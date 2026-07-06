The Windsors have scheduled a full slate of busywork around Prince Harry’s visit

The timeline became pretty clear in recent days: around Trooping the Colour (June 13), the Windsors learned that the Sussex family would be coming to the UK, and that Prince Harry had given his 28-day notice to RAVEC. Granted, the left-behinds had known that Harry was due in Birmingham for the Invictus events for a while, so they had time to prepare, and they really did prepare something catastrophically evil. Still, I think they were surprised that Meghan and the children were willing to come, at least at first. So the Windsors have thrown together a rather epic fiasco all around Harry’s visit. The rescinded invitation to stay in a royal residence, the “paused” RAVEC risk assessment, the talking points issued to royal reporters far and wide blaming Harry for the emergency roadblocks they set up. Alongside all of that, the left-behinds have obviously organized a full slate of busywork as “counterprogramming” for Harry’s visit.
The Royal Family intend to ‘shut out the noise’ from the ongoing saga of Prince Harry’s visit to the UK this week with a slew of public engagements. Senior working royals have more than 29 official duties already scheduled in their diaries starting today, when the Duke of Sussex arrives in Britain, and Saturday, when his final public appearances conclude.
Most of the engagements have been long planned and will see almost all of the senior working royals out on public duty. In addition, the King will undertake several private audiences and meetings which are not highlighted in the diary in advance.
There has been concern in royal circles of late that the constant ‘psychodrama’ surrounding the Sussexes’ ‘will they, won’t they’ family trip – the first time they would have all come together to Harry’s country of birth for four years – would overshadow the valuable work being undertaken by senior royals.
…There has, however, been intense frustration that what should have been a drama–free trip, allowing the King to reconnect with his son and grandchildren, has been turned into another soap opera of Harry and Meghan’s own making.
[From The Daily Mail]
“There has, however, been intense frustration that what should have been a drama–free trip…” It could have been drama-free if King Charles wasn’t such a petty, childish deadbeat. It could have been drama-free if Prince William and Kate hadn’t spent the past two weeks throwing tantrums and trying to sabotage the visit. But the counterprogramming schedule… well, that was predictable. They were going to do that no matter what, because they never learn. William and Kate did the same thing last September, suddenly working on back-to-back days ahead of Harry’s solo visit and during his visit. William challenged the rota to cover his events instead of Harry’s. The rota chose Harry. They’ll do the same for this visit too, and it will be funny as hell. I actually hope one or two people show up to William’s events so they can film him staggering past empty barricades.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
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The Princess of Wales during their visit to the Natural History Museum’s newly transformed gardens in London, and meet with children and young people taking part in learning programmes which see them connecting with nature and boosting biodiversity in urban areas
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 04 Sep 2025
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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The Princess of Wales, Patron of the Natural History Museum, and The Prince of Wales visit the Museum’s newly transformed gardens and meet children and young people taking part in learning programmes which see them connecting with nature and boosting biodiversity in urban areas
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: LONDON, United Kingdom
When: 04 Sep 2025
Credit: Cover Images
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The Princess of Wales, Patron of the Natural History Museum, and The Prince of Wales visit the Museum’s newly transformed gardens and meet children and young people taking part in learning programmes which see them connecting with nature and boosting biodiversity in urban areas
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: LONDON, United Kingdom
When: 04 Sep 2025
Credit: Cover Images
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The Princess of Wales, Patron of the Natural History Museum, and The Prince of Wales visit the Museum’s newly transformed gardens and meet children and young people taking part in learning programmes which see them connecting with nature and boosting biodiversity in urban areas
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: LONDON, United Kingdom
When: 04 Sep 2025
Credit: Cover Images
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-
The Princess of Wales, Patron of the Natural History Museum, and The Prince of Wales visit the Museum’s newly transformed gardens and meet children and young people taking part in learning programmes which see them connecting with nature and boosting biodiversity in urban areas
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 04 Sep 2025
Credit: Cover Images
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-
The Princess of Wales, Patron of the Natural History Museum, and The Prince of Wales visit the Museum’s newly transformed gardens and meet children and young people taking part in learning programmes which see them connecting with nature and boosting biodiversity in urban areas
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 04 Sep 2025
Credit: Cover Images
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The Prince and Princess of Wales visit the Natural History Museum’s newly transformed gardens and meet children and young people taking part in learning programmes which see them connecting with nature and boosting biodiversity in urban areas.
The gardens and National Education Nature Park programme are part of the Natural History Museum’s ambitious Urban Nature Movement, an initiative which aims to help people feel more connected to nature, more confident in their ability to protect it and more invested in a greener future.
Featuring: Catherine Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 04 Sep 2025
Credit: John Rainford/Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR PUBLICATION IN THE UK**
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The Prince and Princess of Wales visit the Natural History Museum’s newly transformed gardens and meet children and young people taking part in learning programmes which see them connecting with nature and boosting biodiversity in urban areas.
