King Charles & Prince Harry have spoken, and Charles still wants to see the kids

On Monday, we learned that King Charles rescinded his offer of temporary housing for Prince Harry. Charles and his team cited Harry’s failure to meet an arbitrary deadline to agree to the Buckingham Palace suite, a deadline which I’m still convinced Harry knew nothing about. After the announcement of the rescinded housing offer, Charles and his people then gloated about how Harry had the wrong end of the stick if he thought his father would have one available room in a 775-room palace, not to mention all of the available space in St. James’s Palace, Clarence House and Kensington Palace. Charles then topped off Monday’s activities with a bonkers photo-op on a tank. The message was clear: Charles is throwing a big tantrum about Harry. Well, 48 hours post-tantrum and that was not the message anymore.
The King hopes to meet Harry and Meghan this week, paving the way for an emotional reunion with his grandchildren. Charles has instructed senior aides to engage in ongoing talks with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, to secure time in his busy diary around his public duties.
Royal sources have revealed that the King is hopeful of arranging the summit, and would not want to pass up the opportunity of seeing Harry’s children Archie and Lilibet.
The Mirror can reveal several one to one conversations between father and son have taken place in recent weeks, with one source describing the tone as “hopeful”. Both parties are said to be committed to attempting to make a meeting between them work, providing the opportunity for Harry to spend time with his father and the King with his grandchildren.
A royal source said: “While nothing has been ruled out, conversations remain ongoing.”
Another source said: “The King would not pass up the opportunity to spend time with his grandchildren and if there is a way of making it possible, he will do it.”
Plans being discussed by the King and Harry include the possibility of Meghan and the children flying into the UK this week for just 24 hours. Harry is said to be “frantically” trying to secure extra private security to travel with his family to make the trip.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex had previously made plans to stay with Harry’s uncle Charles Spencer, Princess Diana’s brother, at his family home Althorp House in Northampton.
Harry should tell his father that the deadline passed on making arrangements to see Archie and Lili. I’m not even being petty, this is a real suggestion and I hope Harry adopts this attitude. If Charles wanted to see the kids, he needed to change his behavior. Charles has not shown at ANY point in the past four years that he’s willing to make any concessions or meet Harry halfway about anything. Harry should just shrug and say, “the deadline passed, Pa, you’re too late” and leave it at that.
Page Six’s sources said that Harry’s “only real opportunities” to meet his dad were on Tuesday and Wednesday, which I guess means that Harry had a few free hours both days and his dad dithered. P6’s source also said that “If Meghan comes … with the kids, then it’s more of a possibility” to meet with Charles. Is Charles refusing to meet with Harry solo? Again… Harry needs to cut these people off. Enough is enough. His deadbeat father is never going to change and Meghan and the kids cannot put themselves in these dangerous positions. Even if Meghan and the kids showed up in London, I would be willing to bet that Charles would still pull some BS.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images, Meghan’s Instagram.
Charles had years to do this. I doubt charles is sincere
Because none of these stories are true. Haven’t been for decades, they’re not true now. It’s helpful to remember they’ve not told the truth for decades.
Its all lies.
This is just saving face because even british people can’t understand ‘weak king charles’ not accommodating his son in a 120 room palace and worse not providing security for his grandchildren.
I bet that people’s observations this week that the lack of a room in a 775 room palace gave such bad optics (i.e. what a piece of t*rd that father is!) made him scramble to get a different msg out suddenly via his courtiers for the rest of Harry’s visit – I still wanna see my son!! This is way behind vile. It’s just plain stupid. I agree with Kaiser. Time for H to find some self respect & stop running after the horrid family. If they all do meet up, then drop them after that. Mission accomplished. Never to bother with again. As in, GET ON WITH LIFE!!
TESSA He’s had years- and he has the money and resources as well, unlike regular folks.
I’m curious. How did the Mirror get this info? Is the palace leaking this?
@Krista … They say in the second paragraph in the excerpt above, “Royal sources have revealed”.
