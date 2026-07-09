Netflix is releasing a documentary like Super Size Me, but with fried chicken

There’s a restaurant in my neighborhood, it’s technically a burger joint but happens to make a buttermilk fried chicken sandwich that has become a religious experience for me. I am obsessed with this sandwich. I’ve ordered it so many times they know me by name and have included the occasional free dessert in my to-go bag. And each and every time, the chicken is deliciously crispy on the outside and juicy tender on the inside. The chicken meat is never dry!! Then throw in some just spicy enough chipotle aioli and I’m seeing stars. A normal person would feel embarrassed by the extent to which I have feelings for this sandwich and plot out my schedule around partaking in this newfound love. Thank goodness I’m not normal. Neither am I sure I can handle a documentary that exposes the dark meat side of the fried chicken industry. But that’s what we’re getting, courtesy of Netflix, with the forthcoming Big Chicken: A Fast Food Conspiracy. The Hollywood Reporter just covered the announcement, and they couldn’t help but notice striking similarities to its documentary forefather Super Size Me.
Remember Super Size Me? The 2004 documentary that was nominated for an Oscar but nearly killed Morgan Spurlock? Well, we’re doing that again — almost exactly.
On Wednesday, Netflix announced a new doc starring British comedian Mo Gilligan. Titled Big Chicken: A Fast Food Conspiracy, the feature-length film will see its protagonist “eating nothing but fried chicken” three times a day for 28 straight days. Spoiler alert: It will be delicious at first, but ultimately not good for his health.
Big Chicken: A Fast Food Conspiracy hails from Mindhouse, the production company that recently brought us the documentary Louis Theroux: Inside the Manosphere, which debuted this March on Netflix. Big Chicken marks Gilligan’s first Netflix doc; it is a “bold experiment,” Netflix says. (It is, it’s just one that has pretty much been done before.)
On August 5, Big Chicken will expose “the hidden costs behind our cravings,” according to Netflix. “Over the course of the month, [Gilligan] embarks on an eye-opening journey from South London to the United States to reveal the historical origins of fried chicken and the social, economic and industrial forces driving our mass consumption of it — from fast-food chains to large-scale farming — and the impact on our health, our planet and the way we eat.”
“As a Black British comedian, Mo also seeks to reframe perceptions of the dish by confronting negative stereotypes associated with it, examining how it’s been culturally appropriated and advertised in today’s market,” the press release reads.
Twenty-two years ago, Spurlock, now deceased, says he ate nothing but McDonald’s for 30 days; Spurlock would reveal later that he also abused alcohol during the same time period. Despite walking each day, Spurlock gained nearly 25 pounds that month. His cholesterol soared, he experienced mood swings and sexual dysfunction, and fat accumulated in his liver.
The craziest thing here is that in 2017, Spurlock did a Super Size Me sequel, but about chicken and the shady chicken industry. Sound familiar?
A spokesperson for Netflix did not respond to The Hollywood Reporter’s request for comment on the similarities between the films.
Confession time: I’ve never seen Super Size Me. I can pig out on Datelines and 48 Hours galore, but I’ve always feared the devastating food facts of SSM. Not that I eat fast food three times a day! But when it comes to food, I’ve definitely erred on the side dishes of indulgence and ignorance. I love food! I love eating! I love eating food! So again, while I’m still in the honeymoon phase with my bangin’ buttermilk fried chicken sandy, I’m really not sure I can stomach this new documentary. On the other hand, a lesson on the history of fried chicken, both culinarily and culturally, is totally my bacon jam. Ok, so what if maybe I push myself to be brave and see if this new doc is to my taste, but with my beloved sandwich on (meaning in) hand? You know, to keep reaffirming my connection and commitment to my love, as I digest the raw truth of the greater fried chicken industrial oven complex? I think it’s a winning recipe! At the very least, I have a month to let the idea marinate.
Photos credit: James Warren/Bang Showbiz/Avalon, Karlo King and Brian Chan on Unsplash
I’m not likely to watch this. Fried chicken is one of my favorite foods. Let me have something!
And, where I live, you don’t have to eat fast food fried chicken! We have a ton of downhome joints. So I got that going for me.
That’s exactly it. You can have your fried chicken from time to time. If it’s prepared well by a real cook, using good oil, real meat etc. The problem is not the fried chicken it is the ultra-processed food. I doubt there is a lot of real chicken meat in a fast food chain‘s fried chicken. They normally pump it up with all kinds of things that are not chicken. I sometimes give in but mostly when appetite for fried chicken grabs me I try to make my own. Organic chicken. Good oil. More expensive of course and takes a bit more time. But worth it
There’s a fried chicken place near us that my bf goes to from time to time. We were home late and hungry after a friends birthday a couple of years back so stopped there for food. I had the fake chicken as I don’t eat meat and honestly, wouldn’t have known it wasn’t chicken. Which makes me wonder if a) it was chicken, or b) the few times I have eaten takeaway fried chicken in my life it was all so processed that next to no birds were actually involved in its creation.
Much like the Richmond fake sausages here in the UK. I tried a few when I was seeing if I could make meals for both of us together and they are most like the OG and I’m convinced it’s because there’s no pig in the OG ones!
I’m sorry, I thought we were talking about fried chicken. Not nuggets. A case could be made for the tenderloins, which are breaded pieces of breast meat. But, fried chicken comes on the bone. That other stuff isn’t “fried chicken.” There’s your problem right there.
Is this a microaggression?!
Reminder me: Super Size Me is debunked garbage nonsense that grapples with neither the faulty premise of the “experiment” nor Morgan Spurlock’s undisclosed major substance abuse issues which contributed heavily to the abnormal test results he touted as being the fault of a steady diet of McDonald’s.
One can be concerned about food deserts and our modern reliance on fast food without pretending this film has any continuing relevance.