Mail: Prince Archie & Lili will ‘bitterly resent their British life being taken from them’

Among British commentators, one gets the sense that they really and truly believe a particularly warped version of the Sussex family. They believe that Prince Harry is a permanent sad-sack, always desperately looking for a way to “come back” to the UK. They believe that Meghan is marching around, making white women cry. And most of all, they believe that Archie and Lili will some day reject the choices made by their parents in various ways. Like, there’s a real storyline that Archie and Lili should be in the UK, growing up alongside their cousins, and that Archie and Lili are worse off for not experiencing intergenerational scapegoating and trauma. This week, there was a bold new chapter to this particularly British magical thinking.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been accused of preventing their children from seeing their cousins. Prince Harry is this week visiting Britain, with his wife, Meghan, Prince Archie, aged seven, and Princess Lilibet, five, possibly joining later. But the children are not expected to see their cousins, Prince George, 12, Princess Charlotte, 11, and Prince Louis, eight.
That’s because of the estrangement between their parents, the Prince and Princess of Wales, and the duke and duchess, which followed the California-based couple’s attacks on the Royal Family in their Oprah Winfrey interview, Netflix series, Harry’s memoirs and in numerous other comments.
TV presenter Kirstie Allsopp, whose late father, Lord Hindlip, was a friend of Princess Diana, has claimed that Archie and Lili will ‘bitterly resent’ missing out on their British heritage.
‘In about 12 years’ time these children will rebel,’ she declares. ‘They will come to the UK, meet their cousins and other family, and bitterly resent their British life being taken from them.’
Kirstie, who has two sons and two stepsons, adds: ‘It is all so staggeringly predictable and sad for all concerned. Have the Sussexes never read a novel?’
The TV star has several royal connections. Her father’s memorial service at Grosvenor Chapel in Mayfair in 2024 was attended by Queen Camilla, who was a childhood friend of Kirstie’s late mother, Fiona, a talented interior designer. The Queen is also godmother to the presenter’s brother, art dealer Henry Allsopp.
Archie and Lili have not visited their father’s homeland since June 2022 for the late Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations. Lili is thought to have met her grandfather, King Charles, only once.
I disclosed in September that Harry had told friends he wanted his children to attend school in Britain when they were a bit older. ‘Harry feels they are missing out on the extensive family network that their niece and nephews are enjoying,’ one explained.
LMAO at “bitterly resent their British life being taken from them.” These children are seven years old and five years old. They know absolutely nothing about “British life.” These kids live in a beautiful Montecito mansion with tennis courts, a pool, a koi pond, a tea house and complete privacy. They are not trotted out for grim photo-ops with their hateful relations. They are not subjected to skin-color tests to see if they’re allowed on a balcony. They cannot miss what they never knew, and they cannot resent a life which was never made for them anyway. Also: this just shows that ALL of those people are angry and resentful that they don’t get access to Archie and Lili.
Photos courtesy of Meghan’s Instagram.
Yeah, it’s the BM that bitterly resent Archie and Lili being taken away from them. They should focus that bitter resentment on Charles…but, at this point, it’s too late.
Ha!Ha! It’s a confession 😍They/vampires need fresh blood, the Wales kids are getting to old 😎
Charles camilla his advisors lazy willie his lazy too weak for work wife who climbs 3 peaks in 24hrs are morons.
These kids are about 10 years away from
watching episodes of the The Crown. Shivering from the cold vibe and heading down to the beach with their friends.
Harry denied the British school talk. Does the writer think the kids would be close to Camilla. I think more likely the Wales kids will rebel. Maybe the younger two. The sussex kidsare missing out on aunt keen and uncle scooter being cold to them and how uncle scooter will take their titles and while grandpa ignores them. One big unhappy family
He not only denied it but he was very adamant about not wanting Archie to go to school there and that he is very happy living in the US with his family. This writer is intentionally ignoring Harry’s own words which is on brand for the Fail and it’s unethical reporting where facts and the truth are always absent. We are talking about an aunt and uncle who feed a lie about Meghan while she was pregnant with Archie and Lilibet, even when they knew Meghan was suffering with thoughts of suicide with Archie and after knowing that she miscarried previous to her pregnancy with Lilibet. They don’t care about either of the Sussex children because if they did they wouldn’t have made it near impossible for either of them to be here now. It’s a miracle that both Archie and Lilibet are here now and it is no thanks to Charles, Camilla, William or Kate.
