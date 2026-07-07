Mail: King Charles is still gloating about withdrawing his housing offer to Prince Harry

King Charles and his courtiers remain furious that Prince Harry continues to issue statements via his spokesperson and office. One can only imagine the lies and abuses Charles would be spinning if Harry stayed silent. Actually, we don’t have to imagine it – we’ve seen those narratives spun out for years now. It’s a pretty recent phenomenon for Harry to push back on his father in real time and Charles haaaates it. So it becomes a toxic cycle of abuse – Charles treats Harry like crap privately, Harry calls him out publicly, and Charles continues to heap on the abuse because Harry dared to correct the record. Currently, the whole-ass king is throwing a tantrum about Harry refusing to put himself in danger without appropriate security just to visit the UK. Charles wants everyone to know that he had plenty of reasons for denying Harry a room at Buckingham Palace. The Mail’s Becky English got an exhaustive and ridiculous palace briefing, behold:
It was, in the words of one insider, ‘the day the King’s patience snapped’. After weeks of dithering and flip-flopping, not to mention the repeated leaks and briefings by Team Sussex, His Majesty was pushed to breaking point. Enough was enough. What prompted him to slap down his younger son wasn’t the embarrassment it was causing him personally to see their family difficulties being played out in such a public arena. It was, as one source described to me yesterday, the ‘disruption and disrespect’ to his staff.
Buckingham Palace, you see, isn’t quite ready for visitors at the moment, let alone ones as high-profile as the boss’s son. It’s still largely a building site (and will be until next year) and unsuitable for guests. Nevertheless the royal household was still willing to prepare rooms for Prince Harry when he was due to arrive in the UK last night and to change existing staffing arrangements to have a team on standby to cater to his every whim. But the constant to-ing and fro-ing had left the King’s patience worn extremely thin.
Having stood the staff team down again on Saturday morning after receiving yet another rejection from his son, His Majesty was astonished to receive a request just hours later to ask ‘Pa’ if he could have the rooms after all. And the answer – which I understand was given directly to Harry – was a firm, ‘No. Sorry but you are too late.’ Certainly not at just 48 hours’ notice.
…So why, do you ask, did Harry’s team suddenly issue a dramatic statement yesterday morning announcing he had accepted his father’s offer? Those in royal circles say there are only two possible theories. First, that Harry hadn’t clearly communicated his father’s response back down to his staff (unlikely given that he was due to arrive in the UK only hours later, surely?). Or second, that it was a clear attempt to try to ‘bounce’ his father into reversing his decision. But perhaps, there is a third possibility. That the furious prince simply doesn’t care any more and wants to cause his family maximum embarrassment.
Either way, Harry’s arrival last night was once again mired in the same smorgasbord of chaos, confusion, claim and counter-claim that has characterised all of his dealings with Buckingham Palace in recent years. Hopes among courtiers that the Duke of Sussex could, for once, enjoy a low-key and ‘peaceful’ reconciliation with his father – perhaps with his two beautiful children in tow – are now as much of a pipe dream as ever.
And there are many – even those in royal circles who openly acknowledge the institution hasn’t always handled the ‘Sussex issue’ perfectly – who firmly believe it is a mess entirely of Harry’s own making.
…My understanding is that Buckingham Palace’s offer of royal lodgings was a genuine one. However, despite repeated requests for clarity, no formal response to the offer of accommodation at a royal residence to Harry and his family had been received by the ‘necessary deadline’ at the end of last week. While every effort had been made to facilitate his stay, as a courtesy to staff and others involved, the household does require a minimum level of notice to ensure he could be ‘hosted appropriately’ at a royal residence. Since this offer was first made, every indication from the duke and his senior team remained that the accommodation was deemed ‘unsuitable’ – despite it being one of the most heavily guarded buildings in the country with men brandishing machine guns on every corner.
This was a concern which was repeated as late as Saturday morning, in which the prince formally declined the King’s offer once again. A ‘belated request’ was subsequently received later in the day to accept the accommodation offered for Tuesday evening, but by then the appropriate hospitality and staffing provision was no longer available. Following consultation with the King personally, the decision to turn this down was communicated to Harry ‘through the appropriate channels’.