Some of you might disagree with me but I really hope Meghan says no. There’s only so much one can put up in the name of supporting a spouse. Even reading the book it was clear that they did not want him to marry her. I support them but if she follows him to this visit, I really do think there’s an apsect of her that is patheic, that she’s unwilling to stand for herself when it really matters. This man wife was having lunch with people who abuse you, wanted to throw extrictment at her. They questioned your child skin cool, you constantaly face abuse because of the. Say no to them. Like i said I like Meghan but Harry is going to contuine to try to build this relationship with his father while she contuines to be abuse
She needs to be there with harry and the children. If there is a visit
There should not be a visit, no reason Harry should bring his children to visit this man especially after the Buckingham cancellation. it gets to a point. I’m sorry if I was Meghan and he still goes I will be angry, this was intended to embarrass him. Stop
If the kids meet Charles, it is with Meghan’s full support. We may not fully understand that here, but there is no way that he would do it if it angered Meghan. The man knows who his priority is and its his family (his California family, not the left behinds.)
I have to admit, I’m also starting to wonder where they’re going to draw the line. This shit is just…beyond.
Did Meghan say anything? Or Harry? Harry took 2 weeks to say he’d stay one night. He never mentioned Meghan or the kids. Meghan doesn’t care if you support her. She cares about doing what’s best for her family. I’ve never found anything wrong with them staying at Althorp for a day. Charles Spencer isn’t a fave but he’s never mentioned anything to the media or given any reason to distrust. Meghan’s best friend from college still lives in England with her family and Harry still speaks with several friends. I’m sure he’d like to visit regularly. It’s pathetic concern trolling. They haven’t said anything.
I don’t disagree with you that Meghan and the kids should stay away but I do disagree with the rest of what you wrote.
Hmmm. So actual polling showed people saw him as an enormous ass, I gather? These people never learn. They are running the same playbook, directly after you have shown that the playbook you’re running is nonsense. How are you going to run the, sad Grandpa play, who just wants to see the grandkids literally days after you refuse to provide them with security or even somewhere to lay their head?
And again, who is telling people this? Why is it a bad thing for Harry to release a statement on the record, or to give an interview where you can hear the words coming out his mouth live, but it’s okay to brief stuff like this? But speaking on the record it’s airing dirty laundry, and betraying confidence?
The media seems to be getting twitchy too because the window for Meghan and the kids to be there, and for Meghan to be in public is dwindling. It’s like they just never thought that her not coming and them not getting photos of Archie and Lili could happen. Makes me wonder what was promised in the background. Photos or details alike.
My reaction exactly….he saw the headlines and op-eds about how people were on Harry’s side here and how bad he looked and he’s backtracking.
the media is DEFINITELY twitchy. If pictures of kids are off the table (as they always were), they at least want to be able to write stories about the benevolent grandfather greeting his long lost grandchildren with open arms.
Now I dont buy that Harry is “frantically” trying to arrange security – wherever M is with the kids, they have security, and part of this discussion may be Charles offering security.
i also get why Harry wants his children to see Charles again – he’s 76 with cancer, there may not be much time left and its something you can’t undo (if they never see him.) Yes it would be on Charles but Harry is the 40 year old man with many decades left who would have to live with that. I see him doing a lot just to make sure there are no regrets at the end of the day.
I agree with both Dee(2) and Becks1.
Frankly, it’s not for me to say what decisions the Sussexes should make about how they handle their family relationships.
I like them both very much, I admire the work they do, and I support them. But I don’t know them and never will. Yes, I do have emotional reactions to what happens with them, but that doesn’t give me any say at all over what they should or shouldn’t do. That’s purely up to them.
I trust that they’ll make good decisions for themselves and their kids. I regret that they have to deal with horrible family members and the violently exploitative press. It makes me sad.
In the end, I simply wish all four of them health and happiness.
