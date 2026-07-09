The Mail’s Charlotte Griffiths claims Prince Harry gave her a white pill in 2011

During Prince Harry and his co-plaintiffs’ trial against the Daily Mail earlier this year, Charlotte Griffiths testified, as she had worked for the Mail since 2010-ish and she claimed (at length) that she circulated in the same social circles as Prince William, then-Duchess Kate and Prince Harry. Griffiths was the one who claimed that William revealed Kate’s first pregnancy when he was flying solo at a weekend house party. But most of Griffiths’ testimony was about how she met Harry at a 2011 weekend house party and he flirted with her and sent her messages on Facebook. She claims that she had to tell the truth about all of this because Harry basically said that they barely knew each other and he cut off access to her when he learned she worked for the Mail. At best, Griffiths came across like a tabloid honey trap. At worst… well. Anyway, in the wake of the Mail’s questionable legal victory this week, Griffiths wrote an exhaustive piece about Harry giving her a white pill in 2011, and then sending a close associate to brief her about his life in 2025. The significant parts of her Mail piece:
Meeting Harry in 2011: According to the table plan, the prince and I were to sit next to each other at dinner. And because Harry was doubtless wary about being introduced to an H&M-clad stranger, he decided to kick start our relationship by subjecting me to a little test. From his pocket, he removed a small white pill. Then he held it up to my face, popped it on to my tongue, and said with a smile: ‘Now I know I can trust you!’ Take that white pill he’d so brazenly stuck in my mouth (which I discreetly removed and folded into a napkin soon afterwards). It was almost certainly paracetamol, rather than something more sinister. But I couldn’t be entirely sure.
Harry was into taking creatine: Harry, who chronicled his youthful enthusiasm for recreational drugs in his autobiography Spare, told me, with uncharacteristic seriousness, that he was unable to indulge in narcotics these days, due to the risk of random Army drug tests. While others might take cocaine at the clubs, bars and parties he went to, he told me he now took something called creatine. It’s a perfectly legal food supplement which is normally mixed with water and drunk by bodybuilders looking for that extra something.
Harry thinks she’s a fantasist & liar: When the Mail’s barrister pointed out to Harry that he’d once had a friendship with me, he responded dismissively, effectively branding me a sort of fantasist and liar. ‘I met her once at a weekend,’ he told the court. ‘And then the next day, after I’d left, after the weekend had finished, I found out who she was.’ He claimed to have then ‘cut contact’. The problem, for Harry, is that this is simply not true. We’d in fact met on more than one occasion. And I remained close to a few of his chums for many years.
The Mail’s exclusive about the king’s courtiers meeting with Team Sussex: I can now reveal that, during the summer of 2025, a close adviser to Harry and Meghan had contacted me out of the blue and invited me to lunch at the Ivy restaurant in London. As a result of information given to me at that lunch meeting, I placed a series of stories in The Mail on Sunday that portrayed the couple in a positive light. This included a front-page article, which ran in July, suggesting that Harry and Meghan were attempting to rebuild their relationship with King Charles. It revolved around the fact that Liam Maguire and Meredith Maines, Harry and Meghan’s US PR chiefs, were to hold clear-the-air talks with the monarch’s aide Tobyn Andreae in London. I was duly tipped off about the meeting, which was held at the Royal Over-Seas League near Clarence House. The attendees settled themselves on a balcony plainly visible from the public park below. The Mail on Sunday arranged for a photographer to capture the cosy but very embarrassing scene. In a development which speaks volumes for their integrity, ‘sources close to the Sussexes’ then briefed the Daily Telegraph that they were ‘very frustrated’ that the pictures of the Royal Over-Seas League gathering had ended up in The Mail on Sunday – suggesting, quite falsely, that the Palace was responsible for a grotesque betrayal of trust.
“A close adviser to Harry and Meghan…” This brings up something which I’ve discussed before. While I know that some of these tabloid hacks are making up sources and quotes, or using other media people as “sources,” I’ve believed for some time now that there’s something quite nefarious happening with royal associates, palace staffers and Prince William himself posing as “Sussex insiders” or “advisors to Harry and Meghan.” Who in the Sussexes’ circle still lives in the UK and would hand this huge exclusive to the same newspaper being sued by Harry? That makes no sense. What actually makes sense is that someone more aligned with King Charles’ court was trying to ease tensions between father and son, and that person used Buckingham Palace’s ties to the Daily Mail. “Close adviser to Harry and Meghan” could also be someone who worked with them briefly in the UK, like Jason Knauf. Once you start pulling at this thread, her story makes zero sense.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
I don’t know if these people are legit delusional and Harry is such a charismatic person and people want to friends with them but one interaction does not equal friendship. You all want access and we’ve seen how Angela Levin and Piers Morgan have become when one or couple interactions don’t continue. Seriously, Harry and Meghan have real life stalkers. No wonder reporters are flying to Montecito. They are that desperate for interaction and access. No wonder these women are jealous about Meghan, this one in particular.