Asked whether there could be any doubt in Harry’s mind of this decision, a source said they couldn’t comment on the details but that they ‘could confirm the duke was aware’.
[From The Daily Mail]
While I think it’s very likely that Prince Harry’s plans were being updated and changed minute-by-minute ever since he learned that RAVEC had mysteriously “paused” his risk assessment, I also wonder if Harry had another agenda for the back-and-forth on whether he would stay at BP. It feels like Harry and his security team had very real concerns that if they accepted the offer to stay at BP, then they were walking into some kind of trap. As it turns out, it was a trap, but not the one they were expecting. The trap was that Charles was always going to find some way to rescind the housing offer. The trap was that Charles was never going to ensure a smooth and secure passage anywhere. And it’s utterly bizarre that Charles and his advisors still believe it’s a good look to say “no, we offered Harry a place in Buckingham Palace only!” Clarence House exists. St. James’s Palace exists. Kensington Palace exists. And all of those London properties have rooms and suites available too. And none of this would have been necessary if Charles hadn’t evicted the Sussexes from Frogmore Cottage, which is still sitting empty since 2023.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
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Yeah, why Buckingham Palace where no one currently lives? It’s a construction 🏗️ site! That’s what I would like to know.
Buckingham palace has no private exits. It’s fully open to the public.
BP is not fully open. Most of it is closed to the public.
@Brassy Rebe
It’s so large—and parts of it are still undergoing renovation—that it would be difficult for Harry’s small private security team to keep the whole place under control; meanwhile, outsiders could easily slip in unnoticed. Do you see what I mean?
And if Harry were there with his whole family, it would be the perfect scenario for them.
They could repeat what they were trying to do with Archie in South Africa. After all, BP is under renovation, you know… anything could happen…
Yes, especially if they pretended to be construction workers.
Well he can gloat to his heart’s content as the public watches and judges. Bc whew does it look bad. But I guess he’s good with this as his legacy.
Damn!!!! Do these people like believe in punishment FOREVER!?
YES!!!
When have you ever seen Chuck (Camela) show a smidgen of forgiveness?
(Or, as is more relevant in the current case, humility? Since Harry has committed no offense other than refuse to submit to be Chuck’s (Camela’s) unarticulated idea of whatever is “THE SPARE.”)
Every time royals extend the brittabloid requisite “olive branch” it’s been coated in heavy metals, organic solvents, bipyridylium herbicides, or hemlock.
Hoping I live long enough to watch and see how Chuck’s funeral plans work out, in re: Sussexes. Just a year ago we heard Harry was expected to walk behind the coffin with Willy. And both Harry and “Meghan will be invited to participate in the family vigil during the monarch’s lying-in-state at Westminster Hall.” Etc. etc. etc.
Charles is looking more and more like a villain from Star Wars.
Hoping King Harry now pays Tampon dust including “the funeral”.
Exactly. All of those places exist, and like I said in my other comment if they’re saying that those aren’t safe either that doesn’t say much for the security services around the Royal family. Also, now that we know that they lost the case against ANL, it just really seems like they wanted to humiliate him as much as they possibly could. Tell him that he couldn’t stay with his family when they got on site, and have the lost case
So basically, Harry’s totally out in the cold. Lost his case, nowhere to stay in England, everyone hates him. See what happens when you go against the media and the rest of the establishment? Don’t you dare try plebeians.
I hope that Harry gives another interview on the record. Apparently that was their biggest concern, so he shouldn’t disappoint them. His interviews are always fantastic, and he always gives details that we never knew that they spend entire months trying to dial back.
My only hope is that he doesn’t leave any openings no matter how vague that allow them to run with he wants to come back as a working royal, he misses his family. Like they did with the whole ” reconciliation” thing, ignoring where he said it couldn’t happen without an apology to him and Meghan to the extent that even supporters seem to forget that part now.