The decision comes from Charles, his mother managed to arrange security and accommodation for her grandson and family, The security was provided by the late Queen, there is nothing to stop Charles doing the same. He actually offered to do it and then changed his mind.
“I see him doing a lot just to make sure there are no regrets at the end of the day.” Thank you, @Beck1. @MrsCope also has a point below that for the sake of his charities and the IG next year Harry needs to “be sort of communicating with his father in some way.” Given the amazing things the Sussexes have accomplished for themselves and their family over the last six years, so many of the other comments about what Harry should be doing for his self respect, etc. seem silly. Agree with @IdlesAtCranky above that H&M will make good decisions for themselves and their family.
Also agree with @Brit on the other thread, that once IG is over in 2027, Harry is done. It really is now or never for Charles. Harry’s opening move this year was planning to bring Meghan and the children to England, for multiple reasons. He gave Charles the opportunity to take advantage of that, but he chose to shoot himself in the foot instead (see @Dee (2)). Harry’s response was to hit Charles where it would hurt the most – his PR. Security yanked last minute, Harry (or someone on his behalf) released the security assessment. No room at the inn, Harry’s spokesperson released a statement essentially saying, really, that’s what you want to go with? Regardless of what happens next (time is running out), Harry is not briefing the Mirror or anyone else about what is or is not going on between himself and Charles, or what his family’s current plans are. A meeting with Charles is old news for me at this point. I’m curious to see details about the Birmingham facilities and what they have planned for the IG.
It feels very too little too late. So he saw people thought he looked like a bad dad and grandfather and is now briefing the Mirror that he wants to see the kids. Ummm okay. And Kaiser is right. Charles doesn’t care about seeing just Harry. If those kids were going to there with Harry at BP, that invitation wouldn’t have been rescinded.
OMFG! Such petty passive-agressive bullshit. Most grandfathers manage to spend time with their grandkids if they really want to. It’s not that difficult. And here you have a whole raggedy ass king making life miserable for his son’s family, then whining like a baby, “Oh my! I do so wish I could see my darling grandchildren, the darling little ginger American ones.” Honestly, this guy must be taking toxic grandpa lessons from Thomas Markle.
I agree that Harry should stop this nonsense for good. But I doubt he will. He seems to have a bottomless well of tolerance for his Pa.
I very much doubt that Charles is actually whining that he wants to see his grandkids. More like the royal turd polishers wanting him to look like less of a monster. How often have we seen him with his Cambridge grandchildren when it wasn’t strictly necessary?
One thing I have noticed about giant man babies is that they are uncomfortable around actual babies.
The Fail and other rags have been gloating at Charles’s recent SLAP in the face for Harry. However there has been a widespread backlash against Charles for said slap. Nobody kind or decent whether parent/grandparent or not , thinks the very pubic revoking of a bed for the night was the right response. An elderly neighbour who has been estranged from her daughter and grandchild since first lockdown shed tears over this decision. She would like a reconciliation herself and is always praying for contact to enable her to slowly rebuild a precious bond. For Charles to caveat and then spurn the offer of an accommodation on such feeble grounds is pathetic. Any kind, decent and loving father would have insisted that Harry and Meghan and the children stay with him at his own home. He would have been at his side proudly and present through out both his sons life. Charles has rarely been present for both sons and I doubt someone so selfish has ever been emotionally present for either son.
He callously sent them both off to boarding school just days after their mother’s funeral. I do not have much sympathy for William, but I try to remember that he went through all the same things as Harry and has the same cold and indifferent father.
It’s tough, right? Because this is a family matter, but also diplomatically and for his charities and politically he needs to be sort of communicating with his father in some way. The bar is low and Charles continues to lower it and show just the depths of how awful he can be and how awful the machine can be, but Harry still has Invictus games there next year and I’m sure it could be even harder. It could be even worse, right?
What in the world is going on over there? I thought it was reported yesterday that Meghan and the kids are back in California. They’re going to drag them back for 24 hours just in case Charles decides he has the “opportunity”?
