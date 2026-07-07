Deadbeat King Charles cosplayed a tough guy in a tank as his veteran son arrived in the UK

Here are some photos of King Charles riding in a tank on Monday. He visited the Royal Tank Regiment’s Families’ Day in Dorset, one of the many last-minute appearances being made by the left-behind Windsors this week. While Charles is usually game for an awkward or hilarious photo-op, I have to think that his courtiers believe that they’re geniuses for getting Charles on a tank, looking like he’s about to defend England from an invasion of ginger relations. Speaking of, the Telegraph’s Hannah Furness got a very special briefing from the king’s courtiers, the cherry on top of a 24-hour period full of royal shenanigans. An excerpt from “King finally gets tough with Prince Harry.”
It has taken quite some time for the King to lose patience with his younger son. But after weeks of dithering, days of back-and-forth briefing, and the rejection of a long-standing invitation to stay at Buckingham Palace, he has finally had enough. The King, whose parenting has hitherto been criticised for being too indulgent, has drawn a boundary for his 41-year-old son in a sharp lesson to be learnt publicly. Buckingham Palace is not available on lastminute.com.
Prince Harry had rejected an offer to stay at the monarchy’s headquarters, then changed his mind after the deadline, and will now revert to plans to stay elsewhere. It has taken much time, and much provocation for the King and his aides to get to this point. They have remained largely silent as the Sussexes publicly worked through their logistics of a trip to Britain, which started as a straightforward five days working their way around Harry’s old charities and descended into mayhem.
First, Prince Harry was coming to Britain, then he was bringing his family, then he might even take his children to see their grandfather, the King. Next, Harry and his team worried aloud that Buckingham Palace was not safe enough, its entrances and exits potentially allowing people to see the family through their car windows and put them in danger.
The Duchess and the children pulled out of coming to London, the Duke of Sussex dithered – in knots over a security report he had commissioned which showed there were threats, and a looming verdict from his legal case against a British tabloid newspaper.
He was accused of “emotional blackmail” for the to-ing and fro-ing over whether the King would be able to see Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, his grandchildren who have not been to Britain since 2022.
Despite “requests for clarity”, it is said, Harry missed the deadline set for the end of last week to accept the King’s offer of Buckingham Palace rooms. His team formally rejected it on Saturday, it is understood. And then the Duke changed his mind. After his team announced that he would indeed be staying at the palace, the extent of what could politely be called a muddle was exposed.
The rooms are no longer available for Harry when he arrives on Monday, with too little notice
There are logistical issues at play. The palace, which has 775 rooms and will be used to host visiting heads of state once it is reopened next year, is still a partial building site, and considerable numbers of household staff would have been needed if the Duke of Sussex and his family had come to stay.
The lack of courtesy to staff making such arrangements has raised eyebrows, as has the continued impression that the Duke considers the palace unsuitable for his needs.
…The King and his team know they will be criticised for not rolling out the red carpet for Prince Harry. For fans of the Sussexes, it plays into the narrative that they are the victims of an unwelcoming establishment. A spokesman said it was “disappointing that the offer has now been withdrawn… at the last moment”. The palace has made clear that Harry, his wife and his children are welcome to stay there again, if he accepts an invitation in good time and ideally with good grace.
Charles’ aides also made similarly huffy and immature briefings to other outlets, maintaining that a son could never expect to be welcomed into one of his father’s twenty castles, palaces or mansions without adhering to a strict timetable which had never been mentioned before. I will ask again: was Harry informed that there was a deadline to accept his father’s housing offer? Besides, it feels pretty clear to me that this was probably always the plan, especially if Meghan and the children came to London – Charles and his courtiers would invent some excuse for kicking them out as well or “uninviting” his grandchildren. Charles thinks this makes him look strong or tough. It does not. And neither do these tank photos. It’s so funny that the king’s courtiers arranged it this way – a decrepit old man and deadbeat father cosplaying a tough military man just as his veteran son arrives in the UK.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
LOL. 😂🙈
Right? He looks ridiculous. THE MILITARY IS MINE, HAROLD!
