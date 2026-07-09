Queen Camilla does ‘what she feels is right,’ which is why she posed with JK Rowling

Queen Camilla’s 79th birthday is coming up on July 17th. We’ll definitely get some “Keen Camilla” stories closer to her birthday, but the Times of London fast-tracked one of those pieces after Camilla happily posed with noted transphobe JK Rowling on the last day of Pride Month. The problem for Camilla is that after nearly three decades of careful and expensive image rehabilitation, people still hate her. She consistently has very low approval ratings and people still think that she’s nothing but a boozehound side-chick. Which means that when Camilla does something horrible or controversial – like posing for photos with JK Rowling – most people are like “yeah, sounds about right” and “gosh, we miss Diana, she was amazing and a true LGBTQ ally.” Well, someone in Camilla’s camp thinks that this whole controversy can be reframed as “Camilla is so bold and people should admire the strength it takes to pal around with bigots and racists.” I’m only barely paraphrasing this Times piece.
If a picture speaks a thousand words, the image of the Queen with the author JK Rowling last week spoke volumes about Camilla’s approach to her life and her role as consort. In Scotland with the King for engagements north of the border, Camilla, who is an ardent campaigner for the joy of reading, hosted the Harry Potter author for lunch at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh. According to the official Buckingham Palace line: “Her Majesty and Ms Rowling discussed the importance of ensuring that young people have access to books and the vital part reading plays in opening doors for future generations.”
It was, of course, so much more than that. The Queen and her team knew that releasing an image of her and Rowling — whose views on gender issues have prompted many high-profile figures to denounce the author as “transphobic” — would be highly controversial, particularly with the meeting taking place during Pride Month. And so it proved.
The royal family’s social media platforms, which posted the image on Tuesday afternoon, attracted thousands of “likes” as well as comments. One described the post as “deplorable”. Another said: “In what world would anyone post this?”
The Queen, however, was not only willing but determined to take on the risk and the criticism she knew would come with it, in a major show of support for Rowling. Before the meeting, courtiers deliberated whether to try to keep the meeting private, but an aide says that “fundamentally it was felt that being open was the right thing to do”.
A royal source says: “These kind of decisions are not taken lightly or carelessly, but in a determination to do what she feels is right. There are always risk-free ways of living her life but she doesn’t wish to live risk-free. The safest thing is not to make a judgment on things. She feels that risks her principles. She would prefer to be brave than safe.”
Books and championing literacy were “officially” the talking points for the Queen, 78, and Rowling, 60, over lunch, but behind the scenes it is understood the pair also discussed their support for victims and survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault. Rowling herself is a survivor who funds Beira’s Place, a refuge and support centre in Edinburgh for victims of assault. Last year, Camilla revealed she was the victim of an attempted sexual assault by a man who tried to grope her on a train when she was a teenager.
It might surprise both Camilla and Jo Rowling that people can have sympathy for victims of sexual violence AND simultaneously have nothing but disgust for Camilla and Rowling for their horrible behavior overall. As for this…“These kind of decisions are not taken lightly or carelessly, but in a determination to do what she feels is right…” Okay, good to know. Camilla made the conscious decision to platform a woman who has spent the past six-plus years being a transphobic bully who harasses any and every trans-ally and who has spent time and money promoting transphobia culturally and legislatively. All because Camilla AGREES with Rowling. Because Camilla thinks Rowling is “right.”
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images and Buckingham Palace’s social media.
Camilla “would prefer to be brave than safe.”
She can f*ck all the way off to hell. Trans women are never safe, and always have to be brave.
There’s nothing at all brave about being photographed with a transphobic monster who’s undermined the safety of trans women and other LGBTQ+ people. It’s just pandering to the worst people in society — Camilla’s kind of people.
Agree, Camilla is not brave, she’s just agrees with hate and persecution and apparently is proud of it.
No surprise here. I’m quite sure Camilla shares all of those views and this was a clear endorsement. JKR IS a transhopic bigot and bully and so is Camilla.
People who have been credibly accused of deplorable personal behaviour always have to regain the moral high ground by espousing some principle — but the principle is just a devious pretext to continue being an assh*le. It’s just a warped novelty channel for their perpetual sense of entitlement. This is the problem — people armed with a sense of entitlement have taken premature possession of the moral high ground, simply by virtue of their own reflexive assumption that they always go to the head of the queue. They and they alone are entitled to say what is right, who belongs, etc…. They can be quite smug. Give them a pretext to grandstand, and you have this brand of self-congratulating ick to contend with. Basically, these people expect to live in a society that reflexively bows to them.
My interpretation of this headline is that Camilla is going to do what Camilla wants and eff anyone who tries to tell her otherwise. There’s a real “who’s going to check me” vibe. Its not about doing the “right thing” its about doing what Camilla wants.
Yep. Yep. Yep. Camilla bagged her stooge, wears the crown and really DGAF about anything or anyone else.
I agree. It’s a Trumpist philosophy. Acting horribly with impunity is the point. Because it demonstrates her power and her confidence that no one can do anything about it.
And there’s nothing brave about it, because she is in a position of power that she cannot lose, unless Charles were to dump her, which he never will.
William and Kate also adhere to this philosophy. Their refusal to work is a huge screw you to the public. Because they know they will never be held accountable.
“Acting horribly with impunity is the point.” Could not be more aptly stated.
I dislike the entire royal family. Hereditary monarchy belongs in the bin. But now I have personal loathing for Camilla. What an absolutely grotesque display.
“Grotesque” is always the most accurate description of Queen JumpOff.
Amanda Platell said it:
“Queen Camilla…a deeply human tragedy.”
People who are pro JKR and against LGBTQA+ are more likely to be conservative and royalists, and vice versa: liberal folks championing trans rights are more likely to be on Harry & Meghan’s side or even be completely against the monarchy.
So Camilla meeting JKR isn’t in any way unusual nor will it help or hurt any of them. It’s expected behaviour.
Charles gravitated to her so like found like. Two villains who know exactly who they are and flaunting it. They both go to the lowest element to be among friends. Diana and Harry were an anomaly to all this. Two genuinely good and noble people who found themselves in this swamp. We know machinations from evil people led to Diana’s death, though we’ll never know the specifics and no one will ever be held accountable. Charles and Camilla are toying with Harry in their own diabolical manner. Harry needs to extricate himself and his family from the clutches of these deplorables.
Just want to add I believe they posted this picture on Diana’s birthday.
The Palace was so willing to take the risk and criticism that they limited comments on IG. They would have also seen people posting about Diana’s LGBTQ and HiV/AIDS activism in response to their post. It’s clear that Camilla is transphobic.
Camilla looks like the Grinch. She is also a privileged white woman who has never experienced a fair consequence in her life. She mooched a nice life while never holding a “real” job just like keen because Charles was fixated on her, er, special skills and t!ts. Cheaters aren’t supposed to prosper, get away with decades of evil plotting/backbiting and still end up with the spoils of being queen. Delores Umbridge became Queen of the realm in real life and was rewarded for being a terrible person. The concept of a fair consequence, which the canceling of JKR is, would be foreign to the woman who babied and flattered Charles for decades while cutting Diana, Harry, Willy and anyone who opposed her down while leaking to the rota like a sieve to embiggen herself.
She has always been jealous of and Hated Princess Diana that much is obvious with this choice, and posting it on/close to Princess Dianas birthday was a very deliberate choice.. she is still jealous of a woman she helped destroy/kill decades ago she is absolutely evil imo.
Right and Camilla have never been in the same room, much less the same country. Her religion and country are Camilla.