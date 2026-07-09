Zendaya wore Louis Vuitton to the Paris ‘Odyssey’ premiere: ugh or fine?

Here are some photos from the Paris premiere of The Odyssey, held last night. Seeing all of the ladies of The Odyssey being put front-and-center of the promotion has me convinced that they’re probably barely in the film. Please, let Lupita Nyong’o have more than five minutes of screen time!! Odysseus spent the bulk of his ten-year journey with Calypso, played by Charlize Theron. Do you think Charlize is even in the film for ten minutes? We’ll see, I guess.
So, let’s talk about the fashion from the Paris premiere. Zendaya wore her worst look of the promotional tour so far, this scraggily Louis Vuitton. Zendaya is an LV brand ambassador but she’s not contractually obligated to wear LV 24-7, thank god. Law Roach and Zendaya were probably like “let’s get this mess out of the way in Paris and never speak of it again.” Incidentally, Zendaya’s makeup artist is killing it this year – her makeup has been bonkers for all of these promo tours. Anne Hathaway also wore LV and it’s pretty basic/uneventful.
Meanwhile, Lupita Nyong’o wore Chanel, because she’s a Chanel brand ambassador. I worried about this brand ambassadorship, just as I worried about Zendaya and LV. I have to say though, Chanel has been giving Lupita some great looks. This surprised me, and I really enjoyed it. Charlize Theron wore Dior (she’s a longtime Dior ambassador) and this is… whatever. It’s fine.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
When I look at Zendaya in the dress, I think “She looks great in that dress”. But when I just look at the dress, I don’t really like it in itself. Zendaya could pull off a paper bag, but I think the dress itself just isn’t very good. I also don’t care for Theron’s look, but Lupita Nyong’o’s looks great.
Lupita looks amazing. The group as a whole looks a little sad sack but Lupita is a standout in a flattering, beautiful dress that suits her.
Agree on all counts. I don’t really like the stomach cutout on Zendaya’s dress—it’s weird and not particularly flattering, which is saying something given that she’s built like a supermodel. I also think the whole thing is too busy. Same for Charlize—the dress is too busy and she looks better in clean, sharp lines. Lupita looks stunning as always—no notes!
Lupita’s dress looks like a bathing suit with a coverup!
I agree about Lupita looking like she’s wearing a bathing suit/cover up. She still looks beautiful (as always!), but it would have looked better with a proper lining.
Also agree that Charlize looks better in clean lines. The frouf doesn’t work for her. She would look absolutely killer in a one shoulder, Greek goddess style dress, which would fit the theme.
Zendaya’s dress is terrible, but Lordy, that girl can turn a bowl of 💩 into a bowl of ice cream. Her makeup is stunning!
Ditch the sleeves, and I think Zendaya looks amazing.
Agreed. I think she looks stunning in this dress. I also like Charlize looked gorgeous. My least favorite look is Lupita’s… The colour is gorgeous on her, but I feel the hemline does nothing for her figure (which is perfect) Somehow, the jagged hemline makes her look frumpy…. which she IS NOT
Ha! I’m the opposite! I thought the dress was basic (although she looks great as usual. She really can pull off anything), but I looove the jacket/sleeves thing and would love to see it with something else that shows it off better.
All of Nolan’s films are sausage fests with derivative female characters.
I agree.
Yeah I didn’t think Anne Hathaway was ineffectual in the Dark Knight rises film and Marion Cottliard wasn’t very good. He has had some good supporting female roles but they’re definitely always on the sideline.
It feels like bridal lingerie…or Madonna rolling on the stage
Line the Chanel or put something more than a swimsuit (??) under it and I love it. The LV and the Dior both get a hard nope from me in spite of the women wearing them.
I agree. I’m so over the unlined lace dresses! Bodysuit is better than the Marchsa granny panties, but still. That color of red is amazing on Lupita tho. She’s always so stunning. I would have lined it in a shade close to her skin tone.
Zendaya’s dress… looks like a wedding dress fell in a blender. A rare miss! Her face and hair are perfection as usual. Charlize’s dress is just kinda off. Dramatic, yet boring. Anne is radiant, rocking the pregnant lady vibe.
Nice to see some color in the men’s suits! Those brown shoes are not doing that burgundy suit any favors, unfortunately.
Lupita wins best in show for this one!
Not crazy about Lupita or Z’s looks but at least they’re not hot in the scorching Parisan summer. I feel sweaty and over heated when I look at the dudes in their suits.
Not a fan of whatever is going on with the sleeves on Zendaya’s dress but it is true she would look amazing in a paper bag. I love Lupita’s dress, but Charlize’s look would be vastly improved by removing whatever that stupid tutu looking thing is at her hips. Anne looks very nice too.
I prefer Anne Hathaway’s dress by a lot! Different strokes 🤎
Same. Anne always looks good in earth tones and it looks comphy on the belly
I hate Zendaya’s look, but Anne Hathaway looks amazing and Lupita is, as always, divine.