Here’s the thing and could be a silver lining. British media is obsessed by Harry and Meghan and these two are its biggest money makers. Charles, king in name and Willy, king de facto are so focused by vengeance, hate, and their own personal glorification, they’ve forgotten their job, country, and people. They’ve reduced their presence to become antagonists to Harry and Meghan. That’s how the media plays it and that’s how it’s being covered. It makes the royal establishment deranged and petty and needlessly vindictive and lazy.
No wonder people can’t keep names, rank, and faces straight. The royals have become plot devices in a realty show of their own making. I feel for the Brits. That’s a lot of forelock tugging and tax monies going to upkeep these useless fools. Eventually, as the country is going thru its 7th PM since Brexit, and the economy flat, people are going to wonder what’s it all for. State dinners? To keep a bunch of royal reporters afloat for lies and gossip?
With AI, who needs royals? Leave the fiddling of photos, fake outings to experts. AI can generate far better royals than this bunch. Cheaper too.
The old fool thinks it looks great to constantly fuck with his son, his biracial DIL, and his grandchildren. What a loser POS Chuckles is! I guess he can’t comprehend how he will go down in history as the loud and proud, openly racist royal.
Apparently this decision isn’t polling well, hence all the briefings.
Harry must be devastated at the loss of the court case against theANL who have made his wife’s life an absolute misery. If his father makes no attempt to speak to him and offer no comfort or consolation or just a simple hug but instead is actually gloating and briefing to the Mail again! Any parent/ grandparent/ guardian hugged their child, small or adult and reassured they still loved them and that things will get better after a sharp disappointment? What do you think of a man who shuns his own son and joins in with his enemies and then gloats about publicly disowning him? Complete moral bankruptcy here from Father Charles and quote frankly unforgivable. Harry now knows who he can trust and rely on to have his back and it is not his dad.
The derangers and bots are flooding the comments sections and social media.
It would be helpful to know just how much has to be done for a guest. Are the rooms kept filthy and just cleaned beforehand? Or has Charles laid off staff to squirrel away more money for himself. It’s just bizarre. I would have thought just some airing of rooms, light cleaning and preparation of fresh linens, ensuring there was food, one cook/chef available. I mean, is Harry that fussy? He likely would only be present for breakfast. I’m sure has staff to assist with his personal things and wouldn’t expect a valet.
Fair dinkum, I’d only need an hour or so notice and I’m really fussy.
240 bedrooms at Buckingham Palace, but sure yeah “no vacancy “.
None of that really matters. Honestly. Charles has known for at least 30 days that Harry was coming. If your offer is genuine then you prepare the room and have it ready whether they show up or not. If you’re BSing you give a lame excuse that you can’t arrange royal staff to accommodate your guest even though you’ve known for at least a month on or about when they would arrive. Why would they even play these games? It’s all nonsense. Even the anti-Sussex contingency is saytng it looks terrible on Charles’ part and the excuses are just lame.
Did Charles have to pre order towels and linen.
It matters if the rooms need a lot of work to prepare for a guest, but given the size of staff, it doesn’t make sense. We are not sure of logistics, but it doesn’t pass the pub test. Harry isn’t a visiting VIP, in the sense that Charles needs to impress on diplomacy grounds.
None of it makes sense and all of it looks bad, which is why they keep testing out different reasons as to why they said no. It’s impossible for people to believe that there is not a single room that was clean and available for him to stay in in a 700 room /200+ bedroom Palace.
And it’s even harder to believe that people that are employed by a literal King aren’t used to having to do stuff at a high level very quickly. You can get people at a factory to pull some overtime to get things done quickly for an important visit. This is what happens though when you have the media as your comms people now. It’s an endless feedback loop between the courtiers who are former media people and the media that these are good decisions.
Exactly Dee. You explained it well.
🎯
Listen, Charles is full of it. If my son and his family showed up unannounced, with zero notice and needed me to put them up while they were in town I wouldn’t turn them away. If the spare rooms weren’t ‘ready’ I would get to vacuuming, I would get sheets and blankets and make up the sofa. I would blow up the air mattresses and find extra pillows. If I didn’t have anything cooked I would order in some food until I could get to the market the next day and I would get them settled in and comfortable. I would not deny them a place to stay and turn them out into the street, especially if I knew they were being hounded by pests, the press, and their security was compromised.
