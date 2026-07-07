Princess Kate visited her children’s hospital patronage for the first time since 2023

As previewed, the Princess of Wales managed to roll out of bed and plop on a Work Wiglet on Monday, the same day Prince Harry arrived in the UK. This is still the big plan for the left-behinds: throwing themselves in front of cameras and wailing “pay attention to meeeeee.” On Monday, Kate visited one of her patronages, Evelina London Children’s Hospital. Whenever she has a breezy, successful visit like this, I can’t help but think “why the hell isn’t she doing this on a regular basis?” She could be visiting hospitals and spending time with sick kids once a week, brightening their days and polishing her Early Years credentials. Instead, this is Kate’s emergency busywork for when she’s trying to pull focus from Harry. People Magazine noted that Kate hasn’t even visited this patronage since December 2023! Two and a half years without seeing their patroness once.
Kate’s dress is a repeat – this is from Suzannah London, and I remember when she wore it at the tailend of the pandemic, when people were still masking semi-regularly. It’s fine. It has buttons and it’s very “Kate.” Regarding the hairpieces – she never blends, and I feel like she saves her lighter hairpieces for emergency thunder-stealing. During the event, one child asked her if she was the daughter of the Queen. OMG, they thought she was Camilla’s daughter.
Kate Middleton knew just what to say when a young boy asked about her royal role. The candid moment unfolded during the Princess of Wales’ visit to Evelina London Children’s Hospital on July 6, a stop she made as patron to check out the center’s new developments to increase patient care.
As seen in a video shared to X by royal editor Rebecca English of the Daily Mail, Princess Kate, 44, had a quick reply when a 10-year-old boy named Ejran asked who she was.
“Are you the Queen’s daughter?” Ejran, a cardiac patient, asked Princess Kate during their meeting.
“No, I am Princess of Wales,” the royal replied with a smile. Turning the attention back to Ejran, Princess Kate continued, “Very nice to meet you. I’ve come to see the amazing work that is going on here, meet special children — very brave children, like yourself.”
“How long have you been here? A long time?” she asked, as Ejran nodded, before meeting some of his loved ones.
[From People]
While I know we’re talking about a literal child here, I consistently get the feeling that everyday British people simply don’t care about royals and are not paying attention to any of them. I always mention this, but right after QEII’s passing, I saw a British podcast clip of a few guys talking about how they had no idea who Charles was and how they thought he was married to QEII.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
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Britain’s Kate, The Princess of Wales, speaks to members of the staff as she visits Evelina London Children’s Hospital in London, Monday, July 6, 2026.,Image: 1114829496, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: WPA POOL PHOTO, *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no , Credit line: Alastair Grant/Avalon
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Britain’s Kate, The Princess of Wales, visits Evelina London Children’s Hospital in London, Monday, July 6, 2026.,Image: 1114829368, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: WPA POOL PHOTO, *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no , Credit line: Alastair Grant/Avalon
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Britain’s Kate, The Princess of Wales, visits Evelina London Children’s Hospital in London, Monday, July 6, 2026.,Image: 1114829376, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: WPA POOL PHOTO, *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no , Credit line: Alastair Grant/Avalon
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Britain’s Kate, The Princess of Wales, receives flowers from 5 years old Amelie after her visit to Evelina London Children’s Hospital in London, Monday, July 6, 2026.,Image: 1114829396, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: WPA POOL PHOTO, *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no , Credit line: Alastair Grant/Avalon
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Britain’s Kate, The Princess of Wales, receives flowers from 5 years old Amelie after her visit to Evelina London Children’s Hospital in London, Monday, July 6, 2026.,Image: 1114829396, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: WPA POOL PHOTO, *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no , Credit line: Alastair Grant/Avalon
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Britain’s Kate, The Princess of Wales, visits Evelina London Children’s Hospital in London, Monday, July 6, 2026.,Image: 1114829411, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: WPA POOL PHOTO, *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no , Credit line: Alastair Grant/Avalon
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Britain’s Kate, The Princess of Wales, gestures as she speaks during her visit to Evelina London Children’s Hospital in London, Monday, July 6, 2026.,Image: 1114829510, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: WPA POOL PHOTO, *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no , Credit line: Alastair Grant/Avalon
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Britain’s Kate, The Princess of Wales, speaks to 14 years old Hope as she visits the Edward ward, a new children’s cardiac ward, at Evelina London Children’s Hospital in London, Monday, July 6, 2026.,Image: 1114829554, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: WPA POOL PHOTO, *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no , Credit line: Alastair Grant/Avalon
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Britain’s Kate, The Princess of Wales, talks to young Arjun and his family at the Edward ward as she visits Evelina London Children’s Hospital in London, Monday, July 6, 2026.,Image: 1114829567, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: WPA POOL PHOTO, *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no , Credit line: Alastair Grant/Avalon
“Oh, hello. Just thought I’d pop in here after 3 years to see the children, are they all still sick and whatever? Yes? Oh good.”