Zendaya would look good in anything, but that dress is way too busy. Lace + cutouts + ruffles+ a dress train, that’s…a lot. This poor dress has no idea what it is trying to do.
I have to disagree with the article that Anne looks basic, because she looks absolutely gorgeous and while I think the blue is the best dress, this is the best look she’s had. Stunning, her makeup and the color are breathtaking.
I loved Zendaya’s because it’s a fashion risk and she pulls it off, but it’s her worst look of the tour. But her makeup is sooooo good.
I love this look from Lupita, I think she’s been killing it.
Don’t love, don’t hate Charlize I’m just happy she finally decided to dress for the occasion.
Lupita has spoken about all the screen time the women are getting and reviewers seem to have a lot to say about Anne’s performance and presence. So I am hopeful it will be a good amount. Per lupita it is significantly more than the book. So fingers crossed.
Agreed. I think Anne looks fantastic. It’s a simpler look than some of her others but its gorgeous.
I think Zendaya’s look is…..I dont know. I either love it or hate it, lol.
I think both Lupita and Charlize look good.
Overall i’ve enjoyed the women’s fashion from this promotional tour. Some misses, but mostly hits and they’re all fashionistas, so nothing is boring.
Yeah this fashion tour has been fun, I mean you knew when Lupita and Zendaya were in it that everyone was going to have to step up, and they have. So I am excited. I am also really excited or the movie and all the reviews have raved about the women’s performances so I can’t wait to see what they do. It is an unbelievable cast.
The movie is getting great reviews, so why do their events look like the men are serious actors and the woman are competing to wear the least? Just gross.
How many wedding dresses and/or veils decided to voluntarily sacrifice their lives for LV so they could put *that* together?
Z’s make-up is gorgeous, and enhances her beautiful face — not that she needs any help there.
I would like Lupita’s dress if it was lined, or had the the colour underneath been the same shade of red. That black is a bit jarring to me.
I like that Mr Zee went for this green suit and shirt, it’s an unusual colour.
I was thinking they sewed a bunch of nighties together. It’s hideous and looks cheap. There are some garments not even a beautiful face can elevate.
I can’t say I’m crazy about any of these looks, although I probably like Anne Hathaway’s the best, but what I really notice is that Charlize looks painfully thin. She is always slender, but usually looks healthy and strong. Not in these photos!
Anne looks the best here, followed by Lupita in that pretty dress. There is just too much going on with that dress on Zendaya, too many pieces, and Charlize’s looks dull and sad, which is strange because Dior usually gives its best looks to Charlize and Natalie Portman while Chanel usually gives its best looks to Lupita and Keira Knightley.
I don’t even understand that Dior on Charlize. It’s like they had a perfectly ok dress but added some weird barely attached ruffled peplum train thing. I don’t get it
There are photos where Charlize is towering over Zendaya. Must be heel heights because the internet says they’re close in height. But after so many carpets this summer with Z towering over all, it’s kinda jarring. Like, no that’s Z’s domain.
Lupita looks amazing as always, but that does not look like a designer dress. How is Chanel getting away with this?
I wish someone had stolen all of Z’s white pumps sometime during her recent premiere tours to force her / LR to make some other choice, because they seem to have shown up with Every Single Outfit.
All the ladies look lovely. Especially Anne, Lupita and Zendaya. Yall never get me to hate anything Zendaya is wearing.
Zendaya reminds me of Joan Collins in her Dynasty era in this getup. I love it! Lupita’s is great in theory but the undergarment is too obvious and that makes the overall look seem like a coverup you wear to the pool at a fancy resort. Dress should have had some kind of lining to avoid this.
Zendaya is one of those women who can make a burlap bag look good.
I like Zendaya’s dress. Never doubt the great Jude Law (except for that mask). I still think he should work with Laura Bezos. Only he can transform her back to a human (sorry, but she wrecked her face). Let her pay him millions. That’s his standard rate and he’s worth it. It’s Lauren’s only chance to look good again!
I think that Zendaya, who normally looks amazing, has made some really odd fashion choices recently. And this dress just looks cheap to me. No rhyme or reason to it and very little style. Just too bad lingerie feel to me. And Charlilze also looks a little weird. Not great dresses. Lupita looks amazing. Red is a great color on her. And Zendaya’s partner looks great in the green suit. That color suit also looks great on Matt D. Just needed longer sleeves. Just my 2 cents.
Can we talk about Lupita? Because she looks better than everyone else at this event.
I like the jewel tone line but the only lasy outfit that fits the theme is that Anne. Zendaya was second even though i cant describe that dress.
I do feel this is matt damons movie and they are using the pocs and eliott paige as cover if the movie bombs. I doubt if any of them are in the film that long.
I love Anne’s dress. She can really pull off that espresso brown color. Zendaya’s is giving 80s punk-prom mashup. She can pull it off but still, why?
The others look fine. Charlize does look very thin though.