And I’m old enough to remember when the courtiers briefed the press after Harry and Meghan left saying that Charles had issued an “open invitation” for them to visit anytime, which included Balmoral and Sandringham. So the strict timetable BS is more of the general harassment ordered upon Harry and Meghan to make sure that they never darken the door of the UK again…
I may be showing my age, but it reminds me of when Massachusetts governor Michael Dukakis was running for president. There was video of him in a tank and the gops ran smear campaigns against him.
Why is he leaving the chin strap unbuckled? Does he think he’s fighting WWII? Is he scared that his neck might snap if he gets near an explosion? Is he a sucker for any other stupid unsafe helmet rumors? Or is he getting ready to break for lunch?
Chuck, you think your unbuckled chin strap makes you look badass? Wrong. It makes you look stupid.
“While it may look cool in movies, any modern-day soldier, sailor, airman or Marine knows that look just doesn’t fly today. U.S. troops learn this very quickly in basic training. Trying to wear a brain bucket like their grandpa used to will only ensure they’re swarmed by Smokey Bear hats who want to loudly remind them they aren’t John Wayne.” (“military.com: Why World War II-Era Soldiers Didn’t Use Their [M1] Helmet’s Chin Strap”) — I’m assuming modern standard issue UK military helmet conforms to 4-point suspension system with quick-release buckle.
Why his shirt is so wrinkled? They don’t have any iron in uk ? Is there any budget cut ? These royals are one big scammer on earth.
All this shenanigans makes trump looks loving father yikes.
Charles and his minions probably think that this (a wrinkled shirt) makes him relatable.😂
@Stellannh…I too remember that RIDICULOUS picture of Dukakis which helped ENSURE that 🤬Reagan won…my G-D the Democratic Party was PURE 🤬 back then…even WORSE than now💔🇺🇸💔😱 #GenX
Why weren’t the rooms ready. Did charles have workers to prepare rooms
Exactly. The rooms should have been ready before Harry gave his alleged first response.
I’m sorry but this is seriously twisted and sickening… I’m absolutely flabbergasted that they actually did this..
All the Royals will be working this week, this is funny as hell.
Unable blowing kisses to children in hospital.
It will be interesting to see if they can get willie to do a dang thing. My guess is that the rage-toddler is incapacitated at the moment. And Camilla will use any excuse to do nothing but leak stories to her vile pals.
Well if the public gets more photos like Charles in a tank, then bring it on. Cue laughters at the ridiculousness of such pretension.
Have no idea why world figures think to be photographed riding around in a tank projects power when it does the complete opposite. It speaks to desperation. Not very kingly. More like a politician desperately looking for votes. Is Charles trying to outfarage Farage?
Showing what a crap father he really is!!!
“See, chaps, I can do military stuff TOO”. Pathetic.
Everything could be fixed up if the father loved the son. Never heard so much fuss.
My husband, the father of two sons, immediate reaction to yesterday’s stunt was identical. What father refuses hospitality to his own son. It isn’t complicated if you love your son? It is a bitter pill for Harry but he can’t be any illusion there is any hope of any kind of reconciliation with his father. Charles is wrapped up in being King and husband to Camilla. Harry and Will remind him of Diana so they are nuisances who steal HIS limelight.
This was true from day one. If he loved his son, he would have accepted Meghan and made that clear to the press, to the courtiers, to William. Everything snowballed after that.
Keen will need to be ticket taker at wimbledon again
Charles was never interested in seeing Harry and his family. That’s clear to see. I hope Harry finally sees that too.
I believe he would have seen him and the kids for the sole purpose of publicity. The amount of coverage a photo of him with his Sussex grandchildren would have gotten would have been astronomical. IMO that is the only reason he would have wanted to see the family.
