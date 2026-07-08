We finally know why Princess Kate wore a microphone at Wimbledon last week

Last week, the Princess of Wales made a somewhat rare appearance at Wimbledon during the first week of the fortnight. There were several interesting details about Kate’s appearance. For one, she wore a pantsuit which looked very “inspired by Meghan.” This was done despite the fact that royalists have spent years screaming and crying about how Meghan “broke protocol” by wearing trousers to Wimbledon as well (in 2018). Kate’s Wimbledon appearance last week was also interesting because several photographers snapped shots of Kate wearing a very obvious microphone tucked into her jacket. Excuses were made! Furious justifications were pushed! But as it turns out, we’re now learning why she was mic’d up.
In recent years, Wimbledon’s social media and multimedia team has done this “Overheard at Wimbledon” video series where you can “overhear” what random people are talking about as they watch tennis. It’s cute – it’s mostly British people gossiping about tennis players and food. Well, someone thought it would be a good idea for Kate to take part in the series:
So… that’s why she mic’d up. She was doing a video for Wimbledon in which she spoke about the Three Peaks Challenge and the “atrocious” weather: “I did it in 24 hours, that was the challenge anyway. The weather was atrocious, I mean everybody got soaked through, but it was a very stoically British thing to do. You’re soaking wet and everyone’s going ‘come on, we can do it!’” What’s funny is that poor Tim Henman was tasked with prompting her, which makes me believe that this is not so much “overheard” as “scripted.” Well, at least we have an answer for “why was Kate wearing a mic pack at Wimbledon?”
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
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02/07/2026. London, UK. The Princess of Wales, Patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club (AELTC), during a visit to The Championships, Wimbledon.,Image: 1113957457, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: © Kensington Palace. This image may only be used for news or editorial reporting purposes. This image must NOT be used for any commercial or other use, save for news or editorial reporting and cannot be altered or amended in any manner or form whatsoever., Model Release: no , Credit line: Andrew Parsons / Kensington Palace/Avalon
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02/07/2026. London, UK. The Princess of Wales, Patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club (AELTC), during a visit to The Championships, Wimbledon.,Image: 1113957546, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: © Kensington Palace. This image may only be used for news or editorial reporting purposes. This image must NOT be used for any commercial or other use, save for news or editorial reporting and cannot be altered or amended in any manner or form whatsoever., Model Release: no , Credit line: Andrew Parsons / Kensington Palace/Avalon
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02/07/2026. London, UK. The Princess of Wales, Patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club (AELTC), during a visit to The Championships, Wimbledon.,Image: 1113957574, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: © Kensington Palace. This image may only be used for news or editorial reporting purposes. This image must NOT be used for any commercial or other use, save for news or editorial reporting and cannot be altered or amended in any manner or form whatsoever., Model Release: no , Credit line: Andrew Parsons / Kensington Palace/Avalon
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02/07/2026. London, UK. The Princess of Wales, Patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club (AELTC), sits next to Andy Murray during a visit to The Championships, Wimbledon.,Image: 1113996596, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: © Kensington Palace. This image may only be used for news or editorial reporting purposes. This image must NOT be used for any commercial or other use, save for news or editorial reporting and cannot be altered or amended in any manner or form whatsoever., Model Release: no , Credit line: Andrew Parsons / Kensington Palace/Avalon
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02/07/2026. London, UK. Pictured: The Princess of Wales with Andy Murray and Anne Keothavong. The Princess of Wales, Patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club (AELTC), during a visit to The Championships, Wimbledon.,Image: 1113996664, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: © Kensington Palace. This image may only be used for news or editorial reporting purposes. This image must NOT be used for any commercial or other use, save for news or editorial reporting and cannot be altered or amended in any manner or form whatsoever., Model Release: no , Credit line: Andrew Parsons / Kensington Palace/Avalon
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The Princess of Wales during a visit on day four of the 2026 Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London.
Featuring: Catherine, Princess Of Wales
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 02 Jul 2026
Credit: Andrew Matthews/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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The Princess of Wales during a visit on day four of the 2026 Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London.
Featuring: Catherine, Princess Of Wales
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 02 Jul 2026
Credit: Andrew Matthews/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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The Princess of Wales waves to the spectators as she walks through the grounds on day four of the 2026 Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London. Picture date: Thursday July 2, 2026.