The gardens and National Education Nature Park programme are part of the Natural History Museum’s ambitious Urban Nature Movement, an initiative which aims to help people feel more connected to nature, more confident in their ability to protect it and more invested in a greener future.
Featuring: William Prince of Wales, Catherine Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 04 Sep 2025
Credit: John Rainford/Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR PUBLICATION IN THE UK**
-
-
The Prince and Princess of Wales visit the Natural History Museum’s newly transformed gardens and meet children and young people taking part in learning programmes which see them connecting with nature and boosting biodiversity in urban areas.
The gardens and National Education Nature Park programme are part of the Natural History Museum’s ambitious Urban Nature Movement, an initiative which aims to help people feel more connected to nature, more confident in their ability to protect it and more invested in a greener future.
Featuring: Catherine Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 04 Sep 2025
Credit: John Rainford/Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR PUBLICATION IN THE UK**
Such losers blaming the Sussex. Charles never takes responsibility just blames others
I am ASTOUNDED (but sadly, not surprised) that anyone in the UK thinks this is a good look for the RF. Imagine how much goodwill they would have received if they had been welcoming, provided safety and security, etc. This behavior makes them look petty, horrible and is damaging what little goodwill they have left.
I think it’s a reflection of their insane level of blue blood entitlement. Charles is King, William is the heir and they supersede anyone else. Now that Harry is no longer the spare, but farther down the pecking order it’s all the more reason for him to jump through hoops.
That wig was such a bizarre choice. It looks like it is eating her face.
The problem is that anything at all that Harry and Meghan do will outshine the crusty, bitter leftovers. The leftovers are lazy losers who can only come up with a stunt now and then to pull focus, and even then, it is always so poorly thought out that it lasts all of a few minutes.
Ok, I’m here to speak up for the wiglets. They are being used against their will. Wiglets are meant to beautify, not terrify. It’s not their fault that this lazy woman decided to use them in terrible fashion. Save the wiglets!
Someone, for the love of God, teach that woman at Forest Lodge how to use a damn hot comb. Flatten the top and it instantly looks more natural and less wiggy.
Kit, sorry I accused the wiglet of bad intentions, lol.
I will never ever tire of seeing these “mouse peeking from beneath a haystack” wig photos. I sometimes wonder if it was a leftover costume wig from her ma’s bankrupt party business. It’ a jump scare every time these photos pop up here 😳
Now the press are angry because they have no new photos and money. These people are morons. It’s not going to stop Harry from having headlines. The press and public literally don’t care for the others. That’s the reality and the press are just using Harry and Meghan to generate interest in people they have no interest in because if they did, they wouldn’t be stalking and harassing a couple in another country and publicly begging Meghan to change her mind to bring the kids. This monarchy is truly a joke and they only exist to compete and be paranoid over a couple in California.
I missed this article on Will 5 days after his birthday and actually citing his 57 events as poor value and workshy plus also asking about his mental health being poor? This is an open acknowledgement that Will IS lazy despite all the spin and RF are halving their workload and yet doubling their costs. Shouldn’t BM be praising Sussexes for spurring for PoWs to undertake, ordinary!, events!!
https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2026/jun/26/economic-policy-royal-family-funding-windsor
Honestly charles should do everything in his power to get Harry to the UK more often. That seems to be the only thing that motivates William and Kate to work.
I don’t think Charles wants the Waleses to work.
I think he wants them getting bad press for looking lazy because it makes him look better by contrast, without him having to lift a finger.
It’s the same mentality behind the palaces spinning single man Harry as dumb, drunk, and disorderly to make Bully Idle look better. It was all proven to be projection in the end, as we now know it’s actually William who is perennially dumb, drunk, and disorderly.
I think that might be true personally but I think institutionally he knows he needs them to work. Their lack of work means people start questioning the whole circus which isn’t good for the Firm.
I also think he wants them to do boring things, not climb mountains or whatever.
“… would overshadow the valuable work being undertaken by senior royals.”
Seriously, can anyone tell me the valuable work that was done by any of them?
Calling what they do ‘valuable’ is beyond preposterous.
If it weren’t for the fact that these are merely sham PR stunts yielding no real results, one might urge Harry to announce visits more often just to get those slackers to haul their lazy asses into gear. Yet, the mere mention of Meghan triggers a mobilization effort akin to preparing for war.
Well, Kate is no Meghan—whose foot stepping outside a fence can overshadow a coronation; the “leftovers” have to try harder, and even then, it’s just another disaster—not only did Kate not actually climb any mountain, but she was also upstaged by her own climbing double 🤣
I confess, I love this level of desperate for them. It’s so grasping and pathetic and entirely of their own making.