CG’s rambling clickbait article best summed up as follows:-
Young Army Officer attends weekend party when on leave 15 years ago. Woman present has brief text exchange over few weeks. He fails to remember meeting again at party 6 months later, etc. She now hates him. And REALLY hates his lawyer 😂
She seems, unduly invested in talking about her couple of months at best interactions with Harry, 15 years ago. I do have to wonder for some of these reporters, if maybe they thought that they had a different relationship with the royals, whether it was William or Harry or Kate then they actually had, whether romantic or platonic. And it’s difficult or impossible for them to hear now that it wasn’t reciprocated.
Also, it’s hard for me to take an exclusive seriously from a paper that he just sued, from someone who was named specifically in the lawsuit. Because this seems like gloating, but I don’t know to what purpose? The judgment ( eye roll) didn’t find that they didn’t write all of these intrusive stories, just that they didn’t do anything illegal to get it. This doesn’t put you in a good light still? You still seem like someone that’s all in somebody’s business, because you feel like you have a right to it. Rehashing stories about somebody when they were 24 and 25 like that gives you an insight into who they are now is weird.
And yeah, I absolutely believe that the Sussex sources are people that work for Kensington or Buckingham Palace. And the wild thing is that even Sussex supporters are starting to act like they must be talking to Harry’s spokespeople in the background.
Many of these reporters absolutely thought they were friends with Harry. And I think some of the women thought they had a chance with him. That’s why they act like jilted lovers. They dont view it through a professional lens, but a personal one.
These people don’t like growth at all. They really expected Harry to be stunted all his life and be the clown they can abuse. No wonder they’re so threatened by Meghan. She helped him grow and mature, heal and stand on his own. This whole week really showed Harry was truly in a demented cult full of toxic narcissists. Bless them for leaving.
This is probably the same old Harry his old “friends” and Mike Tindall want back, the fun one, the onr stumbling out of nightclubs, the one taking drugs.
Thanks Harry met Meghan. The RF and Harry’s real friends should write a thank you card to Meghan for saving Harry.
This woman sounds like a jilted lover. There is a video where she is mad that Harry and Meghan call each other “My husband” or “My wife”. Didn’t she have to backtrack on her testimony on the whole Mr Mischief thing? She isn’t a reliable source at all. And NO ONE close to Harry and Meghan would EVER talk to some hack from the Daily Mail. It’s definitely someone from the palace that used to work for them in the beginning.
Charlotte is one sad individual.
Her story about 2025 makes ZERO sense because by that point the lawsuit was well underway. No way was Harry sending someone to talk to someone like her who was implicated in the lawsuit. Absolutely no way.
But even that aside, her story makes little sense. She hadn’t had real contact with Harry since 2011 and then in 2025 his team sets up a meeting, after which she publicizes favorable stories about H&M (gee, talk about tit for tat, right? At least she’s exposing the game) and then is given one of the biggest royal scoops of that summer?
Seriously?? if H&M were going to tip someone off about that “peace meeting” it would not have been her.
Isn’t she the one who admitted at trial she never saw Harry at Ibiza?
Charlotte Griffiths sounds like a mess.
The British media is really working hard to discredit Prince Harry this week so people in the UK won’t show up to support him, aren’t they? This campaign to destroy him in the press to deflect from any positive attention is beyond petty and cruel. Sadder still that it happens regardless of where he travels in the World, especially when he’s been invited to an International event. Can’t have people actually prefer Prince Harry over his brother, the ‘Global Statesman’.
FB exchanges cover a month from Dec 2011 to Jan 2012 after they first met at weekend hunting party but she claims to have been friendly with him for 6 months , which involved bumping into him night clubs and she invited to a further party by Harry’s close friend on eve of Trooping the Colour in June 2012. Harry opened the door to her at the party. Thrilling stuff that he politely opened a door for her at a party but falling short of an actual friendship ? These specific FB exchanges weren’t put to Harry on the stand. How does she know for certain that she wasn’t having a practical joke played on her and that the sender wasn’t really harry? She should have made the pill claims in court and given that detail under oath and Harry a right of reply.
Good point. If this pill thing really happened why not say it in court? And those Facebook messages seemed like someone was joking with her.
Feels like they’re going for a full character assassination.
Yeah. This is disturbing. But I’m thinking the DM is going to go take that court victory as license to go full effed up fantasy on their Harry and Meghan stories. so yeah buckle up. It’s gross as hell and disturbing. Charlotte Griffith is giving full on obsession vibes.