I think most normal people would do something similar. I would protect my family, not throw them to the wolves because they didn’t notify me within X number of hours.
Cruel horrible behavior is so deeply ingrained in the Windsor’s mindset that they don’t even realize just how sick and twisted their behavior really is. They don’t get that the rest of the world is looking at them like they’re absolutely nuts.
These palace folks have really really lost the plot. They just don’t get how BAD it makes Charles look. He’s really committed to being ‘wrong and strong’.
But OK, Chuckie. We see you, Oh do we see you! Keep showing the world just how appropriate the name Charles the Cruel really is. And don’t flinch when Karma comes for you. She’s got your ticket…
Charles’ arrogance will be his karmic and spiritual downfall. It’s going to smack him like a ton of bricks.
More like Charles the Wanker
Can you imagine a parent denying their son (and his family – his grandchildren!) a safe place to stay because they didn’t meet a “deadline?” It looks so bad. Especially when there is also St. James, Kensington etc ad infinitum
Whatever. The UK isn’t the only place in the world – there’s a whole ass planet out there
Just go stay at Claridge’s, Harry. You’ll get a far more welcoming reception and better service there, anyway.
BP is acting like Harry expects a State Banquet!
@Martha: exactly my point. Harry really only needs a safe place to stay – bed and breakfast. It’s not like a head of state is visiting!
He never changed. Still the bitter vindictive man he always was. Harry should have cut ties ages ago.
I believe Harry only has two options now:
1. Stay silent and simply block his father from his life. Not answer calls from Charles or their PR guy, never mention his name again (and the rest of that complicit family – and his biggest abuser, William), continue with therapy and visit the UK without giving any warning whoever he wants. Not attend his funeral because a father like that does not deserve it.
2. Similar to number 1, but go out with a bang. Expose Charlie, William, and all the shenanigans with Andrew. Maybe write a second book. Cut his father from his life and not attend the funeral of a man ego treated him like schitt.
Harry, you do not need this.
It’s a building site, but also “the most heavily guarded buildings in the country with men brandishing machine guns on every corner.” The trades must be terrified to go to work.
Or, more likely, it’s not true.
They are perpetually building a case against the Sussexes, gathering their “facts” and adding in new spin daily, and it’s always this and that, far-flung, petty, imaginary, anything or everything that needs to be, so they can spin that H & M are always the worst. There’s never any genuine effort to build any bridges on their parts – only on Harry’s. He’s the only one who’s trying to negotiate a continued relationship. They’re continually doing everything in their power to sabotage all of his efforts, and constantly floating out new cover stories to “reveal” why it’s always Harry who is the absolute worst. When people are Machiavellian, deceitful, insincere and continue to construct stories about you and why you’re the worst, while they consider themselves flawless in their behavior, they are NOT YOUR PEOPLE. Let them go. All you will ever get is gaslighting and a kick in the head, and told that you asked for it. I hope to God Harry sees the light and walks away and holds his own counsel about this and does not play into their schemes to lure him into any angry statements. They are gaslighting the sh*t out of him and he cannot fix them or fix his relationships with them. He doesn’t need to draw any attention to what they’re doing, he just needs to stop trying and get away from them and stay away. Don’t lift a finger. Don’t call, don’t write. Scapegoats do not have a viable future in a toxic system.
What pisses me off is that American mainstream media goes along with the British royalist media and their mouthpieces and gives them credence with zero critical thinking. And they reach a lot of people who don’t follow this site or pro Sussex accounts on social media. And the way international media is set up nowadays, news agencies and AI accounts just repeat the same articles all over the world.
I think that Charles is freaking out because Harry probably said cool we’re officially done now. Cause this mess is ugly.
I hope so.
Does Harry have to let the Royal family know in advance if he is going to visit the Spencers? If not, he should just slip in and out of the country as he pleases, ignoring the royals all together.