Also, I’m rofl at the idea that Kate “knew just what to say” to that child who asked if she was the Queen’s daughter. She said ““No, I am Princess of Wales” as though that clarified things at all.
🎯
Oh man, that is funny. “I’m princess of wales” and the kid is just nodding like okaaay, good for you?
The weird thing she did with her jaw after saying it was really jarring. She looked like a villainous cartoon character.
🤣
😂😂 as soon as I read that she had a quick response, I rolled my eyes first because I knew it was going to be something basic and unimpressive. So when she said “No, I’m POW”, I laughed out load because well of course, but if he didn’t know if she was the former mistress who married the deadbeat father, he definitely won’t know who or what the POW is 😂😂. Sometimes I wonder if she’s as dense as they make her seem or if it’s a ploy to make people see her as a child who needs to be handled carefully and shouldn’t be expected to be competent or capable of anything. People mag has turned into a tabloid for royals.
Hair wig all over the place over shoulders down back
I think her hair would look much better with about 4 inches cut off.
Look at the braid from her mountain climb. It is much shorter.
Listen, Harry’s in town. She didn’t have much time to just slap on a wig, throw on some rags and head out there, anywhere. Got to be seen. They are SO predictable!
She’s so tanned! That is some serious vacationing she’s partaken in.
And it’s starting to be evident that she’s a smoker.
@kelleybelle: right? Looks like they’ve decided not to airbrush her face any more. Those smoker lines around her mouth are really evident.
So much for the early years. Just pop in every three or so years and the british royal propaganda media will to the rest.
This reminds me of that time she was ‘reminded’ of how long she had last visited a patron during a live interview LOLz. Can’t remember what it was for.
She hasn’t done anything for the Scouts/Boys Brigade that she took over from Philip – now doing the 3 peaks with them would have been a great move.
That would have been a very good idea! But if course, it would step on Kate’s “personal journey to wellness” narrative.
That’d be a great idea, except too many witnesses. Tough to control the mouths of babes.
The way the Palace arranged the whole 3 peaks summit venture and its coverage was weird and left itself opened to speculations. Nothing is ever straight forward with this lot. They operate as if they have lots to hide.
I’ve never understood why Kate doesn’t visit the organizations that she’s patron of more often. Especially the ones that deal with children. Unless it’s Wimbledon or the V&A, they never see her. And she and William have the least amount of patronages in the Royal Family. She could visit them all once a year, that’s like 48 engagements right there.
If I remember correctly when she took over the patronage of the Itish Guards from Anne and did not turn up https://www.celebitchy.com/476106/duchess_kate_has_refused_to_pass_out_shamrocks_on_st_patricks_day_this_year/ it was later said thst she and William did not want people to expect them to turn up each year
That is a horrible excuse because what is the purpose of having a royal as your patron, if not to bring attention to it to hopefully help others to contribute in some way or another. Meghan was in the UK as a royal for 18 months, yet she spearheaded different ways to contribute to those charities and even once they moved she still helped in some way or another by bringing attention to it. Harry has moved to the U.S. but still he focuses on charities and patronages he has in the UK every year. There’s a clear difference between the two couples and it’s obvious why they were desperate to force Harry and Meghan out of the UK because they are far better at everything good and important than William and Kate.