What else are they going to do? If they truly had anything on Harry or Meghan, they would’ve unleashed that by now. They act out because the Sussexes aren’t scared of them. By next week, this same paper will be stalking Meghan’s Instagram, begging for the kids to return etc. They’ve been going nuclear on them for years and guess what? It didn’t stop anything and the press itself is in a trap. They are still losing readership, the royals are still boring and they still don’t have access to their money makers. These same papers including the Mail, are still hoping Harry returns
They 100% are. Especially with that white pill. I’ve already seen several comments indicating Harry waa trying to date rape her. That was the whole point of putting that in the headline anyways. They want peolle to make that jump.
It does not matter if it’s true – they now have carte blanche to write whatever they want…
This is what is truly gross. That judge essentially gave the DM and other tabs free rein to write crap about the Sussexes — and other people, too.
And Harry’s dad and the palace courtiers are probably happy about it. Camilla especially.
They’ve pretty much always had free reign to make things up. What the ruling did was embolden them to continue to use illegal means to write their stories.
They really shouldn’t be. They’re bery short-sighted bc it will eventually turn back on them. It will definitely affect the Wales children one day as the DM will not hold back.
This clown show has demonstrated conclusively that the welfare royals are a lost cause. When they are not winging they are attacking him and Meghan through an army of nameless aides and sources close. When they aren’t they are. Almost violent in their attccking the couple and their charities. The best thing for H&M to do is end it. Live their wonderful lives, only fly into London for specific charitable obligations they have and enjoy the rest of the world, which is their oyster and where they are adored and have unlimited business and civic opportunities. It is now clear why H&M were drawn to each other. They both came from dysfunctional families and with the help of therapy have risen above it all to normalcy.
Yep. Harry and Meghan need to continue to leave that family alone. I feel for Harry because I don’t think he wants to cut them all off but that family is trapped in a cycle of Tap dancing for the press and their own issues. Harry has to move on and accept it. He escaped but the others are trapped within toxicity and he has to keep it moving.
If you were a faithful DM reader who loves to pile on Meghan’s jam in their comments section, how would you feel about Griffiths blithely stating that after a single lunch, she gathered up all of her details about the Sussexes and immediately “placed a series of stories in The Mail on Sunday that portrayed the couple in a positive light”? It couldn’t be a more obvious “pay to play” arrangement, and she seems to feel no shame or need to pretend otherwise. She’s like “yup, I’m usually just a vehicle to spout royal press releases, but don’t worry, I can be bought!” Talk about giving away the game. And pretty cheaply, too – you buy her lunch, she’ll say something positive about you. I’ve always had a low opinion of the DM’s readers, but apparently not as low as those who work there.
This reporter sounds like she needs a months long break from any media, a good therapist, and maybe some meds. And a hobby. Of course since the DM court case she now has carte blanche to spew whatever crazy crap she can dream up about Harry. As an American I have to ask how much of the tabloid reading public in the UK actually believes all of this stuff? I also wonder if the general public is sick and tired of the nonstop Sussex articles. I’m pretty over all the content I see here along these lines and I’m sure I’m not exposed to even half of what they get in the UK.
I think she is correct that many in Harry’s circle were leaky in his youth – I mean, the fact that a close friend of his invited a Daily Mail reporter to hang out on many occasions speaks volumes. Everyone gossips and, perhaps, Harry and maybe even William, still don’t get that. This story doesn’t make her look good, but it reminds us all that Harry was a huge mess for most of his 20s and there’s a lot of skeletons there. I think people need to grasp that the Daily Mail will feel invincible now and even for the royals, that’s gonna be a tough pill to swallow because they will own the narrative completely. Charles has accepted it clearly due to who he hires, but for William who is trying to branch out to other media sources for his messaging, it will be less welcome.
All of these skeletons have been shared already. Everyone knows Harry was a mess in his 20s. They were plastered all over the tabloids. That family never shielded or protected him from that. If anything, they encouraged it for their own gain and leaked themselves, which is still happening til this day. What else are they going to do? I think people give the daily mail too much power. They’re feeling themselves now but the cycle will continue, just not with him and his little family. It’s William and Charles that should be worried. These same tabloids have been hurting and abusing him for years and went after his wife.