The problem is he and his courtiers are so stupid that they really thought they could play the same old games with leaks and endangering the family and not get pushback from Harry and Meghan. I think they’re stunned on some level that the Sussexes didn’t fall into line because they assume everyone is desperate to be part of the family or get tabloid press. They really haven’t been paying attention to anything Harry and Meghan have said since they left Salty Isle.
This is just to show of that Charles is also supporting the army and soldiers because of Harry attending the IG events.
When it comes to the working royals, there’s no such thing as bad publicity. All this proves is that they can be seen when they want to. If they have to scramble to look busy for the next few days, let them scurry to and fro. The press will have something to write about and mouths will be fed.
If it’s still a building site, and that’s why they need all the notice to get it ” ready”, why was that an option anyway? It’s hardly like there aren’t other options in London where they could have stayed. Kensington Palace ( where the Prince of Wales supposedly doesn’t live), Clarence House, St. James Palace? None of them were available, not a building site, and couldn’t be secured? If that’s the case doesn’t say much for the safety of the royal family does it?
And the courtiers always do this huffiness when they think that they have Harry over a barrel, get out over their skis, and end up looking horrible to the public. It then becomes it’s all his fault that we look like monsters not our actions! He’s just so difficult because he won’t let us treat him like crap.
Exactly – if none of the many royal residences could have just one single room made habitable within a day’s notice, then they aren’t fit for purpose at all and the royal family should relinquish them. The smarminess of the palace reply is notable – they know it’s absolute bs.
I will also note that Charles sources have (wisely) stopped talking about how the monarch can’t offer Harry accomodation because they have to appear impartial in the Daily Mail case that was just decided. You know, the case that has been going on for years, and which the judgement has already been made ( announced today). Charles was worried that people will think he can influence that decision. Seems legit!
Definitely a real reason for why you wouldn’t welcome your youngest son and make sure he is protected. But anyway, he was too LATE! It makes BP sound like a very cheap hotel.
Charles had a choice between Harry and the Daily Mail, and we already know which of these is more important to him.
Very likely Charles realized Harry would do exactly what he did – issue a scathing statement critical of the media cronies Charles is so beholden to. He thought they’d be annoyed if Harry did it while he was Charles’ guest at a royal property.
It’s giving Michael Dukakis vibes 😬 What was he thinking?!
It’s hilarious and sad that there are still poor souls out there who fall for this garbage and believe the royal spin and tabloid trash over their own eyes and critical thinking.
These are the very same image geniuses that thought they could get back at Harry by forbidding him from wearing his military uniform to the Queen’s funeral and ended up with the unfortunate optics of having Harry stand out like a million bucks in his Dior suit flanked by elderly bodyguards (his family) in military cosplay. These not the best and the brightest, is what I am trying to say!
The day charles wed his horse was the day he showed the world how unserious he was about the monarchy and his future role as king.
Didn’t Caligula marry his horse?
He certainly loved his horse, but the story goes that he thought the Roman Senate was so inept that his horse would make a better consul.
When even those usually sympathetic to the crown see how ridicoulus it is for a man to owns many palaces to deny his son room for the night you know you messed up.
I get that Harry only has one living parent bit Charles has proven again and again what a horrible father he is.
Hopefully Harry&Meghan can take their kids to Althorp.
It’s obvious that not only William has a complex about Harry’s military service and his combat in Afghanistan—Charles does too; the moment Harry shows up, both those losers play soldier :)))
Where was that patience when he evicted them from FC. Anyways, Charles looks ridiculous, sitting in a tank and waving around like look at meeeee, I support the troops and the veteran too. Anyways, he looks bad for the BP thing, what an idiot. Terrible pr instincts.
Ah, shades of Dukakis. He looks stupid.
The whole we-don’t-have-a-room-to-spare-in-a-palace-full-of-empty-rooms is so far beyond the pale, it’s like hearing someone actually fart in an elevator. You pretend you haven’t, not for their sake, but your own. You just close your eyes and pray for it to pass. It’s beyond cringe. And — again — giving major “the-printer-was-broken” vibes. Like, dude, there’s no real point even calling it out. It’s so lame. Not worth it. These people are profoundly unserious.