Isn’t it your ‘job’ to turn up every year? Did Old Queenie ever say ‘You saw me last year so I’m sitting this year out.’?
No wonder the institution is losing support rapidly.
Because she simply doesn’t care. I think one of her cousins said, around the time of her engagement, that she was a rather incurious person who cared about nothing beyond herself and what directly surrounded her. That would explain her lack of interest in her royal patronages: she doesn’t visit them, doesn’t keep in touch with them, and doesn’t help them raise funds or increase their visibility. Like Charles, her patronages seem to serve mainly as a way to enhance her public image and maintain positive press coverage
I know people like Kate, who only care about their own microcosm. But in her case, it’s not open to her to not care about others. I do think her mother brainwashed her from a young age. She must be terribly boring.
You don’t understand? How long have you been following her? She’s lazy and entitled and has never believed she’s had to earn her keep. Her parents taught her that.
A 10 yr old who doesnt know who she is?
And how sad that you can only get the BRF to come out when they try to overshadow someone who was denied a half in role.
Someone who unlike Kate makes yearly visits to or makes videos for his patronages
Actually many in uk doesn’t know who is who. They couldn’t even identify which one is which ?
I mean, she’s hardly ever seen, so it’s not surprising that a ten year old didn’t recognize Kate. Also, I think Kaiser is being generous in assuming that the kid thought she was “the Queen’s daughter” meaning Camilla. I would bet that he probably still refers to Elizabeth as “the Queen”.
All the British 10 year olds knew who Diana was back in the day. This innocent comment is a scathing indictment on how little Kate does than they don’t really know who she is.
God, her face looks *rough* and it occurs to me that this is *why* you need to visit your patronages — children’s hospitals, no less, my god — more than once every 2-3 years. Bodies age & become brittle, souls just grow richer & more supple.
I was going to say the same thing. She looks really rough. And her eyes. Her eyes look like someone who has really been under strain for a while, or medication, or something. Dead eyes, or focused on something else. If she wanted the title, she has it, at least Princess of Wales, and that is quite a lot. I’m sure she has money, now. And she doesn’t want to do anything. So, really, she could quit and do nothing for the rest of her life and have a title and money and at least one residence, and not have to do anything, which she clearly doesn’t want to do.
The Scar is also very apparent, such as in the pic with the little girl with the flowers.
Maybe if she actually worked on the weeks Prince Harry and his family aren’t around to preform for the people in her own country might recognize her.
Omg, what a thing to suggest!! The poor sausage is positively exhausted from thinking about the full week she has ahead! The wig fittings, the button buying, practicing keening in front of the mirror for hours, do you think that acting like a human being is easy? Thankfully she will soon be spending many of her annual 16 weeks off away from the hard labor expected of her.
You think that wig had a fitting? 🤨
I’m sure the press will now talk about how that deep tan and lighter hair came from all that hiking, lol. The lighter wiglet is not becoming. Will she keep the ugly extensions forever?
The buttons and bows and puffy shoulders and doll hair — she is making dowdy toddler her signature look.
Agreed, @Josephine. She’s giving major “Whatever Happened to Baby Jane” vibes. Yikes.
Chuck with cancer looks way better than kate yikes. Decades of ED finally caught to her I guess. She looks she is going to cry. Why she looks so sad ?
That answer meant nothing to that kid. She could has animatedly explained she’s married to the King’s son so she’s a princess.
Sooo, Meghan was supposed to attend a hospital event with Harry yeah? For well child. But that was blocked. And now Kate shows up to a children’s hospital. Mmmhm. The competition is so obvious. The insecurity.
For someone who is deeply into studying and learning about improving childhood what a horrendous way to reply to a child. Ejran was asking how are you a princess? She replied I’m the Princess of Wales.
What a total rubbish answer, no useful information. It would just confuses any child and creates more questions that they know won’t be answered by this adult.
She could have said “I’m married to the Son of the current King of England. This makes me a Princess.”
Job done. Ejran has learned a bit about the Monarchy and Kate could show off her wedding and engagement ring.