“These children” have loving parents, who love one another—a solid loving family. Archie and Lili will be fine, much to Salt Island’s dismay.
If this is the new line of attack, it’s dismal, wrong and desperate.
commented almost the same, did not see your post before, sry
Salt island? Don’t mistake a small minority of extremists and media idiots for the whole state please. And it’s more than one island as some of the most enthusiastic royalists can be found in Northern Ireland, which is on a different island.
Can’t wait for Northern Ireland to get its independence from being part of the UK and join Ireland.
Add to that list a loving, attentive, highly educated and well grounded grandma in Doria.
What will they think when learning about how grandpa treated their grandmother diana. Diana would disagree with Kirstie. Who ignores how Diana was treated
And that Grandpa threw their parents out of their UK home and refused them security but paid for that of their pedo great uncle
Sh also ignores that Diana would never be okay with Charles taking away security from Harry, Meghan and their children when there are credible threats against all of their lives. She would never have been okay with him taking away the only home they had in the UK where they had safety and freedom to return when they wanted or needed. She wouldn’t never have been okay with the entire family allowing racist to attack her DIL and grandchildren at the behest of the racist royal family. She wouldn’t have been okay with William calling her paranoid, but would have definitely been proud of Harry for proving that she was never paranoid through his victory in court. She would have wanted her sons to support and defend each other from the media that also hounded her and never to allow Charles, Camilla, Kate’s lie, racist staff and media to ruin this family.
This should be shouted from the mountaintops! 👏👏
The level of delusion is insane. The DM is just a rage bait rag for racists, a**holes and MAGA.
@Jan I would like DM/ MoS to never write another word about Meg or Harry or their children ever again. How would they make money if they didn’t have them to trash?
Have these people not been to Montecito? I camp near there every April and let me tell you, it is paradise. (barring rush hour)
I came to say the same thing.
Let me see – you could have a tiny island nation with delusions of grandeur, relatives who are actively trying to harm you and your parents, a press pool who are basically slavering at the idea of access to you, relatives who think you’re ’less than’ because you have African blood OR you could have gorgeous, sunny California with wonderful supportive friends, a grandma who adores you, the ability to live your very best lives with your loving parents, amazing schools, an incredible home, parents who adore each other and you – I could go on and on. I mean, that’s a REALLY tough choice. My eyes are rolling so hard I’m going to give myself a migraine.
These kids are growing up happy, free, well looked after, cared for and – most importantly – safe. There is NOTHING in great britain that could top that IMHO.
If Archie and Lili are going to resent anything, it’ll be the forces that made it impossible for them to experience that British life: the media that relentlessly tormented their mother to the point that their parents were forced to flee for the sake of their own sanity, and the grandfather and uncle and various royal flunkies who didn’t believe that they were worth protecting.
I really wonder if the press is going to make it until the Wales children get older because they’ve been crashing out about the Sussexes since 2020. They’re not making any money. These people are so daft. You all are the reason those children wont be there. Thank god Harry and Meghan protect those kids because can you imagine the nastiness directed at them if they were in England. Abusing them on behalf of the Wales’ children, continuing that toxic cycle.
Meg and Harry and their happy children are growing up in sunshine safe from a toxic environment with no privacy. BM believe they OWN these children the grandchildren of Diana. Gaslighting the lived experience of the parents and also ignoring the cruelty of Harry’s father of this very week denying his son a bed for one night!? Archie and Lilli are happier remaining unaware of cruelty whether meted out by grandfathers or by the BM. Today ‘s Times has a nasty article saying why Harry and Meghan aren’t wanted back in UK. Why would Harry expose his children to that hurtful crap on a daily basis if they returned to live here?
