Princess Kate visited her children’s hospital patronage for the first time since 2023

As previewed, the Princess of Wales managed to roll out of bed and plop on a Work Wiglet on Monday, the same day Prince Harry arrived in the UK. This is still the big plan for the left-behinds: throwing themselves in front of cameras and wailing “pay attention to meeeeee.” On Monday, Kate visited one of her patronages, Evelina London Children’s Hospital. Whenever she has a breezy, successful visit like this, I can’t help but think “why the hell isn’t she doing this on a regular basis?” She could be visiting hospitals and spending time with sick kids once a week, brightening their days and polishing her Early Years credentials. Instead, this is Kate’s emergency busywork for when she’s trying to pull focus from Harry. People Magazine noted that Kate hasn’t even visited this patronage since December 2023! Two and a half years without seeing their patroness once.

Kate’s dress is a repeat – this is from Suzannah London, and I remember when she wore it at the tailend of the pandemic, when people were still masking semi-regularly. It’s fine. It has buttons and it’s very “Kate.” Regarding the hairpieces – she never blends, and I feel like she saves her lighter hairpieces for emergency thunder-stealing. During the event, one child asked her if she was the daughter of the Queen. OMG, they thought she was Camilla’s daughter.

Kate Middleton knew just what to say when a young boy asked about her royal role. The candid moment unfolded during the Princess of Wales’ visit to Evelina London Children’s Hospital on July 6, a stop she made as patron to check out the center’s new developments to increase patient care. As seen in a video shared to X by royal editor Rebecca English of the Daily Mail, Princess Kate, 44, had a quick reply when a 10-year-old boy named Ejran asked who she was. “Are you the Queen’s daughter?” Ejran, a cardiac patient, asked Princess Kate during their meeting. “No, I am Princess of Wales,” the royal replied with a smile. Turning the attention back to Ejran, Princess Kate continued, “Very nice to meet you. I’ve come to see the amazing work that is going on here, meet special children — very brave children, like yourself.” “How long have you been here? A long time?” she asked, as Ejran nodded, before meeting some of his loved ones.

[From People]

While I know we’re talking about a literal child here, I consistently get the feeling that everyday British people simply don’t care about royals and are not paying attention to any of them. I always mention this, but right after QEII’s passing, I saw a British podcast clip of a few guys talking about how they had no idea who Charles was and how they thought he was married to QEII.