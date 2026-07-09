The Mail’s Charlotte Griffiths claims Prince Harry gave her a white pill in 2011

During Prince Harry and his co-plaintiffs’ trial against the Daily Mail earlier this year, Charlotte Griffiths testified, as she had worked for the Mail since 2010-ish and she claimed (at length) that she circulated in the same social circles as Prince William, then-Duchess Kate and Prince Harry. Griffiths was the one who claimed that William revealed Kate’s first pregnancy when he was flying solo at a weekend house party. But most of Griffiths’ testimony was about how she met Harry at a 2011 weekend house party and he flirted with her and sent her messages on Facebook. She claims that she had to tell the truth about all of this because Harry basically said that they barely knew each other and he cut off access to her when he learned she worked for the Mail. At best, Griffiths came across like a tabloid honey trap. At worst… well. Anyway, in the wake of the Mail’s questionable legal victory this week, Griffiths wrote an exhaustive piece about Harry giving her a white pill in 2011, and then sending a close associate to brief her about his life in 2025. The significant parts of her Mail piece:

Meeting Harry in 2011: According to the table plan, the prince and I were to sit next to each other at dinner. And because Harry was doubtless wary about being introduced to an H&M-clad stranger, he decided to kick start our relationship by subjecting me to a little test. From his pocket, he removed a small white pill. Then he held it up to my face, popped it on to my tongue, and said with a smile: ‘Now I know I can trust you!’ Take that white pill he’d so brazenly stuck in my mouth (which I discreetly removed and folded into a napkin soon afterwards). It was almost certainly paracetamol, rather than something more sinister. But I couldn’t be entirely sure. Harry was into taking creatine: Harry, who chronicled his youthful enthusiasm for recreational drugs in his autobiography Spare, told me, with uncharacteristic seriousness, that he was unable to indulge in narcotics these days, due to the risk of random Army drug tests. While others might take cocaine at the clubs, bars and parties he went to, he told me he now took something called creatine. It’s a perfectly legal food supplement which is normally mixed with water and drunk by bodybuilders looking for that extra something. Harry thinks she’s a fantasist & liar: When the Mail’s barrister pointed out to Harry that he’d once had a friendship with me, he responded dismissively, effectively branding me a sort of fantasist and liar. ‘I met her once at a weekend,’ he told the court. ‘And then the next day, after I’d left, after the weekend had finished, I found out who she was.’ He claimed to have then ‘cut contact’. The problem, for Harry, is that this is simply not true. We’d in fact met on more than one occasion. And I remained close to a few of his chums for many years. The Mail’s exclusive about the king’s courtiers meeting with Team Sussex: I can now reveal that, during the summer of 2025, a close adviser to Harry and Meghan had contacted me out of the blue and invited me to lunch at the Ivy restaurant in London. As a result of information given to me at that lunch meeting, I placed a series of stories in The Mail on Sunday that portrayed the couple in a positive light. This included a front-page article, which ran in July, suggesting that Harry and Meghan were attempting to rebuild their relationship with King Charles. It revolved around the fact that Liam Maguire and Meredith Maines, Harry and Meghan’s US PR chiefs, were to hold clear-the-air talks with the monarch’s aide Tobyn Andreae in London. I was duly tipped off about the meeting, which was held at the Royal Over-Seas League near Clarence House. The attendees settled themselves on a balcony plainly visible from the public park below. The Mail on Sunday arranged for a photographer to capture the cosy but very embarrassing scene. In a development which speaks volumes for their integrity, ‘sources close to the Sussexes’ then briefed the Daily Telegraph that they were ‘very frustrated’ that the pictures of the Royal Over-Seas League gathering had ended up in The Mail on Sunday – suggesting, quite falsely, that the Palace was responsible for a grotesque betrayal of trust.

[From The Daily Mail]

“A close adviser to Harry and Meghan…” This brings up something which I’ve discussed before. While I know that some of these tabloid hacks are making up sources and quotes, or using other media people as “sources,” I’ve believed for some time now that there’s something quite nefarious happening with royal associates, palace staffers and Prince William himself posing as “Sussex insiders” or “advisors to Harry and Meghan.” Who in the Sussexes’ circle still lives in the UK and would hand this huge exclusive to the same newspaper being sued by Harry? That makes no sense. What actually makes sense is that someone more aligned with King Charles’ court was trying to ease tensions between father and son, and that person used Buckingham Palace’s ties to the Daily Mail. “Close adviser to Harry and Meghan” could also be someone who worked with them briefly in the UK, like Jason Knauf. Once you start pulling at this thread, her story makes zero sense.