Featuring: Catherine, Princess Of Wales
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 02 Jul 2026
Credit: Andrew Matthews/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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The Princess of Wales waves to the spectators as she walks through the grounds on day four of the 2026 Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London. Picture date: Thursday July 2, 2026.
Featuring: Catherine, Princess Of Wales
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 02 Jul 2026
Credit: Andrew Matthews/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
Why is her mouth always open.
🤣🤣🤣
So she can catch flies!
Instant facelift. Without it she sports the Middleton jowls no matter how thin she is
Thank you for mentioning this. I always think it whenever someone asks–instant facelift. The only time she doesn’t do it is when the camera catches her by surprise. Then one can see the jowls and the resting b face.
Thanks for the tip on how to hide my jowls 🤣
She wants to catch flies 😉
God she’s boring.
At least she has started actively promoting a charity online. That’s a first! – Only to remind you that the bar could not possibly be any lower – And it’s a nice idea to promote it on the Wimbledon SM account that might have more human followers who can actually donate than bots.
I think it’s because her staff–or she herself–reads this website! How many years have people been saying, geez, Kate, how about at least mentioning the charity in your posts or at least supplying a link so that others can donate, too?
Anyone that thinks that the Windsors don’t read this website needs to wake up 😁 Remember the tabloid papers are served to them with breakfast 😂they feed on that stuff.
Is tennis not posh ? Because I never saw queen or other aristocrats in that event?
Wimbledon is more middle class than aristocratic. The Queen didn’t attend because she didn’t like watching tennis. She found it boring. She probably should have been there every year, as it’s a major British cultural event but she didn’t want to, so sent the Duchess of Kent. I think Royals should present the Wimbledon trophies for wheelchair tennis and junior tennis but none of them want to.
“It was a very stoically British thing to do, like when I sobbed on the floor after my three-year-old tried on a dress and it was TOO BIG!!!! And the bride refused to have it re-made. She told me to go to a tailor who was set up working NEXT DOOR!!! Like all the other mothers!!!! Can you believe it? ???? What a bully. But I’m stoic, I tell you, that’s the British way.”
Comment of the week!
Ha, yes that was such a stoically British moment 😂
👏👏
Brilliant response! These people think the internet has the memory of an ant…SORRY KKKATE, it has the memory of an elephant *AND* it has receipts!!! Stoic, my ass!
And…brace yourself: Meghan said I had BABY BRAIN!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! The horror!
No worries, I was stoic and let it slide.
The fake posh accent. She craves attention. Bad choice for patron of wimbledon.
I always think of Eliza Dolittle when she talks. Princess Mumbles
Why can’t the English teach their children how to speak?
This verbal class distinction by now should be antique
If you spoke as she does, sir, instead of the way you do
Why, you might be selling flowers, too
Her accent is horrendous. It’s so put on. Also she looked pretty dry in those family reunion photographs…
lol! This conversation was completely scripted, just surprised that Kate didn’t need to refer to notes.
The notes were probably taped on the back of the guy in green shirt in front of her.
I’m. dead. LOLOLOL
👏 Oh, gad, y’all a killing it today!
Right. Ok.
Did she talk about what she loves about Wimbledon?
“Oh my, I look forward to attending Wimbledon every year. It’s a running joke in my family, honestly. I love watching sports of all kinds but watching tennis live – in such an amazing venue as Wimbledon – is so special. The crowd feels like a true community and the energy is incredible.
But it’s more than the atmosphere and the athleticism that makes Wimbledon so special.
Planning and executing massive events is quite challenging- I know this very well!
I am always impressed and have nothing but respect and admiration for the entire Wimbledon team who manages even the smallest details so well, year after year.
It’s always such a pleasure to be here.”
She loves attending Wimbledon. Why not talk about what she loves about it?
At the moment she wants to be admired about completing the 3 peaks challenge. The whole thing is for self promotion and nothing else.
I’m surprised she didn’t mention it to the children at the hospital the other day.
1. Her desperation to sound ultra posh is a huge part of the reason her public speaking is so horrible. She struggles to keep up with the fake accent and gets tripped up maintaining the posh instead of speaking the words. Willy, Charles and QE do/did not speak with such exaggerated, faux posh accents. She fakes an accent more posh than the actual royals and never gets called out for the neediness, desperation and snobbery of it. 2. DId she schedule this to specifically compete with Willy’s New Heights appearance or was it solely because the Sussexes could potentially be out and about? Willy’s New Heights appearance was the most normal and likeable public appearance he has made in years. (He did look hung over though). 3. How many work events would this count as on the royal calender? She traveled to Wimbledon, attended matches, interacted with the peasants and participated in Wimbledon’s social media. Did she manage to count this as multiple work events?