Who knows and whatever. How can the entire BP machine be so bonkers? Is here a war going on within the palace? At least William has been consistent in his hatred – he’s never deviated from “I won’t.”
I think William is saying “I won’t” and a lot of BP staffers are following that line. I think Camilla is probably more like “do what you must but I’m not seeing him.”
And frankly, with charles – I think its what we’ve discussed on here before. He’s not thinking about what HE wants, as a father and grandfather* – he’s thinking about what will look best in the press and what will get him the best PR. This is where those gold standard advisors keep messing up – they think rejecting Harry makes him look strong but increasingly it makes him look petty and vindictive, so then there is backtracking.
Also, I think the optics of the IG events going very well and the palace ignoring IG are looking pretty bad for the royals right now.
*I think he’s meh on seeing them. I dont think he especially cares either way. I think the PR optics are the bigger issue here.
I guess my problem is that he’s conducting his PR as if it wasn’t the exact opposite the day before – like he expects people to have no memory of the previous day’s screaming headlines.
I think its because his PR is so reactionary. He refused harry Buckingham Palace at the last minute and made sure everyone knew that because he thought he looked “tough.”
Then he saw some of the headlines and some of commentators’ articles that put him in a bad light and he’s like “oh wait let me change tactics here.”
there’s an old scene in West Wing where they’re doing a poll to figure out how people feel about a certain piece of gun legislation. And the numbers come back not in the administration’s favor. And Josh says “we need to dial down the gun rhetoric” and Joey Lucas says dial it UP, and there’s a back and forth about the poll results and finally Joey says something along the lines of “you’re like a leader who watches his people run past and says ‘there go my people, let me find out where they are going so I can lead them.'” (rather than ACTUALLY leading them.)
to me that’s Charles to a T in these situations. He’s going to change paths to match the PR, rather than trying to take control of the PR (which he sometimes does, but not with Harry.)
I think this is Charles’s brand like I can be tough. I have to stick to my constitutional duty and I have these golden handcuffs that prevent me from doing whatever my my big heart once wants to do. Oh woe is me but there is love in my heart and I would love to see my son because I love him and I would love to see his children because they’re family. But oh oh my constitutional duty if not for my duty to my country. If not for you know these again golden handcuffs keeping me from following my heart’s desire. He gets to be cruel and he gets to be cold and he gets to be uncaring but he tries to use his title as the excuse so that he can play poor little rich king and still be the victim. Won’t my son understand? I can’t possibly move anything on my diary because of my duty to my country but he can move things. He should move things (all of this is sarcasm in my best King Chuck voice).
Lol. Sure, he was born with golden handcuffs, but the iron handcuffs of the British media – he put those on himself. Not to mention the blinders, if he thinks nobody remembers how “tough” he’s been on Andrew.
Nailed it! 👏👏👏
On July 6th Myers posted on X:
King Charles has no plans to alter diary to see Prince Harry as he decides not to bring family to London.
Now today Myers has “Exclusive” : Exclusive: King Charles has opened talks with Harry and Meghan to set up a potential meeting with his grandchildren UK within days .
Its almost like the reporters have no idea what’s going on lol (or that the palace cant make up its mind, which could also be true.)
I think the reporters are following the general SM comments and going with whatever seems to be trending. They aren’t actual journalists just palace stenographers.
If Charles wanted to see the kids, wouldn’t arrangements have been made before? Giving no notice doesn’t sound like Charles has any interest in seeing them. Besides it wouldn’t have been very welcoming to if the kids did come only for Charles to say no to staying on Royal property.
Exactly. Now he’s trying to see them? GMAFB. It’s so rude. Harry’s in the middle of IG events and he all of the sudden wants to fit something I. The schedule. He had months to plan to see him and he did nothing. It’s giving entitled and petty.
I agree Charles missed the deadline.