What she’s describing in her meeting with a Sussex rep last summer is just basic media management — maybe one of their press reps did invite her to lunch and did let her know they were contemplating reconciliation with Charles. Who knows? That might be construed as professional courtesy, between her newspaper and their comms office. But if they wanted that story to circulate, I doubt she would be the one they would brief. When the Sussex team did come to London, to speak to Charles’ comms people, the location was selected clearly to showcase the meeting to as wide an audience as possible, and it was obvious that her paper had been tipped off ahead of time. Since Charles’ comms guy is her former colleague, my money is on Charles as the ultimate source of the leak. When the Sussexes complained about being used — yet again — as fodder for Charles’ bid for better publicity, they called his bluff. Charles just never learns. His instincts are all stingy, self-involved, self-important, self-pitying. But he wants credit for being the world’s most magnanimous, wise, etc…. Elder father figure, whatever. So he does what any narcissist does: he pretends to be helpless, all whilst furiously briefing that he’s being put upon by his ungrateful children / wife / nation. This tabloid press is supplying him with his drug of choice: attention. It will always be more primally necessary to him, than his actual children. That’s why — every time Harry calls him out for playing these mind games through the media — he seethes, as if personally wounded, but then, incongruously, bends over backwards to be seen extending an olive branch. He has no moral compass. He’ll go wherever the attention is.
The Sussexes DO NOT speak to the Daily Mail. Period. How many times do they need to say that before people believe them? It’s one of the reasons those tabloids and the royal rota are so mad, because they can’t get exclusives or even an acknowledgement from their spokespeople. They’ve both sued the Fail and at the time she claims that she was given this bogus access, Harry was in litigation with the Mail.
The commenters here and Kaiser are correct: people connected to Charles and William have been ringing up their favourite reporters claiming to be working on behalf of the Sussexes.
IF – and this is a big IF – this happened the way she claims, then my guess is that it would have been that Meredith woman and this is perhaps the reason she had to leave. But I doubt it. Charlotte, who is super-bitter that Harry calls his own wife “my wife”, was called out for making stuff up on the stand in the recent trial, even if the judge had already made up his mind to bend over backwards to “exonerate” the Mail.
I swear, Harry must have some magic musk that drives these reporters wild. One polite interaction and they are 🤩 and planning their entire futures with him. I’ve never seen anything like it.
The problem with all of these Daily Mail (and other rags) reporters is that they feel a personal grievance about Harry and they should not be reporting if they cannot detach professionally.
They think because he talked to them in his youth and was friendly that they are close friends and entitled to his life, his time, his wife, his children and everyone around him. It’s weird!
Richard Kay was on PC yesterday whining about how Diana was his friend and a friend of the daily mail and he seems to deeply resent that Harry has no love for this major national tabloid paper that his father, mother in law and possibly brother do. I hadn’t realized how resentful some of these people are that Harry prefers to give his briefings to American outlets like People who don’t engage in the very schoolyard bully way the uk papers tend to.
The reporters seem to want an intimate relationship rather than a professional one.
We know why Charlotte kept going on about him cutting off his old friends. Because she was using them to get information on him to publish.
Yes. They are angry that he has not kissed the media ring and they haven’t bullied him into it either. After the verdict I saw a few articles stating they hoped Harry would come to senses and then they saw the joint statement released with the Baroness, it let them know, that humiliation from his father and gaslighting statements from the press didn’t beat him into submission. They know after this and Invictus 2027, outside of a few charities, he’s probably done with everyone there.
Is this it? The way the derangers were talking up this piece it was as if Harry was a sinister person but according to this article, this was fun Harry that press wants back. Her piece would have been more impactful if Harry hadn’t written his own book and it explains why the press was so against him writing it. The press wants to maintain control of Harry’s narrative. Charlotte Griffiths has been on TV saying she wish she could erase her friendship with Harry. She actually thought she and Harry were friends all this time even though he stopped talking in 2012 when he found out she was a DM journalist. She doesn’t sound right and is way too invested in Harry. She’s behaving like Caroline Graham. Very weird.
Jesus that headline scared the crap out me—glad it was just a test!
She’s a deranged stalker that has been dining out on one brief interaction ever since. As others up thread have said, if this story is true then why wasn’t it brought up in court – we know why because she’s the fantasist not Harry and the court ruling has basically said that reporters can write fantasies about celebrities/public figures and get away with it.
He should sue over this story!!
It was probably a Tic-Tac.
Back in 2012 Singer Cheryl Cole famously took to Twitter to deny the story of a romance with the former So Solid Crew member after the end of her marriage to footballer Ashley Cole.
When it was first published by Now magazine last year, she wrote: “Was this ‘relationship’ happening in your head @harveyofficial?”
An apology inside the magazine said the February 2012 article, which claimed she and the musician – whose real name is Michael Harvey Jr – had a secret relationship, followed hundreds of emails over a six-month period between what was thought to be MC Harvey, Cole and her mother.
“We are now satisfied that the emails from Cheryl and her mother are not genuine,” the apology read.
“They appear to be the work of a calculated and meticulous hoaxer masquerading as Cheryl who went to great lengths to deceive Mr Harvey.”
Previous example of hoax. Is Fail reporter really sure Harry was sending those FB messages?