Im so expert on the British accents but I do notice some Brits pronounce for example the T and others dont. Like if they say butter they will pronounce it as bu-A but others i guess the posh ones pronounce the T, Kate seems to go in and out of this,like she said Weh instead of WeT. I hope im making sense.
It broadly goes full circle. A lot of regional accents (often associated – often wrongly – with being working class) drop letters and ‘queens English’ is what you hear from those who don’t have an accent or are trying to sound posher (I grew up in different places that had accents but never picked one up so probably sound ‘posh’, I annunciate most of my letters most of the time). Then you go into the aristocracy and the accents shifts again to start dropping letters and is overall more nasal (??) which is top tier posh talk.
I don’t know how well I’ve described that or if others would agree with my analysis!
Kate wasn’t born with the aristocracy posh accent hence having to work so hard to sound posher than the posh.
So the microphone was an opportunity for her to talk about the Three Peaks challenge again, instead of tennis, Wimbledon, british athletes, etc?
“journey” … makes her sound like she’s auditioning for The X factor and doing a song for her dead nan.
It’s a cute idea for Kate to do this but it def felt scripted and why not talk about tennis? Instead, it’s oh but did you hear about how i climbed mountains? Yes, Kate you’ve been talking about it for weeks now. We get it. Well-done. Shall we talk about it till Christmas then?
“ and did you know that I have had cancer etc etc yada yada yada” “and I was so brave and Prince William and I had to take years off work but I don’t like to talk about that but don’t you think I was soooo brave and stoical ?
LOL!
So she can climb a mountain soaking wet yet is to frail to show up at a 30 min light meet and greet event?
So she admits that her climbing trip wasn’t solo? Or is that the “royal We?”
This chick has the nerve to talk about how knowing you’re doing something for a good cause is “what keeps you going through the hard times.”
She never keeps going! She’s nearly always on vacation or at one of her fancy houses! And at the merest hint of “hard times,” she completely vanished for MONTHS.
Maybe I’m biased but Kate is kind of dry and boring. Obviously Tim was told to ask her about her 3 peaks challenge. Didn’t the press tell us Kate doesn’t like to talk about herself and much prefers finding out the people she meets?
Who is the cute dude next to her? Can she immediately divorce William and marry him? Just asking. Don’t care about the minor details– he’s married, gay, another criminal, whatever. I would leap on it stat. Because who could be worse than the one she married, her father-in-law? Do it, Kate.
I find secret microphones creepy, I hope everyone knew they were being recorded. Why cry about Netflix cameras when she is acting like a walking hot mic.
Exactly!!!
Hypocrisy, Yes! And I’m sure she never told anyone about the microphone. Because that’s who she is and how she rolls.
She believes her own publicity.from her fans
The mantra she ever puts a foot wrong she is classy and perfect. Bestest princess ever
So was her interlocutor miked as well? Nothing like signalling a set-up when you are obviously wearing a mike. Normally, it would be rude to “overhear” what a royal is saying, right? Choosing Wimbleton to speak about her climbing challenge? She’s not anybody, she’s patron and Princess of Wales. How about giving tennis some attention? Who are her PR team? She could have gone on a podcast to talk about her climb, and talk about charity, and the camaraderie of the climb, etc, etc. In other words, shared her experience instead of making it just a photo op. I think the backlash on how Kate’s participation in the challenge was presented may have led to this little ‘damage control’ effort? They are always reactive, and do not have any long term plans or strategy. It is really amateur hour at KP. Unbelievable!
Okay, I couldn’t care less about tennis and never would go and watch it. But, aren’t you supposed to shut the hell up and watch the players play? You can chitchat during breaks (I think there are plenty). These people clearly don’t watch at all, they are following the script (agree, taped on the back of the guy sitting in front of her) for Kate’s little show. Rude.
Oh dear god, that’s the reason they gave? If you mic up a person, it’s not “overheard”. They have to ruin everything. A fun concept suddenly becomes a portal for propaganda.
She wears those big suit jackets to hide how thin she is. And she’s freshly botoxed here, it’s glaringly obvious. Right down the middle of the forehead.