The BM are hilarious. The world knows that press is racist and low on the totem pole. Harry and Meghan aren’t welcomed back into the Uk? From the same publication that literally sends reporters to Montecito to stalk them.. it’s giving we know you hate us and it kills us but we have to pretend it doesn’t because we can’t grovel.
If they ever miss anything British (doubtful), it’s due solely to the callous and abusive behavior of their paternal grandfather and uncle. More likely, as they get older they will come to realize that in not being yoked to this heartless family they dodged all kinds of bullets.
This obsession with children growing up with their cousins is bizarre. They’re cousins, not siblings, and years older. My parents siblings lived in different cities. I have/had cousins I never met. I certainly didn’t grow up with my older cousins. Remember Kate on multiple occasions not allowing her precious white kids to interact with Meghan, or even with baby Archie.
These kids are safe, adored, and have plenty of close “family ” . Family isn’t blood, its love.
It’s not bizarre because the press did too much, too soon and ruined everything for themselves. The Sussexes and their children were going to be fodder for years to come and they were going to continue that toxicity with the children and start that cycle with the next generation. Harry and Meghan leaving ruined many careers, hope and dreams. These people aren’t angry about the cousins not growing up together, it’s about the millions they were going to make off the backs of those children.
My cousins were raised to think they were better than my sister and me because their parents were more affluent and socially connected. Sound familiar? I haven’t had contact with these snobs for decades and haven’t missed a thing.
And I suspect the Wales kids are being raised like that and will look down not only on the Sussex cousins but Pippa and James’ children. They may be close to the Middleton cousins, but will feel superiority. It’s terrible to be in those royal cages, surrounded by yes men. It’s not a free life.
I wasn’t raised with cousins because one aunt never had children, and the other aunt was a lot younger than my mom and had kids when I was over 16. Not only that, they lived in another state and I met them once when they were babies. Did I miss having cousins? It never crossed my mind! I had siblings and school friends, a best friend and good parents.
It’s also really deceitful and hypocritical of any of them to boo-hoo about Archie & Lili not meeting anyone. Please. These tabloid freaks know they’re chomping at the bit to drag those kids through the mud if they ever come to meet their royal cousins.
I’ve been wondering for a long time if some of these “writers” actually believe anything they say, and I’m of the alarming view now that they do. They smoke their own dope. In a few years, Archie and Lili will be old enough to read about how they were treated — when they were too young to appreciate it — by an entire shrill, shrieking, philistine, provincial, hopelessly complacent population whose only primal drive is to elbow each other in the ribs and kick each other in the shins. They’ll read about how Diana was treated, a horrific story in itself; they’ll read about how Harry was given a Biro pen as a Christmas present by Auntie Margaret when he was just a kid who’d lost his mum; they’ll read about how he was forced to walk behind his mother’s coffin; they’ll read about how Charles yanked their security detail and evicted them from their lovely home; they’ll read about how Charles denied their father so much as a spare room in a literal palace; they’ll read about how their father’s family treated their mother, with these vile lies and smear campaigns, they’ll read about how their uncle shoved their father onto the ground, they’ll see footage of Waity Katey snubbing their mother, or lunging at her, all in view of the palpitating British public, and no child deserves to be made privy to one fraction of this avalanche of awful stuff. When they do see it — and hopefully its impact is muted or mitigated somehow — they will be profoundly grateful to their loving parents for giving them roots and reach in a home far, far away from this mad, bitter little hell.
I don’t believe these people actually care about this family at all outside of making money and furthering their careers. There are some royalists within the press but this is about a cabal of narcissists who get their excitement by getting people to tap dance and doing harm. That’s the irony of this whole thing. That family doesn’t like press and the press don’t like that family. It’s smoke and mirrors, which is why Harry can walk away because it’s toxicity. These people aren’t mad about a family breaking up and not growing up together, it’s about the business arrangement that Harry and Meghan ruined by leaving. Millions of dollars down the drain and they’re angry because they have no idea how to reset what’s happened.
The good thing is that their 10 year abuse of their mother Meghan is all documented. I have saved many of those articles. Once they’re teenagers and read them, they will be appalled.