And then with the press just compounding her inadequacy with ‘she knew just what to say’ is mind boggling. No, no she didn’t, and it’s plain for everyone to see.
King of the United Kingdom, not England.
This visit checks all the boxes for Kate, doesn’t it? Wiglets, buttons, hospital, sick kids. They really are desperate to distract from Meghan.
Kate is one trick pony. She clearly wears this repeat because dailymail will tally meghan dress and makes big scandal out it. This is who kate really is. She is means spirited monster.
After Harry and Meghan visiting the hospital in Australia, didn’t they say visiting sick children was exploiting them? Such pathetic hypocrites!
Exactly.
They rage and criticize … and then they copy.
Wow. The scar above her left eye is so… pronounced. I can trace it all the way to the base of her brow line.
Something rather horrible happened. I’m reminded of the rumour that news channels had told personnel to wear black for the Royal Family. Can’t remember when that was exactly.
For all the awful things Meghan has gone through (and continues going through by way of online harassment), she at least has made it to freedom and her safety. Her life is much the more enviable of the two. Kate is living in a nightmare and her dead eyes and frail appearance are making me feel rather sad for her. Mean Girl as she is.
Her face was consciously hidden for months and they have not provided any explanation for it.
Someone really should lay out the entire saga of ‘Kate’s Missing’ as well as the ‘Many Faces Of Kate’ and KP’s egregious photo editing up to and including this recent hiking business.
There’s definitely a story there.
I feel nothing but contempt for this grasping, racist, cold, scheming harpy. She has the face she earned – and the life she wanted. Anyone who can be so calculating and devious to a person of color in their own family is a hateful, mean-spirited ghoul who deserves every awful thing that happens to them.
I agree. She plotted and schemed and put up with manners of malarky to get to where she is right now.
When your long-time boyfriend dumps you because he doesn’t consider you marriage material and then comes crawling back because nobody better will have him, it takes a lot more than low self-esteem to take him back.
You can’t tell me she couldn’t have married a guy who would be better than Willy in every way, except they couldn’t make her a queen.
@Weatherby
Take a close look: a lighter mark runs vertically up through her eyebrow—slightly angled—spanning almost the entire forehead. I remember it from her first public appearance. The scar was deep and distinct along the brow ridge, then continued as a thinner line across the forehead.
It might be more visible now because Kate has a deep tan; since scars don’t tan, the mark has become much lighter and stands out more.
I saw a short video from the visit. Over-animated Keen was braying in the face of a young patient, and looked absolutely unhinged. Terrifying-and her insincerity made the encounter seem uncomfortable.
I think I saw the same video: her eyes were super dilated and she made “faces” (I don’t know how to describe it in English). She was over performing for the cameras and not for the child she was speaking to.
I’ve thought for some time now that she is heavily medicated for her events. This goes all the way back to Scotland, and their 2020 tour.
She pulled mad faces and looked just a bit dazed.
It’s amazing to see what she looks like without all the photoshop. Her skin is in bad shape. The scar is very prominent, too. Imagine only showing up to your job when you felt like it. We’d all be unemployed, but she gets millions of pounds
I said it many times and say it again: Harry should announce way more visits to the UK. He needn’t go every time, can rescind (new word, my thanks to Charles the Cruel) in the 11th hour. But the announcement alone is always enough to start a nice fire under the leftovers’ boney behinds, a real service to the british taxpayers!
Down to earth Kate using her title to introduce herself. According to the press it was only Meghan who did this not dear Kate. I think there was a better way to answer this question though. It also shows that most people don’t pay attention to royalty.
If this was my “job” I’d visit a patronage every week. That would still give me 6 days a week to do anything and everything. The laziness of this woman and the rest of the RF just burns me. How you could support these parasites is beyond me.
It really bodes badly for the history of the thousand year monarchy that both the kid doesn’t understand who she is after 25 years of embiggening and that the spoiled married-in who promotes herself as an early years expert cannot answer the kid’s question in a manner that makes sense to anyone but an out of touch, privileged f. One of these days a spunky little kid is gonna snatch one of those poorly blended wiglets right off her head. The wild facial expressions she makes because apparently she has convinced herself being bug eyed with an open mouth photographs well do not play well with kids because it is equal parts weird af and patronizing. She so desperately wants to be Diana part deux down to the disordered eating and clothes cosplay, but has absolutely no natural ability to interact with anyone but elderly who seem as impressed with her title as she is.
