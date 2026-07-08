We finally know why Princess Kate wore a microphone at Wimbledon last week

Last week, the Princess of Wales made a somewhat rare appearance at Wimbledon during the first week of the fortnight. There were several interesting details about Kate’s appearance. For one, she wore a pantsuit which looked very “inspired by Meghan.” This was done despite the fact that royalists have spent years screaming and crying about how Meghan “broke protocol” by wearing trousers to Wimbledon as well (in 2018). Kate’s Wimbledon appearance last week was also interesting because several photographers snapped shots of Kate wearing a very obvious microphone tucked into her jacket. Excuses were made! Furious justifications were pushed! But as it turns out, we’re now learning why she was mic’d up.

In recent years, Wimbledon’s social media and multimedia team has done this “Overheard at Wimbledon” video series where you can “overhear” what random people are talking about as they watch tennis. It’s cute – it’s mostly British people gossiping about tennis players and food. Well, someone thought it would be a good idea for Kate to take part in the series:

Overheard at Wimbledon: Royal Special To find out more about The Princess of Wales’s Three Peaks Challenge and The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity, visit https://t.co/Xfes5VFsXx 🔗 pic.twitter.com/NrSTwocrPE — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 8, 2026

So… that’s why she mic’d up. She was doing a video for Wimbledon in which she spoke about the Three Peaks Challenge and the “atrocious” weather: “I did it in 24 hours, that was the challenge anyway. The weather was atrocious, I mean everybody got soaked through, but it was a very stoically British thing to do. You’re soaking wet and everyone’s going ‘come on, we can do it!’” What’s funny is that poor Tim Henman was tasked with prompting her, which makes me believe that this is not so much “overheard” as “scripted.” Well, at least we have an answer for “why was Kate wearing a mic pack at Wimbledon?”