Charles did not stand by Harry when he needed him most as always in Harry’s life. And now Charles wants to see the Archie and Lilibet? Charles minions did everything to derail Meghan, Archie and Lilibet travelling to the UK
This is performative damage control. They just pretend that Charles wants to see Archie and Lilibet so that nobody blames them whrn it is not happening.
BP is reacting to the public mood, as always. The public didn’t agree with Charles first offering Harry a room at BP and then rescinding the offer. They called him out for his pettiness. A smaller number of people don’t agree with not giving the Sussexes full security. Not, how to solve the problem?
Make a U-Turn. Reiterate the old sad story of the grandfather longing to embrace his grandchildren. Say there are talks to make it happen, at a date you are not booked and busy.
Harry and Meghan say “fine, we will come and bring the children for an hour when we are in Althorp anyway”. Now Charles has two options, he can either meet them, publish a sob story about how wonderful the meeting was, how cute the children are, but unfortunately there are no photos to share on behest of overly protective Harry and Meghan.
Or, option 2, he can make a statement that although he longed to meet the Sussexes, and especially the children, there was simply no way to make it work due to his full calendar. Blame his duty to the public and the Sussexes not being more flexible with their full calendar. Surely Harry could have cancelled some of his appointments to accommodate his hard working father.
Both options work. Look, I tried but there was no way to meet on such short notice (extra points for blaming Meghan).
Or, see, I am a loving father and grandfather moving mountains to meet my darling son and his ginger children, I even had Meghan over for tea! Now shut up, give me my gold star for best grandfather ever, and don’t expect me to do it ever again.
William will go on vacation right after Wimbledon, and Charles will go to Balmoral for his summer holidays. They can avoid seeing each other, no tantrums to endure.
All Charles has to decide now is which option will give him the better press. If Harry and Meghan would agree to a photo with him and the children (even from behind, he lovingly embracing them) it would be a no-brainer. Maybe they all should settle on this option to put the story to rest once and for all.
Personally I hope Meghan and the kids are no where near that miserable island but if they are planning to visit the Spencer’s this weekend then they should just stick with the plan and forget Charles. He’s only backtracking because lots of regular people are calling him out. This whole visit was a massive humiliation ritual for Harry. He’s done well since the verdict to show up for his charities but enough is enough. I used to think it was better that Charles lives long as it would be easier for Harry than when William is in charge but at least with William we won’t have this dithering.
I think scooter will bring down the monarchy
Charles is only doing this because the public backlash he received with the housing. Commenters on British TV dragged Charles on this mess; it was almost Diana’s death level. I hope Harry and Meghan negoitiate from a position of strength; and if I were Meghan I’d stick close to my kids and not let them out of my sight. The BRF is only proving IG should never be awarded to Birmingham andstay in Harry’s hands. This security and accomodations foolishness didn’t happen in other countries.
Agree to all of this. I knew as soon as Birmingham won the bid it was gonna be a bunch of dumb bs.
Harry needs to accept that the best relationshipt o have with his family is “space”. Enough is enough.
But Charles had plenty of free time for a “family dinner” plotting session on Sunday night? And Andrew gets a home with security 24/7, no questions asked? Tabloids who are gloating, are on the wrong side of history. At least after Charles passes, this chapter will close. There will be no communication between brothers, so nothing to write about.
My theory is that Charles only offered Harry accommodation in Buckingham Palace because he believed the kids would come too. Harry was given assurance by Charles or his staff that full security would be provided. They waited until Harry published his schedule before saying he would not get security. Then when Harry said he would stay at the palace alone, the offer was withdrawn because the whole plan was to give the press an opportunity to photograph the children and for the BP staff to leak info about what the children were like and how they behaved. Why would Charles do this, maybe he’s up to his neck in some scandal and DM and the Sun are blackmailing him, give us photos or we spill the beans. The media backlash has changed things but Harry and Meghan need to be very careful.
Yes, this theory makes the most sense. They were happy to have the kids there but just Harry, no. And it was just as you said, to create stories about the kids.