The kid might have meant Queen Elizabeth. I don’t know how much of the kingdom thinks of Camilla as “the Queen”.
I was going to say the same thing. She looks really rough. And her eyes. Her eyes look like someone who has really been under strain for a while, or medication, or something. Dead eyes, or vacant or focused on something else. If she wanted the title, she has it, at least Princess of Wales, and that is quite a lot. I’m sure she has money, now. And she doesn’t want to do anything. So, really, she could quit and do nothing for the rest of her life and have a title and money and at least one residence, and not have to do anything, which she clearly doesn’t want to do.
She is so self-absorbed! “I’m the Princess of Wales.” What the hell does that mean to a child?
How are they so bad this????
She could have said something like, “I’m a princess, and you’re pretty as a princess — and so brave.” And then she could have read the child a book like “The Paper Bag Princess” or handed out fake crowns, or toy scepters, a la Anne Hathaway, the Genovian royal … something to actually brighten their day.
Imagine the shock of seeing her in person after all the photoshop pictures in the magazine. I almost dropped my water bottle out of horror looking at the first picture. Her complexion is uneven and leathery looking. They forgot to photoshop that one but remembered to smooth her skin for the side view pictures. The palace is packed with lazy people who aren’t serious about their jobs
There are—or were—plenty of photos like that online, but they disappear quickly—sometimes within minutes—so you have to save or download them offline right away. Kate never goes anywhere without her film crew; they “smooth out” the photos themselves (or pass them on to Kate for editing)—lengthening her legs (notice the photos where Kate is wearing flats: sometimes she reaches just above William’s shoulder, while at other times she’s almost his height), adding hair, and even reshaping her nails. Finally, they lower the image quality so the clumsy edits aren’t quite so obvious 🙂 During trips, local journalists and film crews are forbidden from taking photos, and all material is censored by K&W. That’s how it was in the Caribbean, and that’s how it is everywhere.
It’s straight out of North Korea :))
Propaganda and even more propaganda.
I’m shocked she simply identified herself to the child by only her title without further explanation. Why not a – I’m the princess of wales, which means I am married to the King’s son? Or just a simple explanation about being married to “my husband, william, is the king’s son?” Makes me think she cares less bout her marriage than her status and brand. Wild!
Well, she chased the titles first and foremost. Marrying Willnot was only a means to an end. Theirs was never a love story only an arrangement born out of no one with brains and a work ethic wanting to marry the lazy racist heir. Neither were considered ‘a catch’ and that’s been shown time and again.
“No, I am Princess of Wales,” ???? Not, no, I’m Kate, Princess of Wales? Or better, no, I’m Kate. OK, Catherine, whatever. Not even the Princess of Wales? We’re leaving out articles now? Are we going to kick off a gazillion comments about what the difference is between Kate, POW, and Kate, the POW???
She might have said: “I am the Princess of Wales, Prince William is my husband.”
But the fracture in their relationship, the way they don’t lead as a couple together in public, (setting aside what separation seems to have occurred in the WanK marriage), makes what should be an easy answer fraught for her.
If that bulletproof sunshine person is actually trying to help them, strongarming WanK to get them together and on the same page as ‘being the Waleses’, solo as well as together, and upping their engagements – not to chase the press attention but to live their role properly – should be her main goal.
https://youtu.be/yp9_iz28e4w?si=lZaRi7KKvOmxhmAp
Her accent my god
I know it’s been discussed before, but it’s quite embarrassing that the future King and Queen of England are getting outworked by Princess Anne and King Charles.
They don’t have to cook, clean, or drive, worry about making ends meet, and the children will go to boarding school. One really wonders how they fill their days when they’re not doing events.
Royal life sounds genuinely so boring I think I’d take up events to have something to do. Better than sitting around drafty old buildings day in and out.