@ YankeeDoodles – perfectly said!!!
More like…in 10 – 12 years time the Wales children will bitterly resent their parents because they see their California cousins living a private, carefree life they can never have. And they will realize how much their parents used them as scapegoats and shields.
This. If anyone rebels it will them when they realize they were feed to the media for silence. I also have a feeling WanK are going to expect these kids to pick up their workload.
Exactly. George already looks deeply uncomfortable in public. Charlotte is going to be under so much pressure to be ‘perfect’ (thin, traditional, beautiful etc) and Louis will be the new spare. They are just kids still so I feel badly for them. Harry and Meghan have the money, access and connections to give their kids a really beautiful life.
Charlotte is the spare not Louis. She’s ahead of Louis in line of succession. So she will be spare and have to be perfect and traditional
I think they will be especially grateful not to have anything to do with Charlotte and the youngest one. Charlotte is probably going to have problems with anyone who dares not defer to her. The youngest one is going to be a rebel and a bully. I’ve seen no sign of a personality from George but I noted that during their carriage ride to the palace for Trooping, he was the only one who continued to smile and wave despite the protesters.
I think the best thing Harry and Meghan can do is to keep the Sussex children as far away from the Wales as possible. I’m sure Kate, Carole, or Camilla will manufacture some sort of issue with M & H’s children just to create some drama.
Why are we even paying attention to Kirstie Allsop? She used to do a British version of House Hunters. Its all so fatiguing.
I watch that show on YouTube. Now that I know she is an opinionated royalist, I’ll stick to the Luxury Home Show channel. The way she dresses annoys me anyway.
Fatiguing is exactly what it is. These people on their same bullsh!t every day for more than six years. Spare us.
Key take away from Kaiser’s post. Those kids cannot miss what they have never known. Also, the older they get and the more questions they ask, they will probably agree with their parents to say away from that mess.
The BM is mad it won’t get access to those kids: no interviews, no face on photo ops, nothing. Imagine the meltdown of Archie and Lili participating in high school activities in the States. Lili attenting her cotillion here – or Archie attending his beautillion (in African African culture, young men enter society with a formal dance). Archie and Lili attending a college in the US: be a legacy for Northwestern because of Meghan, if eligible, attending the US military academies, or attend an HBCU (Historically Black College and University). Careerwise the sky’s the limit, even in public office. Thanks to the Supreme Court birthright citizenship is affirmed; and Lili, being born in CA, can run for POTUS in 30 years. Archie can’t because of his UK birth but he can serve in the Cabinet, just taken out of the presidential line of succession. The US media won’t come for them because they are minors now; and that media won’t come for them until they are of age and in the press for the wrong reasons. They can have a beautiful life here is the US away from toxic relatives from both sides.
Actually, Archie CAN run for President because he was a US citizen at birth, thanks to the citizenship of his mother. Same as John McCain was able to run for president despite not having been born in the US, and a few other candidates from past years.
Both children had (or could claim) dual citizenship at birth.
And imagine the shock if Lili actually resembles Diana when she grows up.!
There’s a simple solution to this: make sure that Harry, Meghan, and the kids have security when they are in the UK.
This. Bc how will they even travel to the uk when they’re older if they have no security. ATP, they may never go.
Aside from the quoted “TV star’s” links to Camilla, which alone invalidate her opinion, she really gave the whole game away with just one sentence.
“Have the Sussexes never read a novel?”
That’s it, that’s the whole jar of jam (so to speak.) This entire narrative, like 99 to 100 percent of what the BM writes about the Sussexes, is pure, unadulterated FICTION.
As someone above said, these people are smoking their own dope. But the public is not enjoying the contact high, as so many once did.
Has she never read a novel? They got the hell out of there and lived happily ever after, the end.
What about when Kate iced Meghan at the polo match when their kids were present? Louis was interested in baby Archie until Kate distracted him. Kate and Will kept Harry at arms length when they married and had a family. Even if Harry and Meghan had stayed the cousins would barely know eachother because Will and Kate aren’t sharers and there would have been no family get togethers. Kate keeps her family to herself so kids won’t be encouraged to have friends round and have over night stays anyway. Geiger counters will be run over everyone that comes close to her three to avoid ” contamination”. She definitely won’t want them exposed to ‘dangerous’ ideas!