I hope people remember most of these stories are not true. I do notice people make judgements about Harry and his intelligence based on articles written by tabloids.
If only people thought for s minute or two and not believe what they read. I believe everything Harry says. I never believe these stories. It’s sad people judge him based on lies.
Surely normal British people have had a gutsful of their Monarchy behaving like school age bullies .
It’s such a waste ,life is too short for this pathetic behaviour .
Exactly we are in the middle of a heatwave so it is much too hot to argue. Charles and minions should stop briefing and spinning and meet privately with his son and keep it private. They are only briefing / stringing us along because of the backlash. Any decent, kindly and protective father and father in law and grandparent would have loved and supported his son and his wife from the get go. I am fed up with briefing and PR spin as a substitute for good parenting. Do it instead of briefing to BM that you want to see Harry now but you can’t because because there aren’t any gaps in your diary!!
Beyond anything else, this sh!t is just exhausting. Charles wants to see his grandchildren, he’s offering security, whoops no he’s not, better scramble, now he’s got his minions feeding stories about you to the press and riding in a tank, but oh, now he’s so sad and wants to see his grandchildren one last time! Imagine growing up with that kind of parent, it would be awful.
If Charles wanted to see his youngest son and grandchildren, he would have made it happen. This event, and Harry’s travel, has been in the works for at least a year – plenty of time to clear your diary and make arrangements if that’s what the king wanted. He doesn’t. This is just seeing if Harry will come running and giving the tabloids some content.
Charles has been a privileged jackass his entire life, he’s not changing. It’s just that right now he’s being more ridiculous than ever.
Harry should stop fooling around and just tell his Pa if he wants to have a relationship with his grandchildren, then be a normal person for once in his life. Spend time with them when he’s not working, stop playing games with the press and worrying about the optics. Just be a normal person who wants to spend time with his son, daughter in law and grandkids.
He’s the freaking king, he can do whatever he wants, when he wants. He owns numerous homes and any of his properties can be made ready at his direction. He can tell security and staff exactly what he wants them to do and he’s rich as f*ck and can pay for all of it without batting an eye.
Just stop all the nonsense. If that can’t happen then Harry needs to just let it go. This circus paints all of them in a bad light and the children are being made pawns in a silly game. One would think Harry would say “that’s enough”.
This! Why couldn’t he met with them at Clarence House!?
Charles again is still the self-absorbed ass he’s always been. If he really wanted to see the kids, he would bend over backwards to accommodate the Sussexes and make it happen! These people have no common sense and, as it turns out, so dependent on the tabloids it’s disgusting!
He needs to see meghan and apologize to her
If Charles were decent he would provide all necessary security for Harry’s family while in England. This is another attempt to jerk Harry around; a response to the negative press Charles has been getting for being a POS as a father and husband to the mother of his children.
Harry must be experiencing that shock of recognition when the universe effectively confirms, you’re not imagining it. Charles used his children as human shields and props in his own public relations and weaponised his relationship with them to score points with the worst segments of the paranoid, parochial, chauvinist public who read the tabloids here. He’s actually attempting to do the same thing with his grandchildren — to use them as muppets in his own personal marketing. I’m guessing Harry and Meghan might be experiencing that reflexive disbelief that comes from witnessing such staggering and sanctimonious hypocrisy.
We really do not know that Harry is desperate to meet up with his “Pa” Facilitate a family reunion, and desperately trying to do anything. I don’t follow TRF closely but these stories always seem to be coming from Camp Charles or William in an attempt to make Harry look weak and desperate. What if Harry is just pissed, annoyed and hurt but honoring his commitment to his Charity’s. That indeed makes REF look petty, vengeful and twisted.
My wish is that Meghan does an internet breaking post on Sunday showing a rear view of Archie and Lilibet running around the Oval Lake at Althorp. Also, f**k Charles.
Bingo.
Would love that!
