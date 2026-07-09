Bunnie Xo made out with a 24-year-old reality star at estranged husband Jelly Roll’s bar



Last month, we learned that Jelly Roll, 41, and Bunnie Xo, 46, were divorcing after almost 10 years of marriage. In an episode of her “Dumb Blonde Podcast,” Bunnie revealed that she’d dared him to file for divorce during a fight on Mother’s Day and was shocked when he actually did so. She also claimed that they were moving forward with their plans to have a baby together and that Jelly was already dating again. She even joked with her listeners that his DMs were open.

Bunnie then made an Instagram post about how her own DMs were being flooded by hopeful suitors and captioned it, “Send help.” It looks like Bunnie may be ready to move on. TMZ published a video of her kissing 24-year-old Calabasas Confidential star Dylan Wolf on the Fourth of July. The kicker? They were making out at Jelly Roll’s Goodnight Nashville bar. From Page Six:

Bunnie Xo has moved on from her split from Jelly Roll with a much younger man. The “Dumb Blonde” podcast host, 46, was spotted making out with “Calabasas Confidential” star Dylan Wolf, 24, on the Fourth of July in video obtained by TMZ. Interestingly enough, the pair was kissing at her estranged husband’s bar — Jelly Roll’s Goodnight Nashville, in Nashville, Tennessee. In the video, Bunnie and Wolf lock lips while sitting beside each other at the bar, as lights flash blue around them. According to the outlet, the two were hanging out at the rooftop’s VIP section. On Monday, Wolf posted a cryptic TikTok video with Bunnie, writing, “@everyone thinking they’re connecting the dots” over it. “Undeleted Pod coming soon @Bunnie Xo,” he captioned the video. Wolf wears the same black cap reading “I love a girl from Malibu” in the TikTok video that he wears in TMZ’s video of him kissing Bunnie. Fans noted that Bunnie appeared to take down her podcast episode from last month in which she talked about her surprising split from Jelly Roll, 41, after more than a decade together. The podcast is no longer available to view, though she’s made no mention of deleting it. Wolf stars in Netflix’s new reality series, “Calabasas Confidential,” which follows children of the elite who live in the high-profile ZIP code. He was previously linked to Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin’s 28-year-old daughter, model Delilah Belle Hamlin. They were snapped holding hands in Los Angeles last November. He told Decider in May that the two were no longer dating. “She’s a lovely lady. That kind of just happened out of the blue over the summer, as well,” he said “We’re no longer tied together. That was just kind of short-lived. But it was great, and all the best to her and her family. They’re lovely people.”

[From Page Six]

Making out with a young, rich reality TV star at your ex’s bar is crazy work. My gut says this was just a fun holiday hookup and nothing more. There’s also the obvious age gap. Dylan is too young for Bunnie to really be serious about pursuing a relationship, especially if the baby plans are still on. That said, there’s a good chance Jelly is dating women in the same age range. Dylan has been making the most of his newfound attention on TikTok. He’s posted several videos referencing the news.

The podcast episode about their divorce being deleted is interesting because it gave a lot of details about their situation. There are online rumors that Jelly and Bunnie are getting divorced to protect their assets from potential lawsuits. The speculation points out that Jelly gave Bunnie a very generous settlement, including ownership of his Tennessee compound. It’s an interesting theory. Whether it’s true or not, I still think they’ll be back together within a year.