As a Californian, I bitterly resent that I now have to live on the East Coast, away from the sunshine, the fog, the beaches, the mountains, the redwoods, the diversity, my sports teams, pink box donuts, giant burritos, bougainvillea, sea lions, Mavericks…hmm, what else. Those kids will certainly NOT resent being Californian!
It’s Opposite Day again in rota world.
‘In about 12 years’ time these children will rebel,’ Allsopp says.
I believe it. The Wales kids will rebel against the constraints of royal life in about 12 years’ time — or at least Charlotte and Louis will. And I can see them seeking out the Sussexes in sunny California.
The Sussex children will not be programmed by their parents to hate, unlike the Wales children who have lived with and witnessed the hate their parents are constantly churning out about the Sussex family.. I certainly doubt they will be upset about being raised between California and Portugal (if they truly do own a second home there) especially if they do a headline search and see just what was written about them as babies along with all the hate flung at their parents in the tabloids.
If the children become bitter and resentful it would be against the grandfather and darling uncle that are willing to bet on their safety.
I truly believe the hate is based on rage over being abandoned by their Prince Harry. He was always the scamp and favorite, and choosing some American chick was the betrayal.
The BRF family dynamics are nothing unusual, but are simply playing out on a larger field. My SIL has weaponized her four adult kids against her own mom, my husband and his brothers, but if that weren’t bad enough against the cousins, the younger generation. Decades of her telling my son she loves him only to turn her back, literally, on him.
If the kids ever feel a sliver of resentment at not being paraded around in front of cameras and the like, they’ll just need to see any one of the headlines indicating that they are less than their Wales cousins and they’ll get over it.
These kids are loved and happy. They are traveling a great deal, their parents have a large circle of close and supportive friends, they go to school without any of us having any idea where they go (certainly no front page news stories about it), etc.
What is there to resent? They are far better off.
Those children absolutely will not resent losing out on their “British” life. What’s there to resent? They’re in a nicer location, with freedom, surrounded by people who love them for simply existing, not because of an accident of birth. Every door they could ever want to walk through will be opened for them, they’re not missing anything. FWIW, my mom and Aunt hated each other and I grew up without really knowing my cousins (I’ve met them maybe 3x in my life?). I didn’t sit around sad that I didn’t know them, they weren’t entities in my life at all. Archie and Lili dgaf they don’t know the Wales kids.
The Sussex children get enough British life from their father and the family that he keeps in touch with. What those other people want for them is the ability to use them as a smoke screen and scapegoat for the decaying rot of the royals and their secrets.
I don’t see what they’re missing in California that they would get the UK except hostility, isolation and being made scapegoats. May be dramatic, but I stand firm on the fact that H&M saved their children’s lives by escaping.
Is this the Allsopp woman who has that real estate reality show? I’ve watched a few of them, andI noticed that her co-host Phil (?) always acted as though she were a bit above him.
I come from a huge family: 52 first cousins (all but two on my father’s side). Many of them live in the Caribbean. Obviously there are several I have never met and wouldn’t know them if they bit me on my ass. No hard feelings, we just never met, and I can only speak for myself but I have never felt like I “missed out” on getting to know them.
The Wales have told us that being around their mother was the hardest thing they have ever done. That they never want to hear about the Sussexes ever again, even though they obsessively stalk them. Archie was in the UK for six months yet instead of forming a relationship with their nephew then, they were busy attacking his mother with racist lies and tropes. They ignored him at a polo match as if he was a speck of dirt. They allowed racist comments to remain on their social media accounts about stabbing his mother in belly while he was in her womb and once he was born. They had an opportunity for all of the cousins to get together during Lilibet’s birthday but instead they refused to. The royal family a racist to compare Archie to a chimpanzee. They allowed the Rota to attack Lilibet for her name even saying nothing when one of them suggested that she should have been named after George Floyd who was murdered by racist cops. The silence about the racists who are or were in jail for their terroristic threats against the entire Sussex family should be proof that those children should have nothing to do with any of the members of the racist royal family who are in bed with the very media who themselves have said racist and bigoted comments about them.