Ditto! 😃
Oh, the poor, poor Daily Mail. Nobody ever expected drama-free – they ramped up for maximum drama. Now comes the drama-free. Just Harry doing boring old charity things with boring veterans and boring children who’ve lost a parent. Yes, tell me again how they were hoping for no drama.
The problem for them is that even though this is the only time that you seem to be able to get the Wales’ is to work, still no one cares. Think about all that they have done in the last 10 days. Kate climbing mountains, releasing new photos of their kids, William on a podcast, Kate standing in line at Wimbledon glad handing with the public, and it has had no cultural impact
Can you imagine that happening if Queen Elizabeth did that? In a two week period? They’re still talking about her and Daniel Craig doing the James Bond thing, and her and Paddington Bear 15 years after the fact. No one cares about what these two are doing, they aren’t interesting. And while it looks better for them as an argument of why they are worthwhile, and why they should be getting hundreds of millions of dollars per year, it’s still pointless.
Can you imagine Diana and Charles publicly lobbying to go to Eddie Van Halen and Valerie Bertinelli’s wedding? Diana standing in line at the gate at Ascot and not being mobbed? You haven’t even seen Archie or Lili’s faces in years and there’s more consistent sustained interest in what they’re doing than anything the literal Future King has done.
That is one way to get the bunch out to work. So so funny and predictable. LOLOLOL
What work are keen s doing. Keen preens and poses for selfie s. At wimbledon
In what other country can a person go to a tennis match, all dressed up in a fancy suit two sizes too big for her, and have her sitting there called ‘valuable work’? It defies all logic.
All Harry had to say was I’ll be in the UK and these people just collapsed. “Look at the Sussex psychodrama!” they screamed, pointing fingers at shadows and briefing nonsense before crying themselves to sleep. Poor Harry tho. It hurts to be reminded why you left, and he seems like such a feeling man. Not like these creatures.
Should the RF not support the veterans attending the one year to go IG events? They always wear their uniforms so proudly.
Funny the only country where there is any psychodrama when Harry and Meghan visit is the UK; no psycho drama in Australia, Jordan, Canada. Colombia, Nigeria and even with Harry visiting Ukraine, no drama at all. And the only difference is that with the UK trip Harry and Meghan are dealing with the BRF, UK goverment and institutions.
Just an additinal comment this is 2024 all over again when the RF was too busy with garden parties to support veterans by attending the 10th anniversary service for IG.
I was one day in Düsseldorf.
The defence minister was there, the mayor of Düsseldorf gave Harry a birthday cake, the chancellor sent a greeting message, the president hold a speech at the end.
@blubb I watched the clip of Harry in the Sportshau, that was hilarious. Harry and Meghan are welcomed wherever they go, only when Harry visits the UK, the RG, UK government and institutions, not the people, turn the trip into a farce.
They’re so embarrassing and predictable. Ramping up the work to “compete” with the Sussexes. They’re so obvious, in particular the Wales, who barely work days in a row. Please.
Whether you tune in for Harry and Meghan or William and Kate, this is definitely a soap opera. I’m not surprised one bit that a dysfunctional family engages in such theatrics and the press will continue to follow every morsel of information to keep the story going. Whatever Harry has planned for Invictus I hope he keeps it brief and leaves England as soon as possible.
Poor dears will have to vacation all of August to recover.
No doubt they’ll find a way.
Harry should announce more visits, simply to light a nice fire behind the Windsors boney backs. And then cancel in the 11th hour, as he can learn from his father…
Kate’s just paid a visit to Evelina Children’s Hospital today. Only the most gullible and deluded will believe that this engagement and the others she will do this week were planned months in advance. Usually this week she only goes to the polo and Wimbledon before going on vacation.
yeahhhhhh she never works this week besides wimbledon.
Not to mention that she never works on a Monday apart from ceremonial events. Usually, she works on a Wednesday or Thursday. On Monday? They’re without shame 🫠
I’m guessing Evelina Children’s Hospital is within a half hour of where she lives?
LOL at the “concern” the Sussex visit would overshadow the “valuable” work undertaken by the left-behind royals.
May I present some examples of that “valuable” work:
– wearing stupid robes
– standing on the throat of Occupied Scotland, pretending to honor their traditions
– appearing on an American football podcast as a consolation prize for not being invited to a popstar’s wedding
– half-assed participation in a cancer-related trek, using vehicles to make up for effort, to raise awareness for the cancer one pretended to have
– and watching tennis
lol they are so predictable most of their work numbers come from Prince Harry’s visits or when the Sussex’s are being seen out in public a lot.. one thing is certain no matter how much they work during this week they are in no danger of being overworked but they will be overshadowed by Prince Harry in every way.. actually I would love it if Meghan posted a photo(doesn’t have to be recent) from the EU somewhere during Prince Harry’s one year to go trip that would definitely knock the wind out of their sails..