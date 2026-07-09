King Charles & Prince Harry have spoken, and Charles still wants to see the kids

On Monday, we learned that King Charles rescinded his offer of temporary housing for Prince Harry. Charles and his team cited Harry’s failure to meet an arbitrary deadline to agree to the Buckingham Palace suite, a deadline which I’m still convinced Harry knew nothing about. After the announcement of the rescinded housing offer, Charles and his people then gloated about how Harry had the wrong end of the stick if he thought his father would have one available room in a 775-room palace, not to mention all of the available space in St. James’s Palace, Clarence House and Kensington Palace. Charles then topped off Monday’s activities with a bonkers photo-op on a tank. The message was clear: Charles is throwing a big tantrum about Harry. Well, 48 hours post-tantrum and that was not the message anymore.

The King hopes to meet Harry and Meghan this week, paving the way for an emotional reunion with his grandchildren. Charles has instructed senior aides to engage in ongoing talks with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, to secure time in his busy diary around his public duties.

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Royal sources have revealed that the King is hopeful of arranging the summit, and would not want to pass up the opportunity of seeing Harry’s children Archie and Lilibet. The Mirror can reveal several one to one conversations between father and son have taken place in recent weeks, with one source describing the tone as “hopeful”. Both parties are said to be committed to attempting to make a meeting between them work, providing the opportunity for Harry to spend time with his father and the King with his grandchildren. A royal source said: “While nothing has been ruled out, conversations remain ongoing.” Another source said: “The King would not pass up the opportunity to spend time with his grandchildren and if there is a way of making it possible, he will do it.” Plans being discussed by the King and Harry include the possibility of Meghan and the children flying into the UK this week for just 24 hours. Harry is said to be “frantically” trying to secure extra private security to travel with his family to make the trip. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex had previously made plans to stay with Harry’s uncle Charles Spencer, Princess Diana’s brother, at his family home Althorp House in Northampton.

[From The Daily Mirror]

Harry should tell his father that the deadline passed on making arrangements to see Archie and Lili. I’m not even being petty, this is a real suggestion and I hope Harry adopts this attitude. If Charles wanted to see the kids, he needed to change his behavior. Charles has not shown at ANY point in the past four years that he’s willing to make any concessions or meet Harry halfway about anything. Harry should just shrug and say, “the deadline passed, Pa, you’re too late” and leave it at that.

Page Six’s sources said that Harry’s “only real opportunities” to meet his dad were on Tuesday and Wednesday, which I guess means that Harry had a few free hours both days and his dad dithered. P6’s source also said that “If Meghan comes … with the kids, then it’s more of a possibility” to meet with Charles. Is Charles refusing to meet with Harry solo? Again… Harry needs to cut these people off. Enough is enough. His deadbeat father is never going to change and Meghan and the kids cannot put themselves in these dangerous positions. Even if Meghan and the kids showed up in London, I would be willing to bet that Charles would still pull some BS.