The estrangement happened long before any interview (2021), documentary (2022) or Harry’s book (2023). It started with racists in that family having concerns about the potential skin tone of Archie and Lilibet and how it would look for the royal family. With lies from Will and Kate’s racist and xenophobic staff who were allowed to leak to the media since 2018 or sooner. With Kate allowing a lie to be spread about a pregnant who was pushed to having suicidal ideations. With William going to Nott Cott and attacked his brother over lies his staff continue to tell about Meghan. With the Wales allowing threats and racist comments to remain on their social media accounts and allowing Jason Knauf to use Meghan’s dad’s stupidity and greed to betray his daughter to help the Fail. All of this started with the racist royal family who couldn’t allow Harry and Meghan to be happily married and contributing to the institution from 2016 on.
Say it again for the latecomers! Why would the Wales children look at their Sussex cousins without the racism and hatred they’ve observed from their parents, the courtiers, and the rota. Why would H&M expose their innocent youngsters to that?
People of color are under no obligation to put up with and shut up about white hatred. Those days are gone.
Why do these people act like Harry is the first and only person to emigrate from his birth country? Millions of people move and raise families far away from where they grew up (myself included) and no one cares. The Sussex kids will grow up in an environment where they are loved and protected, and that’s all that matters.
These people are incapable of believing that royal life is terrible. If Archie and Lili have a happy life there will be nothing to resent. Furthermore when they find out what the Royal Family and the press did to their parents and grandmother, they will be grateful that Harry and Meghan took them out of that abusive system. Considering that he had such a terrible time, I don’t believe that Harry wants his children to go to boarding school in the UK.
They know its a terrible life, but it’s a golden egg for the Media. It’s their lifeline.
Is this all a cover to make the english/uk/commonwealth not look racist? Maybe they believe the british elite (which arent elite but the descendants of mismatched marriages) dont want colored kids on the balcony? We see how For-Pay andrew acts. When he talks about meghan/harry its pointed. Maybe the british moneymen are intimidate by darker people.
Im disgusted. All the fun of snarking on Britain is slowly leaving. They just seem like leeches at this point. And i just told someone how much i like cliff richards.
The dented crown fears these children will outpace W&K’s brood when their young adulthood catches the eye of the media.
The world of 2040 will be Archie and Lilibet’s…
As an American, I admit not *every* place here is wonderful or beautiful. But many places are. And there in no place in Britian that is as beautiful as the best places in America.
You better say it again!
“Have the Sussexes never read a novel”. 😆. I think the problem is she has read too many.
They won’t miss what they never had. I think when they hear about the treatment of their parents they will despise the royal family. I know I would. Also, who in their right mind would trade gorgeous Montecito for ANYTHING in the UK? The woman must smoke funny cigarettes.
Lili and Archie are being raised with thought, care, love, and many amazing adventures and experiences. They will be fine.
Kate apologized to Meghan for making her cry.and gave her a note of apology. And flowers. But the story in the media was that Meghan. Made kate cry. Despite requests by the sussexes kate let the false story stay there. Meghan had every right to set the story straight. Kate should not be given a free pass for sitting back and letting the media slam Meghan for something she did not do
12 years from now Archie will google his name and find the photoshopped baby photos showing birth defects. He will learn it wasn’t him being baptized, but a doll. His parents aren’t his parents, he is nothing but a child actor. His sister’s hair is a wig or colored, the Queen broke down over losing her only possession, her nickname. His father is a dimwitted druggie who was pu**ywhipped by his wh*ore of a mother who keeps him drugged. All written by nice old white ladies, good Christians, active in their church.
He will read Spare and learn about his dad’s idyllic childhood, the close bond between the brothers, the loving aunt who avoided him as a baby and only was at his christening because she had to.