And about denying your son adequate protection- if something happens to Harry in England, people will never forget. Charles and Will will forever be known as the kings who let a royal be killed. They will never live that down.
I hope that this is the case. Charles will never change just like Willy, they live in another plain of existence.
I’ve been wondering how much is coming from Charles and how much is coming from those around him? It’s well known, for centuries, that those around the monarch of the time think they are grander than the monarch. A few words from Becky English’s piece make me think SOME of what is happening is down to courtiers… it’s when she says “the ‘disruption and disrespect’ to his staff”. Would a King really care? No, he’d just give an order and expect it done which makes me think SOME of these briefings are coming from those around Charles.
But if so, then Charles could have stopped this nonsense. He could have given Harry some rooms to use in another palace, there are plenty to chose from. It wasn’t necessary to place Harry in BP where the kitchens are a good walk from the bedrooms. I just don’t see the point of this hooha with security and accommodation? Whatever is achieved by putting Harry through all this? When Harry is out and about doing his thing there’s a positive light shining on the rest of the British Royal family too. Do they not want that?
“Buckingham Palace, you see, isn’t quite ready for visitors at the moment, let alone ones as high-profile as the boss’s son. It’s still largely a building site (and will be until next year) and unsuitable for guests.“
— THEN WHY DID YOU OFFER IT? “NEVERTHELESS”?? 😂
Notice how she structures her narrative so that it seems like they went back-and-forth twice, instead of just once.
This right here! Who has 19 houses and offers their son (or anyone) a room in the one that’s under construction?
Not 19 houses – 19 mansions, palaces and castles.
It’s not a building site. The renovations have been going on for like 10 years. According to the Sovereign Grant funding, they’re on the interior cosmetic stuff now.
Charles has to take the blame for this. If he hadn’t evicted Harry and Meghan from Frogmore the question of accommodation would not have arisen. Hopefully this is the end of any communication between Harry and the Palace and the press can stop talking about reconciliation with Charles and him seeing Archie and Lili.
Charles never takes the blame. Harry really needs to break ties. He should not bring his family anywhere near Charles.
Absolutely. Especially the fact that Frogmore has been sitting empty. Since they have no one who wants to live there, leaving it to Harry and Meghan for whenever they come makes total sense.
This is just my thinking as a regular decent human being, but a good look would be to let Harry stay at Frogmore Cottage- unless it’s also a demolition site now, fuelled by vindictiveness and an effort to erase Harry and his family. It seems to me that all the other European families manage to remain a family as well as represent an institution except the Windsors. The Windsors consider themselves a cut above, though. They seem petty and vindictive beyond belief.
Liz and Phil were cousins. And Victoria and Albert were first cousins. Many marriages between first cousins in those generations. Certain genes become fortified. Sociopathy is clearly one of them. I’m glad Harry does not have that gene, thanks to Diana. William does, from the Windsors (Saxe Gotha Coburg) and Battenbergs.
Unless Eugenie is in the uk her place at st James’s would be available. Given that she stayed at Frogmore I doubt she’d have a problem with her cousin crashing there. At St James’s is pretty quiet as it’s not open to the public. Most people just work there so they’ll go home at night. But Bea may be there to hang with. But, nope.
Those two are scared of losing Will’s largesse in the future so they’ll not offer to help their cousin in any way.
The UK’s monarchs have black souls and are as ugly as sin.
Exactly. Funny that the uglier ones (Chuck and Willard) are also the cruelest ones.
Starting to think Phillip did know about Chuck being a POS (as he was too).
“It’s still largely a building site (and will be until next year) and unsuitable for guests.”
UNSUITABLE FOR GUESTS? And yet, this is the place where they decided Harry should stay??? What the hell??
Charles just completely sucks.
Please, Harry for the love of gawd, believe these people this time. Let this be the last time.
Becky the blob English is such a piece of S
Poor Harry. Come home, King. We miss you already. Love to you, your wife and kids. We are unofficially adopting you, Harry. We’ll always treat you like family, unlike your own family (in England).