changed lyrics to fit Taylor and Travis.
So anyway I am still flabbergasted the ICE guy was there as was Brad Pitt, etc.
I’m not surprised the ICE executive or Brad Pitt were at the wedding. People desperately want Taylor Swift to be goodness personified but she is a billionaire after all.
What ICE guy?
Steve Demetriou who’s in charge of a huge ICE detention center in Texas.
Turns out his son was also at the wedding, Steve Demetriou Jr, a REPUBLICAN state rep from Ohio.
Me too, esp the ICE guy. But I see we’re not going to get a thread on that. I am very surprised, as image conscious as Taylor is, that this invite went through. IDC if the guy is the dad of a childhood friend, whatever. He is responsible for a facility that is, right now, committing hundreds of human rights abuses. There are lines. But but but she voted for Kamala! Please.
The SEO for Taylor Swift and ICE has already been altered so that Demetriou doesn’t show up at least not in the initial results.
The bots would be sent to target the site very quickly, likely even sooner than BP or KP.
I kind of love this for them. It’s sweet and funny. Both of them have a good sense of humor. Taylor is reportedly very funny IRL and has brought some of that to her SNL appearances. Travis did a pretty good job hosting too.
Yes, I think having the wedding at MSG was a weird choice. But it sounds like they put their personal stamp on it.
I wonder what the connection to Brad Pitt is.
Pitt is from Missouri and is naturally a KC fan. Seems like they invited a lot of famous fans (jason sudekeois, Paul Rudd etc..)
He’s also been on New Heights
Oh, okay. Thanks for the information.
I can see how Pitt got invited. He is best friends with Bradley Cooper who is dating Gigi Hadid. Taylor is close friends with Gigi – if she wasn’t dating Cooper I doubt Pitt or Cooper would have been there.