He will watch in real time how Charlotte and Louis are hunted by the tabloids, Louis being abused as the scapegoat to make George look good.
He will look at the wonderful home and gardens in Montecito, remember his first chickens, the freedom and love surrounding him all his life. And he will give his parents and little sister some extra hugs and kisses and thank them profusely for everything good he has in his life and for sparing him the experience of a royal life with a snobby, racist family in England. Then he will head off to university to learn what he wants and to pursue a career following his passions. While Lili will enjoy her last highschool years with a gaggle of close friends, stealing her mother’s nicest dresses to wear at parties.
And Meghan and Harry will kiss each other and happily sigh “look at our wonderful children, how happy we are to have left all of this toxicity long behind us”. Meghan will wander off to her kitchen while Harry plays with the dogs. Any maybe sends a text to Louis inviting him over for a few months.
The only way the Sussex kids will see the Wales cousins is if they read the tabloids. No extended network for them with the Apartheid Windsors.
When some people look at Archie and Lili, they will always see their ‘black half’ and treat them accordingly. There will be the sly comments followed by the disclaimer ‘Oh no, we are not racist’. They would have been used to cover up the Wales’ children misdeeds much like Harry was used to cover William’s.
Anyway, the children are totally American and won’t miss growing up there. I’m betting in a few years Charlotte and Louie will be wishing that they could live in America as well.
And you know what’s funny?
…that those Black children—who were supposed to tarnish the British Royal Family and their princely titles—are whiter than white, red-headed, and blue-eyed, and beautiful to boot. 🤣
It’s just a bit of a twist of fate for those white racists: the children of a Black grandmother and a mixed-race mother turn out to be the whitest of the whole clan—red-headed, blue-eyed copies of Grandma Diana.
It’s beautiful, isn’t it? 😍
Why do they keep complaining about the kids not being in the UK when they know that they are not guaranteed security, and it was literally just yanked away after it was supposedly given. This is so played out now. What are Harry and Meghan supposed to do other then protect their family? You can’t miss a place you don’t know and where you are told you’re not welcome or safe before you even go there.
They just have to google their names. They will see themselves and their mother photoshopped into monkeys, their grandmother called the most disgusting things you can imagine, an article saying their mother should be stripped nude and pelted with shit. Archie being called a spoiled brat. Lili’s name being dragged and how dare she be named that. They’ll see they were called dolls and actors and AI. Their mother and themselves being not white enough for the the royals, their mother almost killing herself. The endless articles about her, them and their father. While some parts look lovely what would that matter if they are treated like trash by family, press and too much of the public(yes I know some british are nice and like them, but as a whole, it’s not the best place for them to even visit). Their grandfather doesn’t give a crap about them, you think they’ll be mad about not seeing him? I’m sure they’ll be totally bummed they missed out on Kate’s cuties calender of their own.
There’s no doubt in my mind that the Sussex children will be taught critical thinking. They will reach an age when they will choose to read about everything when their parents got engaged and married. They will read about how the UK press treated them. I doubt they would EVER resent not getting to be part of that by being protected outside of the UK.
It seems that the bm need to learn some critical thinking skills. It’s never too late.
Would these Montecito beach babies be prepared for the cold and unyielding ways of the RF? Are they prepared for the subtle jabs? Or even outright rudeness? Only so much goes over ones head.
The idea that Archie and Lili will grow up pissed at their parents for NOT subjecting them to an emotionally vacant grandfather, aunts, and uncles who hate their parents, and cousins that they would have been forced by some archaic protocol to bow to instead of being two people who will be able to look back and remember childhoods spent surfing, running barefoot in their backyard and just being loved on by their parents and grandmother, is a wild fever dream that keeps the UK media up.
Allsop bitterly resents not being able to make money off the Sussex kids because Harry and Meghan keep stopping her.
Yes because every child would be resentful growing up in one one of the most beautiful places in America for cold and dank with creepsters all around them.
I used to work in a very international group. And one of the big issues with ex-patriots coming over to work in the US for a few years. If they have children. The kids get Americanized and they don’t want to go back. Pretty sure they aren’t pining for England at the moment.