And using concern for the staff as the reason they reneged. Please!
Charles does not look tough. His actions in snatching back an offer of accommodation at the last moment exposed him as a nasty, vindictive and cold blooded ” father” who is helping Harry ‘s enemies “get at him.” No care, no protection, no warm welcome or love just shutting the door, drawing up the drawbridge and actively briefing against your son. Not bothered if there’s an attempt on your son’s life when he’s in UK because you are neutral as King, am I right, just a bystander, nothing to do with you at all, you are too busy playing with tanks anyway!
Wonder what Zelinsky thinks of this dRump-worthy stunt…playing at being a soldier, when a REAL one is busting his gut fighting for his country. Truly disgusting photo.
These pics in the tank remind me of Mike Dukakis.
Is the military LARPing meant to appease the military community he is offending, by his treatment of Harry? Is it working?
P.S. someone should slip him the note that drones have made tanks obsolete.
Charles needs to look tough because William is walking all over him. Harry is the family punching bag. Not only for William, but for his father. Run, Harry! Run.
Cut ties now Harry.
If Buckingham Palace is a building site, how can it be secure? Latest I read was that the King couldn’t be compromised by Harry staying at BP when the Judgement of his case against the Mail is delivered. My guess is that Charles was counting on the grand kids being present to offset his “compromised ” situation over the Judgement. No grand kids, no room at the Inn.
Dating myself here, but … It’s giving Dukakis.
I think the Buckingham Palace offer was meant to be a huge insult to Harry and his family because it is a building site and NO OTHER royals are living there- only staff. Harry would have been sent to be among the “servants,” so to speak. Harry would have been stuck there with the commoners, almost like being imprisoned. Probably the least safe place for his family. As it is, by refusing just Harry at the last minute, they tried to make Harry look unwanted and homeless. Obviously, Harry would just execute plan B. I think the timing of judgement was planned to make it difficult for Harry and his fellow plaintiffs from making a statement because it would look like he’s taking attention away from Invictus. All the rumours about the timing of the judgement if I recall was that it would be in June. Collusion between the palaces and the Rothemere outfit can’t be “unthought” now. The even more heinous behaviour than usual of the rabid press over Harry’s planned trip says to me that everybody “knew.”
Good god. The tampon phone call was less embarrassing than this event and these pictures.
This Telegraph article is full of the false narrative that Harry is some sort of dingbat. No, the Sussex family had a plan, until RAVEC pulled the rug out. Then Harry had a backup plan, until Buckingham Palace pulled the rug out. In both cases, the King is using the bureaucracy to harass his own son.
What a clown show. I can’t believe all this wealth and castles and land and jewels, nations full of “servants,” a thousand years of pomp and tradition and outright worship – all for this ridiculously pitiful bunch of lame brained humans. Elizabeth really was holding this circus together.
Yep, QE2 was the Ringmaster. Without her, it’s a ridiculous, inane, incompetent joke. Damn shame this lame sideshow costs the taxpayers so much.
This photo is especially insulting as Harry is in England to celebrate an event he organized for ACTUAL military heroes.
Stop trying to steal Harry’s valor, Chuck. You’re the worst.
These briefings and twisted articles are courtiers and the press getting high on their own supply. They’ve convinced themselves of their own lie, which is that H is desperate to rejoin the RF, and that H&M “need” the RF to burnish their glamor. So when the royals pull shenanigans on the Sussexes yet again, and the Sussexes choose to make other plans as a result, the only way the institution can spin it is that they won, the Sussexes lost, we’re so special and they’re so sad that they’re not with us. When the truth is that the Sussexes simply will stay with the Spencers and in private accommodations, then return to their exquisite home in Cali and wash their hands of the royals for good, because they don’t need the RF for anything at all. And the RF just looks worse for it and the media loses a ton of stories.
‘Im the boss (for now) and dont you forget it’. That’s what Chuckie is saying with this ‘parade’
Eurydice, Damn straight.