I don’t believe that Charles’ request to see the children is genuine. The Palace didn’t like the backlash they got for not accommodating Harry for a night. This is why they’re now pretending to be interested in getting Harry and his family to visit Charles. I’m with Kaiser, I think Harry should tell Charles that the deadline has passed and keep it moving.
I never thought Meghan and the kids should step foot in the UK without a government guarantee of security. They need to value their own safety if the Windsors do not. I’m team “the deadline has passed”. Let Charles come to them wherever they are staying in Europe. Harry’s spox should counter with an invite for that to happen and then we will see if this asshole really wants to see his grandkids or if it is all just palace BS.
“While family is important yet challenging to us both and we want our children to be exposed to their heritage, it is clear now that it is impossible to make happen safely and without stress. We wish all of them well but see no opportunity to strengthen connections when in England. We expect that when royal staffs and close sources are excluded from what are highly personal matters we will be able to connect rationally at our own home or in other venues outside of the glare of the tabloid media. and other agitators.”
That should be the on the record statement from the Sussexes.
This sounds fake. And also since Charles was running around saying how he put him in his place, it’s hilarious we are supposed to believe that now he’s going to make time to see everyone. Whatever.
Charles is reaping what he has sown with the Buckingham Palace disaster. I heard a British pundit say she’s not normally a fan of Harry’s, but as a mother, she couldn’t imagine not doing everything she could to accommodate a visit from one of her adult kids.
Nice going, BP courtiers and Charles. You have all the PR instincts of a burnt scone.
I will continue to say that I don’t understand why Prince Harry keeps trying to force a relationship with his father and, in return, tries to force his children to see or spend time with a Grandfather who clearly doesn’t care or want to see or be a part of their lives. Meghan has made the difficult decision of cutting her father out of her and her family’s lives, but for some reason, Harry refuses to do the same when it comes to Charles, even though it has been proven that Charles doesn’t care about Harry or his children.
Given up on Charles, he could have easily sorted things out just as his mother did.
To go now would be to say the last 4 weeks was acceptable. No. He can get on a plane to California.
I’m guessing the polling looks bad, since most people—even if they have been told by the media to hate Harry & Meghan—would want to see their son and grandchildren and would make up a camp bed in the front room if needed, and can’t understand why the RF can’t accommodate four people in their massive, multiple palaces.
I’m sure Charles wants a photo of him and the kids he can frame and stick on a desk in the background of some speech he decides to give that the press can ‘discover’ and print. Charles may want to meet the kids but he wants to appease the media even more. I really think this is all about getting pics of the kids for publication more than anything. Charles needs to feed the beast.
Also, Meghan cut off her father for things that were just as bad as this in my mind so why Harry keeps trying is working my nerves. Just stop. Also they are just guessing that he was going to stay with his uncle like many of us did. I doubt that was ever in the works.
My thought process is that it was too much negative backlash, so all of a sudden . . . no actually this man does want to meet kids he has no interest in at all.
I think they’re in a panic because some portion of the British public doesn’t understand why Charles & Co are being so petty as to not even offer Harry a room in a 240+ bedroom palace, even if he did say he’d stay there just a few days before. It doesn’t pass the smell test that they couldn’t accommodate him without weeks of work etc. It looks bad when you turn down a chance to meet your grandkids even if you are beefing with their parents.
Charles looks petty and vindictive, and I think the palace is starting to get that message so they’re trying to find another way to make it look like this is all Harry’s fault.
Agreed. The press and royalists like when Charles is awful and petty but this looks terrible to the average person. Few Royal stories break out of containment but this one did.
Imagine them visiting Charles and being expected for them (children included) to BOW to a man who not only shuns them but kicked them out of a secure house that was gifted to them from the previous reigning Queen. I would “NOPE” out of that scenario so fast.
Also even before all of this fiasco, I’ve felt that once the children are in London, the paps would eventually be able to get a picture of them full-faced and them splash it all over the media. I just don’t see how this would work in their favor because they have been great at protecting their children’s privacy.