Zendaya wore Louis Vuitton to the Paris ‘Odyssey’ premiere: ugh or fine?

Here are some photos from the Paris premiere of The Odyssey, held last night. Seeing all of the ladies of The Odyssey being put front-and-center of the promotion has me convinced that they’re probably barely in the film. Please, let Lupita Nyong’o have more than five minutes of screen time!! Odysseus spent the bulk of his ten-year journey with Calypso, played by Charlize Theron. Do you think Charlize is even in the film for ten minutes? We’ll see, I guess.

So, let’s talk about the fashion from the Paris premiere. Zendaya wore her worst look of the promotional tour so far, this scraggily Louis Vuitton. Zendaya is an LV brand ambassador but she’s not contractually obligated to wear LV 24-7, thank god. Law Roach and Zendaya were probably like “let’s get this mess out of the way in Paris and never speak of it again.” Incidentally, Zendaya’s makeup artist is killing it this year – her makeup has been bonkers for all of these promo tours. Anne Hathaway also wore LV and it’s pretty basic/uneventful.

Meanwhile, Lupita Nyong’o wore Chanel, because she’s a Chanel brand ambassador. I worried about this brand ambassadorship, just as I worried about Zendaya and LV. I have to say though, Chanel has been giving Lupita some great looks. This surprised me, and I really enjoyed it. Charlize Theron wore Dior (she’s a longtime Dior ambassador) and this is… whatever. It’s fine.